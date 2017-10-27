Mini Media: President Trump Welcomes Trick-or-Treater Media Kids To Oval Office…

Earlier today President Trump welcomed the children of the press corps to the White House for early Halloween trick-or-treats.
Pres. Trump, jokes to kid wearing a Darth Vader mask:
“That’s a very scary outfit.”
Now watch some toad in late night enemedia snark:
“Trump scared by child who looks Black.”
“I can’t believe the media produced such beautiful children.” LMAO!!!!
That was a funny comment!
“How the media did this, I don’t know.”
Love this guy!
They went to RentaCuteKid dot com 😉
LOL!!!
That got a little uncomfortable.
For who?
Not at all IMO, the guy has a sense of humour & how many of the Press’s kids get to go to the White House. President Trump treats it like the People’s House.
Only Trump could troll the media while praising their beautiful children
He’s the master. THE master.
Made me laugh out loud that’s for sure. ha ha
Easy costume. Borrow parent’s clown suit and mask.
“These are beautiful wonderful children. Are you going to grow up to be like your parents?
Don’t answer that question. It will get me in trouble.
So how does the press treat you?
Congratulations folks (to the press). You did a good job, here.
“The kids can stay. the parents, maybe not so much.”
LOL. I love President Trump and his great wit!
In a battle of the minds between the Press and President Trump, the Press is unarmed.
😂😂
President Trump is a complete Savage, lol.
fake news, fake parents?
i imagine that kid dressed up like darth vader took one look at DJT and said “the force is strong with this one”…..
😁
And President Trump looked at the Presstitutes and said,
“Strong in the farce are these”…
followed by “you will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy…”
Oh, he’s gonna hear about this….ha! But it was cute. He does seem to have a genuine love of kids.(But the press, not so much.)
‘How does the press treat you’… priceless
Did you notice the kid dressed up like HilLIARy to the right of the desk in the pic SD posted?
I think she’s supposed to be Princess Leiah.
Or were you talking about the witch?
I’m talking about the one with the hat, LOL
cackle, cackle, cackle!
Just back from starring in “A Broom With A View”…
I think the kid also demanded the entire box of treats for showing up. Hehe
And all the chocolates go “I’m melting, I’m MELTING!!!”…
The charm offensive with children AND chocolate? Winning!
⭐️
Trump is so much funnier than the late night ‘comedians’
If 45 is so awful and mentally unstable, why would members of the press corps allow their kids near him? Hmmm… guess they don’t think he’s so bad after all. I think it was really cool of 45 to kick off Trick-or-Treating early for these cuties 😀
Well they may still believe he’s evil, but they’re willing to risk their children for candy.
That’s OUR President, endearing, eloquent and welcoming.
Well done, sir!
❤️🦁❤️
Bedtime conservations: Daddy , daddy … why did President Trump say he hopes I don’t grow up to be like you?
(the president is such a tease!)
Our President is a natural with children. His joy is sincere, now that is something refreshing. What a sweet video….
I can hear the reeeeeee! now. Our Prez is so genuine and sincere. I love how he gave the media the only credit they were due..they made beautiful children in spite of themseleves.
Those children were so precious. I gotta admit the little girl with the purple hair is the costume winner hands down. 😀
Chocolate and charm always go together. 😉 These kids are in the same age range as POTUS’ grand kids and so I can see him having fun with this very easily.
That was precious as well as funny. It is moments like this that show why we like him the way we do. They see an ogre…we see a warm, funny patriot.
I think they were having a party for the kids and he just decided to invite them into the Oval Office. He likes to share it with everybody.
But he had goodie bags ready. I was wondering what they got! It looked like the presidential seal on the little bag/box.
Future commies. The only time those kids acted alive is when they saw candy.
LOL! Best cynical comment of thread!
Seriously, they DID seem a bit more shy than most of the time he has kids in there. Not a LOT more shy, but noticeably so. Makes me wonder what the dynamic is at home. Do they hear bad stuff about Trump, that makes it a conflict? Or were these kids that were enthusiastic about visiting, and just normal shyness of being in costume AND visiting?
That was how it started off for sure but as it went on and he talked more (not that what he said mattered to the kids) they seemed to get more comfortable especially when he addressed them personally. The guy (our president) has charisma they’res no doubt about it. You see it with every group he’s invited to the White House, even those who later turned out to be a$$e$ but you especially see it with those he’s spends any time with like foreign leaders.
President Trump will win you over one way or another! I still hold out some hope that even Bill Kristolmeth will come to his senses about POTUS!
Certainly what they hear at home makes them skeptical and more reserved. Most didn’t even crack a smile, let alone a thank you. 99 percent of kids that dress up are excited about their costumes and always smile smile smile, hoping for extra treats.
Lol IMO. I thought the same thing. I know a lot of kids who would love this opportunity to see President Trump in the Oval office because they admire him. Never will happen. These kids could not even follow directions to get behind desk for a photo.
That was so awkwardly funny. I loved it!
I saw this spun as, the president finally praises the MSM.
They crave praise from those they are supposed to cover? Yikes!
Kids will go home all happy and excited and will beg parents to visit White House again coz “Oh that President Trump is soooo cool!”
😂😂😂
LOL!
President Trump is so innocently subversive. I can imagine the parents, alone in the bedroom after the kids are asleep. “What do we do NOW???!!!”
Sweetness & Light.
I have to be a concern troll here for those kids, given who their parents are.
Let’s hope they grow up to be MAGAs
Your Israeli friend here.
So, we don’t get along with all our neighbors but we do have good relations with one kind of Neighbour.
See below.
Thank you, David. Enjoyed that very much.
Notice the lack of physical contact… minimal, light taps on the hands and back shoulder to reassure kids experiencing a stressful situation- ie normal human interaction between adults and children… as opposed to Creepy Uncle Joe.
I noticed the same as I viewed the clip. He seemed quite careful. Smart on his part, but sad it has to be that way.
When President Trump started to give out the treats he said to take some and bring some back to their friends. Notice at the very end of video see the little girl in purple princess dress on left side of desk slide a candy bag over to the little witch on the right? She realized the two children behind the phone banks didn’t get bags.
This POTUS teaching the young ones to be kind and generous.
they let their kids near this horrible man just in case there is a story in it.
so duplicitous.
go PDJT!
He said “Are you crying?”
and the kid’s brother said “No, she’s Japanese!”
i’m dying over here
That was hilarious! Still LOLing!
Kids say the darnedest things! It’s been so long since I’ve been a kid, I’ve forgotten all the little generalizations of youth. “A looks like B”.
I had to watch it twice. She just rubbed her eye with her fist, that was all. But POTUS was on it! Wonderful little miscommunication.
I caught the no, she’s Japanese part but not the first part until I went back and listened to the video. Thank you! LOL!
Amazing!!! Media astounded our president didn’t eat even one child!!!
Really cute.
The kids looked a little reserved to me, like they didn’t know how to act or what to do.
They were probably afraid of what would happen to them when they got home. LOL.
Remember the boy who loved Trump so much and his mother berated him for it during the campaign! It was so sad to see the selfishness and bigoted ness of people. That boy will grow up to resent it.
A true AMERICAN President…..
They were so scared at the beginning but then they realized President Trump is nice…you learn a lot about your standing with someone by how the people closest to them treat you.
