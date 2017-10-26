President Trump Opioid Crisis Announcement – 2:00pm Livestream…

President Trump is schedule to announce a public health emergency over the opioid crisis. This declaration of a public health emergency will allow grant money to be used for the opioid epidemic and ease certain laws and regulations to help deal with it. (This is different from declaring the opioid crisis a national emergency.)
UPDATE: Video Added
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will declare the nation’s opioid crisis a public health emergency on Thursday in a bid to redirect federal resources and loosen regulations to combat widespread abuse, senior administration officials said.
RSBN Livestream Link – WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Advertisements
I hope part of this crackdown on opioids involves Napalm to the Afghan poppy fields.Do the world a big favor. Hopefully the farmer will be tending his field of red when the fire ball hits..
LikeLiked by 6 people
These synthetics are so potent weight-wise, its hard to believe napalm and poppy spraying could be effective.
Failures in medicine, borders, economics, upbringing and education drive this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The speech is live on CNN and Fox.
Melania is speaking now, and her message and presentation is simply beautiful.
How on earth can your fellow Americans not fully respect this lovely First Lady.
Opioid addiction is a national emergency.
Thank you PDJT for this commitment.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank God someone still wants to try. Finally, someone with big balls!
And thank God for PDJT, the Lion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Melania is giving a great speech. Once again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Beautifully spoken, First Lady Melania.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Opioids, cigarettes, alcohol, propane, cold medications, sharp knives and pencils, pressure cookers, guns, bump stocks……….there is no end to what can endanger individual lives.
Babysitters’ fists.
Hot mud pots at Yellowstone.
Outlaw it.
Regulate it.
Finance it.
Staff ot/
The assumptions that drive compassionate government spending have no sunset.
LikeLiked by 11 people
True Sharon.
The nanny State is out of control.
I am not sure what you know of fentynal. It is an incredibly dangerous drug..there is an even more dangerous drug than that out there. Carfentynal ( not sure of the spelling.) used to tranquilize elephants among other things.
First responders can become extremely ill with second hand exposure to these horrors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://www.pri.org/stories/2017-01-19/lethal-opioids-china-are-getting-streets-america-courtesy-us-postal-service
Info on the drug you mentioned
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent article. Thank you.
LikeLike
You’re welcome
LikeLike
Sadly, tragically, my neice’s finance died of a drug overdose 8 months ago that was laced with Carfentanil or carfentanyl (Wildnil) it is 10,000 times more potent than morphine. He had been clean for 5 years and was on a good path… a beautiful, talented, gifted guy, that was crazy in love with my niece. A guy at work slipped it to him knowing he was a recovering addict. I am sickened to say he was a marine. To this day I do not know what made him make this choice….it is absolutely heartbreaking. I had this weird dream about him after he passed where he was saying noooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!! like this is never what he wanted but could not stop that dose from killing him. So this for me really hits home and make no mistake it IS an epidemic. RIP Ben…you were so loved and are terribly missed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is the nightmare we should have attended to long go. I’m so for your niece.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s “I’m so sorry for your niece.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you ….
LikeLike
We had to open a panel van door that was illegally parked on the street. Inside, three deceased youngsters. Heroin laced with fentynal.
Heroin, which I have never used, nor any other illegal drug for that matter. Is nasty, and should never be experimented with.
The new synthetics are LETHAL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
How horrific ! Those are things you can NOT unsee. I never had any interest in drugs either in high school or college.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My sincere condolences to your family. ❤️
Addiction is a disease, until it is properly classified as such, many continue to struggle with sobriety.
It is a disease, one the family does not cause, cannot control and cannot change.
❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Minnie…. until it touches your family there are so many things that one just does not understand. I have now seen first hand the heartbreak and the damage it does to families and loved ones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLike
Sadly so did my only nephew back in February. His poor parents were so devastated that they could barely stand up during the wake.
I am sorry that your niece’ fiance’s family had to go through this too. No family should!
LikeLike
Fentynal patches are the only reason my 98 year old dad can get out of bed
LikeLiked by 3 people
After discectimy with fusion on my neck 13 years ago, they prescribed fentanyl patches for 5 days.
It was the only thing that could control pain, and I was grateful when I no longer needed that degree of pain management.
Still, there are very valid reasons for prescribing opioids (cancer, etc) and not all pain medication should be demonized.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also help in the last days of pancreatic cancer. The OD’s are not coming from these kinds of prescriptions. When I picked them up for the patient, the pharmacist told me not to throw the packaging in the garbage because it might cause the house to be broken into.
