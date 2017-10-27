Friday October 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.
2Thess 3:3
May the Lord protect and bless President Trump and all of you Treepers today and this coming weekend.
Canadian artist Rob Gonsalvo has made quite a career out of confusing people with his art.
He’s been a surrealist painter since he was just 12, and he uses his knowledge of architecture, portraits, and perspective to make mundane scenes otherworldly.
Here’s a few of his works:
“The Sun Sets Sail”
“Arboreal Office”
“Cathedral of Commerce”
IIf you want to see more, the remainder of his freakiest are in this tweet:
And 70s, 60s, 50s, and before that!
HEARTBREAKING!
Heart-wrenching footage shows a mother Sea Lion shedding tears as she grieves the death of her pup. The video captures the Sea Lion howling and writhing around as the dead baby lies next to her on the beach in San Diego. A close-up near the end shows her eyes wet with tears.
So sad…like the death of any child to a parent.
Buddy Holly was the Harry Potter of his day. Re: glasses (wearing glasses)
He made it cool!
Irish Blessing
May you have the hindsight to know where you’ve been
the foresight to know where you’re going
and the insight to know when you’re going too far.
