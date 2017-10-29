“What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you say.”…

Posted on October 29, 2017 by

Saving this for reference approximately six months from now when we enter the apex phase for the 2018 primary election.

It is easily predictable, as was identically the case in 2014 – albeit with lesser documentation, there will be all manner of obfuscations and arguments about ‘motives’ and ‘intents’ of various personalities behind a litany of duplicitous candidates and their agenda-driven (self-interested) backers therein (almost always guaranteed to be financial).  Believe me, we’ll want to hold this for later reference.

(LINK)

Beware those who march quickly to the front of the parade; for they will often be assigned a role in choosing the destination…

Screen capture for posterity.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Election 2018, media bias, Notorious Liars. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to “What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you say.”…

  1. Mike Pitzler says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Did both teams stand for the National Anthem? If not, Mr Gorka should have started with the Ohio State/ Penn State game.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Running Fast says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Wait why in the … are you at a football game? Did you miss the sign for MAGA somewhere? Thank you Sundance for this. My antennae have been up for Mr Gorka since his departure from the wh… this confirms his real identity.

    Being said look at how empty the stadium is!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. NYGuy54 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Supporting the President’s agenda but at a football game. Hard to untangle some of these people sometimes.

    Like

    Reply
  4. freddy says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    OhOh football traitors are hard to accept anymore and especially ones with such strong pro America feelings to be engaged in an event where black radicals and marxists influence is the stench he smells not his boots.

    Like

    Reply
  5. cats23 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    I don’t know football. Don’t know the teams. I’m sorely missing the implications here.
    Can someone fill me in, please??

    Like

    Reply
  6. Oldschool says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Picked one heck of a time for his first football game. So many forked tongues, cannot trust most of them. Thank God POTUS is not a trusting soul.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Feet up too? In a foxhole, I’d watch my back…

    Like

    Reply
  8. TAS says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Mr. Gorka needs to never say another word about the NFL since his a$$ is parked at an NFL game.

    Like

    Reply
  9. LKA in LA says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    I thought Dr. Gorka was on the MAGA side? Geeze, the DC folks stand for nothing. Looks like he had a fancy seat in a box also. Is he tone deaf?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s