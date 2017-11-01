Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Wednesday November 1st 2017.  Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST:

UPDATE: Video Added

WH LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

102 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

  1. kenmar1965 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    This will be epic!

  2. ledygrey says:
    November 1, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Pushed back to 2:50pm according to C-Span.

  3. Apfelcobbler says:
    November 1, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I really hope they bring up the Kelly flap. He did them all a huge favor, reminding them of the real issues behind the Civil War, not the BS revisionism taught today. Kelly is turning out to be a superb culture war soldier.

  4. pageoturner says:
    November 1, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Watch Acosta roll out the islamaphobic charges because President Trump wants to protect Americans. I hope he’ll be reminded that a phobia is an irrational fear and there’s nothing irrational about fearing muslims who believe their Allah gives special rewards to all those who kill non-muslims.

  5. kenmar1965 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    When an Islamic terrorist hits us, we must hit back 10x harder… where it hurts.
    bomb mosques, seize bank accounts, bomb 10 mi from mecca, and let them know the next time this happens, we will b on target.
    This is NOT a religion, it is a terrorist organization.

  6. bleep21k says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    I myself am NOT looking forward to this presser. April Ryan – “Does administration think slavery is wrong…”….Seriously?!….here comes the death spiral…

    My Goodness!

    Some knuckle head on that crying Faggot (NO I aint talking about sticks) Don Lemons show last night said we need to take the “weapons away – including TRUCKS…” when they were discussing the terrorist attack last night on CNN…WTF?!

    I really don’t think I can take much more treepers!

    • maggiemoowho says:
      November 1, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      👍👍👍I hear you bleep21k and feel the same. There is nothing President Trump or anyone in his administration can do or say without getting attacked by the hateful MSM.

    • John B says:
      November 1, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      When Sarah calls on Ryan, she should say, “now I’d like to answer April Ryan’s predictable race baiting question for the day”.

      • bleep21k says:
        November 1, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        @JohnB – Ms Sanders answer was spot on, most logical and concise – BAM!!

        “I think it is DISGUSTING and ABSURD to suggest that anyone in this building supports slavery – NEXT!!”

        Thank you Sarah Sanders.

        • Bob Thoms says:
          November 1, 2017 at 4:22 pm

          Are they (the media) so tone deaf that they think these kinds of “resist” antics by the media help their cause with everyday Americans outside the NE / Cali bubbles?

          • piper567 says:
            November 1, 2017 at 8:16 pm

            Does anyone have a feel, or better yet, some numbers, as to who watches these Press Briefings? Or are they just an opportunity for the press to listen…bc they sure don’t hear, to the goings on of the day?
            Anyone besides us junkies?

        • MVW says:
          November 1, 2017 at 5:01 pm

          Until April abjectly apologizes, on her knees and begs for forgiveness for all of her insulting innuendos regarding racism towards Sarah and the WH, she should be in the never called on again penalty box.

          April is a horrible person. Absolutely horrible, insulting person.

        • carole says:
          November 1, 2017 at 6:11 pm

          I tuned in just in time to see Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ response to April Ryan. Sarah Sanders is fabulous! The Best Press Secretary ever!!!

  7. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Tuned In & Popcorn ready!
    How many times will the fake press get slapped down in epic Sara fashion today?

  8. duchess01 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Why did the President pick on Chuck Schmucker? Could it be the ‘program’ Schmucker espoused?

    What an idiot you are Roberts! Oh, this is going to be about Schmucker? They must be peeved Schmucker was an advocate of letting these people in the country – poor Chucky!

  9. maggiemoowho says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Maybe the WH should buy one of those Cuban brain scrambling machines and install it in the press room or would that be too mean.🤔

  10. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Ahhh duchess, glad to read other comments on Roberts. Corke needs to take his place permanently.

    Ut oh, here goes Acosta. Back to the popcorn.

  11. sunnydaze says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Sarah has to explain to April Ryan that the word “immigrant” means that the person comes from a foreign country.

  12. bluegirl says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I despise the press!!!!!!!!!!! Poor Sarah, that job would drive me to drink daily!

  13. sunnydaze says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    “I think it is disgusting to suspect that anyone inside this bldg. would support slavery”.

    Can you believe the depths these PressJokeSessions sink to?

  14. Oldschool says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Who needs the NFL, we have Sarah’s pressers!!!

  15. duchess01 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    April…April…April – you had to get that ‘slavery’ question in – sit down and be quiet – we are not interested in your race-baiting – your agenda issues – Sarah answered your question – period.

    Hahahaha! – “Probably because he has do deal with you guys on a daily basis” – Sarah

  16. sunnydaze says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Dang, that ended too soon!

