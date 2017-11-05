November 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #290

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Wonder if this is in retaliation for the arrests?
“Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces have reportedly intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, aimed at an airport in the country’s capital.”
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/11/04/saudi-arabian-forces-intercept-missile-launched-from-yemen-reports-say.html
Letter allegedly signed by 100 of Hillary’s supporters:
“We were shocked to learn the news that Donna Brazile actively considered overturning the will of the Democratic voters by attempting to replace Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine as the Democratic Presidential and Vice Presidential nominees. “It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.”
Hillary, “Putin made me trip and he took my shoe!”
Love that. My fave image of the guys “helping ” Hillary yet.
Best ever, thanks, cleared quite a bit of lung butter out! Whew!
Wait…..it this retaliation for the Dems saying GOP’s was throwing grandma off the cliff in a wheelchair ?
Justice. ; )
The Buffalo thought she would be next! This is absolutely amazing!
I posted link to the WAPO article this stuff is in, below.
Yeah, it’s true, and it *is* unbelievable.
Seems we’ve got another one of those miracles that’s been happening ever since Trump decided to run.
Brazile’s been so deeply involved in Dem. Politics for so long. And the stuff she’s writing about is sooooo damning.
Kim dot com offered her a safe house, security, lawyers if she goes to new zealand. If ruch was a robbery gone bad, not sure why shed be so worried? 🙄
Psst…flep, I removed the video (and subsequent comments) per your request. Feel free to replace those two Presidential tweets.
Was Aramco tweet a trigger for The Storm?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or President Trump signaling he was holding up his end of the deal, possibly made back when he went to Saudi Arabia. (Fire/arrest ministers who are involved in corrupt deals in the US – get Aramco on the NYSE)
The Japanese press loved his speech at Yokota AB especially his statement that Japan is a ‘crucial ally’ of the US.
That’s great to hear, A2. Thankyou for the report!
More reports: Abe made a press statement prior to the informal talks and lunch pre-golf, that he had a ‘personal and trusting relationship’ with the President. He said they would discuss NK.
On Monday the President will meet the Emperor and Empress, then a formal meeting with PM Abe and there will be a joint press conference. Pres Trump will also meet the Japanese abductees of NK. Tuesday he will go to SK.
Two interesting points. The Japanese press noted that Pres Trump did not name NK in his speech at Yokota AB. They said they thought that the President was avoiding being provocative.
Another interesting point is the President’s emphasis on Indo-Pacific free trade and navigation. Alfred Thayer Mahan, arguably the most important naval theorist and historian in the US in the 19th century, is still studied at the Japanese naval academy. He was the chief strategist of the importance of naval strength geopolitically and forging alliances to control sea lanes. Japan and the US are now working on this with India.
Thankyou again! I love the reports from foreign press.
WAPO wrote an article on Donna Brazile’s book, after receiving an advanced copy. Unbelievable stuff in here. Well, not exactly unbelievable, but you know what I mean.
I actually wanna read this thing, and once it goes on the free shelves, I will!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/brazile-i-considered-replacing-clinton-with-biden-as-2016-democratic-nominee/2017/11/04/f0b75418-bf4c-11e7-97d9-bdab5a0ab381_story.html?utm_term=.f243a3cc630a
Looking like the Saudi arrests is to cut the money off from the DC Lobbyists…
Podesta could be the next one indicted as early as Monday.
0 Hour is on the case and his feed today has been fascinating… lots of dots being connected.
It could be that Larry Schweikart is correct. Trump has set a massive sting operation in motion, that is quite frankly astonishing (never really bought into this, although it was intriguing, but now I am rapidly becoming convinced).
Trump, Wray, Mueller, Sessions – they are going after the Lobbyists, the money laundering the whole enchilada!
RICO Rudi has been silent hasn’t he… Oh my… is he in on the sting too! 🙂
Weren’t the Bushes in tight with the Saudis? I don’t know which Saudis it was, though. GW used to walk around holding hands with them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A lot of Presidents were, but certainly the Bushes were very much.
Problem with the past relationship is it tended to be a one way street – especially with the globalists like the Bushes.
The relationship that Trump is building is much different and already yielding results. We are blessed to have President Trump at this time, and a Saudi king and others that have a reforming mindset and want to move the kingdom forward in a different and better direction.
