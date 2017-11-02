Tucker Carlson Outlines Concerns With FBI – President Trump Tweets Response…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered a sobering opening monologue tonight sharing his concerns with the FBI and their loss in credibility, contrast against the FBI’s insufferable inept response to the Las Vegas shooting investigation.
In short, Tucker shared his view, with cited examples to highlight reasoning, that matches the growing opinion of the majority of Americans; including most of us. WATCH:
.
Interestingly, President Donald Trump also watched the segment and shared his opinion of the content therein:
The FBI has become the KGB.
Or The Keystone Cops?
Oh, c’mon! Give the Keystone Cops some credit.
😜
Comey=Barney Fife
Or this guy – the guy who protected the monster:
right you are Billy.
and the ATF ARE JACK BOOTED THUGS, AND CRIMINALS THEMSELVES.
Out right murderers.
Yes kgb. Keystone cops don’t break down doors in the middle of the night and terrorize women in their beds at gunpoint while ransacking their homes.
They found Hillary in bed with Bill?
That is news! 😃
Like the harmful and inept Barneys in Billy Jack’s “Born Losers.”
They couldn’t stop the biker gang from raping and other crimes.
When Billy Jack harmed the gang, the lawmen shot him in the back.
A well-done commentary on people like Comey’s Homeys and Mueller’s impotent jackasses.
Besides readiness and armament, prayer and reflection are good weapons for patriots.
The website howtobeyourowndetective.com today posted about ALL SAINTS AND ALL SOULS.
This post was in Menagerie territory good.
The original Billy Jack was a grade B movie with one serious truth..
“When policemen break the law, there isn’t any law.. just a fight for survival.”
Just exactly where is AG Sessions?
Not doing his job, of that I am sure. It is time Mr. President, we need a firm hand and equal justice under the law!
Exactly—it’s not incompetence. It’s malice.
Hopefully this opens eyes and puts butts in motion. Unfortunately I don’t believe it will but with the FIB under ever increasing scrutiny , you never know .
Calling Jeff Sessions
President Trump’s tweet is also a “Let’s go, Let’s GO! LET’S GO!!” to Director Wray.
That’s a good point. Wray is being very quiet. I’d love to know what his department is investigating.
He is. We haven’t heard a peep from him since he was appointed. I’d like to know what he’s been doing.
Redecorating his office.
The silence could be good – or it could be very bad.
Comeys book is due to be released. ….another book for the Obama Outhouse Library.
He can join in on the What Happened book tour.
In the scooby bus.
the toilet paper aisle of Costco
Recycled.
They are all writing books. Hillary, now Brazille and Comey. They will all be sold as clearance items in the fiction section of discount book stores.
“What Happened”? No. “They were right about What Happened.” Maybe. “I can’t talk about what happened, but I did it for a very good reason which I cannot talk about.”
All reference books for the liberal think tanks. …they can no longer steal from we the patriots so now they’re picking the pockets of their voting block.
Hello Jeff… the boss is up where are you?
The Democrats still say firing Sessions will be obstruction of justice. Given their definition of “justice” means “what we want” we should have taken that clue early on — Sessions is there to obstruct real justice and firing Sessions will obstruct THEIR justice.
Trump can always move staff around, move Sessions to a different office and hire another AG. Presidents often do move their cabinet members. Reagan did.
Evan better. Don’t bother with Sessions. How about………Special Prosecutor Chris Christie? No confirmation needed. Do I win anything?
Rudy Giuliani. For one thing, he will take the Islamic threat seriously. He did a good job cleaning up NYC once upon a time too, I hear. Nice practice.
Now that there is a special counsel how could firing Sessions be seen as obstructing justice?
They’re going after Sessions again about his testimony to Congress.
Sessions under renewed scrutiny on Capitol Hill
http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/02/politics/jeff-sessions-congress-russia-trump-campaign/index.html
I don’t think they’ll get him, though, because his precise testimony always had qualifying clauses like “never met about interference with any campaign” and such. He may have spoken briefly with ambassador Kislyak but he’s not admitted they spoke about “campaigns” or specifics, and in fact he said he didn’t recall speaking with Kislyak, let alone “meeting with” Kislyak.
