November 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #289

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks for the recaps 👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
“People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper.The American public deserves it!”
Consider me angry……
I hate to correct the President….. but I think it should say:
The American People DEMAND it. !
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Crooked Hillary, Crazy Bernie and Pocahontas…omg…LOVE OUR PRESIDENT calling it as it is to these ridiculous freaks MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
5 countries in 10-11 days. A rigorous schedule. Hope FLOTUS can kee up! Her feet are going to hurt👠👠
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Some of those tweets came from Air Force One
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Citizen, those tweets prove he’s mellowing. HA! He’s just carving them up. Crazy Bernie, Crooked Hillary, Pocohantas. Disgrace bergdahl, fake news network, degenerate animal. And they aren’t even hitting back. They know it’s over. Except for the prison sentences. Remember Jeff Sessions ramping up the forfeiture laws. That might come in handy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I read somewhere that a higher-up Military Officer needs to review this asinine bergdahl sentence. Is this true?
Anybody know?
LikeLike
Fellow Treepers…. I have to say I was actually deeply depressed today over the fact Bergdahl walked. My heart has been heavy all day– still is.
I can not for the life of me understand how a JAG Judge came up with this as a fair and just
judgement- ESPECIALLY when he said the Taliban treated him better than the Army.
WTH ???? so a POS man directly responsible for the death and maiming of fellow soldiers because he deserted his post can just walk.
Respect for the wonderful people here keep me from saying what is raging and churning in my brain now….
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a travesty and I was deeply upset by it as well — for a lot of reasons. Not the least of which is grave concern over the apparent traitors in charge of the military tribunal. Our soldiers get far harsher punishment for killing the enemy in many cases. I rarely use the word “disgusting” because I feel it’s overused, but this outcome certainly justifies it imo. If that Judge was my son, I’d disown him (self censoring)
LikeLiked by 2 people
” For a lot of reasons” I totally get what you are saying…
We are a military family and you are right minor infractions are dealt with harshly…this decision is literally blowing up my brain… I have been tearing this apart in my mind trying to see where this decision might make sense on some level– and it doesn’t and it won’t.
EVER.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it’s any consolation friend, the timing of the change that’s needed to re-right this ship is frustrating because we are having to look to the future and there is no known date.
What cannot be overlooked (and this is the really uplifting part) is that, that change IS coming sayit2016; keep the faith, no one said it would be easy, but we can all agree it is definitely gonna be worth it – a flowing river eventually runs clear!😉😘
LikeLike
I’m right there with you. It sickens and maddens me. The judge had made some comments about Trump saying things about the traitor. I think it was a jab at President Trump. The judge should be court martialed for treason. Fuming………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ooops, I didn’t see this, citizen…I posted a couple of clips below, from this upcoming interview too.
LikeLike
Sharryl Attkinson is an underrated, as honest as they come, a brave journalist. How many of these are left?? Sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Congressman Matt Gaetz, a Floridian, is looking pretty sharp in his Trump cut suit. Go get them, Matt. He’s aiming at Muller. https://gaetz.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressman-matt-gaetz-introduces-resolution-calling-recusal-mueller-special
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ll be very interested to see how this developes. The Driver for the Danish Minister of Immigration ran over a protesting Muslim today who was blocking her car. YT video at link:
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/go-danish-minister-immigration-runs-immigrant-video/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s “The Local’s” account of the incident – down playing t so far.
https://www.thelocal.dk/20171103/danish-immigration-minister-escorted-from-deportation-centre-as-tensions-boil-over
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doing stupid s**t has consequences.
No sympathy from me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No wonder the Marxist Left aligns with the Moslems……violent, screeching and yelling, demanding, ungrateful, everyone but them is wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh great another Rachael Corrie….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everything seems to be going our way.
And our Election Anniversary is almost here!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is plausible
Now if we could get Grassley to change this:
LikeLike
The Dems may have set up Sessions to take the fall because they are afraid of him.
Mueller will be finished before Trump can get a new AG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Graham, Sasse, Flake and Tillis are on that committee. That’s enough votes to scuttle a nominee like Kris Kobach.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. And McConnell has said the same thing…”No confirmation hearing for another AG”.
Not this year.
And who knows if they’ll do it next year either.
Grassley said that back in July.
Many people don’t seem to have known about this.
If Sessions resigned, or if Potus fired him…then we’d have Rosenstein for an AG.
Unless, as I suggested on the Sessions thread, the Pres moves one of his other Cabinet heads over to the DOJ.
Someone like…Scott Pruitt, former AG of Oklahoma, currently head of the EPA.
Pruitt is clear of any reasons to recuse himself, for anything.
