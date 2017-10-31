October 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #285

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Alot of questions about today’s indictment especially about the Ben Carson aide that came unto the campaign in March or April. I have a feeling there is more to the story surrounding him.
It says he meet with a British ‘professor’ who promised to set up meetings between the campaign and the Russians and Putin’s daughter. Could it be that the professor was or had some connection to Steele or Fushion GPS?
I find it odd that soon after this meeting took place (a month later)Don Jr received a random email from from that British reporter/Goldstone.
It kinda seems fishy.What do you guys think?
we can ONLY PRAY THIS GETS ALL OF THOSE COMMUNIST DEMORAT CRIMINALS AND TRAITORS.
AND PRISON TIME FOR ALL INVOLVED IN THIS TREACHERY.
C’mon Mr. President, you’re worried about who at the DNC authorized a lousy 12 million bucks? Probably one of the interns. For perspective, 12 million bucks is more than the DNC currently has in the bank.
John Kelly full interview w/
Laura Ingraham
22:58 min
And she’s wearing her beautiful Cross!
She also asked excellent questions!
God bless Laura Ingraham.
Good interview.
She was horrible. Boring. Monotone. Much worse than her radio program.
Don’t forget the ever present tone of condescension. On the other hand, General Kelly was absolutely deplorable.
Kelly 2024
She was not that bad. Good questions. I really enjoy Kelly. Whataguy!
General Kelly’s remark that if the destroyers get their way the George Washington monument will be replaced with an Andy Warhol “cult figure” memorial…. made my day! Ha… great stuff!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gen Kelly came across very well in this interview. I can see why he is so respected.
I don’t know why these interviewers have to interrupt. That is not interviewing. I want to hear the end of the thought and the sentence. Tucker, Hannity, etc none of them can keep their own egos down or their traps shut!
Who was her hair dresser for the night – too flat. Poof it a little bit.. (But, this is from a guy who blazed pedal-to-the-metal through the electro-shock big hair 1980’s, so..).
YEP.
as ALWAYS, FOLLOW THE MONEY AND PAPER TRAIL.
AND IT WILL LEAD TO THE REAL CRIMINALS AND TRAITORS.
Do we get today off? I have some serious projects that need to be done!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just take the day off. Don’t ask permission. Also, take a nap. 🙂
The skeleton with the MAGA cap came with his shadow. And the two little T-Rex’s came with a baby princess, assuming litte sister! Best video ever!
A real coup for POTUS and FLOTUS. Would love to see Macron, Putin and all the Euroleaders try to match this one!
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2017 – In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will participate in a tax reform industry meeting. In the afternoon, the President will participate in a legislative foreign policy lunch. Later in the afternoon, the President will meet with Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan.
11:30AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a tax reform industry meeting
12:30PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a legislative foreign policy lunch
2:00PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan
No further scheduled appointments. (Planning for Asia Trip)
Press Secretary – 2:00PM Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders
Thank you.
Better get these hedge-hogs on the ball.
Their vacillation impedes market progress and stability.
Rut roh, caulling Paully into the White House. Hmm…..
Paully’s corp tax phase in will be phased out 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good. Couldn’t think who could come up with such an idiotc idea. I guess now I know!
WHAT’S HAPPENING – 10/27/2017 and 10/30/2017
https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog
Happy Halloween!
After looking at these guys and ghouls, it’s a Happy Halloween
because President Trump is in the White House.
So I guess I can sleep after all. 🙂
Not that is terrifying !!
Now that is terrifying!! Typo.
Don’t do that. Does anyone know for sure if Hillary had a mother?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm. That’s disturbing. But Happy Halloween. Now I’m more ready than ever to move on to Thanksgiving.
Truly scary!
But but but Kelly won’t let Trump MAGA!
He’s almost as deplorable as POTUS. Could Trump have even bigger plans for him in the future?
Trump started switching the glasses in the morning so Kelly is drugging himself now (sarcasm).
Have a fun day everyone!
ICYMI:
The Swamp is Deep!
LOL. One shoe buy my book Hillary!
Excellent Summary of Obama’s Wiretap Scandal Run Against Trump Campaign by Intel Community
*Click on the graphic below to enlarge.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/10/excellent-summary-of-obamas-wiretap-scandal-run-against-trump-campaign-by-intel-community/
This very important weekend coming up is the Left’s Weekend of Rage, to which Soros has contributed $8 billion dollars. More importantly, there is to be a black-out of ALL communications, except for Ham operators, twice during the weekend. The details, all important, including the times when you won’t have water,electricity, gas or phones, are in this link:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-26/dod-plans-solar-storm-based-national-blackout-drill-during-antifa-protests-november?page=1
What have any of you heard about Papadoupolus(sp) being wired by Mueller to spy on Trump associates ?
Read this. Papa was a chosen representative of Clinton’s State Department for UNESCO in 2011. I do not believe he is all Greek (speaks Arabic), and my thought is that he might have been a plant for the Trump campaign. Now, we just need to connect the dots if they are there.
http://heavy.com/news/2017/08/george-papadopoulos-trump-adviser-career-ethnicity-russia-meeting-photos/
Do you think Mueller had him wired?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey?
No, Papadoupolus
I sure hope so. It may prove who put him up to infiltrating the Trump campaign and attempting to stage clandestine meetings with Russians.
I am not concerned.
Ha! No, I think Comey had him wired. Ha!
Here is the first thing I found on Popodopoulos. I haven’t heard that, but I suppose it’s possible he wore a wire with Manafort. I can’t imagine Jared being alone near him without 20 lawyers. Even if Jared introduced him to Trump indirectly or directly. But I would be absolutely shocked if anything less than straight-forward took place. Trump had been running for President for decades. He knows all the entrapment tricks.He didn’t need or want anything with strings.
https://besacenter.org/perspectives-papers/370-ben-solomon-israel-avoid-turkey-include-cyprus-gas-export-projects/
The Obama Administration’s Uranium One Scandal
ANDREW C. MCCARTHY
National Review
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/10/the-obama-administrations-uranium-one-scandal/
This is an interesting article that has the source for the golden showers (Source D in Dossier) and also George Papadopoulos makes an appearance. It’s from March 30,2017…..Source D is Sergei Millian who is a complete fraud..Why was he in contact with Papadopoulos…Good article…
March 30,2017
http://nationalpost.com/news/world/who-is-source-d-the-man-said-to-be-behind-the-trump-russia-dossiers-most-salacious-claim
In June, a Belarusan American businessman who goes by the name Sergei Millian shared some tantalizing claims about Donald Trump
The allegations by Millian – whose role was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and has been confirmed by The Washington Post – were central to the dossier compiled by the former spy, Christopher Steele. While the dossier has not been verified and its claims have been denied by Trump, Steele’s document said that Millian’s assertions had been corroborated by other sources, including in the Russian government and former intelligence sources.
The most explosive allegation that the dossier says originally came from Millian is the claim that Trump had hired prostitutes at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton and that the Kremlin has kept evidence of the encounter.
Millian told people last year that he was in touch with Papadopoulos, whom Trump had described in a March 2016 Washington Post editorial board interview as a member of his foreign policy team and an “excellent guy.”
Papadopoulos received attention during the campaign largely because of reports that he had exaggerated his résumé and cited among his accomplishments that he had participated in a Model United Nations program for college and graduate students.
But, according to foreign news reports and officials, he conducted a number of high-level meetings last year and presented himself as a representative of the Trump campaign. He told a group of researchers in Israel that Trump saw Putin as “a responsible actor and potential partner,” according to a column in the Jerusalem Post, while later he met with a British Foreign Office representative in London, an embassy spokesman said. He also criticized U.S. sanctions on Russia in an interview with the Russian news outlet Interfax.
Papadopoulos did not respond to questions about contacts with Millian. But Papadopoulos said by email that his public comments during the campaign reflected his own opinions and that some of his energy policy views run counter to Russian interests. “No one from the campaign ever directed me to discuss ‘talking points,’ ” he said. In a separate email, he accused The Post of relying on “innuendo” and “unsubstantiated claims by irrelevant sources.”
Interesting
Sliding by in the MSM “noise ” is a federal judge’s ruling preventing exclusion of “transgendered individuals” from military service. Don’t know about y’all but while I could care less about their personal conflicts and consequent medical issues I’ll be damned if I’ll be forced to pay for them ! i’ve been an avid reader of first-person historical accounts by combat veterans for over fifty years and the one thing shining through all of them is ( in modern military parlance its called unit cohesion ) is LOVE ! In these accounts , when bullets fly and death hovers near what seems to inspire the heros and the every-day grunts , is their love for one another. Units with that camaraderie survive. Those without, die. Will mixing transgendered into that high-stress environment be beneficial or detrimental ? At this point, from my reading, no one knows . We have a few positive historical examples but no negative ones, from which we can only surmise the negative ones didn’t excel !