After the patient died, the unused Fentynal was returned to the pharmacy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Federal investigators have identified a dozen analogs of fentanyl produced in clandestine labs, all of which act similarly in the body to heroin, with the exception of being more potent. This was reported in 2016. https://www.statnews.com/2016/04/05/fentanyl-traced-to-china/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same in the Philippine with meth. China or even chinese ships.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Mexico.
LikeLike
I can grow tobacco where I live. I can make knife. I may even be able to manufacture a gun out of plumbing parts if I’m frisky.
Do you know how to manufacture opiods? Probably not. That’s extremely specialized chemistry, out of reach of the average person. Their ability to create physical addictions and kill people has no correlation to the hazards people have traditional faced through time. They are the dark downside of modern medicine and the industrial revolution.
To compare an opiod to a sharp pencil is to completely misunderstand the nature of the evil in front of us.
Can we stop all of it? No, of course not. But I think we can safety fight a brand new hazard of modernity with some modernity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My grandma grew opiod hens and chicken poppies since she was a teenage girl. She made poppy tea for her and grandpa he entire life. This is how this perfectly natural plant was intended to be used.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did they figure this out all on their own……………………………………………..
Mexican Drug Cartels Are ‘Greatest’ Criminal, Opioid Threats to U.S., Says DEA
Mexican drug cartels continue being the greatest criminal threat to America and are largely to blame for the current opioid crisis striking most of the nation, a new assessment by the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration revealed…………………………………………………………………………………………………How ’bout this little nugget……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….Mexico, about to break all records of murders in 2017
Posted by DD material from el Pais and Mexico News Daily
Not even in the cruelest years of the war against drug trafficking were recorded such high homicide figures as those that have endured this 2017 . In the first nine months of the year, according to figures released by the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, up to 18,505 felony homicides – more than 68 a day – were counted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexican, Central and South American cartels have been infiltrated and in some cases, taken over by Islamists.
I hope President Trump recognizes the evils of Islam and its ruthless human, drug and p0rn trafficking.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m sure he does.
LikeLiked by 3 people
having lived in centro and Mex your exactly right and they are not there hiding. Find them in the bars with girls day or night. I’m sure……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Opioid Orphans. POTUS describing the detox of these precious babies and how they will lose their parents to drug overdoses. He is clearly moved and horrified by the hell these babies go thru.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Your President is indeed moved. If one has ever been around fetal alcohol or crack addicted babies we understand.
He is a wonderful and caring man. Yet fearless, what a combination.
LikeLiked by 6 people
‘Opioids’ include illegally-made fentanyl and heroin (also illegal). This is not a ‘crises’ nor an ‘epidemic’. This fake news of the worst sort. Every day, 330 million people in the US do not use opioids of any kind. This is just A Close Encounter of the Third-Grade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The industrial revolution brought many great things. The ability to manufacture in bulk over the top addicting drugs and disburse them cheaply was not one of them.
The Opioid addiction issue is hitting the lower classes hard in the very rust belts that Trump won. We could abandon those people to rot, survival of the fittest style. Or we could say “No human was ever really supposed to have access to drugs this powerful”. We could help those at the margins succeed instead of looking down our noses as say “You’re on your own”.
Small government is not about abandoning people to the world and never was. Gambling is a great example. It was outlawed in most of the country until the 1980’s because it’s bad for the people at the margins and therefore hurt society as a whole.
Certainly it was mostly outlawed during times of much less government than now. That “freedom” to gamble is dubious one. It’s mostly about a society that has thrown in the towel on each other and refuses to go through the effort to care. The opiod issue is the same.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well said. Very true. “…a Religious and Moral People…” does not ignore the evils that prey upon the weak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It hit the Dayton, Ohio metropolitan area like a hurricane last year.
Montgomery County had the most opoid OD deaths of any county
in the US. Eight Hundred Eighty people dead. Out of a population
of roughly 440,000. Somebody else can do the math on this one.
It depresses me too much. I love Dayton with all my heart. It was
hard to keep composed when I was reading the article about the
extent of death in my old home town. I consider it genocide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can see you’ve never been to West Virginia. There’s parts of it that are almost HELL.
When normal painkillers (thanks, in no small measure to Obozocare) are too expensive to obtain, in depressed areas, whatever is available at a reasonable cost will be used…
This is not a case of “the nanny state” and it’s disingenuous to frame it as such.
LikeLike
The drugs coming up to Dayton are coming across the border from
West Virginia. The outlying areas most affected seem to be around
Route 35. Xenia, Washington Court House, Hillsboro…….
