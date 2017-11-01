November 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #286

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Jack Dorsey, Owner of Twitter, Pedophile Defender
Mark Dice and Kaiser Roll. Awesome Job. Don’t fear them. Ridicule THEM. Marginalize THEM. And let’s see some prosecutions of THEM. Looks like we’re headed for a major tipping point. Trump winning the presidency is the most profound event of my lifetime. I believe he can do that much good. The unshakable religion of liberalism is about to undergo fatal convulsions. It has no foundation. It isn’t built on any known truths. Its currencies are lies and manipulations and intimidation. As long as we’re not intimidated, they’re going to lose, you can bet on that, and it’s coming sooner than you might think.
Varney is getting a lot of new viewers…which is a good thing, because he is not afraid to talk about all the good things that our President has been doing.
The stock market seems too much like a bubble. I’d be less wary if the labor participation rate goes back up from 63% to the pre-recession 67%. That is masking a lot of unemployment.
Ralph Northam: Accusing conservatives of what his Islamist pals are doing.
Vote ED GILLESPIE
“I Am Not Going To Be Led By The Nose By Mueller And His News Media Cronies”
Rush Limbaugh Video 16:40 Minutes Oct-30-2017;
Paul Manafort, Hillary Clinton, MSM Main Street Media
If you were going to take down an insidious global pedophile ring, that includes powerful politicians, media moguls and industry executives…how would you go about it?
Hit them head on, while their power is intact, and there would be loud protestations of their ‘innocence’:
“You’re crazy! He is a pillar of the community! You can’t make such a wild accusation!”
Witnesses would be too terrified to tell what they know.
These are very powerful people.
But if you nibble away at their power, expose them for other crimes and perversions first…then the public is more willing to accept the truth about them engaging in such a horrible thing as pedophilia.
For example…a month ago, Harvey Weinstein was on top of the world.
Then he was exposed for using his power for decades, to force women to accept his unwanted sexual advances.
He’s lost his company and a great deal of his power.
If it came out now, that…oh by the way, Harvey is also a pedophile…then people would say:
“OMG. That’s terrible! Well we knew he was a scumbag. He should be in jail!”
Witnesses would feel safer about talking, since Harvey isn’t so powerful anymore.
Now, I don’t know if this is what is going on.
Only time will tell.
But it seems like a logical way to take down a global pedophile ring full of powerful people.
You know…if one existed.
