Details Emerge Showing Violent History of Texas Church Shooter…

Yesterday the first indicators of a longer pattern of violence and anti-social behavior began to emerge.  Today some of the space between those details begins to fill in.  The gunman’s  violent past includes: animal abuse, domestic violence and a history of stalking.

Texas gunman Devin Patrick Kelley, killed 26 people and wounded dozens more during his rampage at the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church, and yesterday we began to discover his disturbing past including a year spent in military prison.

Today media reports are digging deeper and show the reason Kelley spent a year in prison was for abusing his wife and breaking the skull of his infant son.  According to the Air Force, in 2012 while Kelley was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico in he was charged with “assault on his spouse and assault on their child.”

Retired Colonel Don Christensen, who was the lead Air Force prosecutor during the case, said:

“[Kelley] assaulted his stepson severely enough that he fractured his skull, and he also assaulted his wife. He plead to intentionally doing it.”

After Kelley spent a year in prison, he was kicked out of the military with a “bad conduct” discharge; similar to, but just a notch below, the more well-known dishonorable discharge.

Additionally, NBC News is reporting after the 2012 attack on his wife, Tessa Kelley, she divorced him.  It appears Kelley remarried and the second marriage also had domestic issues.  The shooter’s mother-in-law, also attended the church where the shooting took place.

(Via NBC)  The gunman who turned a Texas church into a shooting gallery had a turbulent and violent past, including a court-martial from the Air Force for fracturing his baby stepson’s skull, an animal cruelty arrest — and a habit of harassing ex-girlfriends.

“He was very sick in the head,” Katy Landry, a former girlfriend of Devin Patrick Kelley, told NBC News.

[…] What was behind this act of carnage in a place of sanctuary? Authorities have not specified a motive but they noted that his mother-in-law had attended the church and been threatened by him.

[…] Records show his first wife divorced him in 2012 in New Mexico. “She’s very upset,” her mother told NBC News, adding that she did not want to speak about him until she was interviewed by law enforcement.

Kelley remarried in Texas in 2014. The status of that marriage was not clear, but authorities said there was a “domestic situation” with his in-laws.

“The suspect’s mother-in-law attended this church,” Freeman Martin, regional director of the state Department of Public Safety, said at a Monday news conference. “She has received threatening texts from him.”  (read more)

Federal and Texas law prohibit persons convicted of domestic violence from owning a firearm. It is unclear how Devin Kelley was able to purchase the weapon(s) used in the First Baptist Church massacre.

  1. SouthernbytheGraceofGod says:
    November 6, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    No info on this guy’s parents?

    • JunieG says:
      November 6, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      Michael Kelley, computer programmer, is dad. They loved in an $800,000 house. When he shot neighbor’s tame deer, she complained to Dad, and Dad did nothing.

      Also mentioned he dressed in black.

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 6, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      Officials said today that he called his dad while he was being chased, and said “he didn’t think he was going to make it”.

      I wonder if he told his dad that he’d just shot up a church full of people.

  2. lawton says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    They are saying this guy worked as an unarmed security guard this past summer. For him to be a security guard there they would have to be treating that battery charge as a misdemeanor (but the one he got for someone under 16 years old can get you a 2 year sentence in military justice). I bet we find out there is all kinds of screw ups when it comes to civilian licensing and gun purchases when it comes to some of these court martials in the military and how they are treated by civilian agencies.

  3. James W Crawford says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    If you consult the FBI Supplementary Homicide Reports, you will find that young children suffer from an extremely high risk of homicide. The people most likely to murder young children (under 12 years old) are mom, dad ( includes step dad), mother’s boyfriend, step mom and step siblings. 80% of young children who are murdered are NOT killedwith guns. They are beaten, blungeoned, burned, drowned, strangled or sometimes stabbed or poisoned.

    As I posted repeatedly on yesterdays threads, an avowed atheist who teaches childrens sunday school is a child molester or abuser seeking victoms.

  4. wheatietoo says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Was it the current Mother-in-law or the ex-MIL that attended the church?

    At any rate, it looks like Pres Trump was right in calling this “a mental health problem”.

    • CeliaHayes says:
      November 6, 2017 at 5:12 pm

      Indeed. I’d like very much to know if he was an ADHD problem child, and prescribed any assortment of drubs as a kid and teen.
      It used to be that having been prescribed Ritalin was a barrier for enlistment for the US for the US military. When my daughter was applying for the US Marines, one of the questions asked was if she had ever been been to a psychiatrist. She had once — as a fourteen-year-old, and distressed over my upcoming unaccompanied assignment. (Bottom line, she was fine, according to the psychiatrist; had some issues but was coping with them just fine.) I had to provide the name of the psychiatrist, four years later, and the diagnosis to the recruiter. But this was in 1998 – I have no notion of what the situation is now.