The drugs are following the state routes in Ohio, West Virginia,
and into Indiana. Draw a line from around the Ohio tip at a 45
Degree angle into around Richmond, Indiana. That’s the reports
I’m hearing from RNs that have friends working in the Hospitals
in Ohio.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. My reply was to FFF. I have many relatives back there, including a doctor, who says the problem is really getting out of control. As is the associated human tragedy.
With Obozo all but killing the coal industry, no one can afford proper medical care and medications, especially considering the disaster of Obozocare.
LikeLike
I’m not sure what your point is, FFF, but just like declaring a hurricane or wild fire a “crisis”, “disaster”, etc, is a procedural step to direct federal funds to various agencies.
LikeLike
Ob4$+4rd would never concern himself with this drug plague.
He was all for ANYthing that kills Americans:
– abortion
– drugs and drug gangs
– ghetto lifestyles
– STDs
– Horrible rules of engagement
– Open borders
– Illegals
– Terrorists
H80 more every day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes and the dam’s solution to the opioid babies would just be to abort them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Before – and – after birth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/americas-heroin-epidemic/cvs-limit-opioid-prescriptions-7-day-supply-n803486
Info on CVS new policy about 7 day supply of opioids.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s rules like this that drives illegal drug use; heroin is already cheaper and now even easier to get.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not keen on this rule either. It’s the doc who prescribes the med for the length of time they think is best not the pharmacy. My sig other had his ankle fused–he was on narcs for longer than 7 days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This change to policy by cvs is entirely wrong and short-sighted. Unless or until the FDA states otherwise, I predict cvs will lose many customers.
This will drive legitimate long term patients to seek other avenues of relief.
So wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree! As a chronic pain sufferer I pray that research provides us with an effective, non dependent pain medication! And I mean effective, because Tylenol or Advil isn’t going to help!
LikeLike
This, like gun free zones, does nothing whatsoever to stem illegal activity, but just penalizes those who really, medically need narcotic pain meds. CVS has been a PITA about filling prescriptions of all kinds, but especially pain meds, as written by licensed and tightly regulated, reputable doctors for at least a couple of years. It’s why I don’t give them any business, even though I like the local pharmacists–they can’t get around the “corporate” controls to do what is medically right. Fortunately, there is a very good, family-owned and operated pharmacy close enough that I and my disabled family-member aren’t forced to be slaves to stupid, uncaring corporate elites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the many freedoms we enjoy in this country – the freedom to choose with whom we do business.
This may very well bite CVS, big time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I AM SO PROUD OF OUR PRESIDENT – and – OUR ATTORNEY GENERAL for going after foreign and domestic drug dealers, gangs, addictive drug over-prescribers and for working toward non-addictive pain killers!!!
WE ARE SO BLESSED – to have them work for our country and our young people!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump is fulfilling another campaign promise.
I personally feel that the opioids are just the visible surface of a much larger iceberg of evil that we don’t know about but which he does. I suspect President Trump is going after the entire iceberg which will have positive benefits to our safety and security.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if he’ll also address the release of the JFK files. They still haven’t been released yet.
LikeLike
3:00 pm Eastern and still nothing on those files. . .
LikeLike
Yeah kinda weird. He Tweeted about it yesterday, but nothing at all today so far.
LikeLike
Just heard on FOX that the JFK files have to be released by midnight tonight………
LikeLike
As a volunteer at a Recover Center here is So. Cal. I have witnessed the huge increase of addicts identify as both alcoholics AND drug addicts.
I am so moved by this speech filled with love and hope today.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thanks for your volunteer service, FofBW! You have a good heart. And thanks to our President and First Lady for taking on this issue. And a tip of my MAGA hat to Right Side Broadcasting for showing these speeches without interruption.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Guess I’m going to be the minority on this . . . but the Federal Government was never supposed to protect anyone from their bad choices. Can the Government just focus on doing the things that it was designed to do and quit spending my tax dollars on people who can’t function as contributing members of society? Natural selection will weed them all out if we allow it to operate properly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Forty years ago when drugs first got out of control (during the Bush and Clinton years), my solution was to put addicts, drugs and dealers in a prison community and throw the drugs in with them. Make them work, take care of their community, grow their own food. AND – No way out – ever.
Now, I would make half of Drugville into a recovery center and those who want to come clean, let them be clean one year, then come out – on probation.
Any regression, back in under the same terms, except a 2 year clean rule to get back into society.
