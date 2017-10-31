Happy Halloween !!

Posted on October 31, 2017

“Quick honey, time to panic… word around this town is they might kick us out and force us to go back to a luxurious, private and relaxing life as billionaires.”… 

“Oh Donald, you are so bad…. but you think I wore this ring tonight by accident?”…

  1. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:53 am

    the president and first Lady are A CLASS ACT.

  2. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:55 am

    I just love President DJT and Melania so much! They looked like they were having a blast. So wonderful to have them in the White House.

  3. bambamtakethat says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Best Halloween EVAH!!!!!!!

  4. yakmaster2 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:57 am

    I LOVE these pics, especially POTUS and Melania smiling at each other and DJT high fiving with the little boy!!❤

  5. LionWatchesTonight (@HarrisonCorrin1) says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Pumpkin Zee Bridge (after Tappen Zee) and other lighted pumpkins at Croton on Hudson in this 1:37 Halloween celebration video at Van Cortlandt Manor. This is close to Trump National in Briarcliff Manor, NY

    http://www.lohud.com/story/entertainment/2017/08/15/sleepy-hollow-pumpkin-blaze/569203001/

  6. Sam says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Donald and Melania look like a happy and devoted couple. Such a refreshing change!

  7. Joe S says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Wow, Melania has a certain radiance to her-or is it just me?

  8. lokiscout says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:03 am

    What a wonderful looking couple!

  10. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:17 am

    These two have connected with more Americans without it being a actual campaign trip
    They are so much more Americana than any other president has been.

  11. MaryfromMarin says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:33 am

  12. redridge45 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Thank you Sundance for the excellent commentary and another fine arrangement of beautiful First Couple photos, they are the perfect end for today. Thank you to all the treepers too; there is no end to informative and interesting here!

  13. jello333 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Apparently they haven’t always used pumpkins to make jack-o-lanterns… way back when, they used turnips. A few have survived, like this one.

    Sweet dreams…

  14. filia.aurea says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Please don’t attack me, I don’t mean-to-be-mean, but KellyAnne didn’t need a costume, she fit in just as she was……….ooooooo
    POTUS and FLOTUS are sure having fun with all the children. Genuine fun – so richly deserved.

  15. dogsmaw says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Gotta have some dogs!!!

