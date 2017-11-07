November 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #292

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

79 Responses to November 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #292

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Steve Mnuchin w/
    Tucker Carlson

    • treehouseron says:
      November 7, 2017 at 12:36 am

      This guy is so cool. He’s awesome in every possible way.

      1. Brilliant financial mind
      2. Sacrificed all kinds of stuff to volunteer for his country
      3. Fully supports the President, the rest of them be damned
      4. Made a bunch of cool movies
      5. Just married his sweetheart, The Trumps attended the wedding
      6. Doesn’t put up with any nonsense, very plain spoken

      One of the stars of the administration.

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:22 am

    • millwright says:
      November 7, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Either one espouses the “divine right of kings ” where the rights of the people flow from the Creator to the king and hence to the people, or ( as Mercy Otis Warren – sister of James Otis – states; ” flows from the creator to the people and is doled back to government ” ) America was initially settled under the former precept . Our nation was founded under the latter.

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Laura Ingraham on
    The Bush Family

  6. treehouseron says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:33 am

    I found a rare unicorn. An honest, CNN reporter! Apparently she mainly does fashion, but has basically been very decent, kind, and warm to all the members of the cabinet (including President Trump). Might want to add her to your follows….

  7. joeknuckles says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Unfortunately, I think Donna Brazille has already been brought to heel by the Democrat plantation owners. We won’t hear anything but democrat talking points from her from now on. Sure, they’ll be disguised as criticism of the las campaign, but they will always fit the narrative of Russia hacked the election. She’s a coward underneath all that bluster.

    • Kaiser Roll says:
      November 7, 2017 at 12:46 am

      Dem politics have been more lucrative, she can’t make as much money if she switched sides. And without the ability to be (bribed), she can’t make it in the private sector.

      • val66 says:
        November 7, 2017 at 1:17 am

        She’s trying to switch to the Bernie/Warren/grassroots wing of the party. She’s been a long time Dem establishment and Clinton hack and is trying to pivot as she sees the Clinton Dems as a sinking ship.

  8. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:44 am

    First Lady Melania Trump visits the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea Nov 7, 2017
    warning bad resolution:

  9. TexasRanger says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:45 am

    When CNN attacks President Trump, and it Backfires.!

    Video Compilation 05:28 Minutes Oct-20-2017;

  10. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Oh my POTUS and FLOTUS!!!! I love you both so much. Look at that cute kiss!!! My little Trumpalicious heart leaps 😍😍😍😍😍

  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:56 am

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:58 am

  13. deqwik2 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 12:59 am

  14. wolfmoon1776 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:06 am

    We might need an “attitude adjustment” here:

    • Kaiser Roll says:
      November 7, 2017 at 1:08 am

      DHS should be given to Kris Kobach.

      If Graham, McCain and Sasse won’t confirm him, then indict all three for treason. The Governors can then appoint patriotic replacements.

    • madelinesminion says:
      November 7, 2017 at 1:27 am

      NO! We don’t need this! President Trump gets enough of it from the career swamp lords. Just the fact that she spoke about what another country should do about migration, let alone telling them they should not block it, this is plenty enough for her to be kicked to the curb. She is the complete opposite of why we voted for Trump.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        November 7, 2017 at 1:33 am

        Not sure what she’s doing here, but sure seems off Trump’s track from where I’m sitting. I agree – TRUMP doesn’t need this. This is almost like Bannon going off and doing some WTF talk about the military.

        Maybe it’s not as bad as I think, but must say I’m – hate to say it – “concerned”!

        • starfcker says:
          November 7, 2017 at 1:47 am

          Look, most people in those positions are exactly what we usually hear them described as, ‘career employees.’ They do what they are told to do, punch out, and go home and watch The Simpson’s. How much government work do you think was available in 2016 for round them up and ship them back types.? I’m sure Ms. Neilson’s working group was tasked with writing a report describing how wonderful it would be to have western civilization swamped and overrun by Africans and Jihadis. So that’s what they did. And then they punched out, and went home, and watched The Simpsons.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      November 7, 2017 at 1:48 am

      “…security risks and economic turmoil be pushed aside to focus primarily on the benefits of cheap labor.” WTF?????

  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:06 am

  17. Kaiser Roll says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Bill Kristol for Iran Majils 2018

  18. SoCalPatriot says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:22 am

    AHHHHH….what a relaxing and enjoyable evening. I just happened to re-watch ABC’s election night coverage. Delightful…simply delightful.

  19. blakeney says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Their legacy is a multi disaster museum
    Where people come to see ’em
    They really should a’ scream
    The Bush Family.

    (They’re not Neat)
    (They’re not Sweet)
    (And they’re sure not Mentally Complete!!!)

    So get a bag to bring some feathers in
    A bucket to bring some tar in
    We really should pay a’ call on
    The Bush Family.

  20. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:24 am

    James Wood totals him

  22. Vince says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:26 am

    President Trump is scoring a lot of wins under the surface and the media has yet to catch on to the big picture.

    1. His tweets about the NFL were not targeting the NFL, rather the broadcasters who show the games. The same broadcasters who air 98% negative news stories about him. I read early in the season it was already in the hundreds of millions in lost advertising revenue.

    2. Hollywood democrat bundlers break out in a circular firing squad. Hollywood was probably the democrat’s most reliable source of cash.

    3. The Paul Manafort indictment, if applied equally to all lobbyists, would ensnare large numbers of lobbyists in D.C. The Podestas dissolve their firm the next day.

    4. Saudi Arabia fires or arrests many involved in funding the Clinton/Bush/Obamas.

    5. Sessions has closed the slush funds created by “settling” with left wing groups.

    6. Republicans are getting record contributions.

    Democrats are still looking at polls and thinking they can win back Congress and eventually the Executive branch. But by the time 2020 comes, they will be a regional party only. President Trump fighting against their sources of money, clearing a path for 2018 to further expand the map.

  23. andi lee says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:38 am

    (Posting so I can zoom in to the last 2 seconds of video: young tall security guy on right, moving toward limo; hand-arm action, and female security reaction.)

    Meanwhile, here’s a funny, antifa protest spoof. 😁

  24. Kaiser Roll says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:41 am

  25. winky says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Dr Steve shares a short video on what he knows about the criminal Bushes

    http://stevepieczenik.com/no-more-bush/

  26. Kaiser Roll says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:46 am

  27. rashamon says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:55 am

    While our very talented PDJT and his equally gifted wife renew and stabilize our relations with our Asian friends, I hope that his team stateside are continuing to CUT THE BUREAUCRACY! which confounds every effort to grow American talents from the day born.

    Please, Treepers, make this foremost in your local and state elections, too. De-elect all those parasites who continue to make their government jobs a priority and only GROW the mold beneath them dependent on YOUR tax dollars.

    President Trump continues to chip away at the promises made during his campaign as laws allow him.

    Now, we have to do our job and rid ourselves of the entanglements in our backyards. Chip. Chip. Chip. Every day. Every week. Make a list. Check it off. Chip. Chip. Chip. It’s the greatest Christmas gift you can give your children. Their future.

  28. Kaiser Roll says:
    November 7, 2017 at 1:59 am

  29. Kaiser Roll says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:07 am

  30. nwtex says:
    November 7, 2017 at 2:12 am

    Is that wording necessary! = “Single Mom….” Just stop! We know exactly what you’re doing dailymail. Good grief, give it up.

