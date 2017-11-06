Day #5 Schedule – President Trump Asia Visit: POTUS and FLOTUS Head to Republic of Korea…

In the morning (their time 10am) / evening (our time 8pm), President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will depart Tokyo en route to Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea.
In the afternoon, the President will have lunch with troops from the United States and the Republic of Korea. The President will then receive an operational briefing. Later in the afternoon, the President and First Lady will participate in an arrival ceremony. The President and the First Lady will then participate in a guest book signing.
The President will then have a bilateral meeting with President Moon Jae-In of the Republic of Korea, before having an expanded meeting. Following the meetings, the President will walk with President Moon.
The President and the First Lady will then have tea and take photographs with President Moon. The President will hold a joint press conference with President Moon. In the evening, the President and the First Lady will attend a state dinner.
The relationship between President Trump and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In is much more complicated than the friendship shared with Japanese PM Abe. In many ways Moon Jae-In is considered the “Asian Obama”, a left of center politician yet the national security issues restrict him from going full moonbat.
Much to the chagrin of the RoK government, President Trump is only spending one day with Moon, and will likely only skim the surface on anything unrelated to the issues with North Korea. Their personal “friendship walk” is only scheduled for 10 minutes. [The same walk with Xi Jinping (China) lasted almost five hours.]
There is a big U.S. -vs- South Korea trade deal currently being renegotiated by USTR Lighthizer, but the issues within it are not likely to be resolved on this trip and POTUS Trump holds no favorable outlook toward any concessions. Therefore the only real substantive issue for discussion is the DPRK threat from Kim Jong-un.
10:00am (Local) / 8:00pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT departs Tokyo en route to Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea – Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea
12:30pm / 10:30pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Osan Air Base – Osan U.S. Air Base, Republic of Korea
12:55pm / 10:55pm THE PRESIDENT has lunch with troops from the United States and the Republic of Korea – Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea
1:20pm / 11:20pm THE PRESIDENT receives an operational briefing, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea
2:30pm / 12:30am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in an arrival ceremony, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.
2:35pm / 12:35am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a guestbook signing, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.
2:45pm / 12:45am THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Moon Jae-In of the Republic of Korea, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea
2:55pm / 12:55am THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.
♦4:10pm / 2:10am THE PRESIDENT participates in a friendship walk with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea
4:20pm / 2:20am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY will have tea and take photographs with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.
4:45pm / 2:45am THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with President Moon, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.
7:35pm / 5:35am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a state dinner, Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea.
Gods Speed Mr President!
Going to Danang! Bet it has changed a lot since 1967.
Yes, God Speed. We LOVE and appreciate you, Mr. President.
I can’t stand Moon! He’s a wishy washy Obama sympathizer guy. Very girly but he knows he can’t screw our PT.
I wish the Koreans would find a real leader somewhere. Their government seems to be as full of corruptocrats as ours is.
Keep them safe.
Prayers for the president and first lady.
my thoughts too Peaches–Please Lord keep our President and beautiful First Lady safe and unharmed while close to enemies….
He might be a leftist but after that crazy cultist puppet president they had before, everything would be better.
Kind of like electing Obama after GWB.
Seriously, that was some Rasputin type of stuff going on there.
Gawd, this kind of travel can be exhausting……………prayers for both President and First Lady, stay strong and healthy.
I bet our troops at Camp Humphreys are wishing Melania was joining the President. I hope she’s doing something interesting or resting. Their schedule is crammed.
I read a story recently that our President was approached by Robert Lighthizer in terms of ongoing negotiations with South Korea 🇰🇷. He shared that the South Koreans are asking for an additional 30 days. He wanted to agree to it. Our President told him that you tell them that the President is ready to kill the deal today and there is nothing you can do to change my mind. Our President then said to Lighthizer that the 30 days was what he would consider fair but that we never show our hand in negotiations.
Our trade deficit with South Korea 🇰🇷 is currently $27 Billion dollars 💵.
If it wasn’t for us, South Korea 🇰🇷 would be in a world of hurt given what is going on with North Korea 🇰🇵. However, because we have 30K+ soldiers in South Korea 🇰🇷, they get to sleep well at night.
Our President is finally putting our country FIRST! If you want your people to sleep well at night, you are going to have to pay 💰 for it!
South Korea 🇰🇷 thought a $25 Billion dollar 💵 deal for our LNG would do the trick. Our President told them hell no.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/06/30/trump-praises-25b-lng-deal-between-cheniere-and-south-korea.html
From the article linked above:
“I was gratified to learn about the new investments South Korean companies are making in the United States. This month Cheniere is sending its first shipment of American liquefied natural gas to South Korea in a deal worth more than $25 billion,” Trump said during a speech at the White House.
Our President sent out a tweet following the visit saying basically there is a lot more he expects:
Don’t know about you, flep – but, I don’t trust Moon – he is a two-faced liberal –
I also have a problem with 30K American servicemen protecting SK without any compensation – so I don’t think we owe them $27B – I think they owe us –
In addition – I was concerned about their first trip to Europe for the G20 – however – this one is much more nerve-wracking – not worried about Japan so much as the other stops they are making – SK is iffy in its support – China will not negotiate unless we stroke their panda fur – is he really going to Hanoi – and Manila with that scary dude – dunno –
While I have full confidence in President Trump – I have increased my prayers for the safety of our President and First Lady – only comfort I can find right now –
Your input would be appreciated – Thanks!
I agree duchess01! South Korea should be thanking their lucky stars that we have 33K troops in their country. That $27 billion dollar surplus they are currently enjoying should be flipped around.
As for China, they realize their days are numbered. The only way our President will allow them to have such a huge trade deficit is if every single nuclear weapon is destroyed in North Korea and their ability to create additional weapons is destroyed. Our President will reinforce it!
As for the visit to Vietnam and the Philippines, he is really going their for the meetings that they are hosting with other Asian countries. Vietnam is doing the right thing with our trade imbalance.
I thought SK increasing sanctions on more NK individuals yesterday was encouraging. Maybe it is small , but in the right direction. PDJT is going to use his skills in person to squeeze the best deal for all parties involved. Could even be multiple deals, on multiple fronts that will collectively be something everyone can live with. Then countries will be able to plan according to the rules.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Link from yesterday.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missiles-southkorea-sancti/south-korea-imposes-sanctions-on-18-north-koreans-a-day-before-trump-visit-idUSKBN1D600V
Tanks, flep! Appreciate the info and support – dangerous area with the madman in the neighborhood –
President Trump appeared to be confident this trip would be successful – in more ways than one – he has not let us down so far – why would he let us down now – it is the same old adage – it is not ‘you’ I don’t trust – it is the people around you that concern me – 🙂
Well said!
* Smile *
I’m on exactly same nerve-level as you, Duchess. I’m still working on my uneasiness for the next 4 countries. This is the way I see it: Moon is sly. Xi is arrogant. Vietnam is a “Dread from the Past” that I can’t shake off. Phillipines will be erratic.
Thankfully, Melania will not be with President Trump for the last 2 countries. The SS will be able to double up their manpower for the protective line around our President Trump, who will be going from one snake pit to another…all the while the missiles of Norks could well be pointing at President Trump or at USA.
We have one very brave USA President. And President Trump knows he has a nation of prayer warriors just for him. We will all keep praying….24/7.
Psalm 91 is a very good one to focus on thru out each day.
May the Lord bless all of you Treepers today and for the next 10 days.
And may the Lord protect our President Trump and his Dream Team abroad, who are in the process of dismantling a section of the intricate network of globalism.
I meant to add–President Trump got this, or else he wouldn’t have made this trip. The first stop was Japan, a clever move. He is saying, “Japan stands solid with me, who’s next?”
Covfefe Rules.
Thank You, Grandma! At least – I know I am not alone – Psalms 91 is a great psalm for calming the nerves – I agree –
We will pray unceasingly for our President and First Lady – till they are back on US soil! God Bless You for praying with me and others – 🙂
POTUS and FOTUS look and act like seasoned diplomats. They are graceful, respectful and always look professional. What a superb representation of the USA by the Trump entourage. Proud to be an American.
Trump is a seasoned negotiator. He negotiated when it was his money on the table. Now he’s doing it the same way but it’s OUR money on the table.
That is in total contrast to Obama, who never ran a business or held a legitimate civilian job. And just look at the results of both presidents.
Our First Couple is so refreshing compared to the stuffy, double tongued, elitists we’ve had before.
Prayers for continued safety, strength, clarity & success.
That is just who they are. Nothing fake in the first couple! I would be worried if they acted like “seasond” diplomats. But I understand what you are saying Paco.
It should be “pay to stay” in SK……as well as GERMANY. Pull the troops out of SK. Fifty+ years is long enough to keep them on life support. Put them in Japan, or better yet on the Rio Grande doing wall duty.
Trump is going to Da Nang?
I sure hope that beautiful 747 is carrying a bunch of 2000 lb bombs that it can use on its approach.
I lived in Pearl Harbor during the later stages of Viet Nam…. all the ships going back and forth, and the POWs coming home at Hickam.
Still can’t get over it.
Love this great President !
So I guess the Pres and Flotus will be spending the night in Seoul?
Such a big time difference…our President is almost a day ahead of us.
It’s amazing how he takes it all in stride.
Prayers for his continued safety.
I’m just waiting to see how much respect China shows president Trump / FLOTUS when they arrive on the tarmac….remember they made Barry exit the plane by the service door and wouldn’t even give him a set of stairs to walk down….LOL….and remember how Castro never bothered showing up at the airport to greet him…..Barry and Scary had to take a walking tour of downtown Havana while Castro slept….once he woke up then the two people who resided in our White House at that time were allowed to visit Castro.
The whole world knew he was a joke….except for Norway which awarded him the Nobel prize for not blowing up the world in his first 20 days as president….those Norse sure know how affirmative action works!
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Trump visited several of the hurricane ravaged areas it was interesting seeing him use the lower smaller internal stairs to de-plane instead of having the longer steps rolled up from the airport to the higher door on AF1.
Most airports don’t use external stairs they do jetways… but that isn’t good for photo-ops. What happened to Obama certainly was a slight.
“Their personal “friendship walk” is only scheduled for 10 minutes.”
That’s all the time President Trump needs to explain a few details to Moon. Things will be very clear thereafter.