And he’s an outsider to DC.
And he’s not squeamish about going after big game.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can the President “reshuffle” the Cabinet as in a parliamentary system?
Obama OMB Director Lew was moved to Treasury, but was subject to another confirmation vote. Panetta started at CIA, but was then moved to Defense.
The GOP has only 52 Senators, and one of them is often absent (Cochran), one is outright traitorous (McCain) and the others aren’t much better.
If we want to prosecute the Clintons, we need to throw more Democrats out of their Senate seats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have asked the same thing, about whether the Pres can move Cabinet heads around, without new confirmation hearings.
Other have said “yes, he can”.
Maybe Obama didn’t know this. I dunno.
And yeah, we do need more R-seats in the Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you read the article? It’s a true nothing burger. Page says he mentioned in passing he was going to Russia. There is nothing illegal about that. (In fact, the trip had zero to do w/ the campaign) and simply b/c Sessions didn’t remember Page’s random comment isn’t illegal either.
BTW, Painter, who posted his theory, is the Never Trumper former Bush 2 ‘ethics’ guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By “ethics”, you mean “skullduggery”.
LikeLike
I agree that it’s a nothing burger, but since Sessions seems very timid over nothing burgers, it might have some cheese on it.
LikeLike
I was thinking this same thing.
Page: I’m going to Russia for something non campaign related
Sessions: Ok, have fun?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Indeed!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That and out and out thievery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like the President sat down with Sharyl Atkisson at some point this week.
Interview to air on Sunday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s “Full Measure”? Never heard of it.
LikeLike
That’s her news show.
Here’s her website for more info:
http://fullmeasure.news/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh it’s on the Internet. Figured. Thanks for the link.
Wish she was on TV . But I know TV doesn’t have much use for real Journalists. Really like her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She was on Fox broadcast channels, on Sundays…but I don’t know if she still is.
LikeLike
Hmm….locally Full Measure is broadcast Sunday mornings on our local CBS affiliate.
LikeLike
http://fullmeasure.news/about#where-to-watch
LikeLike
I think it’s her website. at least that’s the vibe I get from the home page.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
These loons are so ugly and dirty….just plain nasty.
If interested you can go to the DC link because I’m not going to post their remarks out of respect for the beautiful Sarah Sanders plus I don’t care to spread the rubbish these looser lib pencil pushers put out there.
Liberal Columnists Attack Sarah Sanders For Her Weight, Southern Accent
11/03/2017
Two male, liberal columnists this week launched personal attacks against White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/03/liberal-columnists-attack-sarah-sanders-for-her-weight-southern-accent/
LikeLiked by 1 person
L.A. Times Columnist Apologizes, Retracts ‘Body-Shaming’ of Sarah Huckabee Sanders
by JOEL B. POLLAK3 Nov 2017
http://www.breitbart.com/california/2017/11/03/l-times-columnist-apologizes-retracts-insult-sarah-huckabee-sanders/
Of course the same fake news fool went on to accuse President Trump of lying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure they are sincere. Weenies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This comment from that article is exactly how I feel about it.
___________
I don’t care about “body shaming”. I’ve fluctuated weight a few times. I make fun of even myself.
But I hate hypocrisy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Liberals spewing hate…that’s who they really are.
Hate nozzles.
We were watching Sarah in one of her pressers this week, and I said to mr. wheatie:
“Whatever they’re paying Sarah Sanders is not enough. She should be getting hazard pay for having to put up with these people.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
For sure! Hazard and combat pay.
LikeLiked by 3 people
newt: Guess that means she’s doing an excellent job ! But maybe we ought to take an arrow from the prog’s quiver and publicly excoriate these twits for their sexism and complete ignorance of the changes motherhood creates in the fair sex !
LikeLike
Is there any F’n way to turn off the “auto-spell, auto-correct ” feature on this site and/or in Safari ? My “newtx” ended up “newt !
LikeLike
hahahahahaha toooo funny. I was thinking whaaat???… Newt is weighing in?! hahah
Wish I could help with the auto spell/correct but I don’t have it, never did, and I don’t run safari …I’m a FireFox type of gal.
LikeLike
If you find out, millwright, let us know. Safari here too. What a pain. All.The.Time.
LikeLike
might just be under spelling and grammar in the edit menu :oP
LikeLike
David Horsey is the one of the columnists. He used to work for the Seattle Post Intelligencer.
The guy’s a low-life jerk (obviously). His column was in the LA Times and he’s issued an “apology”. (Oh yeah…he really means that…/s).
It will be interesting to see if they fire him. They just may have to because of all the Hollywood sh*t going down now. Makes it harder to just brush aside than in the past.