What we are seeing unfolding is actually breathtaking… just look everywhere… Trump is changing everything.
Yes, with Trump it is a complete reversal. He sets the tone and earns their respect and cooperation. His predecessors grovelled and submitted, then took the payola from them.
Question. Trump during the campaign was saying he’d get another country to do something and while he was still POTUS Obama contradicted him and said basically “how does he think he can get them to do that”…inferring that Trump was nuts. But after Trump became POTUS the exact thing happened as a result of Trump’s policies. I wish I could remember exactly what it was….maybe China? Does anyone remember something like this? The thing about it was it showed what a terrible leader Obama was and even Obama had to be surprised at watching a real leader in action.
I’m only asking because I’ve been driving myself nuts trying to remember what exactly it was and hoping someone here might remember.
The one I remember was when Obama ridiculed PDJT for saying he “would bring job back”.
Obama scoffed and said…”How’s he going to do that? You can’t just wave a magic wand and bring job back.”
Then, even before PDJT took office, he started making deals with big companies to bring jobs back.
Hah.
You know what? I think you are exactly right!!! Thank you wheatietoo!!! 🙂
Yes, truly miraculous against all odds.
President Trump is a game changer. #Blessed
“… just look everywhere… Trump is changing everything.”
MEGA
Make Everything Great Again
“Weren’t the Bushes tight with Saudis?”
Does the name Bin Laden ring a bell?
Tall, skinny guy? Not a very good open water swimmer, from what I hear.
Imagine that the United States couldn’t find a 6’3″ , Saudi Prince who claimed responsibility for blowing up the trade center in New York and killing hundreds…with the finest military in the world?
Then four years into Barrys’ presidency they capture him (Osama) next door to a Pakastani military base, live a high security helicopter, and toss his body over board…before doing dna tests and …..
Let us not forget GHW Bushes other business partners..Sadhaem Huessien and Hugo Chavez
Haha
It’s almost like they expect us to believe anything.
They reportedly tested Bin Laden’s dna prior to dumping him in the deep sea. So, that part of the statement my be incorrect….whether the rest is…well, when you have a government who lies to the people as much as ours does…it is anyone’s guess.
forgot the link…
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/aug/30/us-analysed-bin-laden-dna
The late King Abdullah who died in 2015. He (then crown prince) visited GW at the Bush Crawford ranch where they strolled around holding hands in 2005 just months before he was made king.
In 2002, al-Waleed donated $500,000 to help fund the George Herbert Walker Bush scholarship at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al-Waleed_bin_Talal
“Going after the lobbyists”
Yes, to get to the bottom of the scum sucking swamp, go after the $$ – takes strategic and intricate planning, but we can wait.
Patience 🇺🇸
Patience is a Virtue.
Very Important things happen when you excersize Patience.
On the hate-Sessions pages?
Surely you jest!
Would be nice to see entire Soros clan RICOed
Interesting that the Saudi thing happens just as President Trump leaves Hawaii and lands in Japan. He will be out of the US until Nov 14. Lots of housecleaning can be done during the time he is safely out of the country.
If this ‘breadcrumbs’ character on 4chan is real, it’s actually bad news that Antifa didn’t have their major chimp out tonight. Plan was to declare martial law to get around all the corrupt lefty judges and jurors with military courts.
Did Antifa do anything today?
They napped.
Not much, here is an article from Breitbart. http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/04/antifail-low-turnouts-at-multi-city-antifa-apocalypse/
ATTTENTION ANTIFA WARRIORS!
The Apocalypse has been put on hold due to fact the DNC is now officially broke. Once the funds have been received we will reconvene to impeach the President!!!!
PS. The money is never coming. What do you idiots think broke means ?
Good point. There was no funding left for the planned riots today. Even SF was really light and the local news didn’t even report on any Oakland protest.
In answer to your question, OldLady, here’s Cleveland today. They’ve been reduced to chanting “Join Us! Join Us!”
“Join us. Join Us Now!”
(16 sec):
Sounds like BS to me, as that would have destroyed our movement. That may actually be Russian propaganda.
We don’t want or need martial law.
Boy ain’t THAT the truth. Talk about validating everything the Left and Dems are spewing about Trump. Martial Law is the LAST thing we need.
This stuff is resolving itself very nicely, thankyou very much.