But I have a “tongue -in – cheek ” solution to this dilemma ! Form formations exclusively “manned” by the transgendered hence eliminating conflict at the troop level. ( FWIW the same procedure might also be employed for females in combat .)
The fight for transgendered military participation is about having Uncle Sugar pay for operations. Don’t forget the original push for gay marriage was about spousal benefits, in other words, who paid for AIDS treatments.
Popodopoulos’s gas pipeline “lobbying” will come out in a day or two. Maybe he wasn’t lobbying, in the money for influence Hillary sense, but rather representing information. I could see that, after all he’s an academic sort. And Trump (through Jared?) would be interested in and favor Israel over Turkey.
Turkey is getting too big for its britches and hasn’t a hope of hanging onto its Western veneer. It’s a political mess – much worse than Iran even – and not a good fit for EU. And Turkey is a BIG headache for the Russians too. Popadopoulos represented the Cypriot point of view in his presentations.
Who knows if Trump remembered him or not at that meeting – does it really matter? But somehow he came to Mueller’s attention and the FBI questioned him. They probably intimated that they had something on him, and got him to contradict something minor, or made him nervous and he said too much in trying to ‘exonerate” himself in his “interviews”. To make matters worse, the FBI doesn’t tape record conversations, so it’s always your word against theirs.This guy was probably naive.
I’m afraid SD’s renamed theory of “never let a leverage go to waste” maxim may fit here.
Reuters reported earlier today:
———–
JUST IN: White House says has been given ‘indications’ special counsel investigation will be concluded soon.
Andrew.seaman
http://live.reuters.com/Event/Live_US_Politics/mobile&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=twitter&Theme=39&Whitelabel=True
All Manafort has to do now is come out of the closet. Then he can use the “I’m a Gay American” defense, which grants one immediate and complete immunity.
Remember when judge Nap was fired for discussion of British Intel…seems they have an Obama backdoor to Intel on everyone.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Democrat Party in Virginia
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/30/latino-victory-ad-ties-gillespie-to-neo-nazis/
Libeling us as murderers.
Vote ED GILLESPIE
Defeat Cultural Marxism and their MS-13 enforcers.
I saw that ad… Truly dispicable
They stereotyped an ordinary white rural conservative truck driver, as someone that MURDERS KIDS.
That cannot be allowed to stand.
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/1710988
Left-wing DailyKos highly approves of this anti-white advertisement. This is what the left really thinks about us.
http://www.mrc.org/bozells-column/liberal-dirty-tricks-ignored
Not exactly a new thing for the left.
They’re all angry! Tucker, now Hannity. You’ll LOL @ Mueller and Manafort’s CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE USA. BOO!
Hannity (clip): This indictment has nothing to do with Trump. Zip. Nada. Zero. The most spectacular finding within the Manafort finding is in regards to this….the last year of any financial transaction (Hannity literally spits) 2014…
He also mentions Papadouhicky who who.
Newt: Paul Manafort shows up at the public office and turns himself in. Yet this is a guy…
who was paddling around in his pyjamas and night cap, dropped his night cap in alarm when the SWAT team flew overhead in a helicopter and slung down through the sky window with guns blazing…
I posted this on Tucker’s thread but I want to know what ya’ll think of this –
Dana Rohrabacher was also on Tucker tonight. He said something I thought was quite interesting.
These are Rohrabacher’s exact words. He said, “I had a witness that was a – basically a secret witness. He was an informer to the FBI. They had an operation going there for watching what was going on with the Clintons and these Russian oligarchs and he was placed under a gag order. Mueller kept him under a gag order all this time although no charges were filed against the Clintons. That gag order, we finally got it released a couple days ago.”
So I’m curious. Mueller was investigating this since he was the Director of the FBI? Hmmm. And just who is this witness??? And how does Rohrabacher fit into this?
IKR?
You lost me.
And the judge is an Obama appointee.
But the point is what?
The point I think is that the deck was stacked against anyone connected to Trump…
This sounds like the FBI informant that Victoria Toensing is representing.
Yes, I’d bet my last dollar it is. But what did Rohrabacher have to do with it? Or Mueller for that matter.
Downing, Manafort’s lawyer:
“I think you all saw today that President Donald Trump was correct. There is no evidence that Mr. Manafort or the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government,” attorney Kevin Downing told reporters after Manafort pleaded not guilty to money laundering and other charges.
“Mr. Manafort represented pro-European Union campaigns for the Ukrainians and … was seeking to further democracy and to help the Ukraine come closer to the United States and the EU,” Downing said. “Those activities ended in 2014 over two years before Mr. Manafort served in the Trump campaign.”
LikeLike