The new nugget they have is a meeting that had Papadopoulis in the room who suggested some kind of contact with Russians and allegedly it was Sessions who shot the idea down. At this date Sessions doesn’t even remember Papadop, and that’s believable because he was so low and immaterial.
But that won’t stop Dems from trying to start a fire.
Gotta wonder why they are going after Sessions again.
The rumor is that Sessions has Mueller pinned down so Mueller has to be a member of “Team Sunshine” by holding the cards on MUELLER’S immunity for unrelated stuff that Mueller will NOT be investigating – namely Uranium One. So now Team Pedosta has two targets – Mueller AND Sessions.
Insert “complicated business” meme here!
President Trump has built such a strong bond with the working class, he’s literally sitting around watching the boob tube on the same channels we are.
How anybody thinks they’re ever going to drive a wedge between him and his base is beyond me. His base is 3/4’s of the country.
Yes ron. Trump has also given FOX a new push of popularity. They were tanking after their anti-Trump election coverage and exodus of key people. Trump has done them a huge favor they have not earned. Hope the Murdoch boys see who’s buttering their bread.
I wrote Hannity today and told him off!
He had Rivera and Geller on today. Rivera outright disagreed with Hannity on some points but when Hannity finally got to Geller, whom I dislike personally, Rivera kept butting in and Hannity didn’t say a word to keep him in line. BAD! And finally, Geller stood up for herself, just simply trying to get her point out (which she never managed to do because of Rivera’s interrupting over and over again!) and Hannity finally interrupts her when she’s finally getting somewhere and says that they are running out of time and gives Rivera the last 20 seconds!
I’m like WHAT????
Lately, Hannity has become a whining windbag that needs to get ordained because he sound more like he’s preaching than actually reporting on anything.
He also has Sheriff David Clarke on there on a regular basis and rarely gives him more than a few seconds to say anything. And he’ll let the Liberals sit there and argue with him forever.
He just torqued me the wrong way today. I used to watch him religiously and listen to his radio program EVERY weekday. Then he started in on that “nasty woman” recording and played it till I just about wanted to puke and we started turning him off. That went on for what seems like forever and it was probably only a couple of weeks but that was way too long!
Kept hoping he’d get back to his normal programming, but he hasn’t.
Sorry, I watched a recording today that was on Nov. 1.
Because by all stats since the election all other networks coverage of P45 is 90+% negative———-but on Fox he is about 50-50. They give him a fair shake
My hope is that he’s on the Treehouse too, so I drop snarky jokes and nicknames for our political foes in hopes that he will brand someone with a nickname I created. Please PDJT, start calling John Kasich the Hamburglar!
Hamburglar, Son of Mailman!
I am shaking my head at the Nevada investigation.. what the heck is going on over that? Between DHS/FBI/LLI it is a total black out. It’s like it never happened !!!!
The FBI after the Comey “Lie-a-thon” has made the FBI a laughing stock and a kick to the gut of true FBI patriots that were prevented from doing their jobs.
Have you noticed that anything and everything the Clinton’s have ever touched ( reputations, companies, institutions, countries etc ) turns into an ash pile. These people are political arsonists.
Law Enforcement — it’s kinda simple… look for the person holding the smoldering match.
Spit !!!!!
The police have been held back in America by the PC police liberals.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are clearly two different people playing Campos.
There’s the one on the well scripted Ellen Degenerate show, and he’s not the Campos in the pictures from a week before.
The feds would never let this guy run off to Mexico.
And Campos wouldn’t casually just return to the US.
I am sure that something will happen to him very soon…dead people don’t talk. And he knows it. That is why he probably went to Mexico to hide, but they found him and brought him back.
The Clintons are like Sauron of LOTR fame. A pestilential shadow comes with them.
Wayne Allyn Root discussed this on his show tonight (newsmax 7pm central directv ch 349).
Here’s an excerpt from commentary on his page http://rootforamerica.com/story-shocking-fbi-scandal/
“…JP Hyan is a longtime friend. I’d trust him with my life. He is a former 20-year veteran of a Southern California law enforcement agency and team leader for a SWAT team. After retiring, JP spent almost 20 years as investment manager for large institutional clients. JP is a man who defines trust.
Sadly, JP lost his nephew-in-law at the Las Vegas mass shooting last month. His nephew was shot in the torso, standing next to his wife. That left JP’s niece a widow with 3 children and no income. JP’s niece spent a lot of time meeting with FBI agents- as a witness and victim.
