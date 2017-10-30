Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm EST

Posted on October 30, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders provides the White House press briefing for Monday October 30th – Anticipated start time 1:00pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

White House LivestreamRSBN LivestreamAlternate Livestream Link

103 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm EST

  1. Bendix says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I consider Sarah a good role model for young women.
    Dealing with some slimey people and situations, without becoming slimy herself.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. littleflower481 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Well all now how that’s going to go already; hope she has her armor and arrows with her today…Bless her…she’s courageous.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. stopislaminusa says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Costa should be in the chair by the podium with a dunce hat.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  4. Braveboy says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    All this reading is great BUT can Sundance or other dancers give us an opinion on why charges haven’t been brought re. Clinton. It is assumed, obviously, that no one really knows and/or maybe there isn’t a case that’s why no one will go out on a log.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. fedback says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Mueller leaking and teaming up with CNN is disqualifying

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. BillRiser says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Tony Podesta Stepping down from Podesta Group!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Not to worry

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. fedback says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Mueller spent hundreds of millions of dollars to catch a tax cheat

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  10. magatrump says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Tony Podesta resigns from his company. Next stop Indictment! Pray for justice!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    The plot thickens!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Gary says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Interesting 1 hour delay keeping in mind POTUS just had lunch with the AG and Podesta just quit his job. May be very interesting. Possibly stealing of thunder about to happen.

    Popcorn…Popping

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. fedback says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Sarah trolls the reporters

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. Greenmirror says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Sarah is doing so well!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. fedback says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Crooked Hillary Russia collusion

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    “the outreach that was repeatedly denied”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    “we expect this to conclude soon”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. fedback says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Isn’t George Stephanopoulos fake news

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      October 30, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      Podesta didn’t just file; he filed YEARS after filing due dates. Even more egregious than when Clinton Foundation filed amendments to previously erroneous (cough) tax returns.

      The scum is disgusting.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    HA!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Hee!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  26. American Georgia Grace says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Once you see the strings, you just can NOT un-see them! ht SD

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Budman says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    The wolves smell blood………………. Could be there own

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. fedback says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Sarah in total control

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. Pam says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Oh boy, fake polls again. blah, blah blah

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Publius2016 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    They don’t want to talk Manafort…All questions on Papadopoulous!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. duchess01 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Sarah is doing a phenomenal job handling the ‘p-pool kiddies’ – they seem to hang onto everything anti-Trump – without realizing what is actually important to cover – notice there are no questions about Tax Reform – Healthcare – the GDP – however, they love to quote ‘their rigged polls’ – to demonstrate how unpopular President Trump is – I am still hoping and praying for a Press Briefing that will not only be informational on Sarah’s part – but also – inspiring and clarifying.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      October 30, 2017 at 2:04 pm

      waiting for the day she says: DNC was not hacked…it was a leak…His name was Seth Rich!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • duchess01 says:
        October 30, 2017 at 2:24 pm

        Not holding my breath, Publius – long time coming if at all – since that has been put on the back burner for now – if there is an actual investigation into the foibles of the DNC, C, O, DOJ, FBI, CIA, and QRS – maybe, that will be a part of it – dunno –

        After spending a year going after the Trump/Russian connection – with a Criminal Not-So-Special Counsel – I seriously doubt it – as SD so aptly said – this is not about justice or the law – it is about politics – the sleazy business of being part and parcel to the DC Swamp!

        Like

        Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      October 30, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      Pretty sure all the bright, polite, beautiful kids who costumed in the oval office last week really are not genetically related to the presstitutes and are being raised by au pairs who are decent people, unlike the titular parents. They are the enemedia!

      Like

      Reply
      • duchess01 says:
        October 30, 2017 at 3:43 pm

        They are children – pure in spirit and heart – it will take them a long time to see their parents for who they really are – imho

        Like

        Reply
  33. Publius2016 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Papadapoulous may have worn a wire…Lets see the audio!

    Like

    Reply
  34. Oldschool says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Love sarah. Never saw anyone with her poise and control. Whoever came up with that convoluted tongue twisting drinking tax analogy should be immediately escorted off the premises. Never saw sarah stutter so much and if anyone thinks that clarifies it for the average American, needs to get a clue.

    I am really good at math, but was lost after the bartender lowered the bill. Stupidest thing I have heard from the podium under this admin. Give us a presser with Mulvaney, talk to us like adults.

    Like

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      October 30, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      Press people like to drink…won’t make the news unless a DEM is indicted…

      Like

      Reply
      • Oldschool says:
        October 30, 2017 at 2:13 pm

        Interested in tax reform. Interested in Trump getting his agenda passed and finally scoring a congressional win. Interested in the people understanding and getting behind the reform. Not following msm laser light on arrests of the day.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Rosie says:
      October 30, 2017 at 2:17 pm

      I don’t think that story was for us, it was for the liberal children in the audience. You don’t have to follow the math to understand the gist, in my opinion. I agree with you about Mulvaney — he’s the best. Such common sense! But again, liberals have no common sense, so it sounds like gibberish to them. 😉

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Bee says:
      October 30, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      It’s been floating around on the internet for a while, she left out the part where they actually beat the rich guy up (or kill him straight out depending on the version).

      Like

      Reply
  35. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    My take away from the presser

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  36. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Sarah’s tax story is illuminating and funny! Excellent way to get complicated facts across! I hope she does more of that in the future. I can’t recall a more engaging, good-natured press secretary. Spunky.

    Interesting how Meuller did this on Monday. Not the usual Friday routine, so he’s going for maximum splash.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      October 30, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      It always amazes me how two people hear the exact same thing and come away with completely different perspectives. God’s gift of individual and free thinking.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      October 30, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      “Interesting how Meuller did this on Monday. Not the usual Friday routine, so he’s going for maximum splash.” That is no the MO of the swamp, That is the Trump MO… j/s

      Re: Sara – she’s the best hire IMO , can anyone imagine spicer handling todays press briefings? it would of been a live on the air canibalistic event

      As for the Tax Story, it was awesome!
      if anyone thinks that was truly for public consumption, think again – most people do not even tune into the press briefing.. that was 100% for the libtard Press

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Kintbury54 says:
        October 30, 2017 at 2:44 pm

        I am not sure where you were on Friday but Mueller leaked to CNN that an indictment was coming down. He wanted to deflect the new off of Clinton. P.S. They have known all of this crap about Manafort since before the election. As he was actually helping the Clintons at the time, they did nothing about it. Now he helped get Trump elected, they decide he is worth charging. What an absolute load of crap.

        Like

        Reply
        • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
          October 30, 2017 at 2:49 pm

          proof that it was indeed Mueller who leaked?

          Manafort is the stepping stone to Podesta who is the stepping stone to Hillary and Bill

          Like

          Reply
  37. convert says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Well, i have been watching the news of the day unfold and have to respond: BWAA HAA HAA! Let me get this straight: Slimy Manafort and his sidekick were engaged in all sort of money crimes over a decade ago? As soon as Trump found out, he fired him. Some nobody named Snuffleupagus or something kept trying to get somebody on tape/film, probably, with somebody who spoke Russian, probably paid for by the DNC or Clinton Campaign? That’s it. Mr. President, ignore this crap and work on the tax bill. Now we hear, Podesta the Perv has resigned from his position because Mueller has something solid on him, too. OMgosh, pass the popcorn.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. KittyKat says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    I feel so much better now; I thought this was going to becloud MAGA, getting darker and darker. But no-nonsense, coolheaded and beautiful Sarah expects it will be concluded shortly and I believe her!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

