October 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #285

Posted on October 31, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

85 Responses to October 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #285

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Natasha says:
      October 31, 2017 at 1:30 am

      Alot of questions about today’s indictment especially about the Ben Carson aide that came unto the campaign in March or April. I have a feeling there is more to the story surrounding him.

      It says he meet with a British ‘professor’ who promised to set up meetings between the campaign and the Russians and Putin’s daughter. Could it be that the professor was or had some connection to Steele or Fushion GPS?

      I find it odd that soon after this meeting took place (a month later)Don Jr received a random email from from that British reporter/Goldstone.

      It kinda seems fishy.What do you guys think?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      October 31, 2017 at 1:34 am

      C’mon Mr. President, you’re worried about who at the DNC authorized a lousy 12 million bucks? Probably one of the interns. For perspective, 12 million bucks is more than the DNC currently has in the bank.

      Like

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:22 am

    John Kelly full interview w/
    Laura Ingraham
    22:58 min

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. MaineCoon says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Do we get today off? I have some serious projects that need to be done!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      October 31, 2017 at 12:30 am

      The skeleton with the MAGA cap came with his shadow. And the two little T-Rex’s came with a baby princess, assuming litte sister! Best video ever!

      A real coup for POTUS and FLOTUS. Would love to see Macron, Putin and all the Euroleaders try to match this one!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:25 am

    TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2017 – In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will participate in a tax reform industry meeting. In the afternoon, the President will participate in a legislative foreign policy lunch. Later in the afternoon, the President will meet with Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan.

    11:30AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a tax reform industry meeting

    12:30PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a legislative foreign policy lunch

    2:00PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan

    No further scheduled appointments. (Planning for Asia Trip)

    Press Secretary – 2:00PM Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  10. duchess01 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:27 am

    WHAT’S HAPPENING – 10/27/2017 and 10/30/2017

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. rds says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Happy Halloween!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. Gil says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Have a fun day everyone!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:36 am

    ICYMI:

    The Swamp is Deep!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. duchess01 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Excellent Summary of Obama’s Wiretap Scandal Run Against Trump Campaign by Intel Community

    *Click on the graphic below to enlarge.

    http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/10/excellent-summary-of-obamas-wiretap-scandal-run-against-trump-campaign-by-intel-community/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. brh82 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:39 am

    This very important weekend coming up is the Left’s Weekend of Rage, to which Soros has contributed $8 billion dollars. More importantly, there is to be a black-out of ALL communications, except for Ham operators, twice during the weekend. The details, all important, including the times when you won’t have water,electricity, gas or phones, are in this link:

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-26/dod-plans-solar-storm-based-national-blackout-drill-during-antifa-protests-november?page=1

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Nigella says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:41 am

    What have any of you heard about Papadoupolus(sp) being wired by Mueller to spy on Trump associates ?

    Like

    Reply
  18. duchess01 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:42 am

    The Obama Administration’s Uranium One Scandal

    ANDREW C. MCCARTHY
    National Review

    http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/10/the-obama-administrations-uranium-one-scandal/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. ALEX says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:44 am

    This is an interesting article that has the source for the golden showers (Source D in Dossier) and also George Papadopoulos makes an appearance. It’s from March 30,2017…..Source D is Sergei Millian who is a complete fraud..Why was he in contact with Papadopoulos…Good article…

    March 30,2017

    http://nationalpost.com/news/world/who-is-source-d-the-man-said-to-be-behind-the-trump-russia-dossiers-most-salacious-claim

    In June, a Belarusan American businessman who goes by the name Sergei Millian shared some tantalizing claims about Donald Trump

    The allegations by Millian – whose role was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and has been confirmed by The Washington Post – were central to the dossier compiled by the former spy, Christopher Steele. While the dossier has not been verified and its claims have been denied by Trump, Steele’s document said that Millian’s assertions had been corroborated by other sources, including in the Russian government and former intelligence sources.

    The most explosive allegation that the dossier says originally came from Millian is the claim that Trump had hired prostitutes at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton and that the Kremlin has kept evidence of the encounter.

    Millian told people last year that he was in touch with Papadopoulos, whom Trump had described in a March 2016 Washington Post editorial board interview as a member of his foreign policy team and an “excellent guy.”

    Papadopoulos received attention during the campaign largely because of reports that he had exaggerated his résumé and cited among his accomplishments that he had participated in a Model United Nations program for college and graduate students.

    But, according to foreign news reports and officials, he conducted a number of high-level meetings last year and presented himself as a representative of the Trump campaign. He told a group of researchers in Israel that Trump saw Putin as “a responsible actor and potential partner,” according to a column in the Jerusalem Post, while later he met with a British Foreign Office representative in London, an embassy spokesman said. He also criticized U.S. sanctions on Russia in an interview with the Russian news outlet Interfax.