That’s what makes this story so shocking and outrageous. Is it possible that our FBI uses the trust and bond formed with victims of violent crime and even mass murder, to sign these victims up as clients at private law firms?
Here’s the story. JP’s niece was contacted by a FBI “Victims Specialist” a week after the Vegas tragedy- at the worst and most fragile moment of her life.
The FBI “Victims Specialist” who clearly identified herself as an employee of the FBI, said her goal was to help victims like JP’s niece receive the money “she needs and deserves.” She asked this grieving widow to sign a form and send it back to get the process started quickly.
The form- sent by an employee of the trusted FBI- was a contract to join a class action lawsuit against MGM and Mandalay Bay. Worst of all, it was a contract with two private law firms in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
There is no mistake, or miscommunication, or “he said, she said” here. I’ve seen the contract sent by the FBI to this widow. The FBI (or certainly this FBI employee) is clearly soliciting clients (the victims of the worst mass murder in US history) for a private law firm.
JP Hyan called the LA office of the FBI and it was confirmed that employees of the FBI are in fact soliciting clients of the Vegas mass murder to these private law firms. The FBI “agent on duty” saw nothing wrong with this. He strongly suggested JP have his niece speak only to the FBI “Victims Specialist.”
I called a man I’d consider an authority on the FBI. James Kallstrom is the former Assistant FBI Director. He was clearly rattled by these revelations…”
Mr. Hyan’s last questions are important – this is evidence of a quite possibly significant criminal conspiracy within the FBI that, at the least, has blackmail potential against FBI employees. It merits immediate Congressional investigation.
More than Congress – I think Trump needs to demand explanation from the FBI.
Sounds like FBI may be pimping for MGM Resorts in that shunting people into a class-action suit may mean victims ultimately get less payout than if many of them were to bring suit individually.
Entirely speculation, any legal experts are welcome to tell me I’m way off the mark.
No – you are ON THE MARK. I’m not a lawyer, but I can spot this stuff a mile away – from experience. Been in some interesting cases where large firms and companies operated on the very edge of legality, and betrayed the small fry.
This leads me to believe that the FBI has some kind of complicity with MGM – some kind of fault. They must have helped bring this on MGM. That is why there is this odd cooperation. They OWE MGM.
Only 3 Treepers “like” this outrage? Only 3 are outraged?
Question is, why is no one else (talking heads) talking about this? Root’s commentaries are printed in some vegas newspaper (can’t remember the name of it) so it’s not like it’s just on his website.
I hope you hit the link and read the whole thing….the FBI in vegas and L.A. thought nothing of it.
http://revolutionradio.org/2017/11/02/lawyer-for-las-vegas-music-festival-and-jason-aldean-found-dead/
Scared to get involved?
This is ambulance chasing in it’s more horrific form…and what is even sicker is I thought could this have been done to create billable hours for massive class action lawsuit where the lawyers keep the majority of the money and the true victim get pennies on the dollar ?
Just a thought that MIGHT explain this nightmare…they are trying to stop other attacks that are related.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fire McCabe and Rosenstein – – it’ll be a start. Then charge Hillary and Comey for their obvious discretions (unlawful – that is). Everything will pan out.
PDJT and SD are in harmony in respect to the FBI. The past admistration made the DOJ and other law agencies weapons to be used against Americans. Comey was one of them the same an many in the deep state were complicit as well. Also the fact that we do not know the real circumstances that led to the Vegas carnage lies at the door of these corrupt agencies.
I think the FBI was compromised under Clinton as well. Where did Hillary get all those FBI files they “found” in her bedroom?
President Trump tweets at 6:26 p.m. and shortly after his account is accidently deleted. Is Comey working at Twitter now?
heard on Fox news the latest word from Twitter was that it was an “employee on their last day at work”
Just now, on Ingraham Angle: “Japan is a warrior nation.” – Trump
Boooom!
China just pulled a Hitlery and crapped their pants.
Where is the new guy Wray? WTH is he doing? Anything?