LikeLiked by 2 people
no you are not in the minority
the “rules” they are making punishes real patients who are not addicted nor trying to push, sell or thwart the system
This will make the problem much worse
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree that we were not to use our money for others bad choices, but what we are facing here is a major war and hence our feds and we must fight it to the end. Too many seek this outlet but I also think with businesses opening us here and more with jobs, that the futility of their lives will move them away from seeking these drugs. On the good side now hospitals are using more acupuncturists and our acupuncture clinics because Oriental Medicine is more skilled and has a longer history of getting rid of pain without opioids, AND far cheaper as well. This is exciting because we have also been effective with PTSD. We will also be able to work with our retired vets as well, and we will be paid but it will be far less than buying the drugs and doctor visits. YEA!
LikeLike
The problem with the alternative procedures (and I have personally benefited from acupuncture) is that it often is out of pocket expense….states will not recognize it for insurance if it’s not in a doctor’s office. South Carolina is one. So, an employee can go to a weekend course and get certified to practice acupuncture and insurance will pay, but someone who has studied for years who has a private practice cannot.
LikeLike
StrandedinCA, I am standing with you, in the minority, on this. The first, and foremost, duty of the federal government’s is to defend its borders. In that sense, the government’s job is KEEP OUT ANYTHING that is harmful to its citizens. P.E.R.I.O.D. If our laws were morally and correctly enforced there would not be a ‘drug problem’.
And, drug use is not a disease, it is an addiction.
May the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob bless President Trump, his family and his cabinet members.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of our drug problem can be laid right at the feet of our politicians and their stupid open boarders policy. The “Gang of 8” and all of the others who wanted to invite all illegals in, instead of crushing them, are the ones responsible.
This country hasn’t been fighting any “war on drugs” in many, many years. Makes you wonder how much drug money goes to politicians!
LikeLike
You are not a lone stranded. Nursing homes do not even have generators for the elderly but New Orleans cops carry narcan (antidote to narcotics) to save another druggie. Taxpayers saddled again. Now the druggie is a victim. I thought putting Sinus Tylenol behind the counter and having to show your license was suppose to eradicate meth use? How can parent’s put their young kids on ADHD meds and not expect them to think taking a pill to feel better isn’t an option? A higher power, God, is the only hope. Not more rules for the rule followers.
LikeLike
love Melania Trump
not a fan of those big sleeves
LikeLike
Our first lady is not a mere mortal. On her, these are angel sleeves; on me, they would be a clown suit. Same with her glorious heels; I’ve got to be closer to earth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Michelle’s “boob belts” these bell sleeves seem to be in vogue right now in the Furst Family. I saw Ivanka speaking recently and she also had them…IMO, really unattractive.
LikeLike
Pushing a seven day supply only for certain drugs causes even more work for honest doctors and honest people who depend on certain medications when nothing else works.
This seven day only fill causes problems for too many honest people.
The problem is not the majority of doctors, it is drug cartels and drug dealers. The crack down on doctors in the past has not stopped the illegal drug trade, not stopped the drug cartels, not stopped the addictions, the violence, the demand, etc.
Honest doctors and honest patients will once again be punished because of the displaced hysteria.
Those that really need help will be denied and hassled along with honest doctors, and the true drug addicts will still get their drugs……this happens over and over again.
When I had back surgery I was given a certain amount of pain medication. The medicine I had barely touched the pain. I dealt with it. I have had 32 major surgeries on every part of my body and I am not addicted to anything.
I was given Gabapentin, and Gabapentin made my pain worse, and in many people Gabapentin does make pain worse.
Everyone seems to think one thing will work for every single person. It will not.
Yes, there are bogus pain clinics that give out pain medication prescriptions like candy and those do need to be shut down. They deal only in cash and are money makers for unscrupulous people.
Doctors to the rich and famous need to be targeted also, because the doctors to the rich and famous give their clients anything the flip their client wants. Michael Jackson is a very good example of what happens when doctors cater to their famous clients.
People in the film and music industry can get what ever drugs they want. They need to be targeted. But they will not. Only the average person is punished, the average honest person who needs certain medications will be punished along with good doctors.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Speaking of the rich and famous – a neighbor of mine went to Vegas to one of the last Elvis concerts. They managed to sneak up and get into his room after he had checked out. (This was 40 years ago before electronic key cards, etc.) These allegedly adult Southern ladies wanted to take a picture of themselves in Elvis’ bed. They came home telling us about the drugs, hypodermics, etc. in Elvis’ trash cans.
