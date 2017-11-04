November 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #289

Posted on November 4, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

113 Responses to November 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #289

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      November 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

      “People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper.The American public deserves it!”

      Consider me angry……

      I hate to correct the President….. but I think it should say:

      The American People DEMAND it. !

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      November 4, 2017 at 12:41 am

      Citizen, those tweets prove he’s mellowing. HA! He’s just carving them up. Crazy Bernie, Crooked Hillary, Pocohantas. Disgrace bergdahl, fake news network, degenerate animal. And they aren’t even hitting back. They know it’s over. Except for the prison sentences. Remember Jeff Sessions ramping up the forfeiture laws. That might come in handy.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      November 4, 2017 at 1:25 am

      Fellow Treepers…. I have to say I was actually deeply depressed today over the fact Bergdahl walked. My heart has been heavy all day– still is.

      I can not for the life of me understand how a JAG Judge came up with this as a fair and just
      judgement- ESPECIALLY when he said the Taliban treated him better than the Army.

      WTH ???? so a POS man directly responsible for the death and maiming of fellow soldiers because he deserted his post can just walk.

      Respect for the wonderful people here keep me from saying what is raging and churning in my brain now….

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • kathyca says:
        November 4, 2017 at 1:46 am

        It’s a travesty and I was deeply upset by it as well — for a lot of reasons. Not the least of which is grave concern over the apparent traitors in charge of the military tribunal. Our soldiers get far harsher punishment for killing the enemy in many cases. I rarely use the word “disgusting” because I feel it’s overused, but this outcome certainly justifies it imo. If that Judge was my son, I’d disown him (self censoring)

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Sayit2016 says:
          November 4, 2017 at 1:51 am

          ” For a lot of reasons” I totally get what you are saying…

          We are a military family and you are right minor infractions are dealt with harshly…this decision is literally blowing up my brain… I have been tearing this apart in my mind trying to see where this decision might make sense on some level– and it doesn’t and it won’t.

          EVER.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Johnny Bravo says:
            November 4, 2017 at 2:55 am

            If it’s any consolation friend, the timing of the change that’s needed to re-right this ship is frustrating because we are having to look to the future and there is no known date.

            What cannot be overlooked (and this is the really uplifting part) is that, that change IS coming sayit2016; keep the faith, no one said it would be easy, but we can all agree it is definitely gonna be worth it – a flowing river eventually runs clear!😉😘

            Like

            Reply
      • justfactsplz says:
        November 4, 2017 at 2:03 am

        I’m right there with you. It sickens and maddens me. The judge had made some comments about Trump saying things about the traitor. I think it was a jab at President Trump. The judge should be court martialed for treason. Fuming………..

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:27 am

    I’ll be very interested to see how this developes. The Driver for the Danish Minister of Immigration ran over a protesting Muslim today who was blocking her car. YT video at link:

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/go-danish-minister-immigration-runs-immigrant-video/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Everything seems to be going our way.

    And our Election Anniversary is almost here!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:32 am

    This is plausible

    Now if we could get Grassley to change this:

    Like

    Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      November 4, 2017 at 1:11 am

      The Dems may have set up Sessions to take the fall because they are afraid of him.
      Mueller will be finished before Trump can get a new AG.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kaiser Roll says:
      November 4, 2017 at 1:12 am

      Graham, Sasse, Flake and Tillis are on that committee. That’s enough votes to scuttle a nominee like Kris Kobach.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      November 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

      Yep. And McConnell has said the same thing…”No confirmation hearing for another AG”.
      Not this year.
      And who knows if they’ll do it next year either.

      Grassley said that back in July.
      Many people don’t seem to have known about this.

      If Sessions resigned, or if Potus fired him…then we’d have Rosenstein for an AG.

      Unless, as I suggested on the Sessions thread, the Pres moves one of his other Cabinet heads over to the DOJ.
      Someone like…Scott Pruitt, former AG of Oklahoma, currently head of the EPA.

      Pruitt is clear of any reasons to recuse himself, for anything.
      And he’s an outsider to DC.
      And he’s not squeamish about going after big game.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Kaiser Roll says:
        November 4, 2017 at 1:35 am

        Can the President “reshuffle” the Cabinet as in a parliamentary system?

        Obama OMB Director Lew was moved to Treasury, but was subject to another confirmation vote. Panetta started at CIA, but was then moved to Defense.

        The GOP has only 52 Senators, and one of them is often absent (Cochran), one is outright traitorous (McCain) and the others aren’t much better.

