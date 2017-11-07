President Trump Delivers Policy Speech To South Korean National Assembly…

Tonight President Donald Trump will address the national assembly in Seoul, South Korea amid ongoing tensions with North Korea and regional allies over its nuclear program. This speech is considered one of the most important policy speeches of the trip as President Trump is speaking directly to the National Assembly in the Republic of Korea.

The speech is scheduled at approximately 11:05am (local) / 9:05pm (U.S. EST)

WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate (PBS) Livestream Link

At the conclusion of the speech (12:05pm / 10:05pm) the President and First Lady will participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery prior to departing for China.

[1:25pm / 11:25pm departure from Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea en route to Beijing.]

[2:40pm / 1:40am Arrival in Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.]

