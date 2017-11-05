Sunday November 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

21 Responses to Sunday November 5th – Open Thread

  1. BakoCarl says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:17 am

    The Clinton Crime Machine

    The Dems have a fancy campaign bus,
    Filled to the brim with their schemes and lies.
    They drove all around from town to town
    Collecting money from all the small fries.

    The big fish in the pond had made a deal
    They kept secret from you and me.
    Hillary would pay some of DNC debt,
    Then Hillary would run the DNC.

    Donations flowed in to the state DNC
    And Hillary thought, hmm, “What should I do?”
    So Hillary got most of the money,
    And for Bernie, well, he just got screwed.

    That’s the way the Clinton’s play the game,
    A river of cash gets funneled to them.
    Haiti, politics, Uranium One:
    The people get dirt while Clintons get gems.

    The Clinton Foundation is a slush fund,
    Made to steal money meant for the poor.
    “Please, help us now with your donations.”
    Then Bill, Hill and Chelsea rob from the store.

    Hills is the scam artist that some people want
    To be in charge of our entire country.
    She’d be like Dillinger in charge of the bank,
    Leaving none at all for you and me.

    And so, my friends, we must never forget
    The good people we chose to run our land.
    Who’ll make America great once again,
    Who’ll make our country once again grand.

    God bless their efforts and the USA,
    As we thank Him for His mercy and grace.
    May we live our lives to His glory,
    And never lose sight of His face.

  2. Minnie says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Glory be to the Father, to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the Beginning, is now and every shall be, world without end, Amen!

  3. Volgarian8301 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Posted this at the end of yesterday’s open thread, reposting here….

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:32 am

  5. emet says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Judges tells us that Samson with the help of God slew a thousand Philistines with the jaw of a donkey. So President Trump with a twittering bluebird laid low many times that number

  6. USA loves Melania says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:24 am

    This message is for Minnie:

    Minnie, I have been watching your posts for a while and I just wanted to commend you. You are always upbeat and have something nice to say. I never see an unkind word from you. You bring a lot of positivity to the Treehouse and make these comment sections more enjoyable to read and participate in. There are many other folks who are also beacons of light but your happy posts in particular have just stood out to me lately and I wanted to recognize you for that. You are such a happy MAGA-warrior! I award you this happy MAGA-warrior smiley face:

    🙂

  9. nwtex says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:49 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:53 am

  11. Lucille says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:16 am

    May the Road Rise Up To Meet You – Irish Blessing Song

  13. smiley says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:44 am

    RefuseFascism protests…

    🙂

