Day #5 Schedule – President Trump Asia Visit: POTUS and FLOTUS Head to Republic of Korea…

In the morning (their time 10am) / evening (our time 8pm), President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will depart Tokyo en route to Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea.

In the afternoon, the President will have lunch with troops from the United States and the Republic of Korea. The President will then receive an operational briefing. Later in the afternoon, the President and First Lady will participate in an arrival ceremony. The President and the First Lady will then participate in a guest book signing.

The President will then have a bilateral meeting with President Moon Jae-In of the Republic of Korea, before having an expanded meeting. Following the meetings, the President will walk with President Moon.

The President and the First Lady will then have tea and take photographs with President Moon. The President will hold a joint press conference with President Moon. In the evening, the President and the First Lady will attend a state dinner.

The relationship between President Trump and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In is much more complicated than the friendship shared with Japanese PM Abe. In many ways Moon Jae-In is considered the “Asian Obama”, a left of center politician yet the national security issues restrict him from going full moonbat.

Much to the chagrin of the RoK government, President Trump is only spending one day with Moon, and will likely only skim the surface on anything unrelated to the issues with North Korea. Their personal “friendship walk” is only scheduled for 10 minutes. [The same walk with Xi Jinping (China) lasted almost five hours.]

There is a big U.S. -vs- South Korea trade deal currently being renegotiated by USTR Lighthizer, but the issues within it are not likely to be resolved on this trip and POTUS Trump holds no favorable outlook toward any concessions. Therefore the only real substantive issue for discussion is the DPRK threat from Kim Jong-un.

10:00am (Local) / 8:00pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT departs Tokyo en route to Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea – Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea

12:30pm / 10:30pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Osan Air Base – Osan U.S. Air Base, Republic of Korea

12:55pm / 10:55pm THE PRESIDENT has lunch with troops from the United States and the Republic of Korea – Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea

1:20pm / 11:20pm THE PRESIDENT receives an operational briefing, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea

2:30pm / 12:30am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in an arrival ceremony, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

2:35pm / 12:35am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a guestbook signing, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

2:45pm / 12:45am THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Moon Jae-In of the Republic of Korea, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea

2:55pm / 12:55am THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

♦4:10pm / 2:10am THE PRESIDENT participates in a friendship walk with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea

4:20pm / 2:20am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY will have tea and take photographs with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

4:45pm / 2:45am THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

7:35pm / 5:35am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a state dinner, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

