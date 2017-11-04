Saturday November 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
ROFLMAO.
now that’s a CAT FOR YA.
😂 🐱 ❤️
GH: It scares me when I realize i was almost an adult when the DB5 put this out ! Still a classy piece of music, though !
Good article by Milo Yiannopolous (subject of a recent thread here at CTH) on Daily Caller:
A Round Of Applause For Kevin Spacey
MILO
11/03/2017
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/03/a-round-of-applause-for-kevin-spacey/
Too bad Milo doesn’t hail from Twickenham. He makes a good wasp !
This just in…in the wake of recent and shocking allegations made by Donna Brazile, the DNC has changed its name. It now wishes to self identify as the DNMLC.
The acronym is best defined as the Democratic National Money Laundering Committe for short.
How about?
DNCAA= Do Not Care About America
More like the Autocratic National Money Laundering Committee.
There is NOTHING ‘democratic’ about the Democrat Party.
Oy vey!
Texas restaurant under fire for using Caitlyn Jenner to designate bathrooms
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/restaurant-photos-caitlyn-jenner-bathroom-signs-article-1.3606438
Just curious…what kind of bathroom would her/him pic represent? Maybe the X-Nutt gender.
Apparently SOME investigations (at least those not having to do with the criminal political-class) don’t need to be kept ‘secret’ at all:
BREAKING: NYPD May Arrest Harvey Weinstein – Rape Allegation ‘Credible’
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/breaking-nypd-may-arrest-harvey-weinstein-rape-allegation-credible/
Followup:
Meet The ‘Pangolin Men’ Protecting The World’s Most Trafficked Mammal
These members of the Tikki Hywood Trust, also known as the “Pangolin Men” of Zimbabwe, are a group of volunteers who spend their lives rehabilitating pangolins who have been rescued from poachers.
The caretakers ensure that the ant-eating mammals are able to hunt and forage for themselves before they are released back into the wild.
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/meet-pangolin-men-protecting-worlds-trafficked-mammal/
Lets hope and pray that nothing tragic comes from the Antifia protests today.
vw: Well….at least to the bystanders and residents that aren’t ( or can’t be ) armed ……. the “antifa’s can look out for themselves !
HAPPY CATURDAY!
#COVFEFE
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
awwwww ❤
Put your sound on. Soooo cute.
Cat Asks Owner to Play With Water
https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/974860
Sundance, just wanted to make you aware that Saul Montes-Bradley (@Debradelai) has a 37 Tweet thread on Twitter dedicated to poor-mouthing you. Those that defended you were called “bots” of course. He accuses you of ad-hominem but for some reason neglects to mention that he was free-flowing with the ad-hominem himself from the very beginning.
He accuses you of “whataboutism.” Interestingly, I’ve noticed NeverTrumpers throwing that term around, though I don’t think he is aligned with NeverTrumpers; he just parrots phrases/words that he likes. For instance, he mimics Thomas Wictor when he blocks someone. Speaking of which, he is rather proud of the fact that he has blocked all of the “bots” who were defending you.
He has stated on a couple of occasions that he doesn’t care about anything you’ve written before, he’s only focused on your one tweet. This, of course, amounts to him cherry picking a single cherry. The sad thing is he hangs with other peeps that I like (Wictor, Imperataor Rex, Stealth Jeff, etc.). Anyway, thought I’d let you know since it seems like he did this after he blocked you. He said at one point that he must have struck a nerve. Perhaps it was the other way around.
What a loser.
best thing you can do with guys like that is ignore them. He obviously is seeking attention and a fight, and nothing will hurt worse than just ignoring him.
Nice.
Remember When……
Herb Alpert The Tijuana Brass – A Taste of Honey
1965
and
Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass – The Lonely Bull Video
1962
🐱
I am probably either the top row, third from the left or the bottom row, second from the right. But I wish I was that cat second row, third from the right because he looks like he plays by his own rules and nobody, and I mean nobody, messes with him.
🐱
🐱
Siberian Cat 🐱
Cat Puns
http://www.yourdictionary.com/slideshow/cat-puns.html
happy cat’day 🐱
