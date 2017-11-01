Wednesday November 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  2. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:19 am

    AMEN AND AMEN.
    GOD BLESS ALL HERE, OUR PRESIDENT, AND AMERICA.

  5. Alison says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I like the new photo at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. I did not see it last night.

    God Bless us all.

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:50 am

    In his orchestral music, Thomas Newman invites us to take musical journeys. His compositions can communicate emotions that cause us to make new connections, discover overlooked things that have unexpected and sometimes even profound significance. Tonight, listening to “That Next Place”, one of Newman’s more popular pieces from the movie “Meet Joe Black”, I had an interesting and very satisfying epiphany. Usually, I like to try to imagine where that “next place” might be. Tonight I realized that, instead of being far away or even very exotic, where I really wanted my next place to be is where I am. My next place is—and always has been—home.

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Happy Cursday Treepers!

    • Garrison Hall says:
      November 1, 2017 at 12:54 am

      Oops. Of by a day! Sigh, retirement will do that to you. 🙂

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        November 1, 2017 at 1:56 am

        🙂
        I know what you’re talking about. I keep missing capitalizing my ‘I’s. Eyes not as strong, either.

        I do want let you know I enjoy all your music you9and others) posted here daily.
        May the Lord Bless you today, which is the day before Caturday.

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          November 1, 2017 at 1:58 am

          Ooops! I can’t believe I did it tonight-the wrong word totally. I meant ‘Cursday.’

          So here it is:
          “May the Lord Bless you today, which is the day before Cursday.”

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:58 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:59 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:01 am

    • wondering999 says:
      November 1, 2017 at 1:32 am

      I’ve only ever seen the young photos of Tesla. Will have to pass this find along to a friend who has a sort of a crush on the character Tesla…. 🙂
      This photo is the kind of thing that happens if we hang around long enough 🙂 I had to take a photo today and was appalled at the reflection. Surely it was the lighting…

  11. nwtex says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:18 am

  12. Ivehadit says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Happy All Saints Day!

  13. nwtex says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:26 am

    YAY!!!

  14. citizen817 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Some will surprise you.

  15. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:48 am

    The Lord will keep you from all harm—
    he will watch over your life;
    the Lord will watch over your coming and going
    both now and forevermore.
    Ps. 121:7-8

  16. MAGAbear says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:48 am

    To all those worried about the Alabama senate race, a new Axios poll has Moore up by 17%. Rest easy, this one will be a blowout. 🙂

  17. citizen817 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 1:53 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 2:12 am

    • Janie M. says:
      November 1, 2017 at 3:33 am

      citizen817, I received this in June, 2016 from wiskGEEK. This accident was preventable :

      Why Didn’t the Lookout on the Titanic See the Iceberg?

      The good news for Second Officer David Blair: He was reassigned at the last minute and did not sail on the Titanic’s maiden voyage. The bad news: He reportedly forgot to hand over the keys to a locker in the ship’s crow’s nest. Those keys would have enabled his shipmates to access a pair of binoculars, vital for those on designated lookout in the icy North Atlantic, where icebergs are always a danger.

      There was no sonar in 1912, and when the Titanic famously found one of those icebergs, 1,522 lives were lost during the ship’s sinking. Fred Fleet, a crewman who survived the disaster, later testified at an official inquiry that if they had had those binoculars, they would have seen the danger sooner. How much sooner? “Enough to get out of the way,” he said.

      A key event on the Titanic:

      ◆ The 37-year-old Blair was supposed to be the second officer on the Titanic’s voyage to New York. The White Star Line, the ship’s owners, replaced Blair with someone more experienced on large ocean liners.

      ◆ The key was auctioned off in 2007. “We think this key is one of the most important artifacts from the Titanic,” the auctioneers said at the time. “The key that had the potential to save the Titanic.”

      ◆ Blair had passed the key on to his daughter, who gave it to the International Sailors Society. It was sold to Shen Dongjun, CEO of a Chinese jewelry retailer for £90,000 (more than $129,000 US), and is currently on display in Nanjing.

      http://www.wisegeek.com/why-didnt-the-lookout-on-the-titanic-see-the-iceberg.htm

  21. nwtex says:
    November 1, 2017 at 2:38 am

  22. ZurichMike says:
    November 1, 2017 at 2:43 am

    Today is All Saints’ Day, a good day to remember those who are our spiritual role models. Sing along:

  23. citizen817 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 4:00 am

