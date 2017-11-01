U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson Discusses NYC Terrorist Attack With Belgian Foreign Minister…

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivered remarks today together with his Belgian counterpart against the backdrop of yesterday’s New York City terrorist attack.
.
[Transcript] SECRETARY TILLERSON: Good morning, all. I want to welcome Deputy Prime Minister Reynders of Belgium to the State Department. It’s a pleasure to have you here.
FOREIGN MINISTER REYNDERS: Thank you.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I do want to make a comment on yesterday’s events in New York City. Of course, we extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims. This has turned out to be – have been an international event in terms of the victims themselves. We now know we have one Belgian citizen who died in the attack yesterday and five Argentinian citizens, and we have additional Belgian citizens that were injured as well.
We really stand in complete solidarity with Belgium, Argentina, and all other countries against these acts of terrorism. Once again we’ve seen the evil face of terror in our own borders, but this is a face that knows no borders. And certainly, Belgium, Europe, and other countries have had to deal with this evil that confronts us from time to time. We welcome and appreciate the strong coalition of all partners in this fight against terrorism globally, and we will continue that fight until we can eliminate this threat to all American citizens and our friends and allies around the world as well.
So again, thank you, Deputy Prime Minister. Appreciate you coming to see us.
FOREIGN MINISTER REYNDERS: Thank you. Thank you very much for such a welcome. I’m very pleased to come back here to the State Department.
And unfortunately, I was yesterday in New York and I have listened just before to take a train to Washington some information about a terrorist attack, and I expressed my solidarity and the solidarity of Belgium to the American people and the American authorities. And then I have received information about the fact that we have lost a young Belgian woman of 31 years old, and then we have seen that it was also (inaudible) three injured people in the different hospitals.
I want to first thank the American authorities for the first aid services, the medical services, and all the different actions it was possible to organize just after the terrorist attack.
Of course, we are sharing the same kind of situation in Europe or in the U.S. or in other part of the world, and we try to fight together against terrorism. We are in the same coalition against Daesh, we fight to rebuild some countries in the world, but I’m sure that we need also to exchange the best practices to fight against radicalization, homegrown terrorism, homegrown violent extremism. It’s a real fact. We have seen that in London, in Berlin, in Paris and Nice, and also in Belgium, and now again in the U.S.
So I am very pleased to listen from you about the condolence of all the families because I have had some people on the phone since yesterday. And I want to assure you that we will continue to work together and to fight together against terrorists. It’s a global challenge and it’s very important to stay together in such a very dramatic situation. Thank you.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Thank you. Thank you, thank you very much.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, should the U.S. suspend the Diversity Visa Lottery?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I believe that’s all a part of the legislation that’s being considered. Thank you.
NO NATION BUILDING, JUST KILL ALL TERRORIST PERIOD.
and a good place to START, IS RIGHT HERE IN THE USA.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, exterminate them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the idea of stopping all immigration for 50 years.
It has been done before and it’s a necessary step in allowing different cultures to fully assimilate into American culture.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Well, this time, tbere needs to be some weeding out too. Okay, a LOT.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Such a shame that these tourist from Belgium 🇧🇪 and Argentina 🇦🇷 had to die while visiting NYC. I absolutely don’t blame their citizens if they say that NYC is off limits. I have consistently told my wife that if she ever wants to go to Europe again, it would only be to Poland 🇵🇱. I know they are doing everything they can to not let Muslims into their country and they are devoted to God.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Flepore….I say the same about Europe. In fact, a friend and I are talking about a tour of Poland in early summer….almost the only place I would consider visiting right now. And, I would never recommend my foreign friends visiting NYC, especially if they come from “honest, trusting” cultures.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m from Indiana, and NYC is a foreign country to me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tegan, and my husband is leery of visiting his siblings in Germany with almost a daily problem there with the Somali muslims, who are very viscious. I fear that his siblings who are ailing will pass away before he can get back to visit them. So sad that the EU has allowed itself to be part of the islamic caliphate!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here too, flep.
LikeLike
Even Scandinavia is beyond what I’m comfortable with anymore. SWEDEN used to be absolute bliss and Beauty. Now there Moslem invaders scattered about everywhere but in higher proportion than what we have here and there are beggars from Eastern Europe in many store doorways. NEVER did you see any of this 10-15 yrs ago.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Same here, Flep…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems that Belgium & Argentina should be able to get a shot at sayfullof butterknife and his pals.
LikeLike
Let him be the starter of the Daytona 500,…………………………. on a bicycle.
But let the drivers decide when the race begins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
One US political party has been consistently soft on Islamic Terrorism for the past 25 years. The docudrama miniseries “The Path to 9/11” only aired once and has been prevented from going to DVD by the corporate leftwing mob for over a decade.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never heard of this mini series before nor all of the hoopla it involved. The men who worked on this docu-drama seemed quite shocked how the msm could control the narrative through their blatant lies and destructive hit pieces on so many of them. It was hard for them to understand how so many people fell for it. Now they know, and I’m sure they have seen it so many times and done to so many others through their years since this mini-drama.
I would’ve preferred Part One, but it didn’t take too long to put the pieces together in what was going on. The hag and her hubby did not like or want their precious followers to learn 9/11 could’ve been prevented if billy had done his job and protected our country by taking bin ladin out any of the ten times he was asked. Our Soldiers had him time and again, and billy did nothing. Follow the money to find the reasons why. I’m sure he tells himself if it wasn’t bin ladin it would’ve been another. However, bin ladin had a great deal of money, more so than others. In addition, I wonder how many of our Soldiers would still be alive today if we had taken the bastard out in the nineties. There is a great deal of blood on his hands along with his wife’s.
I am still naive enough to be shocked how they can walk so freely and continue with their destructive ways. The only balm I have is knowing they will pay for eternity in their passing.
Thank you for sharing this clip with us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The full 5-part explanation of the ongoing Democrat/FakeNews censorship
is at least temporarily available up on Utube. (Made in 2008)
Here’s the specific scene the ClintonSyndicate didn’t want broadcast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was an excellent mini-series. I’m so mad it hasn’t been released on dvd. I keep checking though. Maybe they’ll release it when they release the jfk assassination documents. 😀
LikeLike
Shalom from Your Israeli brother. I agree with the statement above 100%.
See video
LikeLiked by 4 people
Some time in the next 50 years muslims will become peaceful or there will be no muslims.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Present day remnants of neanderthal man in its various forms will soon be made extinct.
LikeLike
Wow! That is absolutely awesome! Thanks, walther…..
LikeLike
Something going on in Colorado. Billing it as a ‘mass shooting’, but the last casulty count I saw was 1 dead, 1 wounded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I read …….Thornton, Colorado
Wal Mart……..2 dead….males
.1 female taken to hospital
Witnesses say arrest made
Not much else in information
(My son lives near there. Hope he was not at that Wal Mart)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yea I see updated reporting indicating 2 deceased, but not much else. Based on lack of descriptions, I’m leaning towards black on black crime…likely it wont register much in the media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gee, Conservative Treehouse why are my comments not accepted? No vulgar or profane language, nothing nasty stated but every time today my comments are not allowed on any of The Last Refue sites.
LikeLike
TRex can’t be serious, Belgium is one of the original dhimmi nations.
Might as well discuss the matter with Pakistan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, magnificent T-Rex has to “make nice.”
LikeLike