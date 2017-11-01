FBI Tracks Down “Person of Interest” in New York City Terror Attack – Still Seeking Assistance… [Meanwhile in Las Vegas}

Earlier today the FBI sent out an alert seeking to locate Mukhammadzoir Kadirov a 32-year-old Uzbekistan national, for questioning in relationship to yesterday’s terrorist attack in New York City.

Kadirov has been located, however the FBI is still seeking any assistance from anyone who might know him, his activity, or be able to provide further information:

NEW YORK – The FBI is no longer seeking a second man in connection with the lower Manhattan truck assault that killed eight people, authorities said Wednesday. The announcement came less than 90 minutes after the FBI released a wanted poster for Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, a 32-year-old Uzbekistan national. “We have found him and I’ll leave it at that,” said William Sweeney, head of the New York FBI office.

Kadirov hails from the same country as Sayfullo Saipov, the 29-year-old ISIS loyalist who carried out Tuesday’s attack. (link)

Law enforcement officials are seeking the public's assistance with information about Mukhammadzoir Kadirov https://t.co/Dd0gFOoGVw pic.twitter.com/zK8sQ32oz3 — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) November 1, 2017

Update: Mukhammadzoir Kadirov has been located, we are still looking for any information the public may have on him, call: 1-800-CALL-FBI — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) November 1, 2017

Meanwhile in Las Vegas, a month after the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, the following billboards are still in place yet the authorities are silent:

