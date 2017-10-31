Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm EST Livestream…

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for October 31st, 2017. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST:
UPDATE: Video Added
White House Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream
Halloween WH Press Briefing
In other words, same as every other day. 🙂
Helen Thomas out of retirement I see.
Not sure why but that made me bust up! Good one.
She’s out of the crypt.
The walking brain dead…….
I knew there was something familiar about them! 👹
I picture a room full of monkeys. Perhaps Sarah should bring some bananas with her?
And a couple of apples so CNN can think they are bananas.
That’s racist…; )
I picture a room full of: http://listcrown.com/top-10-disgusting-animals-earth/…Please ONLY PICK ONE since the rest won’t!!!
If you build it, they will come! That is exactly what is happening with our president at the helm. America is open for business!
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/oct/31/trump-promises-big-news-companies-returning-us/
From the article linked above:
President Trump said Tuesday that a major announcement was coming soon about companies returning to the United States, which he credited to the tax reform effort.
Expect an announcement that companies are “pouring back into the United States,” Mr. Trump said at a meeting with business leaders at the White House.
“We have companies that really want to move back into the United States now because of what we’re doing with taxes. And some big ones are going to be announcing very soon,” he said.
The president said he was holding firm on his demand that the tax reform bill emerging in Congress cuts the corporate rate from the current 35 percent to 20 percent.
@flep combine low tax rate with cheap energy and America will be the manufacturing capitol of the world even with decent wages for workers!
LikeLiked by 6 people
You hit the nail on the nose! The Energy portion of this gets lost on a lot of people. These companies absolutely realize it!
When I saw that headline, I was like YEAH! “big news companies” are returning to the USA – real news at last!
LOVE how Sanders takes immediate control of these humorless @ssclown thug puppet WH swamp press jackals –
puts them in there place immediately!
she’s in great form today
MAGA!!
This.
peachteacher, since you’re a teacher, i feel obligated to correct my WordPress induced typo –
“puts them in THEIR place” I meant ;O
With authority. Bam
BAM! she’s SUCH a nice person but i love how she projects DISDAIN to the jackals
lol – CNN chryon says “Trump seethes over indictments”
pulling out their 50-cent words!
How would they know anything about Trump’s behavior or feelings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
@elleb Same way they “know” anything else…created out of whole cloth
@Regina that’s because they can’t afford any of the $10 words Stephen Miller uses 😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh! You ARE clever 😜
and, as usual, the presstitutes are fixated on Papadopoulos instead of asking pertinent questions. (at least they are somewhat civil…)
“What is your definition of collusion?” LMAO – that’s what We’ve been asking for a year!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ouch. She smacked down Mara. Put some ice on that, Mara.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oh here we go..” Is Trump distracted ( RUSSIA) to the point he can not do his job ?
Look at his daily schedule you numskull— now do you want to ask that stupid question again ?
Full disclosure… I would make a terrible Press Secretary on account of my BS tolerance level being non existent.
LikeLiked by 10 people
me, too – I’ve always said that PressSec is one of the worst jobs on earth, although Sarah makes it look kinda fun sometimes
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I’d be fired the first day. I’d likely punch somebody.
Yep, when I used to get so angry I couldn’t speak it was usually followed soon after with a fist. Know that feeling well.
LOL whoa!
Wow, she’s smacking down today. No BS Sarah.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Press claims their approval rate is greater the the Presidents.
LikeLiked by 5 people
😂😂😂😂 April fools!…
LikeLiked by 8 people
And the fools came early!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am in our office, with my doors closed, but I was laughing so loud over and over and over again when that knucklehead said that…just too funny….okay so I was cackling like a witch, but it is Halloween!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 44% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance
Based upon a questionaire consisting of 56 democrats, 43 republicans and 1 independent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MAGA! Mr. President, please convene a Special Prosecutor to investigate the $146 million that went to Clinton and kick Mueller in the nuts.
Too bad they don’t have concern about American pravda as much as they do about Russian Pravda
LikeLiked by 7 people
“revelations over the last several hours”? Did I miss something/
Who’s this Kevin? (Black man)
Kevin Corker, Fox, and he is usually excellent. His question today took me by surprise.
Didn’t surprise me. He debunked the “slavery compromise” narrative the fake news was trying to run with. Corker needs to permanently replace Roberts.
I didn’t hear Gen. Kelly yesterday saying that civil war could have been avoided had the parties been willing to compromise so, I wasn’t following the line of questioning. It was Kevin Cox that clarified the argument. Of course the press boys and girls would hold that the Civil War was only about Slavery.