        If we want to prosecute the Clintons, we need to throw more Democrats out of their Senate seats.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          November 4, 2017 at 2:04 am

          I have asked the same thing, about whether the Pres can move Cabinet heads around, without new confirmation hearings.
          Other have said “yes, he can”.

          Maybe Obama didn’t know this. I dunno.

          And yeah, we do need more R-seats in the Senate.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • SharonKinDC says:
      November 4, 2017 at 1:34 am

      Did you read the article? It’s a true nothing burger. Page says he mentioned in passing he was going to Russia. There is nothing illegal about that. (In fact, the trip had zero to do w/ the campaign) and simply b/c Sessions didn’t remember Page’s random comment isn’t illegal either.

      BTW, Painter, who posted his theory, is the Never Trumper former Bush 2 ‘ethics’ guy.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  16. wheatietoo says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Looks like the President sat down with Sharyl Atkisson at some point this week.
    Interview to air on Sunday.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. nwtex says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:51 am

    These loons are so ugly and dirty….just plain nasty.
    If interested you can go to the DC link because I’m not going to post their remarks out of respect for the beautiful Sarah Sanders plus I don’t care to spread the rubbish these looser lib pencil pushers put out there.

    Liberal Columnists Attack Sarah Sanders For Her Weight, Southern Accent
    11/03/2017

    Two male, liberal columnists this week launched personal attacks against White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/03/liberal-columnists-attack-sarah-sanders-for-her-weight-southern-accent/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Kaiser Roll says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:57 am

    ED GILLESPIE surging in Virginia

    http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/elections/election_2017/virginia/election_2017_virginia_governor

    4 years ago at same time

    http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/elections/election_2013/virginia/election_2013_virginia_governor

    The left has lost their monopoly on identity politics.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Ferret2 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Is this a fake account or fake news?

    Like

    Reply
  21. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    November 4, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Lucille says:
    November 4, 2017 at 1:11 am

    For your Caturday listening pleasure, a piece by Gioachino Rossini which is reputed to be a parody of the Peking Opera…

    “Cat Duet” performed by Kiri Te Kanawa & Norma Burrows

    Peking opera | An introduction (Hello China)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. mazziflol says:
    November 4, 2017 at 1:29 am

    On a lighter note =D

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 4, 2017 at 1:37 am

    https://twitter.com/StockMonsterUSA/status/92544034025689497

    Kelley suggests Special Counsel. A good listen.
    P.S. Uranium One is Hillary and Russia, so there is no point waking up Sessions, he is recused.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 1:40 am

    STORY LAUNDERING: FUSION GPS, FAKE NEWS, RUSSIANS AND REPORTERS
    The media’s real business is ‘story laundering’.
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268280/story-laundering-fusion-gps-fake-news-russians-and-daniel-greenfield

    Excerpt:

    The existence of President Trump undermines the media’s gatekeeping powers. He is a living reminder that the media’s power is limited. That’s why he has become the media’s number one target.

    >SnipSnip<

    And so the media is in a power struggle with the White House not, as it pretends, over access, transparency or truth, but over policy. And it’s acting as a proxy in this power struggle for assorted interests, some named and some nameless, as it did with Hillary’s anti-Trump dossier.

    The media is no longer a journalistic institution. It’s a political institution. It’s a component of a political infrastructure of unelected officials, bureaucracies and institutions that controls our government.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Sayit2016 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 1:46 am

    Watching all of these sexual perverts of late; lose their jobs, suffer public humiliation, kicked out of the Academy, and other clubs a week after allegations have surfaced made me wonder why is CONGRESS not this effective in removing BAD ACTORS.

    These are things I think about…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. deqwik2 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 1:48 am

    It’s one thing to hear how many Patriots we lost on the USS Arizona but it’s different to actually see how many names are on the wall.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 4, 2017 at 1:57 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:01 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:03 am

    Hannity Opening Monolog

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. FL_GUY says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:04 am

    Based on the outcome of the Bergdahl sentencing today, I hope people stop berating AG Sessions because this is the type of judicial environment he has to work in. As you know, Bergdahl deserted and was picked up by the Taliban. Six men died trying to find and rescue him. While with the Taliban, he gave the enemy inside information that led to the death and maiming of even more of our military personnel. He was found guilty of the charges. But what did the judge do for the sentence of this convicted deserter? He fired him from his military job with years of back pay with a minor fine of 10,000$. That amount wouldn’t even cover the treatment cost of the man who is now in a wheelchair for life. And the judge’s excuse? Trump is a meanie. That is how out of control judges have become and what AG Sessions has to take into consideration with every legal action he initiates.