      • CeliaHayes says:
        November 6, 2017 at 5:13 pm

        *sigh* “Drugs” as a kid and teen.

        • LKA in LA says:
          November 6, 2017 at 5:29 pm

          Yes a deep sigh. These drugs are chemicals. They take away highs and lows and as a result the kids learn NO coping skills. The kids resent taking the meds because it makes them different. The schools are constantly fishing for more victims to give the meds to. I hope parents will re-evaluate giving these meds to kids. We are now seeing the results of two generations lost to meds.

      • Gil says:
        November 6, 2017 at 5:18 pm

        I know a family who had a son that had to get in military when off medication for at least a year, be evaluated etc. He still got kicked out within 6 months after basic, severe add. This was within last 10 years.

        • CeliaHayes says:
          November 6, 2017 at 5:39 pm

          What’s worse, to me – is that the kid (usually a boy) isn’t ADD at all – just a lively, active, normal boy, with less than usual tolerance for sitting in a dull classroom rote-learning trivial BS.
          In my time, I’ve only known one kid (a boy) who I honestly would say was ADD. Three-year old son of a friend, a long time ago. Charming child – but the hyper-activity was off the map. He was go-go-go, from the time he woke up in the morning (at 6AM) until midnight – if he had been forced to take a nap by his mother. Otherwise, he might crash at 10 or eleven.
          She was afraid to have any more kids, BTW. She said that another one like him would kill her.
          I had brothers, I baby-sat, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School – I knew kids! When they started to get twitchy, I would send them out to run three times around the church complex as fast as they could run, just so they could burn off energy. Apparently, this simple insight is beyond the ken of our current child-schooling experts. Better just stupefy them with drugs.

    • LULU says:
      November 6, 2017 at 5:45 pm

      wheatietoo, it was Mrs. Shields, his current wife’s mother. She was not in church yesterday. Her mother was. His wife, nee Danielle Shields, used to teach at the church.

  5. mikep says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Another little tidbit from fox news.

    Kelley — dressed entirely in black and “wearing a face mask with a white skull on it,” according to Texas Department of Public Safety’s regional director Freeman Martin — burst into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday and killed at least 26 people, one as young as 18-months old

  6. PDQ says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    And he was allowed in the military.

  7. Lucille says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    LIMBAUGH: Not A Single Mass Murderer Has Been A Member Of The NRA
    DailyRushbo

  8. crossthread42 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    I’m so happy be be back on muh Rig after a PS Failure….
    BET, If you look into this Gentlemen’s Early History…
    You’ll fin He got a “waiver Or exemption” to get into the Service..

    BET…..
    Growing up this Guy was a SSRI/ADHD Kid Medicated…
    Either from a violent home/Or Single Parent~Latch-Key kid ..etc etc..

  9. fleporeblog says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    This animal couldn’t just take his own damn life! How many of these psychos start off with animals. It seems to be a tell tale sign of what these POS will do later in life.

  10. Peter says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Straight forward analysis without political commentary, Love SUndance.

    Ok. I’ll say it…

    To suggest us law abiding gun owners have to jump through 1 speed bump cause of this unstable nutjob would be tyranny. Boston Tea Party , tyranny.

    Listen – government – you have 1 job and 1 job only and that is to keep freakshows away from Guns. This jock showed a pic of his a week before Sunday!!!! He took a fricken pic and announced his intentions.

    Everyone around him should have called 911, FBI , the president !

    For freaksake – to blame the gun and not government is insane , maddening, and wrong. Wake up America- government is the problem here and they want to take away our rights , make them some more power , when they constantly fail at the exceedingly tyrannical power they already have….

    Thank god for president trump!!!! He needs to tweet this point , govt always wants more power over freedom when it can’t handle the power it already has….

  11. Gil says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    This guy had problems as noted by former classmates in high school, so likely earlier. Hes already committed mass murder including one in the womb and an 18 month old but I would like to hear from adults, not just peers, about his mental state growing up because his perrs and his child sure as hecj paint a pic of severe long term sociopathy . The uncle is a fool or in total denial.

  12. jstanley01 says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Why doesn’t “breaking the skull” of an infant rate the same sentence as, say, breaking the skull of a police officer? Because it was his own child? Ridiculous. The laws in this country regarding child abuse are medieval.

    • Golden Advice says:
      November 6, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      Agree. In my world, hurting an infant would carry life in prison, MINIMUM!

      • starfcker says:
        November 6, 2017 at 5:40 pm

        But, but, but, we need sentencing reform! No. We need to start holding people accountable for their actions. Cracking an infant’s skull? I’m at a loss for words. WTF. He deserves a second chance when he gets out of prison at age 50.

