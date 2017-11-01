FBI Tracks Down “Person of Interest” in New York City Terror Attack – Still Seeking Assistance… [Meanwhile in Las Vegas}

Earlier today the FBI sent out an alert seeking to locate Mukhammadzoir Kadirov a 32-year-old Uzbekistan national, for questioning in relationship to yesterday’s terrorist attack in New York City.
Kadirov has been located, however the FBI is still seeking any assistance from anyone who might know him, his activity, or be able to provide further information:
NEW YORK – The FBI is no longer seeking a second man in connection with the lower Manhattan truck assault that killed eight people, authorities said Wednesday.
The announcement came less than 90 minutes after the FBI released a wanted poster for Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, a 32-year-old Uzbekistan national.
“We have found him and I’ll leave it at that,” said William Sweeney, head of the New York FBI office.
Kadirov hails from the same country as Sayfullo Saipov, the 29-year-old ISIS loyalist who carried out Tuesday’s attack. (link)
Meanwhile in Las Vegas, a month after the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, the following billboards are still in place yet the authorities are silent:
He looks peaceful. Maybe Alex Jones is right about the inbreeding that occurs under Islam. 😂
Throw them out
LikeLiked by 13 people
Why is that so hard.
Borrowed from Nike:
JUST DO IT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s not that it’s hard.
It’s that those who have the authority to throw them out don’t want to throw them out.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Throw them out too.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Right!
LikeLike
You have my vote!
LikeLike
You’ve got it, Sharon….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like his name is an Uzbek rendition of Mohammed. Cold anger does not begin to describe what is brewing just now.
Meanwhile, what if other nations decide to declare “No Travel” to NYC the same as we have done to NorKo? Would that wake some of the higher-ups?
LikeLiked by 13 people
What’s the nickname…Muck, Ham, what?
LikeLike
i agree Cosmo221.
and BAN THE REST FROM ENTERING OUR NATION.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Compare and contrast the statement by Ryan Nash, the media hero of the NYC Truck Jihad against messaging surrounding the media hero of the Las Vegas shooting.
Short, direct, and immediate message to the public versus a convoluted, delayed, and shielded session on Ellen’s Cry Couch… with a trip to Mexico thrown in for good measure.
Now what could account for the difference? Could it have anything to do with the fact we know about the NYC jihad in 36 hours than we’ve learned about the Las Vegas shooting in 30 days? Could it be nothing needs to be hidden regarding the NYC attack?
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
has he been booked to appear on “ellen” yet?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t LVMPD yesterday announce there were no announcements…And oh yeah, a SWAT officer fired his gun in Paddock’s suite….move along, nothing to see…
LikeLiked by 12 people
The eyes are dead…that’s what evil is…no real life, just a penchant for death and destruction.
How about doing a major contact and/or interrogation of every single Uzbek in New York City and over into New Jersey where the jihadis live and celebrated 9/11. Local Uzbeks have to know who is radical and who is just living his life, grateful to be in America. And how about infiltrating the mosques and monitoring what’s going on with Muslims from the former Soviet Union nations. Profile away!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sanpaku eyes – describes eyes in which the white sclera can be seen below the iris, part of the unsettling look of Kadirov
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, like looking into the eyes of a shark….’Seem to recall a recent pres that ::) ad that look
LikeLike
There were two apartment towers full of them in VA too! They celebrated when the plane hit the pentagon!
LikeLike
One thing as a lifelong NYer that I am most proud of is the NYPD. What has happened in Las Vegas would never happen in NYC because of the NYPD. They hate Bill DeBlasio which is an added bonus.
LikeLiked by 28 people
TO NYCPD:
Please Make Profiling Great Again.