True, but it does explain why he lets Soros hang around, and lets people continually threaten his life, and foment openly for sedition, and does nothing. When you think about it, he and Pence may actually be willing to get themselves assassinated for this country, as that might be the trigger that would get people to accept the jagged pill. Astonishing to think about. At any rate, you aren’t getting Hillary or any of them convicted of murder in broad daylight with any Obama leftist judge or leftwing Democrat jury in DC or NYC. As we can see tonight, KSA operates a little differently.
Yes, they are putting their lives on the line and they have to be careful not to play into the left’s or the globalists’ hands. Keeping the movement behind him is paramount.
Ad Rem – please delete America First comment above.
Even suggesting assassination of our President or VP is unacceptable, regardless of context.
LikeLike
Oh, settle down, honey. I pray for the President’s safety every morning. God is in control. He’ll root these people out one way or the other, but it will probably take a lot more time than we wish.
I was thinking about the “diversity visa”, and it so happens that a few of us coworkers had our DNA tested. It was surprising to us how “diverse” we actually were. One man was certain he was French on both sides, but there it was, 20% Tunisian. Both sides of my family came from Ireland in the early 1700s, but I am 10% Eastern European and 5% Spanish/Portugese. All of us were a bigger mix than we thought. So anyway, dont need anymore Uzbekis, Somalis, etc. Americans are already diverse enough, thanks.
nice logic, emet
Wasn’t Tunisia a French colony for a while?
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2017/governor/va/virginia_governor_gillespie_vs_northam-6197.html
Ralph Northam’s lead has dwindled to less than 2 points in the RCP average. Remember, that in 2013 the GOP outperformed the average by 4 points.
If you live in Virginia, get every Trump supporter you know to the polls. There are at least 1.6 mln of them, enough for an off-year landslide. If you don’t live in Virginia, message every Trump supporting VA friend you have on Faceborg. The left is dispirited, but still much angrier than they were in 2014.
Vote, ED GILLESPIE, Governor of Virginia
Northam is in enough dire straits that Obama left his leisurely retirement to campaign, something he is known to loathe. And even more, he was willing to have a Soros group run an advertisement accusing average conservatives like us of KILLING CHILDREN by RUNNING THEM OVER WITH A TRUCK.
When cornered on this, Northam engaged in victim-blaming. At least he didn’t blame some old statues.
Stellar!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wow. Just one big beautiful wow.
He did say it was a day he would never forget. Awwww.
💖💖💖💖💖💖
Love this.
So this fight broke out in front of a Chick Fil A…what’s the world coming to.
Heheh.
Now *this* is the kind of “protest” I’d like to see more of. True Comedic Theater.
Where’d that happen?
Sorry, I don’t know where this was…it didn’t say.
The funniest thing I’ve seen in weeks!
Well, that is more attention grabbing than the sign swingers.
The feather flying are cracking me up !
An utterly foul display.
Uh…I meant ‘fowl.’
Anything for a “cluck”…..
Me thinks some bushes are pissed their saudi buddies were arrested today…. #MAGA
When GWB left office, the GOP had been destroyed in the Midwest.
With Trump, the GOP has more Midwestern power than in 100 years.
I would not be surprised to see Trump win ILLINOIS in 2020.
You know…. George Bush was talking about the fact that he thinks Trump is tearing apart the GOP and then I find out that neither Bush or his Father voted for Trump, in fact Bush SR voted for Hillary…
Anyone see the irony here ?
They are such lying hypocrites.
So glad the GOPe is collapsing. Both them and the Dems= Good Riddance.
There is a moment in everyone’s life when you come to the conclusion you have lost respect for someone. When I read that… that was my moment when I am done I am done.
This is pretty low of the Bushes, but it would be much worse if they came out in support of him. The Bushes are jokes now.
Not a bit.
All I see is loathing.
Sorry, Cold Anger.
Poor Babies.
Looking at these two men now, I feel nothing but anger and disgust. There was a time that I actually felt admiration for the younger Bush. Somehow I now feel shame about that, I guess because I allowed myself to be so fooled and, frankly, used.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meh. I remember Bush 2 talking about “jobs Americans won’t do”, the typical Globalist BS, back in ’05 maybe? Lost respect for him then.
Voting for Ms. Hillary is really dark tho. And then talking about it in public? REALLY????!!!!!
YUCK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He.Is.Disgusting. Anti-American to the core.
The Founders would NOT be proud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right.