        • kroesus says:
          November 6, 2017 at 5:46 pm

          it is very difficult to break a young ones’ skull too….they are very flexible and not fully fused until they are about 5 years old

    • IMO says:
      November 6, 2017 at 5:30 pm

      These freaks don’t break police officers skulls they assassinate them with a shot in the head.
      The killer served under the Obama tranny military laws. So that answers your question about a light sentence. Look at Bergdahl Obama’s type of soldier.

  13. Michael says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Blame Hollyweird and “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest”!

    I have a stepdaughter who is a menace to her children and society in general but as she refuses help of any type I expect to hear of her gruesome death at any time.

  14. anotherworriedmom says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    It would seem that the shooter’s only intention was to kill his ex mother-in-law. There didn’t seem to be any concern for the collateral damage. He is a monster. And, since the left wants (surprise!) to use this to advance gun control, it should be noted that his weapons were illegally obtained and no amount of gun control is going to fix that.

  15. melski says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    He sounds like a typical liberal democrat to me. “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder.”

  16. czarowniczy says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Hmmmmmm…..Texans, Christians worshiping in church and guns, a Democratic hit list trifecta there.

  17. fleporeblog says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Please pray for their souls!

    Please pray for this young boy’s recovery!

  18. flounder, rebel, vulgarian, deplorable, winner says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Another story linked off TGP noted he purchased the rifle, retail, via deception on the form 4473.

    http://www.businessinsider.com/texas-church-gunman-devin-patrick-gun-law-felon-domestic-violence-2017-11

    It appears his BCD and/or his courts martial and/or his domestic assault charges all should have precluded him from buying a firearm via NICS, if he was truthful, and the process was working as intended.

  19. jindfw says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    We’re/were dealing with a very deranged person. IMHO, he was closet violent, maladapted, atheistic. Married second time (lord knows how a woman could get into a relationship with this loser). Abusive in that relationship. Mom-in-law tried to connect him with God. He tried bible study and despised it. MIL and wife were subject to his physical/verbal abuse. Someone made a threat to leave or was encouraged to leave the relationship. He goes way off reservation. Hopes MIL is in church, but doesn’t care. He’s more after ideology. Truly deranged and PDJT is absolutely correct- an act by an evil, mentally ill person. How he was able to acquire weapons is unbeknownst to me. However, I can say with some certainty, is that if someone was CCW in that church, this horrific event would have been much less horrific. Sad.

  20. Molly Pitcher says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Drone footage of shooter’s home, his parent’s home where he lived.

    http://www.statesman.com/news/scenes-from-new-braunfels-home-church-shooting-suspect/JQdqCPvaAZcm6Ug26MGkiM/

  21. milktrader says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I really don’t know what to make of this story except it seems obvious to me that citizens need to arm themselves, at least so they can defend the lives of innocent children.

  22. Ziiggii says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    GTFO….

    Aerial video of the property photographed by the Statesman’s Jay Janner on Monday shows a sprawling ranch home with multiple outbuildings and a pool.


    http://truepundit.com/video-texas-church-shooter-enjoyed-plush-life-at-28-acre-sprawling-estate/

    I’ll ask the question I have been asking for years now – “when does the conspiracy ‘theories’ stop being ‘theories’ and start being proven facts?”

    ****flabbergasted****
    be beta male –
    be abusive little sheet –
    be in Chair Force –
    be dishonorably discharged from Chair Force –
    be an atheist smart @$$ –
    acquire 4 “high end” firearms –
    last employed as a “Security Guard” and then shoot up a bunch of ppl in a mass murder (wow where have I heard that story before?) –

    WHERE in the world does a little prick like this find the income to own 28 acres + a decent size house w/ pool ????

    Color me ****surprised*****

  23. starfcker says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Known wolf. AGAIN.

  24. joeknuckles says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Attn law enforcement: I’d like to report some mentally ill individuals that I believe present a risk to the general public. That would be anybody involved with Antifa, black bloc, refuse fascism or BAMN. Anybody who would violently attack people they don’t even know is capable of almost anything. Anybody who wears a mask while attacking strangers is capable of almost anything. Anybody who calls for violent revolution in America is capable of almost anything. The same applies to some members of black lives matter. Anybody who chants that they want more dead cops is capable of almost anything. We have a real problem with mentally ill people being provoked to act on their violent fantasies by radical left wing groups. This is being done deliberately and it must be stopped.

  25. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    LETS MAKE MENTAL INSTITUTIONS GREAT AGAIN 😡

    This disgusting animal should never been walking and living amongst the public.

  26. Apfelcobbler says:
    November 6, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Here’s an early report of Kelley’s social media that someone found yesterday. Yet the MSM is bending over backwards to ignore these obvious clues and I’ve seen a handful of mentions that investigators are looking into whether he was a right winger malcontent.

