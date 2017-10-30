Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm EST

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders provides the White House press briefing for Monday October 30th – Anticipated start time 1:00pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
White House Livestream – RSBN Livestream – Alternate Livestream Link –
I consider Sarah a good role model for young women.
Dealing with some slimey people and situations, without becoming slimy herself.
Well all now how that’s going to go already; hope she has her armor and arrows with her today…Bless her…she’s courageous.
We all know how….jezuum…my spelling is atrocious lately.
Did not notice, littleflower! Everyone has spastic finger syndrome at one time or another – so no one notices and no one judges – 🙂
Sometimes I hit the key and it doesn’t actually register. Ha, I did it just then.
LOL
Costa should be in the chair by the podium with a dunce hat.
Duct tape also!
…and electric wires underneath to Zappo him.
Zappo and his brother Zippo will be useful leverages.
😉
All this reading is great BUT can Sundance or other dancers give us an opinion on why charges haven’t been brought re. Clinton. It is assumed, obviously, that no one really knows and/or maybe there isn’t a case that’s why no one will go out on a log.
She’s the queen of Team Swamp, that’s why
Bc uniparty and swamp protects itself. But I have hope.
Well it’s a wonderful night for a moondance…..
Van Morrison
If they are going to go after Clinton they would start with Manafort on charges related to the Podesta Group timeframe (which has happened), then go after the Podestas, then Clinton. Not that I think it will actually all happen, but today’s indictment is the right start for it.
We’ll find out when we start seeing dead bodies pop up when they start getting close to Hillary.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly, and apparently the Podestas “lawyered up” this morning. Don’t want to get my hopes up, but who knows, it could happen.
And now this:
“BREAKING in Playbook PM — Dem super lobbyist TONY PODESTA is stepping down from the Podesta Group. Has come under scrutiny of feds.”
https://mobile.twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/925045788975206400
Because the swamp is HUGE, Clinton is just one key part.
You know the game Jenga?
take out one log and the structure still stands, take out two, three and it still stands but when you take out too many “key” pillars it collapses like a house of cards.
Bingo!
Jenga!
House of Cards!
Dominos!
Please replace K with D for last word 😉 ….God please forgive me, sweet duchess01 please don’t be mad at me;)
LOL! Too true! Oh, that guy is such a POS!!!
AGREED!!! to infinity!!!
Repent and thou shalt be saved thy misnomers, Adorable Amazing Grace!
You would not be asking for forgiveness if you were not being naughty – but, you know that – you posted a disclaimer – lol
Done 😉
* Big Smile * from your Guardian Angel!
Where would I be without you and God! ;){{Hugs}}
Without God, we are nothing! Without me, He would send someone to you – He loves you so much – He does not want to lose you!
He will never lose me, He has given me so much and blessed me so much; and I am so blessed and grateful He sent me you!!! {{Squeezes}}
Awww…How Sweet, Adorable Amazing Grace! Huggles Back!
I really appreciate the fact that Acosta is so very transparent.
That transparency provides everyone the ability to see that he is a moron.
ever notice how much he resembles Clooney??
Mueller leaking and teaming up with CNN is disqualifying
Tony Podesta Stepping down from Podesta Group!
Not to worry
forgot one
Great tweets, Dave. I really appreciate your recent work on JFK and this.
My bet is he was paid by the Clintons and run through Fusion GPS to try and trap Trump.
If they actually had anything, we would have heard about it before the inauguration. They
are still trying to make mountains out of molehills.
“#Papadopoulos is literally NOTHING.”
It’s a “Papadopoulos burger”.
Mueller spent hundreds of millions of dollars to catch a tax cheat
So does this mean the investigation is now over?… and Muellers team will disband?
They hope someone flips they don’t care if true or not
Money laundering:
Hiring 19 democrat donors and spending hundreds of millions of dollars to punish the Trump campaign for winning an election.
With the added bonus of obstructing any justice of the rampant criminality of the former administration.
This ain’t just a few bad apples.
It’s a rotten orchard.
yet this witch is totally ignored
https://i0.wp.com/hificomp.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/chelsea-hillary-bill-clinton-money1.jpg?ssl=1&w=450
reminds me of the movie “The Firm”…it ain’t sexy but it’s got teeth.
I am hopeful the exposure and take-down will be a righteous thing to watch.
Perhaps this is the illustration that will be used for the definition of “fishing expedition”.
Tony Podesta resigns from his company. Next stop Indictment! Pray for justice!!!
The plot thickens!
A move to shield the ‘investors’ from financial liability.
Why not John Podesta?
One step at a time!
Interesting 1 hour delay keeping in mind POTUS just had lunch with the AG and Podesta just quit his job. May be very interesting. Possibly stealing of thunder about to happen.
Popcorn…Popping
Well, Trump is an expert at stealing thunder and changing a narrative.
Tony Podesta stepping down https://www.politico.com/story/2017/10/30/tony-podesta-stepping-down-from-lobbying-giant-amid-mueller-probe-244314
Sarah trolls the reporters
Sarah is doing so well!
Better than well, she handles the children in the press pool like a pro mom.
He should have listened to Sarah. She explained it so EVEN I understood it.
