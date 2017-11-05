Fall Back 1 Hour – Don’t Forget To Change Your Clocks

Most of the United States begins Daylight Saving Time (spring forward) at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday in March, and reverts to standard time (fall back) on the first Sunday in November.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour today, November 5th, 2017.
I just so love this! Thank you, Sundance and your family!
We should not have to change our clocks back, but since we do…I would rather do it with you!
Extra hour of sleep!!
Wooo Hoooo 🙂 🙂
What’s sleep anyway? I would like to have a restful nights sleep.
Very funny. I sit close to the Tropic of Cancer. No time change for me. I always have to check when communicating with Europe or the US on time changes. Did Greenwich close down GMT, like Morse code?
Happy extra sleep time.
GMT is now called UTC (that’s a horrible oversimplification over which my fellow tech geeks will no doubt excoriate me, but it’s true for any ordinary, no-need-to-worry-about-milliseconds time concerns).
GMT is still there (or still observed). Right now the UK is on GMT. Come March 25th next year they will go on Daylight Savings Time (DST). 🙂
https://greenwichmeantime.com
Not so fast……. if you are in Hawaii….. stay as you are 🙂
I sure the hell don’t.
I just lost another weekend.
I did nothing. Played some poker w/ friends on Friday, went thru some mail on Saturday, watched a couple of old movies, MARTY w/ Ernest Borgnine and right now, 7th Dawn w/ William Holden.
CTA, loved their music.
Well, I decided to use some time this early Sunday for “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
Stephen Hawkings has a interesting thought on that question.
http://www.hawking.org.uk/the-beginning-of-time.html
Oh noes…. I had to wait an extra hour for Tucker and Hannity on Fox when NZ clocks changed… and now yet ANOTHER hour!!!
And to make matters worse I get to watch the 11:00AM and mid-day shows on fox… tell me NOTHING is worse than Shep Smith!!
Time…..