If they do somehow manage to harm our President or remove him from office by some underhanded shenanigans…they won’t like what happens next.
LikeLiked by 4 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Can I be the electric-guitar-with-flamethrower guy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That must be one of the stupidest movies I’ve ever heard of.
A post-apocalyptic world, in which rival gangs drive…gasoline-powered vehicles?
GMAFB.
🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🦁
All dressed up with no place to go.
So those are all the signs that didn’t get used today by all the people that didn’t show up in NYC?
Isn’t it great? I guess no one really wants a civil war after all.
4% GDP growth takes the wind out of the revolution.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I remember that woman in the top two pics when it happened. That was so moving .
People who think they “hate Trump” do not know what they have missed the past couple years.
It’s pretty sad, actually. You could be pissed at ’em for being such spoil sports, or you could genuinely feel bad for them.
Hope they can wake up and feel the joy and amazement someday.
Some of them are just brainwashed and stupid. Others are genuinely evil.
Woah. It’s true. No cause of death.
Another suspicious death related to the Las Vegas Massacre…
How many does this make now?
Three.
…Strike that. It’s four.
Two were killed in a fiery car crash, one died from a seizure, a man found shot in a vacant home, this attorney and then one who committed murder/suicide.
I’m not saying they are all suspicious. It’s just odd, to me at least.
Six I believe.
55
Scratch that. 65
55? I don’t get it.
All of the deaths are suspicious because we still don’t know exactly what happened and much of the story does not fit. I meant 65, all of the 58 victims, Paddock himself and the six that died since.
Time for a fashion report.
Thank you for the report 🙂
Love all things having to do with First Lady’s fashion statements.
How does she go so effortlessly from heels to flats?
My legs would be in major spasm, not to even mention the feet.
My favorite part!!!
We won so much today, I’m exhausted. Need to recharge to win more tomorrow. Love to all. Nite nite Treepers.
The nice thing is you get an extra hour of sleep tonight thanks to the return to normal time from day-light-savings time.
LikeLike
Goodnight everyone!!! Its starting to feel like Christmas already….
How Im feeling right now:
❤️🦁❤️🦁❤️
🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸
What I want for Christmas List..
1. A righteous God Fearing Special Prosecutor for Uranium 1 – Deal – Obama & Hillary.
2. Podesta Brothers go down for all their crimes.
3. Julian Assange releases enough info to disprove Russian involvement.
4. GPS Fusion & Crowdstrike suddenly find they have no clients and need to find some good lawyers
5. Qatar Bank looses Clinton’s Accounts.
6. Soros gets traded to Russia so US gets it’s Uranium back.
7. The unmaskers and leakers, get unmasked.
8. Intel Community – suddenly finds all the hidden dirt/info on their previous bosses and decide Grassley could do with a good read………Merry Christmas
Great list pmdea. I especially like number 6. I’ll take one of those in my stocking, too.
Looks like the Antifa Commie Revolution was a bust today. I went looking for the funniest memes:
https://jennyhatch.com/2017/11/04/antifa-commie-revolution-was-a-dud-jennyhatch/
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s nice to see a foreign conservative leader that respects the US right.
The worthless Sharia May (UK), Mutti Merkel (Deutschstan), Turnbull (AUS) are an embarassment to their respective parties’ bases. No foreign left-wing leader ever disrespected Obama.
President Trump will not visit GB until they get their house in order. And I am indeed pointing a finger at Steele’s Orbis and the complicit Russian moles in MI 6.
It’s quite disgusting that Justin Trudeau and Emanuel Macron have been more respectful to Trump than May or Turnbull. Trudeau is the literal embodiment of Cultural Marxism, and Macron is the embodiment of globalist finance.
May might not last long, though. Look into Jacob Rees-Mogg, now that is a leader we could be proud of.
Commemorative Caps…brilliant!
Now they’ve done it.
All the other countries will want one now.
Haaa.
That last photo is awesome. It looks like PM Abe is so proud of his idea/gift and Trump is so Presidential showing off the cap.
Sometimes, it’s the little things that matter. 😉
Hey, I just noticed…it looks like they were having Cheeseburgers and Cokes.
Haaaa.
I wonder whose idea that was.
Note..
