October 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #284

It seems an odd-duck being a superpower nation but #49 in the World of healthcare.
(#1 in opioid addiction and #1 in child-trafficking, I think it was. Terrible, in any case)
God I hate Twitter, never saw that Tweet despite notifications/following. Reminds me of when President Trump was shadowbanned telling people to register to vote. Disgusting behavior!
Citizen817, thanks so much for keeping us up to date on POTUS tweets! I always look forward to reading them in this thread if I miss them during the day.
Thank goodness for this president not taking this crap lying down and fighting back. His support around the country is growing not dwindling. It’s about time we had a no nonsense, take care of business individual in the White House for once.
Another week of winning starts today.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
Hold on tight 😁
Cue the wild and crazy rollercoaster!
LMAO!!! I’M LICHEN IT!
Horrible, lol
LOL!
SD posted comment guidelines Sunday, and ‘new names’ came out of the woodwork in subsequent posts. Let’s not ‘treat’ our Halloween trolls!! 🤡👺👹
Mattis Puts North Korea on Notice, Warns Kim Jong Un He’s No Match for US – ‘Make No Mistake’
“I cannot imagine a conditionunder which the United States would accept North Korea as a nuclear power,” he said.
https://www.westernjournalism.com/mattis-puts-north-korea-notice-warns-kim-jong-un-hes-no-match-us-make-no-mistake/amp/
3D Chess
Help me out folks, this James Mattis gentleman who’s threatening Kim Jong Un, isn’t he the same Secretary Mattis who just eradicated ISIS? Making sure I’m not getting my badasses confused.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Looks like Mueller in the middle!
OK. NOW this makes sense. YIKES. Taintsville!
I agree with Tony – BUT….
If Fusion GPS is untouched, I don’t think Mueller should be fired UNTIL there has been MASSIVE and unrelenting pressure to DESTROY MUELLER and ROSENSTEIN and the entire witch-hunt – THEN fire him if he doesn’t resign in shame.
Doesn’t Mueller have subpoena power for Fusion’s bank records, regardless of ‘deal’ Congress made with them?
Spot on Wolfmoon. Mueller has been allowed to continue because the truth is being exposed little by little. PDJT knows what is going on and is one step ahead of the swamp.
Yup. Weissman is on Mueller’s litte staff there, too.
Holy moly! This Weissman guy is almost a criminal!
Quoting:
Not everyone is a Weissmann fan. Sidney Powell, a federal prosecutor who is past president of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, wrote an opinion piece in the Hill that said, in part, that Weissmann “is not just a ‘tough’ prosecutor. Time after time, courts have reversed Weissmann’s most touted ‘victories’ for his tactics. This is hardly the stuff of a hero in the law. Weissmann, as deputy and later director of the Enron Task Force, destroyed the venerable accounting firm of Arthur Andersen LLP and its 85,000 jobs worldwide — only to be reversed several years later by a unanimous Supreme Court.”
The Hill noted that Powell had “published Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice. She consulted with Arthur Andersen on appeal and represented one of the Merrill Executives.” Powell added, “Next, Weissmann creatively criminalized a business transaction between Merrill Lynch and Enron. Four Merrill executives went to prison for as long as a year. Weissmann’s team made sure they did not even get bail pending their appeals, even though the charges Weissmann concocted, like those against Andersen, were literally unprecedented. Weissmann’s prosecution devastated the lives and families of the Merrill executives, causing enormous defense costs, unimaginable stress and torturous prison time. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the mass of the case.”
She noted that he had “quietly resigned from the Enron Task Force just as the judge in the Enron Broadband prosecution began excoriating Weissmann’s team and the press began catching on to Weissmann’s modus operandi.” The Blog, Houston’s Clear Thinkers, wrote, “How did this trial veer so far out of control for the prosecution? Well, to begin, the Task Force’s decision to throw 164 charges of mud at the five defendants to see what would stick turned out to be an unmitigated disaster. The jurors could not reconcile the voluminous allegations of wrongdoing with what they heard over three months of often idiosyncratic testimony.”
https://heavy.com/news/2017/10/andrew-weissman-weissman-mueller-investigation-lawyer-attorney/
A real cozy guy, no?
I am not sure who posted this earlier, my apologies, but this NR piece places all three within the Uranium One debacle. It is a very good read from the beginning of the royal mess this has become.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/452972/uranium-one-deal-obama-administration-doj-hillary-clinton-racketeering
Waiting for the rest of the JFK files.
I was going to ask someone in here if they have read the infor that was released on JFK. I have seen a lot of videos and read a lot on it– so I have my mindset on what happened…did what was released change your mind at all ?
Yes, but I’m not saying how yet. I believe there are active efforts underway to downplay certain obvious aspects of the release. Gonna let the “disinfo shapers” twiddle their thumbs a bit more.
