Fall Back 1 Hour – Don’t Forget To Change Your Clocks

Posted on November 5, 2017 by

Most of the United States begins Daylight Saving Time (spring forward) at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday in March, and reverts to standard time (fall back) on the first Sunday in November.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour today, November 5th, 2017.

16 Responses to Fall Back 1 Hour – Don’t Forget To Change Your Clocks

  1. WSB says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:33 am

    I just so love this! Thank you, Sundance and your family!

    We should not have to change our clocks back, but since we do…I would rather do it with you!

  2. Minnie says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Extra hour of sleep!!

    Wooo Hoooo 🙂 🙂

  3. A2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Very funny. I sit close to the Tropic of Cancer. No time change for me. I always have to check when communicating with Europe or the US on time changes. Did Greenwich close down GMT, like Morse code?

    Happy extra sleep time.

    • Rex Brocki says:
      November 5, 2017 at 1:03 am

      GMT is now called UTC (that’s a horrible oversimplification over which my fellow tech geeks will no doubt excoriate me, but it’s true for any ordinary, no-need-to-worry-about-milliseconds time concerns).

  4. Russtovich says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:04 am

    GMT is still there (or still observed). Right now the UK is on GMT. Come March 25th next year they will go on Daylight Savings Time (DST). 🙂

    https://greenwichmeantime.com

  5. rumpole2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Not so fast……. if you are in Hawaii….. stay as you are 🙂

  6. USA loves Melania says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:10 am

  8. rumpole2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Oh noes…. I had to wait an extra hour for Tucker and Hannity on Fox when NZ clocks changed… and now yet ANOTHER hour!!!
    And to make matters worse I get to watch the 11:00AM and mid-day shows on fox… tell me NOTHING is worse than Shep Smith!!

