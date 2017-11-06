November 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #291

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Jeff Sessions – I’m Only Sleeping
🎵 Please, don’t wake me, no, don’t shake me
Leave me where I am, I’m only sleeping 🎵
It looks like Sessions has even recused himself from waking up.
Funny….
It used to be that if it was announced that the FBI were being brought into a case, it was seen as a POSSITIVE. It inspired confidence to think that a case was being taken more seriously, and any local LE failings were now offset by THE PROFESSIONALS taking charge, or at least assisting local LE..
Now…. you mention the FBI is involved and the first thought is….. COVER UP… interference to PREVENT the true facts getting known by the public.
THANKS.. Hillary… thanks Comey… thanks Obama.
The reputation of the FBI is down the toilet
[img]http://i.imgur.com/ukcsVpN.png[/img]
FBM
The Federal Bureau of It [Don’t Matter].
They’ve earned it.
If you didn’t see it in the other thread… While all the horror was going on in Texas, look what the beautiful children of Tokyo did for our wonderful First Lady today. What a stark contrast. Notice she never bows.
This may be the best video ever recorded.
If you look close, one little boy in the second row is sick and has a mask on.
Memories…
Putting a surgical type mask on when you are sick is SOP in Japan.
Out of consideration, they try not to give their bug to other people…
Precious children.
Tony Podesta Lobbied For Russia’s ‘Uranium One’ And Did Not File As A Foreign Agent
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.dailycaller.com/2017/11/05/tony-podesta-lobbied-for-russias-uranium-one-and-did-not-file-as-a-foreign-agent/
Flynn’s son always struck me as someone that talks too much about stuff he shouldn’t. His judgement seems lacking as well. Especially in this case of Mueller going after him and his father.