    Papadopoulos did not respond to questions about contacts with Millian. But Papadopoulos said by email that his public comments during the campaign reflected his own opinions and that some of his energy policy views run counter to Russian interests. “No one from the campaign ever directed me to discuss ‘talking points,’ ” he said. In a separate email, he accused The Post of relying on “innuendo” and “unsubstantiated claims by irrelevant sources.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. millwright says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Sliding by in the MSM “noise ” is a federal judge’s ruling preventing exclusion of “transgendered individuals” from military service. Don’t know about y’all but while I could care less about their personal conflicts and consequent medical issues I’ll be damned if I’ll be forced to pay for them ! i’ve been an avid reader of first-person historical accounts by combat veterans for over fifty years and the one thing shining through all of them is ( in modern military parlance its called unit cohesion ) is LOVE ! In these accounts , when bullets fly and death hovers near what seems to inspire the heros and the every-day grunts , is their love for one another. Units with that camaraderie survive. Those without, die. Will mixing transgendered into that high-stress environment be beneficial or detrimental ? At this point, from my reading, no one knows . We have a few positive historical examples but no negative ones, from which we can only surmise the negative ones didn’t excel !

    But I have a “tongue -in – cheek ” solution to this dilemma ! Form formations exclusively “manned” by the transgendered hence eliminating conflict at the troop level. ( FWIW the same procedure might also be employed for females in combat .)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      October 31, 2017 at 1:24 am

      The fight for transgendered military participation is about having Uncle Sugar pay for operations. Don’t forget the original push for gay marriage was about spousal benefits, in other words, who paid for AIDS treatments.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Popodopoulos’s gas pipeline “lobbying” will come out in a day or two. Maybe he wasn’t lobbying, in the money for influence Hillary sense, but rather representing information. I could see that, after all he’s an academic sort. And Trump (through Jared?) would be interested in and favor Israel over Turkey.

    Turkey is getting too big for its britches and hasn’t a hope of hanging onto its Western veneer. It’s a political mess – much worse than Iran even – and not a good fit for EU. And Turkey is a BIG headache for the Russians too. Popadopoulos represented the Cypriot point of view in his presentations.

    Who knows if Trump remembered him or not at that meeting – does it really matter? But somehow he came to Mueller’s attention and the FBI questioned him. They probably intimated that they had something on him, and got him to contradict something minor, or made him nervous and he said too much in trying to ‘exonerate” himself in his “interviews”. To make matters worse, the FBI doesn’t tape record conversations, so it’s always your word against theirs.This guy was probably naive.

    I’m afraid SD’s renamed theory of “never let a leverage go to waste” maxim may fit here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Reuters reported earlier today:

    ———–
    JUST IN: White House says has been given ‘indications’ special counsel investigation will be concluded soon.
    Andrew.seaman

    http://live.reuters.com/Event/Live_US_Politics/mobile&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=twitter&Theme=39&Whitelabel=True

    Like

    Reply
  23. joeknuckles says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:04 am

    All Manafort has to do now is come out of the closet. Then he can use the “I’m a Gay American” defense, which grants one immediate and complete immunity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. MaineCoon says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. Greenmirror says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Remember when judge Nap was fired for discussion of British Intel…seems they have an Obama backdoor to Intel on everyone.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  27. Kaiser Roll says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:09 am

    The Democrat Party in Virginia

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/30/latino-victory-ad-ties-gillespie-to-neo-nazis/

    Libeling us as murderers.

    Vote ED GILLESPIE

    Defeat Cultural Marxism and their MS-13 enforcers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:17 am

    They’re all angry! Tucker, now Hannity. You’ll LOL @ Mueller and Manafort’s CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE USA. BOO!

    Hannity (clip): This indictment has nothing to do with Trump. Zip. Nada. Zero. The most spectacular finding within the Manafort finding is in regards to this….the last year of any financial transaction (Hannity literally spits) 2014…

    He also mentions Papadouhicky who who.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Newt: Paul Manafort shows up at the public office and turns himself in. Yet this is a guy…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 31, 2017 at 1:29 am

      who was paddling around in his pyjamas and night cap, dropped his night cap in alarm when the SWAT team flew overhead in a helicopter and slung down through the sky window with guns blazing…

      Like

      Reply
  31. distracted2 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:29 am

    I posted this on Tucker’s thread but I want to know what ya’ll think of this –

    Dana Rohrabacher was also on Tucker tonight. He said something I thought was quite interesting.

    These are Rohrabacher’s exact words. He said, “I had a witness that was a – basically a secret witness. He was an informer to the FBI. They had an operation going there for watching what was going on with the Clintons and these Russian oligarchs and he was placed under a gag order. Mueller kept him under a gag order all this time although no charges were filed against the Clintons. That gag order, we finally got it released a couple days ago.”

    So I’m curious. Mueller was investigating this since he was the Director of the FBI? Hmmm. And just who is this witness??? And how does Rohrabacher fit into this?

    Like

    Reply
  32. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Downing, Manafort’s lawyer:

    “I think you all saw today that President Donald Trump was correct. There is no evidence that Mr. Manafort or the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government,” attorney Kevin Downing told reporters after Manafort pleaded not guilty to money laundering and other charges.

    “Mr. Manafort represented pro-European Union campaigns for the Ukrainians and … was seeking to further democracy and to help the Ukraine come closer to the United States and the EU,” Downing said. “Those activities ended in 2014 over two years before Mr. Manafort served in the Trump campaign.”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s