November 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #292

Steve Mnuchin w/
Tucker Carlson
This guy is so cool. He’s awesome in every possible way.
1. Brilliant financial mind
2. Sacrificed all kinds of stuff to volunteer for his country
3. Fully supports the President, the rest of them be damned
4. Made a bunch of cool movies
5. Just married his sweetheart, The Trumps attended the wedding
6. Doesn’t put up with any nonsense, very plain spoken
One of the stars of the administration.
Ivanka/Tucker
Oh boy
Look at Tucker’s face.
Either one espouses the “divine right of kings ” where the rights of the people flow from the Creator to the king and hence to the people, or ( as Mercy Otis Warren – sister of James Otis – states; ” flows from the creator to the people and is doled back to government ” ) America was initially settled under the former precept . Our nation was founded under the latter.
Laura Ingraham on
The Bush Family
A dynasty of death and destruction and stopped dead in its tracks by DJT and MAGA.
Please take the time to Comment on the Facebook page of George W. Bush.
This was an excellent, reasoned takedown of the Shrubs by Laura. Her closing line about how they were silent during the Obama years “Or were we supposed to read your lips” was devastating in it’s subtlety.
This is the biggest problem I have with them. I can lie to myself and blame their follies on incompetence…. instead of willful fraud… but I can’t forgive them for giving Obama a pass for 8 years and bringing the knives out for President Trump. They can burn in hell for that.
Yep, it’s ok to destroy the country, but don’t threaten their legacy or their globalist friends.
Yes, that was both revealing and unforgivable.
George H.W. Bush was not a patriot.
He was an elitist scoundrel, and I didn’t see it for a long time.
Mariner, you couldn’t see it, because there was nothing to see. The internet, and crucially, your ability to find credible sources of information on the internet, has changed the game. Now we know.
“CLUSH 2016!” LOLOL! 😂
For 8 years while Obama took America to the brink of disaster with Hillary waiting in the wings to finish the job, GWB played hugs and cuddles photo shoots with Michelle Obama without one peep about Obama and the democrats destroying our country.
Thank God we have President Trump who continues to shine light on these bottom feeders. The more GWB goes off on a tangent against President Trump, the more we know the Bush family no longer has any influential political power.
I found a rare unicorn. An honest, CNN reporter! Apparently she mainly does fashion, but has basically been very decent, kind, and warm to all the members of the cabinet (including President Trump). Might want to add her to your follows….
Her twitter account will be “accidentally” deactivated shortly.
Unfortunately, I think Donna Brazille has already been brought to heel by the Democrat plantation owners. We won’t hear anything but democrat talking points from her from now on. Sure, they’ll be disguised as criticism of the las campaign, but they will always fit the narrative of Russia hacked the election. She’s a coward underneath all that bluster.
Dem politics have been more lucrative, she can’t make as much money if she switched sides. And without the ability to be (bribed), she can’t make it in the private sector.
She’s trying to switch to the Bernie/Warren/grassroots wing of the party. She’s been a long time Dem establishment and Clinton hack and is trying to pivot as she sees the Clinton Dems as a sinking ship.
First Lady Melania Trump visits the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea Nov 7, 2017
warning bad resolution:
horrible resolution.
I know 😦 maybe someone else will put up something better on youtube yet.
“Okay. Clam down. Calm down.” Sweet!!!!!
When CNN attacks President Trump, and it Backfires.!
Video Compilation 05:28 Minutes Oct-20-2017;
That Ana Navarro is a loud, obnoxious poseur. She is fat, angry and bitter. She ought to be ashamed but I doubt she is that self aware.
#SuckItUpButtercup
She is a pig!
Oh my POTUS and FLOTUS!!!! I love you both so much. Look at that cute kiss!!! My little Trumpalicious heart leaps 😍😍😍😍😍
Bill O’Reilly is a rapist, you don’t pay 30 million in a single settlement unless it really was rape.
I don’t believe a thing he says.
He was not accused of rape. He’s a jerk, but 30 million isn’t that much, have you seen what high powered attorneys charge?
Sounds very typical of CNN. The insider leak was that decisions work that way – top down. If the word came in from “somewhere” to trash her, it would play out just like that.
Tucker Reveals CNN Told Hosts To Discredit Donna Brazile To Cover For Clinton [VIDEO]
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/06/tucker-reveals-cnn-told-hosts-to-discredit-donna-brazile-to-cover-for-clinton-video/
HA – great!
Right in the face of all the alleged protesters.
over at The_Donald they have a poster from SoK who has been sending pictures of the streets.
Huge big over-the-street banners, as well as billboards welcoming our grand President, lots of color, lots of celebratory print and pictures of Trump
Yes! Toghther! Covfefe!
