Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Wednesday November 1st 2017. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST:
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
This will be epic!
Pushed back to 2:50pm according to C-Span.
I really hope they bring up the Kelly flap. He did them all a huge favor, reminding them of the real issues behind the Civil War, not the BS revisionism taught today. Kelly is turning out to be a superb culture war soldier.
funny how the media hacks claim to know more about war than this excellent 4 star general
The woman that asked about slavery needs to get in the 21st century.
What a joke these people are.
Watch Acosta roll out the islamaphobic charges because President Trump wants to protect Americans. I hope he’ll be reminded that a phobia is an irrational fear and there’s nothing irrational about fearing muslims who believe their Allah gives special rewards to all those who kill non-muslims.
I seem to remember a one Juan Williams held that irrational fear at one point 🙂
Suddenly people who don’t know a thing about their own history speak Greek!
When an Islamic terrorist hits us, we must hit back 10x harder… where it hurts.
bomb mosques, seize bank accounts, bomb 10 mi from mecca, and let them know the next time this happens, we will b on target.
This is NOT a religion, it is a terrorist organization.
and remove from America any and all “family members” of those involved in any attack on US soil….
AND ALL who attended the same Mosque(s)
As a result of this terrorist being issued a “diversity Visa”, 23 other people were allowed to come with him. This has to stop.
Close down a mosque for every person who’s murdered by Islamist in this country. Make it retroactive back to 9-11.
Yes, kenmar1965, tragically this is a religion in which striking terror in the Infidel is a big part. They want the Infidel to (1) convert or (2) or be killed or (3) if useful to the caliphate to be reduced to dhemmitude status
I myself am NOT looking forward to this presser. April Ryan – “Does administration think slavery is wrong…”….Seriously?!….here comes the death spiral…
My Goodness!
Some knuckle head on that crying Faggot (NO I aint talking about sticks) Don Lemons show last night said we need to take the “weapons away – including TRUCKS…” when they were discussing the terrorist attack last night on CNN…WTF?!
I really don’t think I can take much more treepers!
👍👍👍I hear you bleep21k and feel the same. There is nothing President Trump or anyone in his administration can do or say without getting attacked by the hateful MSM.
When Sarah calls on Ryan, she should say, “now I’d like to answer April Ryan’s predictable race baiting question for the day”.
@JohnB – Ms Sanders answer was spot on, most logical and concise – BAM!!
“I think it is DISGUSTING and ABSURD to suggest that anyone in this building supports slavery – NEXT!!”
Thank you Sarah Sanders.
Are they (the media) so tone deaf that they think these kinds of “resist” antics by the media help their cause with everyday Americans outside the NE / Cali bubbles?
Does anyone have a feel, or better yet, some numbers, as to who watches these Press Briefings? Or are they just an opportunity for the press to listen…bc they sure don’t hear, to the goings on of the day?
Anyone besides us junkies?
Until April abjectly apologizes, on her knees and begs for forgiveness for all of her insulting innuendos regarding racism towards Sarah and the WH, she should be in the never called on again penalty box.
April is a horrible person. Absolutely horrible, insulting person.
Agree. But don’t make her a martyr, just ignore her for the duration of the war……..singling her out only gives her “street creds”.
I tuned in just in time to see Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ response to April Ryan. Sarah Sanders is fabulous! The Best Press Secretary ever!!!
Tuned In & Popcorn ready!
How many times will the fake press get slapped down in epic Sara fashion today?
Why did the President pick on Chuck Schmucker? Could it be the ‘program’ Schmucker espoused?
What an idiot you are Roberts! Oh, this is going to be about Schmucker? They must be peeved Schmucker was an advocate of letting these people in the country – poor Chucky!
Evidently, they haven’t done real journalism for so long that they’ve forgotten how to ask good questions, all they know is how to ask are gotcha questions.
Goes to motivation, I think, Kitty! They are not motivated to listen, learn, and clarify – for the public – they are there to represent the anti-Trump agenda – put-downs-r-us!
For example, why does April ask race-baited questions – maybe, because she is ‘motivated’ to prove President Trump is ‘racist’ – who knows – the woman is a loon!
Could we buy her a cowboy hat?
That covers her whole head, and has a “silencer”…
Maybe the WH should buy one of those Cuban brain scrambling machines and install it in the press room or would that be too mean.🤔
Might be an imrovement.
*improvement
It’s not about being mean, Maggie.
What’s there to scramble, I ask?
Lol, you make a great point there. 😄👍👍👍
Pay close attention to when Sarah and entourage walk out wearing new protective ear muffs and the press gaggle all have that blank stare on their faces.
