October 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #282

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

61 Responses to October 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #282

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:27 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:34 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:35 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Presenting your 2018 Senate depth chart

    With all that in mind, we offer the first installment of the Halftime Report Senate Depth Chart, listed in order of seats most to least likely to change hands.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/10/27/presenting-your-2018-senate-depth-chart

  18. The Popcorn Tape says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Reports are that the Houston Texans may refuse to play their game this Sunday because their owner, Bob McNair, doesn’t want them disrespecting the flag.

    To which I give a John-Oliver-like “DO IT.”

    https://thelutchmanreport.com/2017/10/27/begins-first-nfl-player-stages-walkout-says-something-massive-coming-sunday.html

  19. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Well, Trump has been Tweeting about Clinton/Podesta ties to Russia all day.

    Makes me think that he’s pre-spiking the ball prior to someone from their camp getting indicted Monday.

  20. USA loves Melania says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Here’s a list I came up with in about 2 minutes. Feel free to add to it!

    Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States.

    ISIS has been reduced to a remnant. We’re getting them out and taking their coats.
    Justice Gorsuch will be on the Supreme Court for decades.
    The 2nd Amendment is safe.
    The illegal invasion is reduced to a trickle. The Wall is going up.
    Stock market all-time high.
    TPP is dead.
    NAFTA on life support. Will be renegotiated to our advantage or else terminated.
    The coal miners are going back to work.
    We’re reaching levels of economic winning that shouldn’t even be possible.
    3+% and rising.
    EU in death spiral.
    Gov’t regulation red-tape going bye-bye.
    Patriotism is rising.
    Political correctness is dead.
    In less than 2 months we’ll be saying “Merry Christmas” again.

    We got this. Have fun. Enjoy life. Lighten up. Look on the bright side. The road to MAGA is long and winding. Sometimes there are potholes in the road. That reminds me of a story I heard Ivanka tell about her daughter once. She said her daughter saw a bunch of potholes in the road and said, “Oooohh…Grandpa wouldn’t like that!” She was right. He wouldn’t like it. He would fix it. And he is.

    Keep calm and MAGA.

  21. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:50 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:00 am

    This is the way to use your deep state…
    Go after the bad guys!

  23. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:02 am

  24. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:03 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:03 am

    • areyoustillalive says:
      October 28, 2017 at 1:23 am

      Even IF the release all the documents, the ones you’ll need to answer the question will not be a part of “ALL”.

      When this is reread by evryone from scholars to the guy on the subway the answer will be the same.

      You know who was behind the Kennedy Assination?
      Yes!
      WHO?

      It was #*& and they had help from #^%, and we think that ¢¶£ was also involved.
      Hope that answers all your questions.

  26. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:04 am

    In other news, our Astros won 5-3.🤗 They’re Up 2-1 in Series.

  27. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:06 am

  28. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:11 am

    ew!!

  30. Nchadwick says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Wow — I worked last night – so came home, got caught up on news — posted a little – then went to bed — woke up 3 hours ago — and COMPLETELY OVERWHELMED! Never before has there been a President that is doing so much, which causes the swamp to panic and do so little before. Makes someone afraid to go to sleep – they might miss something…..

    Carry on — WE LOVE YOU, President TRUMP!

  32. sgtrok13 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Larry Schweikart says he’s legit and he seems to be alluding pretty strongly that it might be Comey.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/insertnewname/status/924098841460248576

  33. mazziflol says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:20 am

    More input about Las Vegas Massacre. New photos and video from Laura Loomer …Interesting.

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 28, 2017 at 2:18 am

      Laura Loomer is a patriot and she had the courage to protest the violent liberal theater this summer which portrayed the murder of a Trump look alike on stage. I couldn’t really tell what was happening in the video but the JFK files confirms government have no qualms setting up false pretexts including optionally harming groups of people and patsies to achieve their aims.

  34. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Guess it was a big lie by Bannonon General Kelly being establishment.

    Pitched as Calming Force, John Kelly Instead Mirrors Boss’s Priorities

    WASHINGTON — This past summer, the Trump administration debated lowering the annual cap on refugees admitted to the United States. Should it stay at 110,000, be cut to 50,000 or fall somewhere in between? John F. Kelly offered his opinion. If it were up to him, he said, the number would be between zero and one.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      October 28, 2017 at 2:08 am

      I just never understood why people started turning on General Kelly as soon as he was given the position of Chief of Staff. For months, he was praised for his work leading DHS, and it was like none of that mattered the moment he became CoS. General Kelly put all that establishment crap rumors to rest in a big way.

  35. SR says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:38 am

    The fake msm gets Mueller’s candy for Sunday show and for next week. There will be no talk about U1 and dossier anymore.
    Whenever we think time is changing in our favor then some deep state, RINO or dnc tricks took over whole discussion.

  36. The Deplorable Tina says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:56 am

    This is very cute 🙂

  37. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Fema applauds President’s swift handling of the hurricane disasters unlike any president he’s seen before in his entire career. Please share because these go unnoticed and are undeniable when arguing with liberals and Trump haters.

  38. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 2:08 am

  39. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 28, 2017 at 2:22 am

  40. citizen817 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 2:24 am

    On the IRS targeting…

  41. rumpole2 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 2:29 am

    The funny thing is…..
    There are lots of names being suggested.. none are likely in this instance…., but all are KNOWN by the (informed) public to be prime suspects in various crimes. All should (at the very least) be called to answer indictments for which there is “probable cause”.

