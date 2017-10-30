October 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #284

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

94 Responses to October 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #284

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • andi lee says:
      October 30, 2017 at 12:57 am

      It seems an odd-duck being a superpower nation but #49 in the World of healthcare.

      (#1 in opioid addiction and #1 in child-trafficking, I think it was. Terrible, in any case)

    • leebelieu says:
      October 30, 2017 at 1:58 am

      God I hate Twitter, never saw that Tweet despite notifications/following. Reminds me of when President Trump was shadowbanned telling people to register to vote. Disgusting behavior!

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • Linda says:
      October 30, 2017 at 12:52 am

      Citizen817, thanks so much for keeping us up to date on POTUS tweets! I always look forward to reading them in this thread if I miss them during the day.

    • p'odwats says:
      October 30, 2017 at 2:00 am

      Thank goodness for this president not taking this crap lying down and fighting back. His support around the country is growing not dwindling. It’s about time we had a no nonsense, take care of business individual in the White House for once.

  3. The Boss says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Another week of winning starts today.

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:23 am

  6. Alison says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:24 am

    SD posted comment guidelines Sunday, and ‘new names’ came out of the woodwork in subsequent posts. Let’s not ‘treat’ our Halloween trolls!! 🤡👺👹

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Mattis Puts North Korea on Notice, Warns Kim Jong Un He’s No Match for US – ‘Make No Mistake’

    “I cannot imagine a conditionunder which the United States would accept North Korea as a nuclear power,” he said.

    https://www.westernjournalism.com/mattis-puts-north-korea-notice-warns-kim-jong-un-hes-no-match-us-make-no-mistake/amp/

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Looks like Mueller in the middle!

  9. citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:29 am

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 30, 2017 at 12:42 am

      I agree with Tony – BUT….

      If Fusion GPS is untouched, I don’t think Mueller should be fired UNTIL there has been MASSIVE and unrelenting pressure to DESTROY MUELLER and ROSENSTEIN and the entire witch-hunt – THEN fire him if he doesn’t resign in shame.

      • Alison says:
        October 30, 2017 at 12:56 am

        Doesn’t Mueller have subpoena power for Fusion’s bank records, regardless of ‘deal’ Congress made with them?

        Liked by 1 person

      • Ditch Mitch says:
        October 30, 2017 at 12:57 am

        Spot on Wolfmoon. Mueller has been allowed to continue because the truth is being exposed little by little. PDJT knows what is going on and is one step ahead of the swamp.

      • WSB says:
        October 30, 2017 at 1:19 am

        Yup. Weissman is on Mueller’s litte staff there, too.

        Liked by 1 person

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          October 30, 2017 at 1:26 am

          Holy moly! This Weissman guy is almost a criminal!

          Quoting:

          Not everyone is a Weissmann fan. Sidney Powell, a federal prosecutor who is past president of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, wrote an opinion piece in the Hill that said, in part, that Weissmann “is not just a ‘tough’ prosecutor. Time after time, courts have reversed Weissmann’s most touted ‘victories’ for his tactics. This is hardly the stuff of a hero in the law. Weissmann, as deputy and later director of the Enron Task Force, destroyed the venerable accounting firm of Arthur Andersen LLP and its 85,000 jobs worldwide — only to be reversed several years later by a unanimous Supreme Court.”

          The Hill noted that Powell had “published Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice. She consulted with Arthur Andersen on appeal and represented one of the Merrill Executives.” Powell added, “Next, Weissmann creatively criminalized a business transaction between Merrill Lynch and Enron. Four Merrill executives went to prison for as long as a year. Weissmann’s team made sure they did not even get bail pending their appeals, even though the charges Weissmann concocted, like those against Andersen, were literally unprecedented. Weissmann’s prosecution devastated the lives and families of the Merrill executives, causing enormous defense costs, unimaginable stress and torturous prison time. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the mass of the case.”

          She noted that he had “quietly resigned from the Enron Task Force just as the judge in the Enron Broadband prosecution began excoriating Weissmann’s team and the press began catching on to Weissmann’s modus operandi.” The Blog, Houston’s Clear Thinkers, wrote, “How did this trial veer so far out of control for the prosecution? Well, to begin, the Task Force’s decision to throw 164 charges of mud at the five defendants to see what would stick turned out to be an unmitigated disaster. The jurors could not reconcile the voluminous allegations of wrongdoing with what they heard over three months of often idiosyncratic testimony.”

          https://heavy.com/news/2017/10/andrew-weissman-weissman-mueller-investigation-lawyer-attorney/

  10. individualright says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Waiting for the rest of the JFK files.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Sayit2016 says:
      October 30, 2017 at 12:36 am

      I was going to ask someone in here if they have read the infor that was released on JFK. I have seen a lot of videos and read a lot on it– so I have my mindset on what happened…did what was released change your mind at all ?

      Liked by 1 person

  11. mccall1981 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:31 am

    For whatever it’s worth, Larry Schweikart just said he’s hearing the indictment tomorrow will be “Manafort and two deputies for 2012 money laundering.”

    https://mobile.twitter.com/LarrySchweikart/status/924832502425952256

  12. rds says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:33 am

    The calm before the storm?

    Liked by 3 people

  13. Tejas Rob says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Idiocy and politics win out over common sense in Puerto Rico. The PR Governor canceled the contract with Whitefish to rebuild the power grid because of political pressure.

    https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/29/puerto-ricos-governor-demands-nullification-of-whitefish-energys-300m-power-grid-contract.html

    That means the people there will be without power for at least 3 more months until it gets sorted out. Possibly longer as I can’t imagine another company wanting the job after how Whitefish was treated.