Ahhh duchess, glad to read other comments on Roberts. Corke needs to take his place permanently.
Ut oh, here goes Acosta. Back to the popcorn.
Sarah has to explain to April Ryan that the word “immigrant” means that the person comes from a foreign country.
I despise the press!!!!!!!!!!! Poor Sarah, that job would drive me to drink daily!
She’s a strong woman, that’s for sure.
“I think it is disgusting to suspect that anyone inside this bldg. would support slavery”.
Can you believe the depths these PressJokeSessions sink to?
BINGO!
Slavery is being supported by Trump’s enemies – the leftists as evidenced by Zuckerberg, Clinton who helped Chinese politicians get rich off slave labor and the Globalists.
Who needs the NFL, we have Sarah’s pressers!!!
🙂
April…April…April – you had to get that ‘slavery’ question in – sit down and be quiet – we are not interested in your race-baiting – your agenda issues – Sarah answered your question – period.
Hahahaha! – “Probably because he has do deal with you guys on a daily basis” – Sarah
Buh, Bye Kiddies! Enough for today!
She did more than answer it, she called the suggestion inherent in the question disgusting. That was major pushback.
Most definitely, Kitty! You go girl! Sarah is a pro – if she was not a pro when she started – she is now – cuts to the chase – and does not pull punches – April got a well-deserved smackdown!
sqweeeeze me, that would be smackalackadown, sweet and wise duchess01 😉
LOL – I stand corrected, Adorable Amazing Grace – but, Kitty might not have understood – our language – 🙂
Buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut, she woulda loved it just like me 😉 Mkay? :)))))))))
Dunno – we will have to ask her – you funny gal, Adorable Amazing Grace!
Silly is back, catching up on rest!!! The hoot owls in the woods were glorious, but there was one prob after another that wore us out…..however, silly is baaaaaaaaaaaaack!! 😉
That said, God is ALWAYS good, and I praised Him thru the storms, just my storms, others are hurting and suffering way worse, but it was kinda yuck!! But ALl is well!
Oh, goodie! Glad to hear you are up and running, again – I have to admit – it has been a bit ‘crazy’ here, too – a family adjustment that has not been easy on anyone – oh, well – dunno what I would do without God here to carry me when I have a hard time walking!
Kitty checked in , she LOVES smackalacka!!! YAY!!!
She did? Goodie to Hear! YAY!!!
Amen, when the basement flooded it was one thing too much…. “it broke me” LOLOLOLOL…. so I must admit I teared up, but then I said “God, while others were going thru trials I told you I would always praise You”, well this is only a mini trial compared to what others have gone thru, so I said “Lord I praise You” and I just started smiling while we sloshed water 😉 God is so good and I would be lost without Him!
I hear you loud and clear, Adorable Amazing Grace – my patio and laundry room flooded – what a mess – so I guess we were both swimming with the fishes, eh? Blow dryer just couldn’t cut it – lol – but, God is Good – Yessiree! Hugs for you – beaten, but not beat!
Amen! and you too!! Blow dryer comment litterally made me giggle out loud! 😗💖💕💖😗
* Glad for the Giggle * – treading water is no fun but, at least we were doing it together – although you probably had a bigger swimming pool than I did – Soweee!
Yup
YAY!!! duchess01 always has me in stitches. I have the duchess dictionary:
*kewel
*smackalacka
*Mkay?
*numbnuts (one of my all time absolute
faves!!!)
….there are will be others I just go into fits of giggles!
Dang, that ended too soon!
Not soon enough for me, sunny! I just want to hear the ‘Briefing’ – not the kindergarten kiddies making absolute fools of themselves – it is still difficult for me to listen to their nonsensical ‘kibbles and bits’ – but, hey – that’s just me.
For our enjoyment it ended too soon, but I like Sarah’s boundaries. She is giving them less and less. Behave kiddies or no desert. Not even one scoop.
I can just imagine Trump’s smile while he watches his gal beat up his enemies. How great that must make him feel.
We are enjoying it, too, Old!
YES!!
oh, yeah…Sarah gets two scoops.
April shows her ignorance (or bias) about US History.
Hostile press. Sarah having none of it and cuts it short.
After April’s display yesterday we knew this question from the race drama queen was coming today. Sanders handled it expertly
I wanted to smackalacka (h/t duchess01) Apreener when she instructed Sarah “don’t answer yet” ….ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm NO!! you don’t get to set the rules you race baiting self-loving hag…Go away and preen somewhere else!!…Rant over 😉
Nicely stated Grace! Sarah takes control and stops propagandists in their tracks. Sarah will interrupt anyone and correct the record as soon as a propagandist utters an untruth.