  17. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    April shows her ignorance (or bias) about US History.
    Hostile press. Sarah having none of it and cuts it short.

  18. RJ says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    They’re CIA trained and subsidized leftists in my opinion. I saw a reference to this in the recent JFK file release.

  19. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    A+ for Sara!
    I would love for sara to give april a really big long and slow eyeball roll when calling her name

  20. bverwey says:
    November 1, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Had to laugh when one reporter asked, to paraphrase, can you tell us the detailed timeline of POTUS DJT’s reactions immediately after hearing about the NYC terrorist attack? Where was that question from the press the morning after the Benghazi attack on American citizens? Oh wait the then POTUS BHO was on his way to a fund raiser >s

    • KittyKat says:
      November 1, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      Is that where he was? I didn’t realize his whereabouts had ever been established.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      November 1, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      The propagandists dream answer:
      Got on AF1
      Flew to Mar-a-Lago
      Played golf till the cows came home
      Returned to White House and made a brief statement as to how that was NOT terrorism

      Oh wait this is 2017 not 2015. Sorry folks wrong year.

  21. Mike diamond says:
    November 1, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Don’t forget Obama let the worst terrorist out of Gitmo !! Yet the news media went silent during that time!!!!! He made a very bad deal with Iran where was the news media?????

  22. Mike diamond says:
    November 1, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Who pays for this liberal media???

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      November 1, 2017 at 7:42 pm

      Sigh – in Germany we do – mandatory TV (and radio, etc.) tax. I think England is the same…

      In the end, I suspect that Satan Soros does…

  23. fleporeblog says:
    November 1, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    These people are beyond hope! I think every single one of them should join this POS in Gitmo. After two days the POS will tell everything and start eating pork!

  25. James F says:
    November 1, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Why don’t April and her fellow leftist virtue-signalling propagandists seem to give a crap about modern day slavery?

    There are currently WAY more slaves worldwide(21-46 million), in mostly ISLAMIC countries, than during the entirety of slavery in America(338,000).

    Contemporary slavery, also known as modern slavery, refers to the institutions of slavery that continue to exist in the present day. Estimates of the number of slaves today range from around 21 million[1]-29 million[2][3][4][5] to 46 million.[6][7]
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contemporary_slavery

    Between 1525 and 1866, in the entire history of the slave trade to the New World, according to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database, 12.5 million Africans were shipped to the New World. 10.7 million survived the dreaded Middle Passage, disembarking in North America, the Caribbean and South America.

    And how many of these 10.7 million Africans were shipped directly to North America? Only about 388,000. That’s right: a tiny percentage.
    http://www.pbs.org/wnet/african-americans-many-rivers-to-cross/history/how-many-slaves-landed-in-the-us/

  26. MVW says:
    November 1, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    April should be anti muslim for their history of enslavement of blacks and centuries of slave trading. But, no, she is just an insulting hypocrite.

    • FL_GUY says:
      November 1, 2017 at 5:31 pm

      She is also ignorant of history. After the War Between the States, former black slaves were given a couple of choices: Free trip back to Africa or Free land. Every one of them had a choice. Some of them chose to go back to Africa but many chose to stay in the USA because by that time, after a few generations, they had nothing in common with Africa. Thus, there is no reason that current blacks have any right to complain when their ancestors opted to be Americans.

      Also, let’s not forget that the British government, French government and Spanish government condoned and participated in the slave trade and whites were enslaved as well as blacks. That little factoid seems to be overlooked by the current crop of race baiters.

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        November 1, 2017 at 7:51 pm

        Yep. The Irish, for one. And the various debtor’s prisons.

        What the April Fool doesn’t realize is that the slaves in America were FAR better treated than the slaves elsewhere; indeed the “help” were considered as family, in many cases.

        Sad that so much of our history has been revised, indeed, destroyed by the liberal Marxists who put their agenda before anything, including human life, and GOD Himself.

        They have their reward, here. Their justice, they will face in the hereafter…

  27. JW in Germany says:
    November 1, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Talking about slavery…Sambo April will never leave the Democrat plantation.

  28. Glenn Stehle says:
    November 1, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Some spoofs to ad a bit of humor to the Trump-Schumer imbroglio that Sanders is asked about in the first question:

  29. tonyE says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Are there transcripts of her press conferences?

  30. JMC says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Wow! Sarah B-slaps them again, then goes upside the face and continues downside the face! So awesome!

    • Plain Jane says:
      November 1, 2017 at 8:11 pm

      She has enormous potential well beyond Press Sec. Love her. Her dad must be bursting his buttons daily. She’s intelligent, natural, totally informed, has chutzpah, quick wit, and she is a beautiful young woman.