For whatever it’s worth, Larry Schweikart just said he’s hearing the indictment tomorrow will be “Manafort and two deputies for 2012 money laundering.”
https://mobile.twitter.com/LarrySchweikart/status/924832502425952256
this is most likely occam’s razor scenario
He’s buying time if this is the case. Continuing to protect the Dems by stalling on Fusion GPS.
I expect Manafort with a charge against him that has nothing to do with the Trump campaign and Russia… It is a travesty of justice in my book. If they are going after Manafort why not Podesta?
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is about PROTECTING THE SWAMP. They want to make Trump jump. If it’s just Manafort, they want to keep STASIS.
The Louise Menscheviks will keep thinking they have a case against Trump. The Trump side will think it’s no biggies. HOWEVER, I predict that Mueller tries DESPERATELY to get Manafort to go along with perjurious testimony against Trump, in exchange for leniency.
Don’t take the bait. They’re stalling for time, for OTHER MEASURES to remove the Trump Threat. We wait and keep on MAGA-ing, while thwarting them at all other turns.
Not getting my hopes up, but it is possible they could be going after the Podestas through Manafort. The 2012-13 timeframe lines up with the Podesta Group.
Mueller better be smart enough to know we will never accept that as a conclusion to this debacle in Obama/Clinton caves.
2012 money laundering has absolutely nothing to do with with Russia collusion., Which was what Mueller was appointed to investigate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Convenient that it falls within a five year time period.
The calm before the storm?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deep Red. Good weather… has passed. Not so good… follows
Idiocy and politics win out over common sense in Puerto Rico. The PR Governor canceled the contract with Whitefish to rebuild the power grid because of political pressure.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/29/puerto-ricos-governor-demands-nullification-of-whitefish-energys-300m-power-grid-contract.html
That means the people there will be without power for at least 3 more months until it gets sorted out. Possibly longer as I can’t imagine another company wanting the job after how Whitefish was treated.
Whitefish’s side of the story.
http://caribbeanbusiness.com/a-look-into-whitefish-energy-hired-to-rebuild-puerto-ricos-power-grid/
Looks like an honest company providing hundreds of jobs to Americans was just given the boot because of journalists in Washington DC. Sad.
Strange. Whitefish original contract difers from PREPA contract. PREPA says, “oops!”
Mr President, I know you are very busy but could you please get your AG Sessions to explain why the FBI is lying to us and covering up what happened in the Las Vega Mandalay Bay massacre?
We need the truth and we need our federal agencies to be honest with us always!
So anyone know where Hillary is?
She is measuring drapes for her jail cell.
She’s supposed to be on some night talk show on Wednesday… Trevor Noah or something…
Fun to watch – and likely spot on https://youtu.be/s8gb1jWpAHI
Monday…..
THE WHITE HOUSE – Office of the Press Secretary – DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2017
In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing. The President will then meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. In the afternoon, the President will have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Later in the afternoon, the President will meet with Secretary of Defense James Mattis. In the evening, the President and the First Lady will participate in Halloween at the White House.
11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his daily intelligence briefing, Oval Office – Closed Press
11:30AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Oval Office – Closed Press
12:30PM THE PRESIDENT has lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Private Dining Room – Closed Press
3:30PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Oval Office – Closed Press
5:45PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY will participate in Halloween at the White House, South Lawn – In-House Pool Spray (Final Gather 5:20PM Palm Room Doors)
Briefing Schedule: 1:00PM Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders – White House Briefing Room – On Camera
http://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-daily-guidance-and-press-schedule-for-monday-1819959683
70, and he keeps the pace without so much as a pause.
God bless you, Mr. President.
he’s got a lot scheduled tomorrow. Tillerson, Pence, Sessions, and Mattis? Might have something big brewing.
Mr. Sessions, it’s time to phone or get out of the booth!!
so true, and so much more could be added to that list.
And Hollywood. Now Kevin Spacey accused of attempted assault on a male minor in the 80s, who also is a well known actor now.
Actor Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey Made A Sexual Advance Toward Me When I Was 14
The Star Trek: Discovery actor says women speaking out about sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry has compelled him to come forward about the Oscar winner.
Orig. On buzzfeed
http://archive.is/XnGud
Makes that “Meechum scene” even more believable. 😉
So Spacey came out as Gay tonight…. Not surprised.. I guess that makes it alright
Protected class. Except anthony rapp is gay too. Does having an oscar make him more equal than others? Only in pedowood.
Monday……
The masses are revolting Ms Clinton….
“Let them eat Yellow Cake!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://t.co/35w9nc7y5S
Tell him to bring it on, we’re not done embarrassing him yet.
ROTHFLMAO
Well… he has likely got the Mailman Demographic sewn up!
There’s a lot of free food around when you’re running for office.
I forget — what did his father do for a living?