Yep, she sure does, DM, and it is a wonderful sight to behold and heat!
If the topic of the day was that there was a meteor heading to destroy planet earth, she’d still be asking the same kind of questions.
Yep. Why is it a WHITE Raycisssssss meteor? Why are all meteors WHITE???!!!!!
A: Because they are incandescent…
Well then why is incandescent always so WHITE???!!!!!
A: Thermodynamics. Look up the black-body equations…
(OOOOPPPPSSSSS. That would REALLLY trigger the April Fool)….
Here you go… recently this happened….
Revoke her press pass and send her home – she can go work for her “wonder woman”
They’re CIA trained and subsidized leftists in my opinion. I saw a reference to this in the recent JFK file release.
A+ for Sara!
I would love for sara to give april a really big long and slow eyeball roll when calling her name
She is – we just cannot see it – lol
Had to laugh when one reporter asked, to paraphrase, can you tell us the detailed timeline of POTUS DJT’s reactions immediately after hearing about the NYC terrorist attack? Where was that question from the press the morning after the Benghazi attack on American citizens? Oh wait the then POTUS BHO was on his way to a fund raiser >s
Is that where he was? I didn’t realize his whereabouts had ever been established.
The propagandists dream answer:
Got on AF1
Flew to Mar-a-Lago
Played golf till the cows came home
Returned to White House and made a brief statement as to how that was NOT terrorism
Oh wait this is 2017 not 2015. Sorry folks wrong year.
Don’t forget Obama let the worst terrorist out of Gitmo !! Yet the news media went silent during that time!!!!! He made a very bad deal with Iran where was the news media?????
I have a feeling There will be some changes made to Club Gitmo.
Who pays for this liberal media???
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the end, I suspect that Satan Soros does…
These people are beyond hope! I think every single one of them should join this POS in Gitmo. After two days the POS will tell everything and start eating pork!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why don’t April and her fellow leftist virtue-signalling propagandists seem to give a crap about modern day slavery?
There are currently WAY more slaves worldwide(21-46 million), in mostly ISLAMIC countries, than during the entirety of slavery in America(338,000).
Contemporary slavery, also known as modern slavery, refers to the institutions of slavery that continue to exist in the present day. Estimates of the number of slaves today range from around 21 million[1]-29 million[2][3][4][5] to 46 million.[6][7]
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contemporary_slavery
Between 1525 and 1866, in the entire history of the slave trade to the New World, according to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database, 12.5 million Africans were shipped to the New World. 10.7 million survived the dreaded Middle Passage, disembarking in North America, the Caribbean and South America.
And how many of these 10.7 million Africans were shipped directly to North America? Only about 388,000. That’s right: a tiny percentage.
http://www.pbs.org/wnet/african-americans-many-rivers-to-cross/history/how-many-slaves-landed-in-the-us/
James, and while the propagandists are at it they can go to the Ivory Coast area of Western Africa and call out the warlords whose ancestors chased down, captured and sold their rivals (and many others) as slaves.
“There you go again”, bringing facts into it.
April should be anti muslim for their history of enslavement of blacks and centuries of slave trading. But, no, she is just an insulting hypocrite.
She is also ignorant of history. After the War Between the States, former black slaves were given a couple of choices: Free trip back to Africa or Free land. Every one of them had a choice. Some of them chose to go back to Africa but many chose to stay in the USA because by that time, after a few generations, they had nothing in common with Africa. Thus, there is no reason that current blacks have any right to complain when their ancestors opted to be Americans.
Also, let’s not forget that the British government, French government and Spanish government condoned and participated in the slave trade and whites were enslaved as well as blacks. That little factoid seems to be overlooked by the current crop of race baiters.
Yep. The Irish, for one. And the various debtor’s prisons.
What the April Fool doesn’t realize is that the slaves in America were FAR better treated than the slaves elsewhere; indeed the “help” were considered as family, in many cases.
Sad that so much of our history has been revised, indeed, destroyed by the liberal Marxists who put their agenda before anything, including human life, and GOD Himself.
They have their reward, here. Their justice, they will face in the hereafter…
Talking about slavery…Sambo April will never leave the Democrat plantation.
Are there transcripts of her press conferences?
Yes, you can find the transcripts at whitehouse.gov
thanks
Wow! Sarah B-slaps them again, then goes upside the face and continues downside the face! So awesome!
She has enormous potential well beyond Press Sec. Love her. Her dad must be bursting his buttons daily. She’s intelligent, natural, totally informed, has chutzpah, quick wit, and she is a beautiful young woman.