As various “revelations” and “shocking new evidence” come to light…NOBODY is calling for arrests. They are just calling for MORE friggin hearings… and.. “we must question so and so.. and that will give us a lot more people we need to talk to”. Some call for a “Special Prosecutor” for Hillary stuff or whatever… but what does that mean? A year or more of investigations… granting more immunity deals…. and at the end…. nobody indicted.
It is ALL smoke an mirrors
Anyone hear that they have called in Trumps bodyguard from 2013 when he went to Russia? What could that have to do with the 2016 election/
Answers to your questions: 1) No, because it didn’t happen. 2)Nothing, because it didn’t happen.
Yes, Keith Schiller will be interviewed on Tuesday by House Intelligence Committee re the 2013 trip, to see if he knows anything related to what’s in the FAKE dossier.
As we discussed this was a HEADLINE hard to miss today…because merely asking about the time period of the Peegate dossier implies it has some credence.
When Keith Schiller’s answers AGAIN discredit the dossier…. I doubt there will be the same headlines.
I have already heard Democrat shills slip into talking points hints that some of the dossier is yet to be “investigated”. They are in fact still using it for the purpose they intended.. to smear Trump with ridiculous made up RUSSIAN DIS-information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh noes… a Molly Filibuster!!
Yeah… it wouldn’t surprise me if some Member (pun intended) decides to “read into record” a large part of the dossier (if not all of it)
Just describing what it says about Trump… even if its all a RUSSIAN fabrication.. does the work Hillary intended when she paid to create it.
Yes, I posted on another thread. Keith Schiller is going to be questioned by Mueller next week re Russia, 2013. I believe PDT’s trip there was basis for Dossier.
LikeLike
I imagine what happens next… Congress will claim they are SO BUSY with all the hearings and stuff… they need MORE STAFF.. and a MUCH BIGGER BUDGET!!
I agree with you…as far as I know nothing has come out of any of the “hearings” except tv face time for the members on the committees. But because of so many hearings we now know that even the subpoenas issued don’t have to be heeded because they do nothing to enforce them. I have to believe that they do ask for a bigger budget for new staff. Then we find out they “buy” their seats on these committees so they can appear to be important. Such a joke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You seem to believe you have the ability to predict the future. Please regale us with tales of your past correct predictions.
It was a “throw away line”… a “joke” if you will.
…but based on the FACT that government bureaucracies, committees, empires always grow.
Rational people observe analysis and predict.
Go nag somebody else.
Lost in space and time continuum. Butthurt Bushes set in motion many terrible things for our country. Is it any wonder that they are now ‘in your face’ saying how they voted for Clinton. Like the Clintons, they see whatever legacy/lies they thought they had, just slipping away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Instead of criticizing the Usurper…they embraced him like he was a family member!
Whatever last bit of fond regard I still had for the Bushes is now completely gone.
I now loathe them and consider them a part of the enemy that wants to destroy & enslave us.
However, Jeb! is such a doofus cuck he probably voted for PDJT even thought PDJT repeatedly humiliated him on national TV.
It could be worse. They could be on our side.
Please clap.
Last night I had another night chasing sleep…
I could not stop thinking about the Bergdahl cluster–my heart shatters in a million of pieces when I think of how the families must feel with it being a “hit your face with a brick” miscarriage of justice–it is like their loved ones lives did not matter, in spite of their selfless act of brotherhood trying to find this traitor. Then, I started thinking about other trials where it was obvious Justice was not served ( OJ, Casey Anthony, Jessica Chambers etc )and I was wondering why God allows this to happen when I see him as the protector and defender of Justice….
So I got up and was reading the bible on Justice and Revenge….trying to find answers and peace of heart. ( Bible says NO revenge wha ? ok that is a busted plan.)
“Whoever says to the guilty, “You are innocent,” will be cursed by peoples and denounced by nations. But it will go well with those who convict the guilty, and rich blessing will come on them.”
“For I, the LORD, love justice; I hate robbery and wrongdoing. Follow justice and justice alone, so that you may live and possess the land the LORD your God is giving you.It is mine to avenge; I will repay. In due time their foot will slip; their day of disaster is near and their doom rushes upon them.”
“Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,”
The thought hitting my brain was ok Lord ….when will you enact your justice that you promised….because I think it matters HERE and now that these families get justice not 100 years from not when they are dead and gone.
