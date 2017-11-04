President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Tokyo Japan – Yokota Air Base Speech 10:00pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Tokyo Japan and will take part in an event at Yokota Air Base. The President is expected to deliver remarks to the awaiting audience at approximately 10:00pm EST.
UPDATE: Video and Pictures Added
RSBN Livestream Link – Channel90 Live Stream (active) – Alternate Live Stream
God bless you, sir, and thank you!
Proud to be an American with President Donald J. Trump as our Commander in Chief 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
We ❤️ You!!
Just started watching… Awesome POTUS!
I’m proud again and so is my dad in Fort Rosecrans military cemetery…….Thank God to regain our respect…….
Crowds looked enthusiastic…no rent a crowd there. So proud..
Seeing The Commander in Chief and his love of the military is very moving
President Trump uses power for doing good.
Obama and the Clintons used power for greed.
I read a comment elsewhere that Trump gave up his wealth to help his country.
Hillary gave up her country to gain wealth.
So grateful for our president ! I love that golden velvet voice! No one delivers a speech like him. You know it’s heartfelt. Thank you President Trump.
Okay, can you imagine any of the other Presidential candidates from last year, doing what Pres Trump is doing?
Because, I can’t.
There is not a one of them who could be doing all this.
Not a one.
Can you imagine Ted Cruz addressing our troops?
JEB?
Kasich?
Or…Hillary?
Nope. Nope. And more nope.
Our President is the best president ever, imo…and he’s just getting started.
Not since President Reagan have we had such a commanding President in presence and statue. I’m so proud of him. He was so made for this. Thank you, God.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
♥️♥️♥️♥️
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
You make a really good point
Great speech! I am so proud of my President and my country! America is sitting tall in the saddle again. The pride is back!
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
The President just met PM Abe–both looked happy and relaxed.Work first, play (golf) later.
Beautiful day in Tokyo.
Will report more later.
(APEC starts tomorrow in Vietnam, but the country has been hit hard by typhoon Damrey)
(Another tidbit. Pres Trump has nominated Stephan Akard for Director General of the Foreign Service, Dept of State, which is the most powerful position in the service, after the SoS. Foggy bottom may get a lot less foggy. Go T-Rex.)
I’ll have to listen to the speech tomorrow, I don’t want to wake people up. I’m looking forward to it.
On another note, I’m curious about Melania’s outfit, what did others think? I didn’t think it was her best this trip. Seems too fussy and the belt tie looked awkward. I liked the blue one leaving DC.
Her coat had elements that remind me of Japanese farmer coats:
.
First Lady Melania’s clothing choices often display some element of the country they are visiting, when they’re on these trips.
She also does this with visiting heads of state to the White House.
So I’m thinking that this explains why she chose to wear this coat today.
There was something about it that reminded her of the traditional clothing of Japan.
Beautiful pics Sundance, thank you. I love the music and energy. They make me so proud. God bless them both and safe travels.
Make alliances great again!