Poor old country boy, Elvis got addicted to whatever it was, and went down hill fast.
His last concerts were mostly lip synch.
Elvis was my generation….and we loved him. As a young teen, my best friend and I would sit on her porch swing and sing Love Me Tender, and other Elvis songs out loud.
Those were the days before drugs took over high school, college, small town USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. When I needed, I couldn’t get either; had to do a workaround to get what I needed to get out of bed and work (which puts me in some bad category, I’m sure). Done with them now. It’s crazy, just like with sinus medication (Claritin D, etc.), if I have purchased in the last 30 days and forget it when I travel, I cannot purchase but someone else can buy it for me. Ridiculous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right!
I have been taking Tramadol for 15 years, 6 pills a day, now my new doctor only gives me 4 pills a day and I have to take a Urine test every 90 days to get it!! SUCKS!!!!
My good Doctor says I can go to a pain clinic if that doesn’t work. Our Niece went to a pain clinic and became an addict. She died from drug overdose at 44 years of age. My neighbor, a Professor at a Major University, had back surgery. He taught Brain Sciences, very educated man. He had to go to a pain clinic, became an addict and had to go through rehab and still suffered horribly!!
How about people like these???
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know people in constant excruciating pain who still must work. They NEED medication to function. Why must they have to continually jump through more hoops? My HMO requires that I pay a high co-pay every time I visit a specialist (such as a neurologist or pain doc). Making people go every week for more meds is highway robbery. Every time they darken the door of the Dr. office they will be charged a *&^% co-pay. This is awful proposed legislation and presumes that every person seeking help for chronic debilitating pain is an addict.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I have to go fight with my dad’s doctor every time his Fentynal patch prescription is up. I can’t imagine having to do it once a week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In Az, read my statement above – our government, and all health organizations are now pushing acupuncture as more effective, cheaper, and no drugs involved. So, you can rest easy that real help is coming very, very soon. Doctors will no longer have to contend with way too many on drugs but send them to acupuncturists within their clinic or hospital or refer them to us outside. In fact the codes we use are even updating how we can bill the insurance companies that can pay for this.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, there are many many conditions and patients for which accupuncture and other alternative treatments just don’t work, but morphine does. There is time-released morphine that’s very effective and not very interesting for abuse purposes. Of course, it’s addictive, but when a person has genuine, life-long chronic pain, WTF else are they supposed to do? I have a family member in that position, so I see this up close and personal daily. The pain specialist did require a trial without the time release morphine a few months ago and holy crap, that was 10k% horrific–a reasonably active, thoughtful person turned into a ball of sobbing pain, anxiety and desperation. Government should do whatever it takes to target and take out criminals, especially alien invader criminals, but DAMMIT, leave medical decisions for doctors and patients! The latter is not one iota gummint’s bidnez!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the problem.
A friend using a medication for a neurological disorder lost her doctor and had to try and get refills from a doctor working in a medical group. He literally trembled in fear when pressed to prescribe this medication.
These doctors literally fear for their jobs and their license if they prescribe medications that have been safely supporting the well being of their patients for decades.
As you say In Az, the focus is in the wrong place.
Also, those practicing Jihad are happy to spike drugs and create zombies out of those within their circle of influence. My intuition says this is happening in our cities far more than we realize.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed.
A once a month trip to the VA pharmacy is already a calendar annotated mandatory event. One cannot pick up a new prescription refill any earlier than the very day it runs out.
I cannot imagine the grief involved in doing so a weekly basis! Just the hassle of getting the doctor to do his job in time can be a nightmare. Quadruple that and see how well that works. 🤕
Any pharmacy doing this would be little different from a Methadone Clinic. Humiliating. Utter. Chaos.
LikeLike
I loved Melania’s comments about how even the strong-minded can become addicted to painkillers. My stepfather was killed in a car crash in 1996 after taking too many pain meds. He had been a successful and respected builder/contractor but he injured his back at work and was prescribed mild pain meds. He got addicted. Over a period of 5 years, his tolerance required stronger and a larger quantity of the drugs. This caused him to pass out at the wheel and hit a culvert.
I don’t honestly know of one person whose life hasn’t been affected in some way by someone’s addiction to pain killers (opioids). Here in south Louisiana, many pain med addicts have turned to street heroine –which is cheaper and easier to get than prescriptions.
The answer really IS to stop prescribing even the mildest forms of these addictive drugs. It often starts with Tylenol #3. We need alternatives to codeine and morphine. I think POTUS is absolutely on the right track.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is REAL chronic pain! I guess real pain patients will have to suffer because addicts get access to dope and more dope brought from Mexico
Was the Mexican cartels even addressed?
