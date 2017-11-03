November 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #288

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

202 Responses to November 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #288

  1. distracted2 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:43 am

    Hilarious!

    • georgiafl says:
      November 3, 2017 at 4:52 am

      Twitter or someone from Trump campaign deleted followers since last night:

      41,718,981 – 10 pm – 11/2
      41,717,044 – 4:46 am – 11/3 (- 1,947)

      Same thing happened earlier this year Twitter removed 80K on 7/12/17 and 4K on 10/4/17

  2. Kaiser Roll says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:01 am

    Voters of Virginia,

    Do not adjust your BS filter. Northam is still a die-hard leftist, if he is Governor he will make VA a Sanctuary State just like California.

    Vote, ED GILLESPIE, Governor of Virginia

    1.7 mln voters went for Trump, if 80% show up, this will be a landslide. Dig through all your social media contacts, and push every supporter of the President to the polls.