LikeLiked by 13 people
They did at one time!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know. It needs to come back with a vengeance. Enough already! We walk around on eggshells in our own country while dumpster trash like these moslem Uzbeks wreak havoc in our streets and harm complete innocents minding their own business !!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wish this Greek gal could take down DeCommio. I know it won’t happen, but I wish.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me, too. i have a good mind to have lunch in NYC on Election Day and visit my old haunting grounds. Maybe my name is still on a list. With my luck, though, they probably took me off!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Active shooter in Boulder Co..unknown if aloha snackbar related.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh Lord not another almond snackbar?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thinking is safari park turf related.
LikeLike
Has mccain been in uzbekistan recently? Askin’ for a friend…
LikeLiked by 10 people
Track him down. Should not be flying with a tumor and all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is he one of the 28 who chain migrated behind him? Round up all 28 for questioning.
LikeLiked by 8 people
C’mon… to be fair it’s “only” 23… that’s like 3 per year or one every 111 days /s
LikeLike
Multiply by only a 100 and that’s like one-a-day.
LikeLike
Question? Waterboard then deport ASAP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
freeze the water first…
LikeLike
What the progressives/liberals have led this nation into makes me want to hurl…I am by no means without fault….I am not perfect by any definition of the term….
but the libarals are so ph….gging disgusting….they have encouraged this type of activity………I am without words to describe my disgust…
arrrrrrghhhh.
LikeLiked by 7 people
and the rinos….the republicans in name only…they’re far worse than the libs…at least the libs say who they are….the rinos do not….
LikeLiked by 14 people
You say the libs / progressives say who they are…
…yet i do not hear dem campaign ads that hype up their socialist / marxist, high spending, baby killing, corruptive / ill words and activities.
Maybe 60 million voters for hc in the last election saw, or mis-believed something else, that others did not hear?
[ hopefully there is remedy … or cure for the ailment ]
I do not know
Love thy neighbors
Matthew 22: 34-40
LikeLike
And worse than these guys are the ones who sit on the Council of Foreign Affairs and all the other big organizations and government departments running things.
Ones living in an ex-president’s house or hanging with an ex-secretary of state.
LikeLike
Kent…Understand. My hate, and that’s the right word, goes waaay beyond cold anger. This axis between true Americans and liberal scum is too wide to ever sort. Solutions..? Can think of a few…
.
LikeLike
Off to Gitmo! What is Trump waiting for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Honey, let’s think of some names for our new son. How about Bruce?
No? OK, how about John?
No? Oh wait, how about Mukhammadzoir? Now that’s an American name if there ever was one!
Oh honey, I knew you’d like that one!
This immigration / refugee / illegal invasion insanity is totally out of control. We are fast approaching the point of no return
LikeLiked by 11 people
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just saw a headline that stated that there are now more muslims in the US than there are Jews.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me clarify that statement….I just went back to Drudge and his headline was a bit misleading….the actual story says that by 2050 if nothing changes they will outnumber Jews
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/nov/1/muslims-soon-beat-out-jews-us-population/
LikeLike
And Jewish Americans brought this on themselves by voting for politicians who support, knowingly or not, their demise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bought a work truck from a yeshiva in Cleveland and the orthodox Rabbi who sold it to me is a dyed in the wool Republican.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw that, can’t write my response here though…
😈
LikeLike
I had to take Uber twice recently. On the first ride I saw the driver was Mohammed. So when we got going I asked him where he was from and he said Turkey. He ..seemed…nice enough. Said he had a degree in Finance and was trying to get into Nike.
So for the next ride I saw that the driver was Mohammed. Oh, I thought I’m getting the same guy. But no, this was Mohammed from Libya. For some reason he gave me a funny feeling and we didn’t talk much. Both were in late 20s or so.
This is Portland, Oregon…we have been invaded. I even saw a woman in my local grocery store with her face covered…probably buying her food with tax dollars from people like me. I hear from a friend that in St Louis the women hang out in droves with full burkas and a slew of kids…also obviously paid for by you and me.
Obama ought to be hanged so he can go visit Ted Kennedy.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, in Las Vegas…the coverup continues.