    Whitefish’s side of the story.

    http://caribbeanbusiness.com/a-look-into-whitefish-energy-hired-to-rebuild-puerto-ricos-power-grid/

    Liked by 5 people

  14. angusmcgeef says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Mr President, I know you are very busy but could you please get your AG Sessions to explain why the FBI is lying to us and covering up what happened in the Las Vega Mandalay Bay massacre?

    We need the truth and we need our federal agencies to be honest with us always!

    Liked by 1 person

  15. Deplorable Canuck says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:40 am

    So anyone know where Hillary is?

    Like

  17. sundance says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:43 am

    THE WHITE HOUSE – Office of the Press Secretary – DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2017

    In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing. The President will then meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. In the afternoon, the President will have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Later in the afternoon, the President will meet with Secretary of Defense James Mattis. In the evening, the President and the First Lady will participate in Halloween at the White House.

    11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his daily intelligence briefing, Oval Office – Closed Press

    11:30AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Oval Office – Closed Press

    12:30PM THE PRESIDENT has lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Private Dining Room – Closed Press

    3:30PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Oval Office – Closed Press

    5:45PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY will participate in Halloween at the White House, South Lawn – In-House Pool Spray (Final Gather 5:20PM Palm Room Doors)

    Briefing Schedule: 1:00PM Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders – White House Briefing Room – On Camera

    http://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-daily-guidance-and-press-schedule-for-monday-1819959683

    Liked by 6 people

  18. citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    October 30, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Liked by 5 people

  21. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Tomorrow is a big day. Meuller’s not an AG, so does anybody know how this is going down?

    Liked by 1 person

    October 30, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Susan Collins wants Democrats to testify on Trump dossier
    October 29, 2017 10:36pm

    Congressional investigators are demanding answers following revelations that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee help​ed​ fund a 2016 dossier containing information damaging to President Trump.

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Sunday called for Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and others to retestify before the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russian interference​ in the 2016 election.​

    “They absolutely need to be recalled,” Collins, who serves on the Senate panel, told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “It’s difficult to imagine that a campaign chairman, that the head of the DNC would not know of an expenditure of this magnitude and significance. But perhaps there’s something more going on here. But certainly it’s worth additional questioning of those two witnesses.”
    […]

    http://nypost.com/2017/10/29/susan-collins-wants-democrats-to-testify-on-trump-dossier/

    Liked by 1 person

      October 30, 2017 at 1:19 am

      But perhaps there’s something more going on here. But certainly it’s worth additional questioning of those two witnesses.”

      Why is she giving them an out before talking to either one of them??
      It’s not humanly possible that both Schultz and Podesta are that incompetent at their positions to not know where 12 million dollars is going.

      That just defies all logic.

      Liked by 2 people

  23. citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Democrats always claim “No knowledge”
    whenever caught with their hands in the cookie jar.
    Totally unacceptable!

    Liked by 2 people

    October 30, 2017 at 1:08 am

    The fake msm is making noises about Manafird, I wish Tony podesta gets arrested and would like to see fake msm reaction.

    Liked by 3 people

    • treehouseron says:
      October 30, 2017 at 1:41 am

      I want to see how they spin it, when they say “Mr. President, do you have any comments about Paul Manafort being indicted?” and he replies “Yeah, indicted for working with Democrats.”

      Like

      October 30, 2017 at 1:47 am

      Would be interesting if Manfort was indited ford money laundering in 2012 as rumored and the connection was Tony P.

      Would make my point that Mueller is allowed to contnue because he exposes Bozo, HRC, DNC etc.

      Liked by 2 people

      • treehouseron says:
        October 30, 2017 at 1:55 am

        If it goes that way, he’ll destroy the democrat party because they can’t stop it, or even complain about it with any credibility. He stacked the entire team with democrat lawyers…. and Trump has been complaining about it from the very beginning. Sessions recused…. so if Mueller does go after the dems nothing can stop it….

        Liked by 1 person

  25. SR says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:14 am

    There is meeting among PTrump, VP and AG tomorrow. This week will be interesting.

    Liked by 2 people

    October 30, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Clinton Campaign’s Law Firm Brought In Both Fusion GPS and CrowdStrike — the Lone Sources of ‘Russian Hookers’ and ‘Russian Hacking’ Claims

    http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2017/10/27/clinton-campaigns-law-firm-paid-both-fusion-gps-crowdstrike-lone-sources-russian-hookers-hacking-claims/amp/

    Liked by 5 people

  27. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:43 am

    A 5hr, 17min thriller! What a game, Astros finally win in 10th inning, 13-12. Wow, just Wow!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    October 30, 2017 at 1:53 am

    I dunno, but to me this seems like kind of a big deal.

    Yes, we’ve known about the deep state and “resist”-ers in the civil service workforce, but this is the first I’ve heard of torch-light (ok, I made that up for dramatic effect) meetings “at the Old Church”:

    “There have been regular organized meetings of large numbers of government workers at a church in the Columbia Heights area of the District [of Columbia] where plans have been discussed to actively sabotage government programs they disagree with …

    “These would include immigration enforcement, crackdowns on welfare fraud and any weakening of environmental rules. …

    “… there are non-government individuals associated with unions and immigration and environmental groups who are behind these meetings.

    “Legal groups have been teaching some of these government employees what they can get away with doing in terms of delaying enforcement and what they cannot in terms of refusing to obey orders, which would constitute going on strike and get them dismissed under civil service rules.

    Edward Klein: New Book Reveals FBI Report on Deep State’s ‘All Out War’ to Destroy Trump
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/29/edward-klein-new-book-reveals-fbi-report-on-deep-states-all-out-war-to-destroy-trump/

    Like

    October 30, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Utterly enjoyable compilation of CNN apple.banana parodies.

    Like

    October 30, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Seen this? Haaa…it’s pretty good.

    Like

