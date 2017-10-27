Good Grief – Unstable Nut Who Threw Flags Inches From President Was on “Watch List”…

Disturbing follow-up to this story; and, well, this doesn’t speak too highly of Capitol Hill Security:
WASHINGTON – […] The U.S. Capitol Police Board is conducting an internal investigation into how someone without a press credential – and on a watch list – was able to slip into the secure area and get so close to the president. This was a monumental f—up,” a senior congressional security source told Fox News.
Clayton has been on a “watch list” kept by the Capitol Police, a source said, and was denied entry to the complex earlier that day when an officer recognized him at the Russell Senate Office Building.
But later on, officers in a tunnel leading to the Capitol did not check his ID to see if he had a pass or badge, the source said. He used an outdated visitor’s pass to enter the Capitol through a tunnel connecting the Rayburn House Office building.
After clearing the security checkpoint, he made his way outside the Senate chamber, where he blended in with credentialed congressional reporters and stood just feet away from Trump. (read more)
Sympathetic: Capital PD, Congress critter? I don’t remember anyone getting this close to Obama (to protest)?
Would be pretty easy with the help of any number of senators and house reps who like creating scenes like this.
Or something worse than merely a “scene”.
Some people need to be fired over this and/or put in jail!
Is long-time personal security head Keith Schiller still protecting President Trump? Were the stories about him leaving the WH true or false?
He left in September, because Gen. Kelly told him he needed to get permission to speak to the President.
He would also have had to give Kelly written reports of those conversations:
When it is time for Kelly to leave, PDJT needs to bring Schiller back, No more all communication controlling “handlers”.
I wholeheartedly agree, Mike.
Major eff up does not describe the situation adequately.
It’s as if the security was nearly non-existent except for that lone officer who refused him entrance at the Russell building.
Shouldn’t all security have then been alerted to his presence and been on the lookout for him after he was identified by the officer?
No one was checking visitor badges at the Capitol?
Heads should roll and security procedures and protocols should be overhauled.
What has the perp been charged with and what is his bail?
Why keep calling him an unstable nut?!!
HE is a showcase for the unhinged Democrat Party snowflakes – a white DOn LEMOn or BOb corker
Border line individuals fueled by DNC, WaPo, NYT, MSNBC etc.
For this incident alone, I think PDJT should release the last 300 files asap. It’s too much like so many other incidents with iffy individuals influenced or controlled by enemedia-alphabet soup-deep staters, all the way back to Lee Oswald.
How did he get into the Rayburn building if he’s on a watch list?
And–even worse–how did he get that pass?
IMO the security around PDJT leaves a great deal to be desired, and that’s kind.
What will it take for folks down your way to get serious and stop pissing around.
Much of the media, “academics” and politicians on both sides of the isle. Hate your President and would celebrate, yes celebrate his death.
Up here in our part of Canada, we know many otherwise sane and seemingly sensible people. That hate, yes hate your President.
Not because of who, or what he has done. But because of the non stop, 24/7 hatefest that the media has indulged in for over a year now. A hatefest filled with lies and innuendo. The fake paid for Russian dossier really hurt your lion up this way. The MSM were dancing with glee, especially when they saw that a “ reputable Republican “ McCain was attached to it. Him a war hero and all.
Never have I witnessed the level of hate for any world leader, and I mean any world leader.
Clinton, Obama, Tony Blair, Merkel, Macron. They are all by and large idolized by the MSM. Communist dictators are by and large shown benevolence.
The Bushes we’re ridiculed but pretty much left alone, because they really were no threat to the real power.
Our media does not hate the N. Korean, Venezuelan, Cuban or Russian leaders.
But they do hate your President. Their collective hate strengthens my resolve to support your President. However the MSM have worked millions of otherwise docile sheep into a frenzy.
I remember when Maggie Thatcher died, and thousands danced in the streets. The MSM feigned outrage. Imagine the scenes should of this known P.O.S. Thrown acid, like the acid attacks in Europe. Or even just paint
Oh how would the MSM loved to have those pictures to flash around the world
God bless PDJT.
Exactly Dekester.
Just observe the demons/press people surrounding this maniac… they are absolutely gleeful at his attack on the President. Any normal person would instantly grab him by the throat and slam his skinny ass into the ground. These creatures can barely contain their hope that he was going to hurt our President. They are vile.
The level of hate directed towards President Trump is beyond irrational…his policy positions are incredibly down to earth and inclusive. His political opposition though is/ are, criminal. Literally, criminal to the core…it is shocking how malleable and stupid people can be.
Absolutely, Kim Jong Un gets way better press treatment than Trump.
Pray for the safety of the President.
I always do, and will continue to pray for his safety.
Surely there is CCTV of him entering, who was he with? I’m guessing a member of Congress and that is why his credentials weren’t questioned. Wasn’t he seen around Bob Corker, did he come through the tunnel with Corker?
Yes, he was nodding away at the Corker press conference.
Not only was he making face while Corker was bad mouthing the President —- he yelled “what about Russian sanctions” a couple times, as Corker walked away with a smirk on his face.
That’s the main question…was he alone…
Potential “Dry Run” by the Deep State?
How did no recognize him from the Press Pool? This guy has been exposed on several shows and those working in the Press Pool are a tight knit group.
See Dekester’s comment above for a possible reason.
There are way to many unstable nuts who hate Trump. They have been fed by the media and the circus that is the DNC and the Never Trumpers, it doesn’t seem to take much to turn these people and with things hopefully falling apart I hope more don’t come out of the woodwork.
Scalise and the baseball shooting was one, Brooks Jennings in West Goshen gunned down by his rabidly, crazy anti-Trump next door neighbor is another. I wouldn’t be surprised if there aren’t others hidden away and downplayed.