Even my mister wheatie, who is always reluctant to entertain conspiracy theories, has said that:
“Everything about that whole deal is suspicious. They’re even acting like they’re covering up something!”
LikeLiked by 15 people
Perfect! My taller half just coined a phrase. Diversity LOTTO.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I just went to Russian youtube channel, which is making money of people, who speak Russian and won diversity lottery…Oh my, they are waiting any day now, that that our president will be indicted…It’s just a horror, they don’t care what happened in NY, all they care that our government would not allow PT to cancel the program…And as example, they are bringing up that, they (government) didn’t not allow PT to finish and replace Obamacare…
LikeLike
The frantic cover up of whatever happened in Las Vegas seems to indicate high crimes, much worse even than a whack-job or a patsy murdering and injuring so many people. It’s reminiscent of Benghazi to me. The cover-up is amazingly bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, that’s it exactly.
It’s that deer-in-the-headlights panic that has been on display, that’s been one of the oddest things from the beginning.
And they’re even trying to keep all the witnesses from talking…just like with Benghazi.
LikeLike
In other news, the Chief of Internal Medicine at a major University Hospital in NYC has examined Hillary Clinton and announced his diagnosis regarding her inexplicable behaviors:
LikeLiked by 13 people
This is not the open thread.
LikeLike
Hillary dancing on the Ellen DeGeneres show causes widespread erectile dysfunction. Ellen did it on purpose because Viagra wanted to boost up its products.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! So funny! Good one……
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL !
LikeLike
They’re conspiring to cause conspiracy theories?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haven’t seen much info about goat boy #2 other than that he had also lived in Tampa.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolute NADDA.
LikeLike
That wäs to Wheatietoo and Mr. Wheatie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Phooey!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Regarding Las Vegas—I’ve said it before, but I cannot even fathom how the victims’ families and the survivors feel. No answers, no closure.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Landslide,
What really gets my goat is the ones controlling the narrative could care less. They’re sleeping like babes every night while these families and friends suffer. I find that to be beyond dispicable.
LikeLike
COULDN’T CARE LESS – we have had this discussion before – just sayin’…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
no.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Once again, President Trump has been proven correct by taking (or attempting to take) all necessary measures to address this omnipresent threat, and Americans see (or already know) that he’s trying to protect innocent lives.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Once again, President Trump has been proven correct by taking (or attempting to take) all necessary measures to address this omnipresent threat, and Americans see (or already know) that he’s trying to protect innocent lives.
LikeLike
I have alot of confidence that LV FIB billboard hotline phone is ringing off the hook.. /Sarc
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Chris – I am pretty sure the LVPD and FIB know exactly what happened – they just don’t want US to know…..keeping up the pretense with the billboard is a good diversion, eh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder how many of those dead witnesses called that phone number.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the hook to bring in peoples’ cell phone videos for their search and destroy mission of anything that doesn’t fit the narrative.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just like we are getting a taste of the JFK assassination files 54 years after the event, maybe 54 years from now in 2071 the public will be treated to the government release of the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Shooting files.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe it’s just me…but goat boy #2 looks like his family tree doesn’t have many branches.
He’s got that same ‘look’ on his face as that banjo kid on the porch in the movie, ‘Deliverance’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same EXACT look as the San Bernardino shooter (wont say his name).
LikeLike
Don’t quote me on this, but that there is the look of 24 carat, 100% STUPIDITY. That face strikes fear into slow running barnyard animals.
LikeLike
Man, who cut this kid’s bangs!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe a family member who is even more walleyed than he is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Back in his home country he was known as that annoying kid who liked to smell folk’s left hand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It had to be either Larry or Curly.
LikeLike
ttorneys representing a consortium of news outlets including the Los Angeles Times filed two lawsuits in Nevada on Wednesday night asking officials to turn over law enforcement records related to the Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead.
http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-las-vegas-lawsuit-20171101-story.html
LikeLike