He’s playing fish with Jeff sessions
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know and you don’t know. Wray may be doing a lot. AG Sessions may be doing a lot. They both serve at the pleasure of the President and that is good enough for me. I see PDJT being totally comfortable with firing anyone who isn’t fully behind his initiatives. If those in the Admin cross-hairs seem to be doing “nothing” and they aren’t fired for it, then it seems that their doing “nothing” is the approved Presidential narrative.
Yes, and it also is a clue that “doing nothing” is not the situation, regardless of how many people seem sure it is.
It’s all a mess…. all of it!
“It’s all a mess…. all of it!”
Took the words right out of my mouth. The exact words.
“Well, it’s a mess, ain’t it, Sheriff?”
“If it ain’t, it’ll do ’til the mess gets here”
— Deputy Wendell and Sheriff Ed Tom Bell, No Country for Old Men
This ia what happens when instead of the cream rising to the top, as normally used to happen in most organizations, instead you get……..lawyers. No sense of right or wrong. Every institution and organization in the country has been infiltrated.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Now it’s ‘crisis management.’
Star, you just nailed it. DC is full of lawyers at almost all power positions.
Then maybe Tucker can get President Trump to remove Sessions….so that we can actually have a DOJ. Please Tucker, do it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coast, from the very beginning when Sessions recuse himself (probably at the behest of Trump), he was busy with 100’s of cases and we are not aware of what they cases pursue. Sessions can be strong and forceful and, I agree, if not doing what Trump wanted done, he would be GONE!
http://rense.com/general32/americ.htm
#35. Completed
#15 was a biggy for them.
Knew all of this by the ninth grade.
Uranium One is part of #3. This is why there has been such a long program to get to it. Many things tie together to get it.
Jeff, and like cooking a live lobster you start in cold water and slowly raise the heat until lobster ready to eat and that is what we have been seeing since the early 60’s and why it is essential to drain the swamps in DC and elect/hire representatives that will stay in their state/city/district and work via real time video and at a reasonable salary, but the same benefits and perks that we have to pay for. They are our employees and must be under our eyes. We have allowed this mess in DC, a city of huge crimes and so much more and by removing our people from there will allow DC to clean up and straighten up, and we rent, lease or sell the vacant buildings when so many fed employees are removed from their jobs, and public unions for them and teachers are closed down as a big, big part of our problems, as well as insider trading, and accepting via lobbyists donor dollars to work for them and not us.
Comey was at a diversity conference in Los Angelos when Fired…Sums it up. The Bell Curve had an interesting segment on affirmative action and politics. How that combination would have disastrous and easily recognizable results in a short time span…
LikeLiked by 5 people
The entire U.S. Justice system has not only become farcical. It has the appearance to many of being utterly corrupt.
What Solomon and Carter disclosed tonight on Hannity, and their informing all that the FBI were aware of this potentially catastrophic nuclear deal. Is simply treasonous.
Your country gave up 20% some of your Uranium was exported through a third party ( Canada.) and has since been exported to Europe.
Your P44, a former Secretary of State and the FBI were all in the know.
Yikes!
I respect your country immensely, and am grateful you are a neighbour.
That said though, unless someone big does not go down for this.
Mr. Sessions, I’m not too bright. Please tell me again about the benefit the United States received from selling all that uranium…
I don’t think that is the worst of it. One report I ran across contemplated that we might be importing inferior uranium.
I’d go after everyone at every agency that signed off on the Uranium scam.
All roads lead to Mr. Flexibility, islamobama.
I’d put a bounty on the head of all of the Communists and have them shot by firing squad!
The deepstate is in deep doo-doo.
“Treason, High Crimes & Misdemeanors”
“Sedition”
“RICO”
The need to facilitate …
frame, entrap, set up, rail-road
… is great.
Even, the “appearance of” is “probable cause” to investigate.
[They] are using this to great advantage, it seems.
~”It’s a Big Club & you ain’t in it.”
~George Carlin
Senator Tom Cotton – new AG?
NO! No more damn pols. as AG or anywhere near the DOJ. Especially Sens. Replace one swamp critter w/another.
Then you pick someone! Status quo isn’t cutting it.
LikeLike
Sherif Clarke.
Judge Jeanine!
Joe Digenova.
Or his wife, Vistoria.
Here we go again with the tablet…Victoria.
President Trump tweeted “James Comey’s leadership was a disaster.
