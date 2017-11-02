Tucker Carlson Outlines Concerns With FBI – President Trump Tweets Response…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered a sobering opening monologue tonight sharing his concerns with the FBI and their loss in credibility, contrast against the FBI’s insufferable inept response to the Las Vegas shooting investigation.

In short, Tucker shared his view, with cited examples to highlight reasoning, that matches the growing opinion of the majority of Americans; including most of us. WATCH:

.

Interestingly, President Donald Trump also watched the segment and shared his opinion of the content therein:

Advertisements