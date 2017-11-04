Saturday November 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:19 am

  4. scott467 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Good article by Milo Yiannopolous (subject of a recent thread here at CTH) on Daily Caller:

    A Round Of Applause For Kevin Spacey
    MILO
    11/03/2017
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/03/a-round-of-applause-for-kevin-spacey/

  5. Ghostrider says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:30 am

    This just in…in the wake of recent and shocking allegations made by Donna Brazile, the DNC has changed its name. It now wishes to self identify as the DNMLC.

    The acronym is best defined as the Democratic National Money Laundering Committe for short.

  7. nwtex says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:36 am

  8. scott467 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Apparently SOME investigations (at least those not having to do with the criminal political-class) don’t need to be kept ‘secret’ at all:

    BREAKING: NYPD May Arrest Harvey Weinstein – Rape Allegation ‘Credible’
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/breaking-nypd-may-arrest-harvey-weinstein-rape-allegation-credible/

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Followup:
    Meet The ‘Pangolin Men’ Protecting The World’s Most Trafficked Mammal

    These members of the Tikki Hywood Trust, also known as the “Pangolin Men” of Zimbabwe, are a group of volunteers who spend their lives rehabilitating pangolins who have been rescued from poachers.

    The caretakers ensure that the ant-eating mammals are able to hunt and forage for themselves before they are released back into the wild.

    https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/meet-pangolin-men-protecting-worlds-trafficked-mammal/

  11. van winkle says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Lets hope and pray that nothing tragic comes from the Antifia protests today.

    • millwright says:
      November 4, 2017 at 1:34 am

      vw: Well….at least to the bystanders and residents that aren’t ( or can’t be ) armed ……. the “antifa’s can look out for themselves !

  12. Lucille says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:51 am

    HAPPY CATURDAY!

  14. nwtex says:
    November 4, 2017 at 1:22 am

    awwwww

    Put your sound on. Soooo cute.

    Cat Asks Owner to Play With Water

    https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/974860

  15. cyn3wulf says:
    November 4, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Sundance, just wanted to make you aware that Saul Montes-Bradley (@Debradelai) has a 37 Tweet thread on Twitter dedicated to poor-mouthing you. Those that defended you were called “bots” of course. He accuses you of ad-hominem but for some reason neglects to mention that he was free-flowing with the ad-hominem himself from the very beginning.

    He accuses you of “whataboutism.” Interestingly, I’ve noticed NeverTrumpers throwing that term around, though I don’t think he is aligned with NeverTrumpers; he just parrots phrases/words that he likes. For instance, he mimics Thomas Wictor when he blocks someone. Speaking of which, he is rather proud of the fact that he has blocked all of the “bots” who were defending you.

    He has stated on a couple of occasions that he doesn’t care about anything you’ve written before, he’s only focused on your one tweet. This, of course, amounts to him cherry picking a single cherry. The sad thing is he hangs with other peeps that I like (Wictor, Imperataor Rex, Stealth Jeff, etc.). Anyway, thought I’d let you know since it seems like he did this after he blocked you. He said at one point that he must have struck a nerve. Perhaps it was the other way around.

  17. TexasRanger says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:25 am

    Remember When……

    Herb Alpert The Tijuana Brass – A Taste of Honey

    1965

    and

    Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass – The Lonely Bull Video

    1962

  18. smiley says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:26 am

    🐱

    • USA loves Melania says:
      November 4, 2017 at 2:38 am

      I am probably either the top row, third from the left or the bottom row, second from the right. But I wish I was that cat second row, third from the right because he looks like he plays by his own rules and nobody, and I mean nobody, messes with him.

  20. smiley says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:32 am

    Siberian Cat 🐱

  22. smiley says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:36 am

    happy cat’day 🐱

