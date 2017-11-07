President Trump Delivers Policy Speech To South Korean National Assembly…

Tonight President Donald Trump will address the national assembly in Seoul, South Korea amid ongoing tensions with North Korea and regional allies over its nuclear program. This speech is considered one of the most important policy speeches of the trip as President Trump is speaking directly to the National Assembly in the Republic of Korea.
The speech is scheduled at approximately 11:05am (local) / 9:05pm (U.S. EST)
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate (PBS) Livestream Link
At the conclusion of the speech (12:05pm / 10:05pm) the President and First Lady will participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery prior to departing for China.
[1:25pm / 11:25pm departure from Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea en route to Beijing.]
[2:40pm / 1:40am Arrival in Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.]
This was a most extraordinary speech. ‘Not what your grandfather wanted, Kim…you created Hell, but there is a path…’
My take.
I don’t know if it was on purpose but….
“Kushner” front and center has got to tug at Bannon and Gorka 😛
sorry… my bad ha ha
What a stark contrast. N vs S Korea. Dark vs Light. It can even be seen from space.
God bless Korea. May their longed-for freedom and restoration be fulfilled.
Very powerful. Great plan to compare and contrast the north and south. Also a wise choice was reciting the south’s accomplishments and successes. He built the Poles up in the speech in Poland as well. His years of deal-making have engrained this in him. Puts them in a position to desire compromise. God bless you, President Trump. You make us proud every day.
He made one statement in the middle of the speech, that I often say to myself and others, how could China support this dark regime?
Boom.
Yes! Caught that, too.👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 I’m sure Xi did as well.
Honor and respect, honesty, frankness, and coming from a man of family and huge success is a treasure and the South Koreans appreciate it… with heads held high.
Trump brought his A-game for this speech, which is a good thing, because I’m still not tired of winning.
Wow! What an incredible speech! Our President painted such a contrasting picture between South Korea 🇰🇷 and North Korea 🇰🇵. The Rocketman 🚀 was given a choice this evening. Either you decide to join the world or you will die.
I hope President Xi was listening. The games are over! This either ends or we destroy your economy by walking away and doing business with India 🇮🇳. Xi will be given a week to decide.
⭐️🙏⭐️🙏⭐️
IMO Xi has already made it.
What a great and inspirational speech. President Trump may be the greatest foreign policy President ever. Thank you God for your blessing!
Excellent speech. It was a direct and forceful contrast of these two countries. Bravo..
Excellent speech. A huge “well done” to our President.
I noted that viewership on The White House feed never got to even 5,000. Citizens not being willing to expend even an hour on a major policy speech that affects the entire world…amazing. Wonder what the viewership was elsewhere.
RSBN was only 1247 when I was on it; I did start late
Our nation is traumatized. Trump voters go to church on Sundays and go to country music concerts and they don’t feel safe. They are not interested in a speech in SK.
It was on tv…FNC had it live.
There are a lot of people who still watch tv.
This speech was epic…..one of his best yet if that is possible. And the South Koreans honored our beautiful First Lady in such a special way. I love this President and our beautiful FLOTUS. Thank God for President Trump!!
Is it just me, or does the seal of the POTUS shine a little brighter now that someone who actually loves our Country and our People holds the office??
I’m reminded of Henry Kissinger’s comment after first meeting candidate Trump that perhaps we will see something remarkable.
Absolutely AWESOME speech by the Greatest President ever!
He didn’t hold back on NK. Could you imagine Obama talking like this? Or the Bushes or Clinton.