Yes it was, but guess what, Comey is no longer the FBI director and had nothing to do w/the Las Vegas investigation. Your man, the one you appointed, is now the FBI director and it seems as though it is still a disaster.
Thank you..
Very very true.
100% yea vote Wray.
4sure, it is Comey’s FBI and staffed with Obama’s people…So Comey is still in charge. That is why, I think POTUS tweeted it.
The guy heading the FBI in Vegas is a Comey crony and was appointed in Sept 2016… Thus, Trump’s comment is completely accurate.
Wow, just WOW!
The heat is on!
I watched Tucker Carlson, and I was astounded by his opener. For PDJT to comment:
WOW, JUST WOW!
Don’t like her, but good question
She has turned me off as well!
She is the ONLY one asking questions and being vocal out there…I bet Sheriff Lombardo doesn’t care for her much either…she makes him very uncomfortable.
“Why didn’t those 4 armed officers take action?”
They probably were waiting for the Crisis Negotiator.
Battles are being fought in so many arenas it’s hard to keep track. I think more Americans are awakening to reassess their beliefs. There are so many distractions, one after the other, from this crisis to that tragedy and then on to the latest rumor or smear. The bright side is that adults are seeing they really do have to stand up and do some adulting.
the LVPD has long been a joke. Almost all know that.
The FBI probably knew that so quickly took chanrge. But the FBI office in LV is also a joke.
So gross incompetence all around.
Money controls LV and low level employees even security guards will let big money people do almost anything.
The fire marshal for the event should be fired. He never inspected the place for proper exits as most exits were closed or hidden. Killing and injuring hundred more needlessly.
Bottom line:
1) LV police and FBI are grossly incompetent.
2) Money runs LV and they can do ANYTHING without question.
3) Security in LV only exists for money people.
4) MGM is grossly incompetent and negligent because they really messed up so they want the short timeline so it looks like they did not mess up for so long. It was 5-6 minutes before 911 was called by Mandalay.
5) Lawyers are controlling the action on all sides to add confusion because if the truth ever comes out many groups are grossly incompetent and negligent and law suites are imminent.
Billions in law suits are possible and that is controlling the action. The exposure if the full truth means the law suits will be much more. So lawyers were probably brought in before the police and FBI. That is how casinos in LV run. Lawyers first, Police second.
Now you understand why there is such confusion. Lawyers for many parties are in charge.
Lawyers for LVPD
Lawyers for FBI
Lawyers for LV Fire department
Lawyers for MGM – Madalay
Lawyers are controlling what the police say. Lawyers are controlling what MGM and the FBI say. There will be no truth from these groups. It is a permanent liability stalling act.
“…Billions in law suits are possible and that is controlling the action. The exposure if the full truth means the law suits will be much more. So lawyers were probably brought in before the police and FBI. That is how casinos in LV run. Lawyers first, Police second…”
Read my post further up this thread…you’re not far off the mark.
If Federal Law Enforcement ever approaches you just give up and ask for a lawyer.
They’ve proven to be scum bags that will railroad us under the jail.
Yep. You are a fool of you cooperate without a lswyer.
Kudos for Tucker..shining the spotlight on the federal bureau of incompetence. .it boils down to they are either lying or they are stupid..neither can be tolerated
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Look, the rot is so pervasive that Trump is negotiating to negotiate. Until he gets the main legislation done, the trade deals, immigration, health insurance, NK, etc, etc, etc X 100 it is all going to stink to high heaven. I am gagging and I am not neck deep in it, imagine how Trump feels dealing with these slimeballs???
What he has gotten done so far is a miracle. So, the FBI is slime city. It takes time.
This. This. This.
I think the good guys in government are looking at this pragmatically. How to clean out the nest of vipers at FBI. With everything else the white hats are dealing with the sensible thing to do is get everyone riled up about the incompetence of the FBI rather than their criminality. Just go through and clean 🏠.
Get these treasonous Clinton/Obama/Comey people out and investigate later. I’m becoming convinced our government is like that pit of vipers in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Everywhere you look are 🐍.
I thought you all might find this interesting. Tells you who you are dealing with.
https://lasvegassun.com/news/2016/aug/19/mgm-resorts-ceo-jim-murren-election-issues-trump/
Funny how he says he is a Repub but seems to constantly meet with Hillary.
