President Trump Delivers Policy Speech To South Korean National Assembly…

Posted on November 7, 2017 by

Tonight President Donald Trump will address the national assembly in Seoul, South Korea amid ongoing tensions with North Korea and regional allies over its nuclear program.  This speech is considered one of the most important policy speeches of the trip as President Trump is speaking directly to the National Assembly in the Republic of Korea.

The speech is scheduled at approximately 11:05am (local) / 9:05pm (U.S. EST)

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate (PBS) Livestream Link

At the conclusion of the speech (12:05pm / 10:05pm) the President and First Lady will participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery prior to departing for China.

[1:25pm / 11:25pm departure from Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea en route to Beijing.]
[2:40pm / 1:40am Arrival in Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.]

111 Responses to President Trump Delivers Policy Speech To South Korean National Assembly…

  1. Pam says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:14 pm

  2. Pam says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:15 pm

  3. MVW says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    What a stark contrast. N vs S Korea. Dark vs Light. It can even be seen from space.

  4. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    God bless Korea. May their longed-for freedom and restoration be fulfilled.

  5. Landslide says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Very powerful. Great plan to compare and contrast the north and south. Also a wise choice was reciting the south’s accomplishments and successes. He built the Poles up in the speech in Poland as well. His years of deal-making have engrained this in him. Puts them in a position to desire compromise. God bless you, President Trump. You make us proud every day.

  6. A2 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    He made one statement in the middle of the speech, that I often say to myself and others, how could China support this dark regime?
    Boom.

  7. MVW says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Honor and respect, honesty, frankness, and coming from a man of family and huge success is a treasure and the South Koreans appreciate it… with heads held high.

  8. cyn3wulf says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Trump brought his A-game for this speech, which is a good thing, because I’m still not tired of winning.

  9. Pam says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:24 pm

  10. Pam says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:25 pm

  11. fleporeblog says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Wow! What an incredible speech! Our President painted such a contrasting picture between South Korea 🇰🇷 and North Korea 🇰🇵. The Rocketman 🚀 was given a choice this evening. Either you decide to join the world or you will die.

    I hope President Xi was listening. The games are over! This either ends or we destroy your economy by walking away and doing business with India 🇮🇳. Xi will be given a week to decide.

  12. George Hicks says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    What a great and inspirational speech. President Trump may be the greatest foreign policy President ever. Thank you God for your blessing!

  13. ALEX says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Excellent speech. It was a direct and forceful contrast of these two countries. Bravo..

  14. Lucille says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Excellent speech. A huge “well done” to our President.

    I noted that viewership on The White House feed never got to even 5,000. Citizens not being willing to expend even an hour on a major policy speech that affects the entire world…amazing. Wonder what the viewership was elsewhere.

  15. vicschick says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    This speech was epic…..one of his best yet if that is possible. And the South Koreans honored our beautiful First Lady in such a special way. I love this President and our beautiful FLOTUS. Thank God for President Trump!!

  16. maga2004 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Is it just me, or does the seal of the POTUS shine a little brighter now that someone who actually loves our Country and our People holds the office??

  17. Derek Hagen says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    I’m reminded of Henry Kissinger’s comment after first meeting candidate Trump that perhaps we will see something remarkable.

  18. JM Covfefe says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Absolutely AWESOME speech by the Greatest President ever!

  19. Kerry Gimbel says:
    November 7, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    He didn’t hold back on NK. Could you imagine Obama talking like this? Or the Bushes or Clinton.

