President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Tokyo Japan – Yokota Air Base Speech 10:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on November 4, 2017 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Tokyo Japan and will take part in an event at Yokota Air Base.  The President is expected to deliver remarks to the awaiting audience at approximately 10:00pm EST.

UPDATE: Video and Pictures Added

RSBN Livestream LinkChannel90 Live Stream (active)Alternate Live Stream

Advertisements
This entry was posted in ASEAN, Donald Trump, FLOTUS, Japan, Melania Trump, Military, POTUS November '17 Asia Trip, President Trump, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

119 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Tokyo Japan – Yokota Air Base Speech 10:00pm EST Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. Minnie says:
    November 4, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    God bless you, sir, and thank you!

    Proud to be an American with President Donald J. Trump as our Commander in Chief 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    We ❤️ You!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 4, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Just started watching… Awesome POTUS!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. freddy says:
    November 4, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    I’m proud again and so is my dad in Fort Rosecrans military cemetery…….Thank God to regain our respect…….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Midwest Mom says:
    November 4, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Crowds looked enthusiastic…no rent a crowd there. So proud..

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. fedback says:
    November 4, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Seeing The Commander in Chief and his love of the military is very moving

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. georgiafl says:
    November 4, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    President Trump uses power for doing good.

    Obama and the Clintons used power for greed.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. mot2grls says:
    November 4, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    So grateful for our president ! I love that golden velvet voice! No one delivers a speech like him. You know it’s heartfelt. Thank you President Trump.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. wheatietoo says:
    November 4, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Okay, can you imagine any of the other Presidential candidates from last year, doing what Pres Trump is doing?
    Because, I can’t.

    There is not a one of them who could be doing all this.
    Not a one.

    Can you imagine Ted Cruz addressing our troops?
    JEB?
    Kasich?
    Or…Hillary?
    Nope. Nope. And more nope.

    Our President is the best president ever, imo…and he’s just getting started.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. USA loves Melania says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Great speech! I am so proud of my President and my country! America is sitting tall in the saddle again. The pride is back!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. A2 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    The President just met PM Abe–both looked happy and relaxed.Work first, play (golf) later.

    Beautiful day in Tokyo.

    Will report more later.

    (APEC starts tomorrow in Vietnam, but the country has been hit hard by typhoon Damrey)

    (Another tidbit. Pres Trump has nominated Stephan Akard for Director General of the Foreign Service, Dept of State, which is the most powerful position in the service, after the SoS. Foggy bottom may get a lot less foggy. Go T-Rex.)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. MfM says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    I’ll have to listen to the speech tomorrow, I don’t want to wake people up. I’m looking forward to it.

    On another note, I’m curious about Melania’s outfit, what did others think? I didn’t think it was her best this trip. Seems too fussy and the belt tie looked awkward. I liked the blue one leaving DC.

    Like

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      November 5, 2017 at 12:01 am

      Her coat had elements that remind me of Japanese farmer coats:


      .
      First Lady Melania’s clothing choices often display some element of the country they are visiting, when they’re on these trips.
      She also does this with visiting heads of state to the White House.

      So I’m thinking that this explains why she chose to wear this coat today.
      There was something about it that reminded her of the traditional clothing of Japan.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Bree says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Beautiful pics Sundance, thank you. I love the music and energy. They make me so proud. God bless them both and safe travels.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 4, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Make alliances great again!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s