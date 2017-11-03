November 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #288

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Hilarious!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Twitter or someone from Trump campaign deleted followers since last night:
41,718,981 – 10 pm – 11/2
41,717,044 – 4:46 am – 11/3 (- 1,947)
Same thing happened earlier this year Twitter removed 80K on 7/12/17 and 4K on 10/4/17
LikeLike
God bless you, Georgia, for tracking this.
Awesome work habits!
(Yes! You’re awesome, too!)
LikeLike
Voters of Virginia,
Do not adjust your BS filter. Northam is still a die-hard leftist, if he is Governor he will make VA a Sanctuary State just like California.
Vote, ED GILLESPIE, Governor of Virginia
1.7 mln voters went for Trump, if 80% show up, this will be a landslide. Dig through all your social media contacts, and push every supporter of the President to the polls.
LikeLike
“Racist ads”
I will tell you what a racist ad is. It is the ad by Latino Victory Fund(ed) by Soros that depicts Republicans as CHILD MURDERERS. That ad was an open-and-shut example of ANTI-WHITE RACISM.
LikeLike