FBI Tracks Down “Person of Interest” in New York City Terror Attack – Still Seeking Assistance… [Meanwhile in Las Vegas}

Posted on November 1, 2017 by

Earlier today the FBI sent out an alert seeking to locate Mukhammadzoir Kadirov a 32-year-old Uzbekistan national, for questioning in relationship to yesterday’s terrorist attack in New York City.

Kadirov has been located, however the FBI is still seeking any assistance from anyone who might know him, his activity, or be able to provide further information:

NEW YORK – The FBI is no longer seeking a second man in connection with the lower Manhattan truck assault that killed eight people, authorities said Wednesday.

The announcement came less than 90 minutes after the FBI released a wanted poster for Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, a 32-year-old Uzbekistan national.

“We have found him and I’ll leave it at that,” said William Sweeney, head of the New York FBI office.

Kadirov hails from the same country as Sayfullo Saipov, the 29-year-old ISIS loyalist who carried out Tuesday’s attack.  (link)

Meanwhile in Las Vegas, a month after the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, the following billboards are still in place yet the authorities are silent:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, FBI, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, Mandalay Bay Massacre, media bias, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Terrorist Attacks. Bookmark the permalink.

87 Responses to FBI Tracks Down “Person of Interest” in New York City Terror Attack – Still Seeking Assistance… [Meanwhile in Las Vegas}

  1. cosmo221 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    He looks peaceful. Maybe Alex Jones is right about the inbreeding that occurs under Islam. 😂

    Throw them out

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. jmclever says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Looks like his name is an Uzbek rendition of Mohammed. Cold anger does not begin to describe what is brewing just now.

    Meanwhile, what if other nations decide to declare “No Travel” to NYC the same as we have done to NorKo? Would that wake some of the higher-ups?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    i agree Cosmo221.
    and BAN THE REST FROM ENTERING OUR NATION.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. keeler says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Compare and contrast the statement by Ryan Nash, the media hero of the NYC Truck Jihad against messaging surrounding the media hero of the Las Vegas shooting.

    Short, direct, and immediate message to the public versus a convoluted, delayed, and shielded session on Ellen’s Cry Couch… with a trip to Mexico thrown in for good measure.

    Now what could account for the difference? Could it have anything to do with the fact we know about the NYC jihad in 36 hours than we’ve learned about the Las Vegas shooting in 30 days? Could it be nothing needs to be hidden regarding the NYC attack?

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  5. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Didn’t LVMPD yesterday announce there were no announcements…And oh yeah, a SWAT officer fired his gun in Paddock’s suite….move along, nothing to see…

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. Lucille says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    The eyes are dead…that’s what evil is…no real life, just a penchant for death and destruction.

    How about doing a major contact and/or interrogation of every single Uzbek in New York City and over into New Jersey where the jihadis live and celebrated 9/11. Local Uzbeks have to know who is radical and who is just living his life, grateful to be in America. And how about infiltrating the mosques and monitoring what’s going on with Muslims from the former Soviet Union nations. Profile away!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    One thing as a lifelong NYer that I am most proud of is the NYPD. What has happened in Las Vegas would never happen in NYC because of the NYPD. They hate Bill DeBlasio which is an added bonus.

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
  8. Preppin247 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Active shooter in Boulder Co..unknown if aloha snackbar related.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. TheHumanCondition says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Has mccain been in uzbekistan recently? Askin’ for a friend…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. Curry Worsham says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Is he one of the 28 who chain migrated behind him? Round up all 28 for questioning.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Kent says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    What the progressives/liberals have led this nation into makes me want to hurl…I am by no means without fault….I am not perfect by any definition of the term….

    but the libarals are so ph….gging disgusting….they have encouraged this type of activity………I am without words to describe my disgust…

    arrrrrrghhhh.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Kent says:
      November 1, 2017 at 10:49 pm

      and the rinos….the republicans in name only…they’re far worse than the libs…at least the libs say who they are….the rinos do not….

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
      • gymcy81 says:
        November 1, 2017 at 11:42 pm

        You say the libs / progressives say who they are…
        …yet i do not hear dem campaign ads that hype up their socialist / marxist, high spending, baby killing, corruptive / ill words and activities.
        Maybe 60 million voters for hc in the last election saw, or mis-believed something else, that others did not hear?
        [ hopefully there is remedy … or cure for the ailment ]

        I do not know

        Love thy neighbors
        Matthew 22: 34-40

        Like

        Reply
    • M. Mueller says:
      November 1, 2017 at 11:51 pm

      And worse than these guys are the ones who sit on the Council of Foreign Affairs and all the other big organizations and government departments running things.

