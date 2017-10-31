Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on October 31, 2017 by

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for October 31st, 2017. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST:

UPDATE: Video Added

White House LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream

  1. rumpole2 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Halloween WH Press Briefing

  2. Golden Advice says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    I picture a room full of monkeys. Perhaps Sarah should bring some bananas with her?

  3. fleporeblog says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    If you build it, they will come! That is exactly what is happening with our president at the helm. America is open for business!

    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/oct/31/trump-promises-big-news-companies-returning-us/

    From the article linked above:

    President Trump said Tuesday that a major announcement was coming soon about companies returning to the United States, which he credited to the tax reform effort.

    Expect an announcement that companies are “pouring back into the United States,” Mr. Trump said at a meeting with business leaders at the White House.

    “We have companies that really want to move back into the United States now because of what we’re doing with taxes. And some big ones are going to be announcing very soon,” he said.

    The president said he was holding firm on his demand that the tax reform bill emerging in Congress cuts the corporate rate from the current 35 percent to 20 percent.

  4. lovetruthfirst says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    LOVE how Sanders takes immediate control of these humorless @ssclown thug puppet WH swamp press jackals –
    puts them in there place immediately!

    she’s in great form today

    MAGA!!

  5. Regina says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    lol – CNN chryon says “Trump seethes over indictments”
    pulling out their 50-cent words!

  6. snarkybeach says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    and, as usual, the presstitutes are fixated on Papadopoulos instead of asking pertinent questions. (at least they are somewhat civil…)

  7. Regina says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    “What is your definition of collusion?” LMAO – that’s what We’ve been asking for a year!

  8. elleb77 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Ouch. She smacked down Mara. Put some ice on that, Mara.

  9. Sayit2016 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Oh here we go..” Is Trump distracted ( RUSSIA) to the point he can not do his job ?

    Look at his daily schedule you numskull— now do you want to ask that stupid question again ?

    Full disclosure… I would make a terrible Press Secretary on account of my BS tolerance level being non existent.

  10. elleb77 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Wow, she’s smacking down today. No BS Sarah.

  11. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Press claims their approval rate is greater the the Presidents.

  12. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Too bad they don’t have concern about American pravda as much as they do about Russian Pravda

  13. Regina says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    “revelations over the last several hours”? Did I miss something/

  14. elleb77 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Who’s this Kevin? (Black man)

    • Oldschool says:
      October 31, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      Kevin Corker, Fox, and he is usually excellent. His question today took me by surprise.

      • Ditch Mitch says:
        October 31, 2017 at 3:23 pm

        Didn’t surprise me. He debunked the “slavery compromise” narrative the fake news was trying to run with. Corker needs to permanently replace Roberts.

        • Patrick Blasz says:
          October 31, 2017 at 7:37 pm

          I didn’t hear Gen. Kelly yesterday saying that civil war could have been avoided had the parties been willing to compromise so, I wasn’t following the line of questioning. It was Kevin Cox that clarified the argument. Of course the press boys and girls would hold that the Civil War was only about Slavery.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      October 31, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      Kevin Corker he is the alternate White House correspondent for FNC. He takes Roberts place. Much better than “I’m from FNC so my questions are important” Roberts.

    • JC says:
      October 31, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      Kevin Corke does his homework and generally politely asks questions on-topic. He’s really not in the same “class” as the Operatives in the room.

  15. oldschool64 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    OMG, the narrative for the next 24 hours: The Civil War and slavery!!!

  16. lovetruthfirst says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    ANIMALS! no offense to actual animals…

  17. Oldschool says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    How proud is her daddy?

  18. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    April yelling repeatedly at Sarah on her way out the door, “does this administration believe slavery was wrong?” idiotic and racially divisive question

  19. fleporeblog says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    These people actually seem to be able to continue to amaze me! April “FOOL” is screaming at the end of the press conference if this administration thinks that slavery is wrong! I can’t tell you how hard I am laughing! Not sure because of her stupidity or the fact that the press is made up of clowns!

  20. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    not one question about the economy and only one question about the tax plan. multiple questions about slavery, wtf?

  21. Former lurker says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Disgusting effort by the press to try and paint General Kelly as pro slavery.

    A den of scum and villainy, a seething pit of character assassins, Swamp guardians all. The Washington DC press corps is as bad as the “ruling class” that GWB spoke of. Revolting and pathetic.

    • snarkybeach says:
      October 31, 2017 at 8:25 pm

      I think the “slavery” meme is the MSM attempting to tar Ed Gillespie as a racist because he supports leaving the statues up.

  22. Oldschool says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    I want POTUS to issue an EO to mint a coin with Sarah’s face on it.

  23. magatrump says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Did anyone hear when Sara said to paraphrase that Muller’s investigation would be ending soon in regards to Trump colluision but would be going in other directions to look at Clinton involvement? The big ugly is comming baby!!! Oh Yea!!!

  24. Chickficshun says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Ok here’s a weird thought. Paranoid actually. Dud Kelly do this on purpose to get fired or to resign? Is he looking to get out if the WH?

  25. recoverydotgod says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Love the last question/answer! Pretty obvious you can’t be held responsible for press reports subbing for intelligence during the campaign when you were the Republican nominee and then President elect and had to wait until January 2017 for an actual intelligence briefing on the situation.

    Question: When did the president become aware that Russia was behind the hacking and possession of emails?

    Answer: The president was briefed by intelligence in a widely publicized meeting in January and said later that day that he received the intelligence briefing and believed Russia was behind the email hacks.

  26. Summer says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Politically incorrect question: where would the Dem Party be today if slavery and segregation (both promoted and defended by the Democrats themselves not so long ago) did not exist? Could they be a viable political party without the Grievance Industry, the only industry they cherish? Without the “oppressed” minorities they would never get enough votes anywhere. The existence of the modern-day Dem Party is the saddest consequence of slavery, and the worst thing that happened to the descendants of the slaves.

  27. Coldeadhands says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Phone rings: Sarah- “Glen’s got a call, maybe he needs to phone a friend to get help with his call”
    BWAHAHA! She’s a stitch!

  28. free73735 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    ALERT: for those who haven’t heard yet, Fox reporting terror act with car in Manhattan. Supposedly a Gillispie backer.

  29. littleflower481 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I despise the WH press corp…horrible group of people. I don’t know how Sarah can stand being around them.

    • RJ says:
      October 31, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      I had a day off from work so I watched the presser. Never got to see one before because I’m always working. Those people must have gone to CIA left-wing training school. What a bunch of buffoons and creeps. They’re an insult to my intelligence.