Kevin Corker he is the alternate White House correspondent for FNC. He takes Roberts place. Much better than “I’m from FNC so my questions are important” Roberts.
Kevin Corke does his homework and generally politely asks questions on-topic. He’s really not in the same “class” as the Operatives in the room.
JC, I stand corrected as his name is Kevin Corke. Us NYers put an r on everything.
Agrred, he is a refreshing change from the majority of propagandists in the room.
OMG, the narrative for the next 24 hours: The Civil War and slavery!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They got nothin’. Default: race
ANIMALS! no offense to actual animals…
LikeLiked by 2 people
How proud is her daddy?
LikeLiked by 7 people
April yelling repeatedly at Sarah on her way out the door, “does this administration believe slavery was wrong?” idiotic and racially divisive question
LikeLiked by 12 people
Headline: Trump will not disavow slavery.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Did some progressive high school have a visit to the press briefing today? That was the level of questions.
You mean some progressive grade school?
April is pathetic and disrespectful, she calls Pres Trump “Trump” and Gen Kelly “Kelly” zero respect she should be no longer called upon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Katherine, she is simply the worst, isn’t she? I fast-forward through her questions now, but she slipped that moronic accusation-as-question before I could hit the mute button.
These people actually seem to be able to continue to amaze me! April “FOOL” is screaming at the end of the press conference if this administration thinks that slavery is wrong! I can’t tell you how hard I am laughing! Not sure because of her stupidity or the fact that the press is made up of clowns!
LikeLiked by 7 people
All they have is race baiting. It’s amusing watching them run around trying to keep up.
I guess they have now made it comical!
“I dont’ know April, I wasn’t there”
annnnnd then I’d be fired.
LikeLiked by 2 people
not one question about the economy and only one question about the tax plan. multiple questions about slavery, wtf?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Disgusting effort by the press to try and paint General Kelly as pro slavery.
A den of scum and villainy, a seething pit of character assassins, Swamp guardians all. The Washington DC press corps is as bad as the “ruling class” that GWB spoke of. Revolting and pathetic.
I think the “slavery” meme is the MSM attempting to tar Ed Gillespie as a racist because he supports leaving the statues up.
I want POTUS to issue an EO to mint a coin with Sarah’s face on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Drumpf clearly doesn’t care about the law, he’s putting a living person on currency!”- humorless liberals
Did anyone hear when Sara said to paraphrase that Muller’s investigation would be ending soon in regards to Trump colluision but would be going in other directions to look at Clinton involvement? The big ugly is comming baby!!! Oh Yea!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What? I did not hear that.
Ok here’s a weird thought. Paranoid actually. Dud Kelly do this on purpose to get fired or to resign? Is he looking to get out if the WH?
Ok im frigging paranoid.
No. He told the TRUTH. Even a cursory review of Gen Lee’s background will show his prowess as a military leader in the US military PRIOR to the CW. He served VA due to loyalty to his home state. Lincoln wanted him in the Union Army. (IIRC, to LEAD it)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love the last question/answer! Pretty obvious you can’t be held responsible for press reports subbing for intelligence during the campaign when you were the Republican nominee and then President elect and had to wait until January 2017 for an actual intelligence briefing on the situation.
Question: When did the president become aware that Russia was behind the hacking and possession of emails?
Answer: The president was briefed by intelligence in a widely publicized meeting in January and said later that day that he received the intelligence briefing and believed Russia was behind the email hacks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Politically incorrect question: where would the Dem Party be today if slavery and segregation (both promoted and defended by the Democrats themselves not so long ago) did not exist? Could they be a viable political party without the Grievance Industry, the only industry they cherish? Without the “oppressed” minorities they would never get enough votes anywhere. The existence of the modern-day Dem Party is the saddest consequence of slavery, and the worst thing that happened to the descendants of the slaves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Phone rings: Sarah- “Glen’s got a call, maybe he needs to phone a friend to get help with his call”
BWAHAHA! She’s a stitch!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Straight out of Cash Cab!
LikeLiked by 1 person
ALERT: for those who haven’t heard yet, Fox reporting terror act with car in Manhattan. Supposedly a Gillispie backer.
Gillespie?
I’ve followed the reporting and haven’t heard the name “Gillespie” mentioned.
I your comment supposed to be a joke? I hope so. It was an Islamist terrorist.
I despise the WH press corp…horrible group of people. I don’t know how Sarah can stand being around them.
I had a day off from work so I watched the presser. Never got to see one before because I’m always working. Those people must have gone to CIA left-wing training school. What a bunch of buffoons and creeps. They’re an insult to my intelligence.