We might need an “attitude adjustment” here:
DHS should be given to Kris Kobach.
If Graham, McCain and Sasse won’t confirm him, then indict all three for treason. The Governors can then appoint patriotic replacements.
NO! We don’t need this! President Trump gets enough of it from the career swamp lords. Just the fact that she spoke about what another country should do about migration, let alone telling them they should not block it, this is plenty enough for her to be kicked to the curb. She is the complete opposite of why we voted for Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sure what she’s doing here, but sure seems off Trump’s track from where I’m sitting. I agree – TRUMP doesn’t need this. This is almost like Bannon going off and doing some WTF talk about the military.
Maybe it’s not as bad as I think, but must say I’m – hate to say it – “concerned”!
Look, most people in those positions are exactly what we usually hear them described as, ‘career employees.’ They do what they are told to do, punch out, and go home and watch The Simpson’s. How much government work do you think was available in 2016 for round them up and ship them back types.? I’m sure Ms. Neilson’s working group was tasked with writing a report describing how wonderful it would be to have western civilization swamped and overrun by Africans and Jihadis. So that’s what they did. And then they punched out, and went home, and watched The Simpsons.
My suggestion would then be to fire one employee and let me proof-read her speeches for free! 😉
“…security risks and economic turmoil be pushed aside to focus primarily on the benefits of cheap labor.” WTF?????
Bill Kristol for Iran Majils 2018
Bill Kristol for Al Waleed cell mate.
Man Love Thursday
AHHHHH….what a relaxing and enjoyable evening. I just happened to re-watch ABC’s election night coverage. Delightful…simply delightful.
Sure beats watching Batman 16 or Spiderman 18, but then some things never get old.
Their legacy is a multi disaster museum
Where people come to see ’em
They really should a’ scream
The Bush Family.
(They’re not Neat)
(They’re not Sweet)
(And they’re sure not Mentally Complete!!!)
So get a bag to bring some feathers in
A bucket to bring some tar in
We really should pay a’ call on
The Bush Family.
Come to think of it GHWB does look a lot like Lurch.
James Wood totals him
LikeLiked by 7 people
So typical soetero barry.
Won’t pray for victims’ families but will – for gun control measures.
~ always a** backwards!
The leftists sow discord, hate and violence, and then assume we’ll believe them when they demand gun control for safety reasons.
When it’s least expected, you’re elected, you’re the star today
Smile! You’ve been Arkansided
President Trump is scoring a lot of wins under the surface and the media has yet to catch on to the big picture.
1. His tweets about the NFL were not targeting the NFL, rather the broadcasters who show the games. The same broadcasters who air 98% negative news stories about him. I read early in the season it was already in the hundreds of millions in lost advertising revenue.
2. Hollywood democrat bundlers break out in a circular firing squad. Hollywood was probably the democrat’s most reliable source of cash.
3. The Paul Manafort indictment, if applied equally to all lobbyists, would ensnare large numbers of lobbyists in D.C. The Podestas dissolve their firm the next day.
4. Saudi Arabia fires or arrests many involved in funding the Clinton/Bush/Obamas.
5. Sessions has closed the slush funds created by “settling” with left wing groups.
6. Republicans are getting record contributions.
Democrats are still looking at polls and thinking they can win back Congress and eventually the Executive branch. But by the time 2020 comes, they will be a regional party only. President Trump fighting against their sources of money, clearing a path for 2018 to further expand the map.
(Posting so I can zoom in to the last 2 seconds of video: young tall security guy on right, moving toward limo; hand-arm action, and female security reaction.)
Meanwhile, here’s a funny, antifa protest spoof. 😁
In slo-mode, I dislike it even less!
Dr Steve shares a short video on what he knows about the criminal Bushes
http://stevepieczenik.com/no-more-bush/
May I?
While our very talented PDJT and his equally gifted wife renew and stabilize our relations with our Asian friends, I hope that his team stateside are continuing to CUT THE BUREAUCRACY! which confounds every effort to grow American talents from the day born.
Please, Treepers, make this foremost in your local and state elections, too. De-elect all those parasites who continue to make their government jobs a priority and only GROW the mold beneath them dependent on YOUR tax dollars.
President Trump continues to chip away at the promises made during his campaign as laws allow him.
Now, we have to do our job and rid ourselves of the entanglements in our backyards. Chip. Chip. Chip. Every day. Every week. Make a list. Check it off. Chip. Chip. Chip. It’s the greatest Christmas gift you can give your children. Their future.
Is that wording necessary! = “Single Mom….” Just stop! We know exactly what you’re doing dailymail. Good grief, give it up.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5054497/Kevin-Spacey-enters-sex-adicition-program-Meadows.html
Lock ’em up
