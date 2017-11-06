November 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #291

Posted on November 6, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to November 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #291

  1. rumpole2 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Jeff Sessions – I’m Only Sleeping

    🎵 Please, don’t wake me, no, don’t shake me
    Leave me where I am, I’m only sleeping     🎵

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. rumpole2 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Funny….

    It used to be that if it was announced that the FBI were being brought into a case, it was seen as a POSSITIVE. It inspired confidence to think that a case was being taken more seriously, and any local LE failings were now offset by THE PROFESSIONALS taking charge, or at least assisting local LE..

    Now…. you mention the FBI is involved and the first thought is….. COVER UP… interference to PREVENT the true facts getting known by the public.

    THANKS.. Hillary… thanks Comey… thanks Obama.

    The reputation of the FBI is down the toilet

    [img]http://i.imgur.com/ukcsVpN.png[/img]

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. treehouseron says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:22 am

    If you didn’t see it in the other thread… While all the horror was going on in Texas, look what the beautiful children of Tokyo did for our wonderful First Lady today. What a stark contrast. Notice she never bows.

    This may be the best video ever recorded.

    If you look close, one little boy in the second row is sick and has a mask on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Like

    Reply
    • OmegaManBlue says:
      November 6, 2017 at 12:32 am

      Flynn’s son always struck me as someone that talks too much about stuff he shouldn’t. His judgement seems lacking as well. Especially in this case of Mueller going after him and his father.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s