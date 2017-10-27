Good Grief – Unstable Nut Who Threw Flags Inches From President Was on “Watch List”…

Disturbing follow-up to this story; and, well, this doesn’t speak too highly of Capitol Hill Security:

WASHINGTON – […] The U.S. Capitol Police Board is conducting an internal investigation into how someone without a press credential – and on a watch list – was able to slip into the secure area and get so close to the president. This was a monumental f—up,” a senior congressional security source told Fox News.

Clayton has been on a “watch list” kept by the Capitol Police, a source said, and was denied entry to the complex earlier that day when an officer recognized him at the Russell Senate Office Building.

But later on, officers in a tunnel leading to the Capitol did not check his ID to see if he had a pass or badge, the source said. He used an outdated visitor’s pass to enter the Capitol through a tunnel connecting the Rayburn House Office building.

After clearing the security checkpoint, he made his way outside the Senate chamber, where he blended in with credentialed congressional reporters and stood just feet away from Trump. (read more)