    AG Sessions was not always a Senator. He was a very effective Fed Prosecutor. He knows that between Clinton and Obama, there are many corrupt Fed Judges. Some of you Treehouse number people need to find out what percentage of the current Fed Judgeships, including the appeals courts, were Clintoon and Obama people. With such people sitting on the bench, AG Sessions knows that even with ironclad evidence, a conviction is not certain or if by offchance a conviction is had, it’s a possibility that justice will not be served by the judge not sentencing for the crime. Want an example?

    Let me tell you a story about LBJ, darling of the left. LBJ had a sister. I know, I know, who knew. I didn’t until the British documentary released in 2003. At any rate, this sister was an alcoholic and the type of girl that went all the way on the first date and she had a lot of first dates. As LBJ’s political profile rose, he viewed sis as an embarrassing problem and impediment to his ambitions. It so happened that LBJs sister was having an affair with the golf pro at a local club. LBJ decided to make an example of him to scare off further “boyfriends”. LBJ sent his trusted LT. after him. In broad daylight, the golf pro was shot to death in the pro shop having an entire revolver unloaded at him. This was so blatant, LBJ’s LT was arrested and eventually tired for first degree murder.

    When the trial started, LBJ set up headquarters in a hotel down the street from the courthouse. He sent runners to the court frequently to take messages and bring back intel every day the court was in session. The trial ended and the jury verdict was guilty of first degree murder. At the sentencing, the Judge gave the convicted murderer a SUSPENDED sentence. It was just like terrorist Bill Ayers, Guilty as Hell but Free as a Bird, Ain’t America grand? The felony conviction wasn’t even posted on his record.

    So, do you really want HilLIARy and her band of criminals to go to trial with a large percentage of Clintoon/Obama judges? Even with overwhelming evidence, she could either be found not guilty or worse, guilty with a suspended sentence due to some BS excuse such as her age or poor health. AG Sessions knows the rot he’s having to deal with in the judicial system. In my opinion, that’s why he has not made any high profile moves, at least that we know about. If we had an honest legal system, HiLIARy would have never made it out of AR based on the crimes she committed there but here we are.

    Only time will allow President Trump to repair the damage done to the judiciary. Until that time, let’s cut AG Sessions some slack; he’s currently having to work with a rigged system.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      November 4, 2017 at 2:54 am

      I partly agree with you. But on the other hand, President Trump has appointed many Federal judges, not a ton, but enough to get the job done on Clinton. It depends on the filing destination for court, I think. In any event, I would like to be proven wrong with my assessment on Sessions. That being said, the Keebler elf AG has shown no backbone from the get go. He recused almost immediately after getting confirmed. President Trump should not have to tweet 3 times a week about his own Justice Dept not doing their job. Horrible to say the least. Either we have laws that apply to all, or there is no justice.
      Rant over.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Kaiser Roll says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:04 am

    RCP average Virginia Governor

    https://realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2017/governor/va/virginia_governor_gillespie_vs_northam-6197.html

    Northam lead cut in half, tied or trailing in all recent polls. That Q poll is an outlier.

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2013/governor/va/virginia_governor_cuccinelli_vs_mcauliffe-3033.html

    In 2013, Cuckinelli beat the average by four points.

    https://realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2014/senate/va/virginia_senate_gillespie_vs_warner-4255.html

    In 2014, ED beat the average by nine points.

    My prediction:

    ED GILLESPIE wins by 3-5 points
    AG Mark Herring is narrowly defeated (Latino Victory has backfired bigly)

    Like

    Reply
    • Kaiser Roll says:
      November 4, 2017 at 2:06 am

      My prediction for New Jersey:

      You are screwed, say goodbye to your constitutional rights. And say hello to the MS-13 gangbangers that will be fleeing Virginia.

      Like

      Reply
  33. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. citizen817 says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Crazy Bernie supporters are even crazier than he is, at least the ones who posted to his Twitter. They don’t care it seems. That’s one possibility. Or, since the major networks, other than Fox, have completely ignored the story as if it never happened…they are unaware it happened.

    Like

    Reply
  36. wheatietoo says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:31 am

    This guy deserves all the scorn that comes his way:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. colmdebhailis says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:32 am

    After the lack of sentencing in the Traitor Bergdahl case I think I understand why Senator Joseph McCarthy conducted the Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954.There is definite Leftist – Communist influence afoot once again. Also, that West Point cadet with the Che Guevara fetish comes to mind.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. wheatietoo says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:37 am

    Like

    Reply
  39. wheatietoo says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:40 am

    Like

    Reply
  40. wheatietoo says:
    November 4, 2017 at 2:49 am

    Running from subpoenas, huh?
    I now hope that John McCain lives long enough to experience being totally exposed and disgraced.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s