LOL!
Tomorrow is a big day. Meuller’s not an AG, so does anybody know how this is going down?
Well I’d expect a hysterical press foaming at the mouth with breathless “This is the end of Trump!” stories…
Susan Collins wants Democrats to testify on Trump dossier
October 29, 2017 10:36pm
Congressional investigators are demanding answers following revelations that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee helped fund a 2016 dossier containing information damaging to President Trump.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Sunday called for Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and others to retestify before the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
“They absolutely need to be recalled,” Collins, who serves on the Senate panel, told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “It’s difficult to imagine that a campaign chairman, that the head of the DNC would not know of an expenditure of this magnitude and significance. But perhaps there’s something more going on here. But certainly it’s worth additional questioning of those two witnesses.”
[…]
http://nypost.com/2017/10/29/susan-collins-wants-democrats-to-testify-on-trump-dossier/
But perhaps there’s something more going on here. But certainly it’s worth additional questioning of those two witnesses.”
Why is she giving them an out before talking to either one of them??
It’s not humanly possible that both Schultz and Podesta are that incompetent at their positions to not know where 12 million dollars is going.
That just defies all logic.
Democrats always claim “No knowledge”
whenever caught with their hands in the cookie jar.
Totally unacceptable!
The fake msm is making noises about Manafird, I wish Tony podesta gets arrested and would like to see fake msm reaction.
I want to see how they spin it, when they say “Mr. President, do you have any comments about Paul Manafort being indicted?” and he replies “Yeah, indicted for working with Democrats.”
Would be interesting if Manfort was indited ford money laundering in 2012 as rumored and the connection was Tony P.
Would make my point that Mueller is allowed to contnue because he exposes Bozo, HRC, DNC etc.
If it goes that way, he’ll destroy the democrat party because they can’t stop it, or even complain about it with any credibility. He stacked the entire team with democrat lawyers…. and Trump has been complaining about it from the very beginning. Sessions recused…. so if Mueller does go after the dems nothing can stop it….
There is meeting among PTrump, VP and AG tomorrow. This week will be interesting.
Clinton Campaign’s Law Firm Brought In Both Fusion GPS and CrowdStrike — the Lone Sources of ‘Russian Hookers’ and ‘Russian Hacking’ Claims
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2017/10/27/clinton-campaigns-law-firm-paid-both-fusion-gps-crowdstrike-lone-sources-russian-hookers-hacking-claims/amp/
I rest my case.
Hillary wants the world to believe that the law firm representing her campaign didn’t call in these two fixers to help her out?
Or maybe even more!!
I’ll try to be clean about it, but the original source of the events that supposedly happened in that room was a college kid on 4chan. They were trolling an anti-trump republican consultant Rick Wilson on twitter, and he would fight back pretty hard on twitter.
Eventually they figured out that Wilson had a son who made fetish videos of other men urinating on him. This happened 100%. There is video and pictures of this, not that I’ve watched any of it.
The entire story in the dossier was made up by a college kid, and then sent to this Anti-Trumper, as a way to troll him. They basically were ridiculing the guy’s son. He’s such an idiot, that he started hinting on twitter that he had a big surprise, big information he was privy to that was going to sink Trump, etc.
That story and other information was collected together to create the dossier. Think how ridiculous this is.
Here’s a NOT SAFE FOR WORK link on reddit about it
A 5hr, 17min thriller! What a game, Astros finally win in 10th inning, 13-12. Wow, just Wow!!!
Thanks for the wrap Jesusgrl. Trolley Dodgers are in trouble. Kershaw got hammered.
*
I dunno, but to me this seems like kind of a big deal.
Yes, we’ve known about the deep state and “resist”-ers in the civil service workforce, but this is the first I’ve heard of torch-light (ok, I made that up for dramatic effect) meetings “at the Old Church”:
“There have been regular organized meetings of large numbers of government workers at a church in the Columbia Heights area of the District [of Columbia] where plans have been discussed to actively sabotage government programs they disagree with …
“These would include immigration enforcement, crackdowns on welfare fraud and any weakening of environmental rules. …
“… there are non-government individuals associated with unions and immigration and environmental groups who are behind these meetings.
“Legal groups have been teaching some of these government employees what they can get away with doing in terms of delaying enforcement and what they cannot in terms of refusing to obey orders, which would constitute going on strike and get them dismissed under civil service rules.
Edward Klein: New Book Reveals FBI Report on Deep State’s ‘All Out War’ to Destroy Trump
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/29/edward-klein-new-book-reveals-fbi-report-on-deep-states-all-out-war-to-destroy-trump/
Utterly enjoyable compilation of CNN apple.banana parodies.
You may have seen it already. If not, It’s by OAN, the introduction by Liz Wheeler is not to be missed.
Seen this? Haaa…it’s pretty good.