I thought about the widow in the Bible that literally petitioned the Judge for Justice day after day after day. She was not going to give up—The Judge knew this and was forced to hear her case and grant her justice. I thought ok…how can we do this in modern day? What way is there to petition these cases (not talking about appeals- those do not always work).
I was finally exhausted and fell asleep. So… enter weird dream……
Weird Dream-
I am sitting on a bench in a building dressed in what I call “Corp clothes” skirt, jacket, heels and briefcase. I look down, and I am wearing a “Visitor” event card around my neck. I realize I am in a court house. A throng of court reporters come around the corner and start shouting questions at me… “ what do you think you can accomplish here today ?”, “what is your motivation ?“, “ Why are you doing this?” “ Who sent you ? “ “Why are YOU here”. I do not respond at all and I am just staring at them in silence. The bailiff opens the door to the court room and I push past the reports and go inside.
Once inside, I realize how warm it is in the room. The room is packed with people murmuring quietly, there is one seat left, I sit down. The Judge comes out and the bailiff says, “ All rise” everyone does and then sits down. Judge Jeanie is sitting in front of me. I am thinking she really does have great hair !! I look to my right across the isle, and I see Katica sitting there. Next to her is Trey Gowdy and General Kelly is there. She looks over and smiles as if she knows me (which is weird, as I have never met her but have seen her picture on her posts). I must look worried because she mimes the words—“Don’t worry it is going to be ok”.
The judge begins to speak…..He says this is unusual as he has never had a “People’s Petition for Justice”, in his court room before. I open my briefcase and take out a file, I open it and it is a list of names,telephone and email addresses and I realize that everyone in the room is on this list, I made this list and have communicated to all the people in the room they needed to come to this hearing. Then I see a document titled “ OPENING STATEMENT TO THE COURT” and then I realize this is what I am to say to the Judge. I am terrified. There are important people in the room and I am wondering why I am supposed to speak?
The Judge calls my name and I go to the table in front of the Judge. He asks me if I want to sit and I say no, I will stand. I do not remember all that I said but the gist of it was that everyone in the room represented a story of injustice. That without Justice we fail as a society, we fail to protect the weak, we fail to protect the strong that have stood up against the hard blows fighting that wrongs be made right. We fight before a Judiciary that often is not moved by the truth or innocence but protects the guilty.
I tell the Judge, that as a human being surely he must be moved by all of these cases of injustice, there must be something inside him that rebels at injustice. There must be justice and there must be compassion. I stated you took an oath “I, do solemnly swear that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God.” I said ” GOD is telling you to do you JOB”.
Ok this is where it gets weird….don’t laugh ! I start SINGING. I start singing acapella (even in my dream I was thinking “ Really ?“ what is the Court GLEE? Hey.. It’s my dream I can sing if I want to ; )
“Like a montage in a movie, right before the hero dies
Like an endless fire burning
Like a hope that fuels the light
Like the hands that simply hold you, when words can’t make it right
Like a symphony at sundown, in the middle of July
When a lyric really gets you and it breaks you down inside
Like the home that you were raised in
Like faded photographs
Like a solemn Hallelujah
Like a choir shouts amen
Like a soldier who is falling as he holds his country’s flag
And he fights for freedom’s calling
I wanna move you like that” ~ Kelly Clarkson
The room is silent…the Judge looks around the room pauses for a few seconds and says to the bailiff—“please collect all of the files in this room for fast track judicial review and resolution”
The room erupts….
I am walking down the aisle through the doors out into the hallway, and the Press is still there and they are yelling ” WHAT HAPPENED IN THERE!!!!” and I say, “ask them” and walk towards the elevators.
Then I woke up… welcome to my brain.
The dream as incredibly detailed as it was is one thing…..the fact that you REMEMBERED as much as you did is quite another. Wow. When do we get to hear the verdict? 😀
Interesting dream. I hope it’s a good sign from above. We have been petitioning the Eternal Judge. I guess we’re to keep petitioning for justice and He’ll take care of it.
I have some weird dreams too. This week, I’ve decided, has been devoted to a fear files dump. Bizarre stuff. I like yours better.
Bush Senior couldn’t even win a 2nd term, and Junior had approval ratings below 30 percent upon leaving office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also…
“I am Rod Rosenstein and I have a very punchable face.”
