President Trump and First Lady Melania Wreath Laying Ceremony at Arizona Memorial – 11:30pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial in Aiea, Hawaii, and present a wreath at the memorial. 11:30pm EST Livestream with Pearl Harbor Wreath Ceremony to follow shortly.
UPDATE: Video Added:
Fox News Livestream1 – Fox News Livestream2 – Alternate Livestream
Do we know if they will be spending the night in Hawaii?
Or will they be departing for their next stop.
Spending the night which I am actually happy about because they need to get some rest before embarking on another lengthy flight to Japan 🇯🇵.
Thanks, Fle…and yeah, I’m glad that they are spending the night in HI.
Hope they get a good night’s sleep!
🇺🇸Dignity❤️Grace❤️Respect🇺🇸
One of the most solemn, holy places on earth.
I hope they get some rest. They both look tired.
I hope he doesn’t wear her out.
I hope they’re not tired and were able to sleep on the plane. I think what see may see as them being tired is really a reflection of their respect for the solemnity of the Memorial.
Such an honor to have our President visit the USS Arizona! Especially after the disgrace that occurred earlier today with the treasonous deserter getting no time in jail. Our men and women serving our country needed to see their Commander in Chief honoring the men that lost their lives fighting for our country.
Who is the woman using the flag as a shawl?
I think the Governor of Hawaii’s wife.
I think she is not wearing a flag, but wearing a stars & striped-themed scarf/shawl.
I think you’re correct. However, such clothing does violate the flag code and some consider it disrespectful.
A visit to the Arizona is one of the most poignant and emotionally draining events. Beautiful but so moving. I would not be surprised if they also visit Punchbowl, the Arlington of the Pacific. Yes, they need rest, but Air Force One does have pretty comfortable sleeping quarters, but I am sure they want the rest of the entourage who doesn’t have sleeping quarters, to be rested as well.
Thank you. God bless you, our POTUS, our courageous military, civilians and our Republic.
I’m so proud to have a president who visits the USS Arizona Memorial while in Hawaii, instead of going boogie boarding on the beach.
And getting shave ice.
God bless our President.
This stirs up some strong feelings. We spent 1 day of our 7 day vacation here taking it all in. We were staying in Maui and had to fly there. It wasn’t cheap flying back and forth but this was our only visit to Hawaii and there was no way we’d consider skipping this. We caught some flack for “spending a whole day there” and those people were cut down to size real fukin quick. Another thing I remember is tourists smiling for pictures all over the place. This behavior was so off putting I barely took any pics. I don’t know if I’m just extra sensitive but it felt improper to me.
POTUS and FLOTUS have the knack for striking the right tone: Dignified and reverential.
I’m always grateful for their genuine displays of patriotism and respect for the fallen.
When I visited, the area around the NPS visitor center was a zoo, but once people reached the Arizona Memorial itself everyone was very respectful.
I’ve witnessed much worse behavior at other solemn places, such as Gettysburg. I suspect Pearl Harbor behavior is a bit different because of the expense and effort involved in getting there, and some of the psychological prompting visitors undergo as they travel to the site (which I won’t get into here).
Subtle point:
The President and First Lady visited AFTER Pearl Harbor visitor services ended for the day (5:00PM local time). Rather than inconvenience the public, and possibly prevent some people from losing their one chance to visit USS Arizona, the President paid his respects late in the day to minimize disruption to normal NPS operations.
That type of consideration is a far cry from the guy who forced active duty army captains to move their wedding location because he wanted to play golf.
Barack Hussein Obama: the most undeserving person ever to be President of the United States.
Finally… We have a God damn good president. Took 40 years but by God we got one.
I think this is the job he was born to do.