Crooked Hillary Russia collusion
“the outreach that was repeatedly denied”
“we expect this to conclude soon”
Isn’t George Stephanopoulos fake news
Papadopolous (sp)
Podesta didn’t just file; he filed YEARS after filing due dates. Even more egregious than when Clinton Foundation filed amendments to previously erroneous (cough) tax returns.
The scum is disgusting.
HA!
Hee!
LOL
Once you see the strings, you just can NOT un-see them! ht SD
The wolves smell blood………………. Could be there own
Sarah in total control
Oh boy, fake polls again. blah, blah blah
They don’t want to talk Manafort…All questions on Papadopoulous!
Sarah is doing a phenomenal job handling the ‘p-pool kiddies’ – they seem to hang onto everything anti-Trump – without realizing what is actually important to cover – notice there are no questions about Tax Reform – Healthcare – the GDP – however, they love to quote ‘their rigged polls’ – to demonstrate how unpopular President Trump is – I am still hoping and praying for a Press Briefing that will not only be informational on Sarah’s part – but also – inspiring and clarifying.
waiting for the day she says: DNC was not hacked…it was a leak…His name was Seth Rich!
Not holding my breath, Publius – long time coming if at all – since that has been put on the back burner for now – if there is an actual investigation into the foibles of the DNC, C, O, DOJ, FBI, CIA, and QRS – maybe, that will be a part of it – dunno –
After spending a year going after the Trump/Russian connection – with a Criminal Not-So-Special Counsel – I seriously doubt it – as SD so aptly said – this is not about justice or the law – it is about politics – the sleazy business of being part and parcel to the DC Swamp!
Pretty sure all the bright, polite, beautiful kids who costumed in the oval office last week really are not genetically related to the presstitutes and are being raised by au pairs who are decent people, unlike the titular parents. They are the enemedia!
They are children – pure in spirit and heart – it will take them a long time to see their parents for who they really are – imho
Papadapoulous may have worn a wire…Lets see the audio!
No wonder Reince was fired: no Obamacare repeal and volunteers with “wires”???
Love sarah. Never saw anyone with her poise and control. Whoever came up with that convoluted tongue twisting drinking tax analogy should be immediately escorted off the premises. Never saw sarah stutter so much and if anyone thinks that clarifies it for the average American, needs to get a clue.
I am really good at math, but was lost after the bartender lowered the bill. Stupidest thing I have heard from the podium under this admin. Give us a presser with Mulvaney, talk to us like adults.
Press people like to drink…won’t make the news unless a DEM is indicted…
Interested in tax reform. Interested in Trump getting his agenda passed and finally scoring a congressional win. Interested in the people understanding and getting behind the reform. Not following msm laser light on arrests of the day.
I don’t think that story was for us, it was for the liberal children in the audience. You don’t have to follow the math to understand the gist, in my opinion. I agree with you about Mulvaney — he’s the best. Such common sense! But again, liberals have no common sense, so it sounds like gibberish to them. 😉
I think you are correct Rosie about the target audience. Some snark and condescending attitude towards the snakes.
It’s been floating around on the internet for a while, she left out the part where they actually beat the rich guy up (or kill him straight out depending on the version).
My take away from the presser
Sarah’s tax story is illuminating and funny! Excellent way to get complicated facts across! I hope she does more of that in the future. I can’t recall a more engaging, good-natured press secretary. Spunky.
Interesting how Meuller did this on Monday. Not the usual Friday routine, so he’s going for maximum splash.
It always amazes me how two people hear the exact same thing and come away with completely different perspectives. God’s gift of individual and free thinking.
“Interesting how Meuller did this on Monday. Not the usual Friday routine, so he’s going for maximum splash.” That is no the MO of the swamp, That is the Trump MO… j/s
Re: Sara – she’s the best hire IMO , can anyone imagine spicer handling todays press briefings? it would of been a live on the air canibalistic event
if anyone thinks that was truly for public consumption, think again – most people do not even tune into the press briefing.. that was 100% for the libtard Press
I am not sure where you were on Friday but Mueller leaked to CNN that an indictment was coming down. He wanted to deflect the new off of Clinton. P.S. They have known all of this crap about Manafort since before the election. As he was actually helping the Clintons at the time, they did nothing about it. Now he helped get Trump elected, they decide he is worth charging. What an absolute load of crap.
proof that it was indeed Mueller who leaked?
Manafort is the stepping stone to Podesta who is the stepping stone to Hillary and Bill
Well, i have been watching the news of the day unfold and have to respond: BWAA HAA HAA! Let me get this straight: Slimy Manafort and his sidekick were engaged in all sort of money crimes over a decade ago? As soon as Trump found out, he fired him. Some nobody named Snuffleupagus or something kept trying to get somebody on tape/film, probably, with somebody who spoke Russian, probably paid for by the DNC or Clinton Campaign? That’s it. Mr. President, ignore this crap and work on the tax bill. Now we hear, Podesta the Perv has resigned from his position because Mueller has something solid on him, too. OMgosh, pass the popcorn.
What you said
Apparently Manafort worked for the campaign pro bono. Maybe he supported Trump’s idea of lowering of taxes for repatriating foreign cash.
I feel so much better now; I thought this was going to becloud MAGA, getting darker and darker. But no-nonsense, coolheaded and beautiful Sarah expects it will be concluded shortly and I believe her!
