Mini Media: President Trump Welcomes Trick-or-Treater Media Kids To Oval Office…

Earlier today President Trump welcomed the children of the press corps to the White House for early Halloween trick-or-treats.

77 Responses to Mini Media: President Trump Welcomes Trick-or-Treater Media Kids To Oval Office…

  1. sundance says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    • WhistlingPast says:
      October 27, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      Pres. Trump, jokes to kid wearing a Darth Vader mask:
      “That’s a very scary outfit.”

      Now watch some toad in late night enemedia snark:
      “Trump scared by child who looks Black.”

  2. Golden Advice says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    “I can’t believe the media produced such beautiful children.” LMAO!!!!

  3. Cindy says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    That got a little uncomfortable.

  4. fedback says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Only Trump could troll the media while praising their beautiful children

  5. roxiellTX says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Easy costume. Borrow parent’s clown suit and mask.

  6. wyntre says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    “These are beautiful wonderful children. Are you going to grow up to be like your parents?

    Don’t answer that question. It will get me in trouble.

    So how does the press treat you?

    Congratulations folks (to the press). You did a good job, here.

    “The kids can stay. the parents, maybe not so much.”

  7. porkchopsandwiches says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    i imagine that kid dressed up like darth vader took one look at DJT and said “the force is strong with this one”…..

  8. Texmom says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Oh, he’s gonna hear about this….ha! But it was cute. He does seem to have a genuine love of kids.(But the press, not so much.)

  9. fedback says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    ‘How does the press treat you’… priceless

  10. FL_GUY says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Did you notice the kid dressed up like HilLIARy to the right of the desk in the pic SD posted?

  11. parteagirl says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    The charm offensive with children AND chocolate? Winning!

  12. fedback says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Trump is so much funnier than the late night ‘comedians’

  13. shiningfields says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    If 45 is so awful and mentally unstable, why would members of the press corps allow their kids near him? Hmmm… guess they don’t think he’s so bad after all. I think it was really cool of 45 to kick off Trick-or-Treating early for these cuties 😀

  14. Minnie says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    That’s OUR President, endearing, eloquent and welcoming.

    Well done, sir!

    ❤️🦁❤️

  15. amwick says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Our President is a natural with children. His joy is sincere, now that is something refreshing. What a sweet video….

  16. One-N says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I can hear the reeeeeee! now. Our Prez is so genuine and sincere. I love how he gave the media the only credit they were due..they made beautiful children in spite of themseleves.

  17. Pam says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Those children were so precious. I gotta admit the little girl with the purple hair is the costume winner hands down. 😀

    Chocolate and charm always go together. 😉 These kids are in the same age range as POTUS’ grand kids and so I can see him having fun with this very easily.

  18. SoCal Patriot says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    That was precious as well as funny. It is moments like this that show why we like him the way we do. They see an ogre…we see a warm, funny patriot.

  19. auscitizenmom says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    I think they were having a party for the kids and he just decided to invite them into the Oval Office. He likes to share it with everybody.

  20. IMO says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Future commies. The only time those kids acted alive is when they saw candy.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 27, 2017 at 6:27 pm

      LOL! Best cynical comment of thread!

      Seriously, they DID seem a bit more shy than most of the time he has kids in there. Not a LOT more shy, but noticeably so. Makes me wonder what the dynamic is at home. Do they hear bad stuff about Trump, that makes it a conflict? Or were these kids that were enthusiastic about visiting, and just normal shyness of being in costume AND visiting?

      • Benson II says:
        October 27, 2017 at 6:49 pm

        That was how it started off for sure but as it went on and he talked more (not that what he said mattered to the kids) they seemed to get more comfortable especially when he addressed them personally. The guy (our president) has charisma they’res no doubt about it. You see it with every group he’s invited to the White House, even those who later turned out to be a$$e$ but you especially see it with those he’s spends any time with like foreign leaders.

      • greenmakescents says:
        October 27, 2017 at 7:02 pm

        Certainly what they hear at home makes them skeptical and more reserved. Most didn’t even crack a smile, let alone a thank you. 99 percent of kids that dress up are excited about their costumes and always smile smile smile, hoping for extra treats.

    • LKA in LA says:
      October 27, 2017 at 6:31 pm

      Lol IMO. I thought the same thing. I know a lot of kids who would love this opportunity to see President Trump in the Oval office because they admire him. Never will happen. These kids could not even follow directions to get behind desk for a photo.

  21. visage13 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    That was so awkwardly funny. I loved it!

  22. Bendix says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    I saw this spun as, the president finally praises the MSM.
    They crave praise from those they are supposed to cover? Yikes!

  23. Patriot1783 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Kids will go home all happy and excited and will beg parents to visit White House again coz “Oh that President Trump is soooo cool!”
    😂😂😂

  24. TwoLaine says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Sweetness & Light.

  25. MIKE says:
    October 27, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    I have to be a concern troll here for those kids, given who their parents are.
    Let’s hope they grow up to be MAGAs

  26. David says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Your Israeli friend here.
    So, we don’t get along with all our neighbors but we do have good relations with one kind of Neighbour.
    See below.

  27. keeler says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Notice the lack of physical contact… minimal, light taps on the hands and back shoulder to reassure kids experiencing a stressful situation- ie normal human interaction between adults and children… as opposed to Creepy Uncle Joe.

  28. Patriot1783 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    When President Trump started to give out the treats he said to take some and bring some back to their friends. Notice at the very end of video see the little girl in purple princess dress on left side of desk slide a candy bag over to the little witch on the right? She realized the two children behind the phone banks didn’t get bags.
    This POTUS teaching the young ones to be kind and generous.

  29. PDQ says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    they let their kids near this horrible man just in case there is a story in it.

    so duplicitous.

    go PDJT!

  30. treehouseron says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    He said “Are you crying?”

    and the kid’s brother said “No, she’s Japanese!”

    i’m dying over here

    Liked by 5 people

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 27, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      That was hilarious! Still LOLing!

      Kids say the darnedest things! It’s been so long since I’ve been a kid, I’ve forgotten all the little generalizations of youth. “A looks like B”.

      I had to watch it twice. She just rubbed her eye with her fist, that was all. But POTUS was on it! Wonderful little miscommunication.

    • Pam says:
      October 27, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      I caught the no, she’s Japanese part but not the first part until I went back and listened to the video. Thank you! LOL!

      Like

    October 27, 2017 at 6:40 pm

  32. Pam says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:43 pm

  33. Jim Rogers says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Amazing!!! Media astounded our president didn’t eat even one child!!!

  34. Pam says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:47 pm

  35. Phil aka Felipe says:
    October 27, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    The kids looked a little reserved to me, like they didn’t know how to act or what to do.

    They were probably afraid of what would happen to them when they got home. LOL.

    • Publius2016 says:
      October 27, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      Remember the boy who loved Trump so much and his mother berated him for it during the campaign! It was so sad to see the selfishness and bigoted ness of people. That boy will grow up to resent it.

  36. Pam says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:17 pm

  37. joshua says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    A true AMERICAN President…..

  38. Publius2016 says:
    October 27, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    They were so scared at the beginning but then they realized President Trump is nice…you learn a lot about your standing with someone by how the people closest to them treat you.