When people say that they have been life-long republicans and then support a Commie, you know they are lying through their teeth!
Is the attorney implying that all but 2 exits had been closed off? If so, wouldn’t that imply co-conspirator(s)?
Does anyone know if Paddock was assigned a room or if he requested a particular room? The guy seemed to not leave much to chance, so he probably scoped out the best rooms for his purpose in advance. No need to disconnect security if the cameras on a particular floor weren’t hooked up. Maybe Campos (or others) had knowingly (or unknowingly) helped Paddock out on previous scouting trips. Had he stayed in the same room before / or in the same column?
At 5:34 the attorney mentioned Paddock doing drilling activity outside in the hall. Didn’t Campos claim he thought he heard drilling in the room (mistaking shooting inside for drilling inside)?
Love Tucker and Our President!
I knew Tucker before he wore the bow tie.
He is a very fine young (still is) man and I would never say anything negative about him, no matter what.
I know Tucker’s heart because he grew up with my second son.
Thank you, ECMarsh, for sharing.
I like Mr. Tucker Carlson, too. (I agree, although I dont know him. Glad to read, you do!)
He does appear to have a good heart, easy-to-read facial-expressions, and intelligent, to boot! I enjoy watching his show.
We need really need those voices, those, with public platforms who support POTUS to be bold, not intimidated by the rabid MSM or our mafia-infested government.
Its why I appreciate pro-Trump public voices and overlook “personalities”. Because of, “WAR”.
~Numbers matter
Our “once cherished FBI”……hmmmm……… (!)
Much of the DOJ/FBI is still corrupt with Obama/Clinton sympathizers. Mueller and his leftist gang are going to do a hit job on Trump and his associates unless the American people keep speaking out, contacting the DOJ/FBI, and Congress.
During 9/11, FBI on the ground was smart. FBI Washington DC not so much. Didn’t we fix that problem yet? Remember how the FBI handled Benghazi? That was a hot mess.
Is the Uniparty discrediting the FBI and using moles they’ve planted to make our FBI appear incompetent to discourage any charges against the corrupt politicians in Washington DC?
I would love to see who is in charge of each division across the USA, and have an opportunity to see how many Obama/Clinton appointees were made civil servants in the FBI.
If the FBI and LEA on the ground weren’t good at their jobs we would have terrorist attacks weekly. So where did the Obama plants end up? Would love to know!
Bellmen helped him up with the bags containing the guns? Who are those people?
Bellmen helped with bags.
Why do you assume (and why should anyone else) that they knew about the contents of bags?
I’m just saying we haven’t heard WHO they were exactly.
Quite a contrast from Sessions singing the praises of the FBI in his interview a few days ago.
All the experts are dumbfounded as to how new information can be coming out now about the Vegas massacre. It’s simple, a judge ordered the MB to allow a victim’s attorney to examine the crime scenes. Since they know the forensics aren’t going to match the BS narrative, so they had to add some new BS to the narrative.
Btw, did you catch where the attorney said the FBI has “taken possession of all the marking, bullet holes, bullets and casings”? What the hell does that mean? Did they destroy the evidence?
And how do you remove bullet holes?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
He didn’t expound but I think he meant that the doors and door casings were all removed. I’m not surprised by that. Forensics would want to examine each to see if they were from different weapons.
What would be really suspicious is if they covered up bullet holes at the concert venue. Obviously, that’s where the true story can be discerned regarding the direction the shooting came from.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Tucker for helping raise awareness on your show.
Locked gates were reported very early.
I hope people remember this.
MGM organized the concert. Locking escape for 22,000 is a disaster waiting to happen and surely against code. One firearms military sniper exper said the only way for Paddock from floor 32 to reach hit with high fatality rate was to have the concert goers hemmed in tightly,
I had the impression there was only one way in and one way out, which is why people were climbing over the fences.
22,000 people couldn’t escape rapid fire. It borders on willful negligence!!
The attorney for some of the victims who gave an interview immediately after Tucker’s monologue stated that two other off-duty police officers on the floor, who responded to Campos prior to the shooting. He’s unclear about the timeline, however, as it is “ever-changing” in his words.