The comments on the Times article were about 95% negative. They *will* get cancelled subscriptions over this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here’s the LA Times article. I *think* most of the real trash has been removed now?
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/topoftheticket/la-na-tt-huckabee-sanders-20171031-story.html
LikeLike
everybody who works/works for Seattle PI is a low-life jerk.
its circ was so bad its only online now…a digest at best.
Like my local rag…and all mat’l from NYT and WaPo…why I cancelled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can say whatever they want… they know they have failed careers on the other hand Sarah has the ear of the President.
Game. Over. Libs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ED GILLESPIE surging in Virginia
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/elections/election_2017/virginia/election_2017_virginia_governor
4 years ago at same time
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/elections/election_2013/virginia/election_2013_virginia_governor
The left has lost their monopoly on identity politics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
vs
If this was all you knew about the rest of the ballot, you wouldn’t be far off from the truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Salt
LikeLiked by 1 person
/ourguys
LikeLike
ED GILLESPIE, pro-responsibility
Ralph Northam, pro-abortion
LikeLike
Rachael Maddow needs to STFU.
LikeLike
O rly?
I seem to remember a certain Latino Victory Fund accusing conservatives of MURDERING CHILDREN with a TRUCK…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this a fake account or fake news?
LikeLike
This guy throws things out there and sometimes he is right sometimes he is wrong. It is really not hard to imagine podesta being one of those indicted I would say odds are in his favor on this one
LikeLiked by 4 people
no check mark. ??
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks, Dave…you’re awesome!
That’s a great report.
So the hate-spewing hate nozzles have turned on each other.
I hope they keep it up. Hah.
LikeLiked by 4 people
For your Caturday listening pleasure, a piece by Gioachino Rossini which is reputed to be a parody of the Peking Opera…
“Cat Duet” performed by Kiri Te Kanawa & Norma Burrows
Peking opera | An introduction (Hello China)
LikeLiked by 2 people
AD REM….please remove this post. It was supposed to go in daily open thread. Thanks! Senior moments are coming faster now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well I enjoyed your senior moment Lucille! And since our President is heading to China, I believe it fits perfectly in this thread 😉
We seniors need to stick together!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! And we just had a reminder from Sundance about not posting items on the wrong threads, too!
LikeLike
LOl. Figured it was meant to be a Daily Open comment, Lucille. Good luck getting it removed.
Nice to see a tiny bit of Beijing Opera tho. You actually inspired me to go to youtube and watch one. Thx.
LikeLike
On a lighter note =D
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this post for real? It can’t be, right?
Unless she’s certifiable now, which is a possibility for sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just call her Hillary Spacey haha
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/StockMonsterUSA/status/92544034025689497
Kelley suggests Special Counsel. A good listen.
P.S. Uranium One is Hillary and Russia, so there is no point waking up Sessions, he is recused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trying again
LikeLiked by 4 people
STORY LAUNDERING: FUSION GPS, FAKE NEWS, RUSSIANS AND REPORTERS
The media’s real business is ‘story laundering’.
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268280/story-laundering-fusion-gps-fake-news-russians-and-daniel-greenfield
Excerpt:
The existence of President Trump undermines the media’s gatekeeping powers. He is a living reminder that the media’s power is limited. That’s why he has become the media’s number one target.
>SnipSnip<
And so the media is in a power struggle with the White House not, as it pretends, over access, transparency or truth, but over policy. And it’s acting as a proxy in this power struggle for assorted interests, some named and some nameless, as it did with Hillary’s anti-Trump dossier.
The media is no longer a journalistic institution. It’s a political institution. It’s a component of a political infrastructure of unelected officials, bureaucracies and institutions that controls our government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watching all of these sexual perverts of late; lose their jobs, suffer public humiliation, kicked out of the Academy, and other clubs a week after allegations have surfaced made me wonder why is CONGRESS not this effective in removing BAD ACTORS.
These are things I think about…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because all the bad actors in Congress are part of the scheme, part of the Uni-Swamp, part of the UniParty, part of ‘the big club’.
LikeLike
It’s one thing to hear how many Patriots we lost on the USS Arizona but it’s different to actually see how many names are on the wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hannity Opening Monolog
LikeLiked by 1 person
Based on the outcome of the Bergdahl sentencing today, I hope people stop berating AG Sessions because this is the type of judicial environment he has to work in. As you know, Bergdahl deserted and was picked up by the Taliban. Six men died trying to find and rescue him. While with the Taliban, he gave the enemy inside information that led to the death and maiming of even more of our military personnel. He was found guilty of the charges. But what did the judge do for the sentence of this convicted deserter? He fired him from his military job with years of back pay with a minor fine of 10,000$. That amount wouldn’t even cover the treatment cost of the man who is now in a wheelchair for life. And the judge’s excuse? Trump is a meanie. That is how out of control judges have become and what AG Sessions has to take into consideration with every legal action he initiates.