      Ones living in an ex-president’s house or hanging with an ex-secretary of state.

      Like

      Reply
    • Remington..... says:
      November 2, 2017 at 12:36 am

      Kent…Understand. My hate, and that’s the right word, goes waaay beyond cold anger. This axis between true Americans and liberal scum is too wide to ever sort. Solutions..? Can think of a few…
      .

      Like

      Reply
  12. Archie says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Off to Gitmo! What is Trump waiting for?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Honey, let’s think of some names for our new son. How about Bruce?

    No? OK, how about John?

    No? Oh wait, how about Mukhammadzoir? Now that’s an American name if there ever was one!

    Oh honey, I knew you’d like that one!

    This immigration / refugee / illegal invasion insanity is totally out of control. We are fast approaching the point of no return

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  14. wheatietoo says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Meanwhile, in Las Vegas…the coverup continues.

    Even my mister wheatie, who is always reluctant to entertain conspiracy theories, has said that:
    “Everything about that whole deal is suspicious. They’re even acting like they’re covering up something!”

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      November 1, 2017 at 11:03 pm

      Perfect! My taller half just coined a phrase. Diversity LOTTO.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • elena19501deplorable says:
        November 1, 2017 at 11:17 pm

        I just went to Russian youtube channel, which is making money of people, who speak Russian and won diversity lottery…Oh my, they are waiting any day now, that that our president will be indicted…It’s just a horror, they don’t care what happened in NY, all they care that our government would not allow PT to cancel the program…And as example, they are bringing up that, they (government) didn’t not allow PT to finish and replace Obamacare…

        Like

        Reply
    • daughterofthewest says:
      November 2, 2017 at 2:20 am

      The frantic cover up of whatever happened in Las Vegas seems to indicate high crimes, much worse even than a whack-job or a patsy murdering and injuring so many people. It’s reminiscent of Benghazi to me. The cover-up is amazingly bad.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        November 2, 2017 at 4:10 am

        Yes, that’s it exactly.
        It’s that deer-in-the-headlights panic that has been on display, that’s been one of the oddest things from the beginning.

        And they’re even trying to keep all the witnesses from talking…just like with Benghazi.

        Like

        Reply
  15. Ghostrider says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    In other news, the Chief of Internal Medicine at a major University Hospital in NYC has examined Hillary Clinton and announced his diagnosis regarding her inexplicable behaviors:

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  16. Curry Worsham says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    They’re conspiring to cause conspiracy theories?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Haven’t seen much info about goat boy #2 other than that he had also lived in Tampa.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Curry Worsham says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    That wäs to Wheatietoo and Mr. Wheatie.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Landslide says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Regarding Las Vegas—I’ve said it before, but I cannot even fathom how the victims’ families and the survivors feel. No answers, no closure.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. Calbear84 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Once again, President Trump has been proven correct by taking (or attempting to take) all necessary measures to address this omnipresent threat, and Americans see (or already know) that he’s trying to protect innocent lives.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. Calbear84 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Once again, President Trump has been proven correct by taking (or attempting to take) all necessary measures to address this omnipresent threat, and Americans see (or already know) that he’s trying to protect innocent lives.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Chris says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    I have alot of confidence that LV FIB billboard hotline phone is ringing off the hook.. /Sarc

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. mazziflol says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Love it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  25. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Just like we are getting a taste of the JFK assassination files 54 years after the event, maybe 54 years from now in 2071 the public will be treated to the government release of the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Shooting files.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. wheatietoo says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Maybe it’s just me…but goat boy #2 looks like his family tree doesn’t have many branches.

    He’s got that same ‘look’ on his face as that banjo kid on the porch in the movie, ‘Deliverance’.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. WSB says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Man, who cut this kid’s bangs!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. woohoowee says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:01 am

    ttorneys representing a consortium of news outlets including the Los Angeles Times filed two lawsuits in Nevada on Wednesday night asking officials to turn over law enforcement records related to the Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead.

    http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-las-vegas-lawsuit-20171101-story.html

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s