Good point in the interview: No hotel/casino employee is going to report wrong doing by a big-money player. They would be fired. The traditional old time Vegas reason would be “change of personnel”. In fact, employees who report virtually any type of wrong doing, even if proven correct, are risking termination. Sometimes not only the person reporting the wrongdoing is fired, but others who happened to be around when something happened could also be fired. Culinary union members have some protection, as do people with “juice”, but for most employees, job security hovers around zero. And I will say this, if “Mr. P” (as he would have been known) asked to keep weapons in his room, management would have said OK
I think Paddock was just a patsy. At this point in time, the most plausible shooters were in the helicopters.
Who they were ( probably paid operatives) and what were the motives of the payees. There seems to be insinuations pointing toward the Saudis.
If this is the case, how would the FBI break this news? They wouldn’t.
Actually President Trump, this is YOUR FBI. Your Department of Justice has refused to do even the basic cursory examinations since the transition of power. It’s up to the top executive in charge of the Executive branch to step up and put some stones into Justice and turn the ship around. It will not happen on it’s own, and certainly not with sissy Sessions in charge. Now step up and do something about your FBI NOW!
Tweets aren’t needed, action is needed. Time to own up.
SMH. As you saw with the Comey firing, the FBI and DOJ claim independence. If it was as simple, there would be no Mueller. PDJT is above reproach. Look at Kennedy and the CIA.
I have to say this: Tucker Carlson is much, much more than a talking head! Thank heaven for a 4real journalist!
I can’t get past thinking what it would be like to be the parent of one of the victims, reading the above and having no dust bin for anger, and/or a plaintiff to accuse..no way to make a good out of a bad, no way to say my child’s life was sacrificed for…President Trump, We The People owe the survivors way better than this masquerade they are getting ! Do what you would do if Barron had been a victim.
PDT watched Tucker and tweeted which is more than any president has ever done regarding FBI for starters. Every American child is precious to him, don’t doubt that. Releasing JFK files around time of LV is not coincidental.
PTrump’s massive problem is that the experienced are all Uniparty.
Second term there will be the odd MAGA in the public service , we hope.
Factor that in, Pres.
J. Sessions is the Achilles Heel.
The Dems in Congress and the liberal msm have neutered Jeff Sessions. Comey knew this (as does DJT). Comey and the Dems knew Rosenstein was in charge of investigations of all things “election,” and he counted on Rosenstein appointing a Special Counsel to satisfy the Dems. Enter Mueller, who apparently won’t investigate Clinton because he is compromised on the Uranium One deal along with Rosenstein. Sessions is too intimidated by leaks from the DOJ to interfere. Frozen by trying to avoid even an appearance of impartiality, while every one else is involved is tainted!
I bet that if Sessions breathed a word of criticism or suggestion in Rosenstein’s ear, someone in DOJ would accuse him of subverting justice some such nonsense, leak it anonymously and media would run with it.
THE FIX IS IN FOR THE CLINTONS.
It’s diabolically clever how they’ve managed to tie the hands of both DJT and his Attorney General. The actual Obstruction of Justice is the Uniparty (paricularly Dems) in Congress and Rosenstein. As for FBI Director Wray, it appears that his boss Rosenstein is keeping him on a short leash regarding Clinton and perhaps his dealings with his field offices (like Las Vegas!) So, weirdly, the real power in the DOJ is the ASSISTANT Attorney General and his longtime DOJ cronies, not Attorney General Sessions. *Therefore, DJT was right—Sessions should have never taken the job if he was going to recuse himself from investigating all things “election.”* HE’s the reason we have this insufferable witch hunt going on and on and on, and Hilary running around lying.
Achilles’ heel
An Achilles heel is a weakness in spite of overall strength, which can actually or potentially lead to downfall. While the mythological origin refers to a physical vulnerability, idiomatic references to other attributes or qualities that can lead to downfall are common.
Interesting the president called out Coney and not Mueller – he could have said “has lacked leadership for a long time” or something. But he didn’t – he called out Coney.
And for the love of pizza I don’t understand how FBIs McCabe and AG’s Rosenstein (both #2’s can remain in power after Uranium One stories.
Goat Rodeo.
Because it is all crooked and corrupted.
The only play I can see is to fire Sessions and appoint someone already confirmed to another position in his place. The new AG could take back control from Rosey. Who? ahh dunno. Someone who would not have to recuse from anything. Sessions has got to go.