AG Sessions was not always a Senator. He was a very effective Fed Prosecutor. He knows that between Clinton and Obama, there are many corrupt Fed Judges. Some of you Treehouse number people need to find out what percentage of the current Fed Judgeships, including the appeals courts, were Clintoon and Obama people. With such people sitting on the bench, AG Sessions knows that even with ironclad evidence, a conviction is not certain or if by offchance a conviction is had, it’s a possibility that justice will not be served by the judge not sentencing for the crime. Want an example?
Let me tell you a story about LBJ, darling of the left. LBJ had a sister. I know, I know, who knew. I didn’t until the British documentary released in 2003. At any rate, this sister was an alcoholic and the type of girl that went all the way on the first date and she had a lot of first dates. As LBJ’s political profile rose, he viewed sis as an embarrassing problem and impediment to his ambitions. It so happened that LBJs sister was having an affair with the golf pro at a local club. LBJ decided to make an example of him to scare off further “boyfriends”. LBJ sent his trusted LT. after him. In broad daylight, the golf pro was shot to death in the pro shop having an entire revolver unloaded at him. This was so blatant, LBJ’s LT was arrested and eventually tired for first degree murder.
When the trial started, LBJ set up headquarters in a hotel down the street from the courthouse. He sent runners to the court frequently to take messages and bring back intel every day the court was in session. The trial ended and the jury verdict was guilty of first degree murder. At the sentencing, the Judge gave the convicted murderer a SUSPENDED sentence. It was just like terrorist Bill Ayers, Guilty as Hell but Free as a Bird, Ain’t America grand? The felony conviction wasn’t even posted on his record.
So, do you really want HilLIARy and her band of criminals to go to trial with a large percentage of Clintoon/Obama judges? Even with overwhelming evidence, she could either be found not guilty or worse, guilty with a suspended sentence due to some BS excuse such as her age or poor health. AG Sessions knows the rot he’s having to deal with in the judicial system. In my opinion, that’s why he has not made any high profile moves, at least that we know about. If we had an honest legal system, HiLIARy would have never made it out of AR based on the crimes she committed there but here we are.
Only time will allow President Trump to repair the damage done to the judiciary. Until that time, let’s cut AG Sessions some slack; he’s currently having to work with a rigged system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I partly agree with you. But on the other hand, President Trump has appointed many Federal judges, not a ton, but enough to get the job done on Clinton. It depends on the filing destination for court, I think. In any event, I would like to be proven wrong with my assessment on Sessions. That being said, the Keebler elf AG has shown no backbone from the get go. He recused almost immediately after getting confirmed. President Trump should not have to tweet 3 times a week about his own Justice Dept not doing their job. Horrible to say the least. Either we have laws that apply to all, or there is no justice.
Rant over.
LikeLike
BTW…I already knew about LBJ
LikeLike
RCP average Virginia Governor
https://realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2017/governor/va/virginia_governor_gillespie_vs_northam-6197.html
Northam lead cut in half, tied or trailing in all recent polls. That Q poll is an outlier.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2013/governor/va/virginia_governor_cuccinelli_vs_mcauliffe-3033.html
In 2013, Cuckinelli beat the average by four points.
https://realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2014/senate/va/virginia_senate_gillespie_vs_warner-4255.html
In 2014, ED beat the average by nine points.
My prediction:
ED GILLESPIE wins by 3-5 points
AG Mark Herring is narrowly defeated (Latino Victory has backfired bigly)
LikeLike
My prediction for New Jersey:
You are screwed, say goodbye to your constitutional rights. And say hello to the MS-13 gangbangers that will be fleeing Virginia.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crazy Bernie supporters are even crazier than he is, at least the ones who posted to his Twitter. They don’t care it seems. That’s one possibility. Or, since the major networks, other than Fox, have completely ignored the story as if it never happened…they are unaware it happened.
LikeLike
This guy deserves all the scorn that comes his way:
LikeLiked by 1 person
He looks kind of Nancey indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After the lack of sentencing in the Traitor Bergdahl case I think I understand why Senator Joseph McCarthy conducted the Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954.There is definite Leftist – Communist influence afoot once again. Also, that West Point cadet with the Che Guevara fetish comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Running from subpoenas, huh?
I now hope that John McCain lives long enough to experience being totally exposed and disgraced.
LikeLike