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
Full Show
Rand Paul Attacker Likes Bernie Sanders, Hates Trump
https://pjmedia.com/trending/rand-paul-attacker-likes-bernie-sanders-hates-trump/
…Boucher wrote on Facebook, “May Robert Mueller fry Trump’s gonads.”
Them’s Fightin’ words!!!!
I wonder what the nature of Rand’s injuries were.
The only thing I have heard is…”sustained minor injuries”…but they don’t say what those were.
It was his neighbor… the guy tackled him from behind in Rand’s driveway, and Rand had scratches on his face, and was having trouble breathing because of injuries to his ribs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, thanks I was wondering how bad it was.
Scratches are probably not a big deal…but he will likely be sore for a while from those “injuries to his ribs”.
Another rabid violent Democrat.
And yet the Dems continue to try to claim that ‘Trump supporters are violent’.
At the 15 sec mark, President Trump’s Honolulu video, he remembers for us and them, the combat soldiers entering the waters..
I’ll bet that was interesting…Japanese pearl divers are legendary.
Picture perfect like a pearl!
We’ll see if Mueller bumps it back to the DOJ and what Sessions then decides to to. Prayers for all involved. Ave Maria, gracias!
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/11/04/mueller-russia-probe-challenges-244538
But as the criminal case against former Donald Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates speeds toward a possible spring 2018 trial, Mueller’s team is bracing for an array of challenges to its authority.
In a case like Manafort’s, Mueller may be wise to hand it over to DOJ for prosecution, said Ronald Rotunda, a Chapman University law professor who served as a paid consultant during the Starr investigation.
“It is one thing to investigate if the president was – or his top aides were – in collusion with Russia in some nefarious way,” Rotunda said. “It is quite another to investigate if some former aide hasn’t paid his taxes.”
Trump himself told the New York Times in July that he would consider it “a violation” if Mueller’s investigators looked into his personal finances. And the president’s personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, told POLITICO on Thursday he is primed to lodge formal objections with either Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein if the Russia investigation took a wide or unexpected detour into issues like an old Trump real-estate deal.
I will bore you with another post about US/Japan. NHK an English language news website has broadcast a very in-depth documentary on Okinawa’s Nuclear Secrets.
“In the 1950’s, as the Cold War intensified, the island of Okinawa Prefecture was transformed into a nuclear fortress, with up to 1,300 nuclear weapons deployed there. For this program, we’ve obtained about 1,500 items of previously unseen footage and confidential documents. They reveal Okinawa’s critical role at that time and expose what was happening there.”
This was playing late last night and today. What is interesting for current events, was President Trump’s statements about whether Japan or SK wish to have nuclear deployments again to offset the NK threats. PM Abe’s resounding re-election had on his platform amending the Japanese constitution to allow offensive weapons.
The nuclear arsenal was withdrawn due to Japanese objections as revelations came to light about the arsenal held secretly to the general public (no nukes were allowed in Japan proper) as the US gave up administration of Okinawa. Nixon made the deal to withdraw them (several serious accidents had taken place) which he did in the 1960s immediately. However he did make a ‘secret deal’ with the Japanese Foreign Minister, that if necessary they could be redeployed.
So to my point. That nuclear arsenal was pointed at China, NK and Russia. The Chinese know this as did the Russians. That explains partly why the fear of THAAD deployment was misunderstood as an offensive rather than defensive deployment. Emperor Xi now knows this (he was misinformed some pundits say) and has backed off the THAAD issue in SK and is making nice to them now. Why? Because the threat of a return of a nuclear arsenal in Japan or SK is frightening. However, times and technology have changed.
This is part of the Art of the Donald-Shinzo make alliances great again.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/tv/documentary/201710270600/
I think it is very telling that the Bushies have just now re-stated their hate of Trump, and proudly claim they didn’t vote for him. The old one stood with Her, the younger probably voted for McMuffin.
At the same point we’re hearing Donna B. say how corrupt the D system was and how sick Hillary was…at this point we know how Barry hid the Bin Laden docs from public view to win his election…and also that once he won he dumped the party that elected him.
And so much more. Who are these Bushies? Children of privilege for sure. A mistake of Reagan’s. The Bushies would be nothing but rich without Reagan…and he was trying to be the
uniter. But, as with all progressives, unity is a sham. If you try to unite with them, they’ll stab you in the back later. And so it is with the Bushies.
The Dem party is a crooked party and that is who they stood with.
I don’t need to read their book…I know who they are already