Prescription medications are a life line for people who are in true need so why they have to suffer just makes my head explode
LikeLiked by 3 people
DITTOES to you. Because some people get addicted (a personality that is addictive is a requirement), the rest of people in chronic pain must suffer? BOLDERDASH!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The common thread I see here is “damn everybody else, I WANT MY MEDS or MY RELATIVE’S MEDS and everyone else can get stuffed”.
The problem is, addiction will end up killing EVERYBODY, either directly or indirectly. And though it will be an inconvenience for some, indeed a massive inconvenience in some cases, restricting access to these types of drugs and compounds is necessary, along with SEVERE penalties for possession, synthesis, trading/selling, and the various criminal acts that accompany that.
And yes, I’ve had relatives in extreme pain who needed these meds, and they jumped (OK, others jumped for them) through many hoops to obtain them. I had one relative for whom no med available would suffice, so they cut his nerves in an attempt to reduce the pain (he was a terminal cancer patient). So I’m not speaking our of turn. I’ve also seen folks completely destroy their lives (or others’) with these meds (and illegal derivatives) when used “off the book” or “off-label”.
It’s an ugly problem that’s been let go far too long. And any effective solution will be a lot more painful/irritating/expensive that it would have been had it been instituted at an appropriate time. Nasty medicine, indeed.
LikeLike
Wow, that’s some serious hyperbole you’ve got there! No, addiction won’t kill anyone, but those who don’t manage their meds properly, under a competent physician’s directives. And no, we’re not just talking about “inconvenience.” We’re talking about the difference between life with terrible chronic pain that is either medically managed in a legal and responsible way or a very very short and terribly miserable life of un-managed, despair-inducing pain for which there remains only one, final solution–I’ll leave you to fill in the word for it–it’s too close to me for me to want to say it or type it. Think about that before you try to impose your drastic personal solutions on everyone.
Also consider how upset we’ve been over gummint demanding nothing more than that we all buy health insurance that provides for basic services, including stuff that doesn’t apply to each of us, like [anti-] reproductive “care.” If you objected to that overreach into the privacy of doctor-patient and personal medical choices, you can’t rationally turn around and demand as much or more overreach just because it’s a different crusade you support. Doctor-patient decisions are none of the GD gummint’s GD bidnez!
We need to stop diverting resources to policing law-abiding doctors and patients and put the resources where they’re needed and can be effective–on the borders and in real, street level policing. The way it seems we’re currently heading, we won’t all die from the few who are addicted, whether legally or not, but we all will be made to live like pre-judged criminals–no big deal for those who already live as criminals, but a big damn downgrade for those of us who routinely follow the law and act responsibly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very sorry for your loss, but the nuclear remedy you propose is non-scientific, contrary to decades of medical science and practice, and practically non-functional. How is it possible that we haven’t learned from alcohol tax/regulation, prohibition, the “war on drugs”, gun bans, 55 mph speed limits, etc. etc. that gummint cannot prevent people from doing what they want to with themselves. Sure, persecute the hell out of illegal dealers, people who illegally manufacture, and even frauds, but stay the hell away from lawfully practicing doctors and their patients. Virtue-signalling, overbearing prohibitions do nothing but foster and feed illegal activity–it’s one big big reason the drug cartels exist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a Visiting Nurse . This is huge and I am so glad to finally see this addressed. Here in NJ Patients are discharged with only 5 days of pain meds. Due to the new opioid laws in NJ. Patients with chronic pain due to diseases process are on such high doses of pain meds. They now must have a pain management doctor to prescribe their pain meds and each script must have a decrease dose. Understanding synthetic pain meds and how they affect the receptor in the brain is the beginning and challenge to the drug addiction.
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do TENS units or any other electronic/mechanical devices offer any relief to longterm pain patients?
LikeLike
georgiafl, we use electrostim (electric stimulation) for tough cases even with paralysis, so ES is far better than TENS, which we can use also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of us can’t use it because of hardware in our backs. I don’t take any drugs, prescription or otherwise, but those who do need them should not be penalized.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My mother in law had chronic back pain for years. She tried the TENS unit but it didn’t help her. It does work for some tho. I’ve used it and it helps me but I have a different kind of back issue. I think it’s most helpful as a component of treatment not just by itself
LikeLike
DANG! WP, or my phone, ate a big response that I am not going to repeat…
H-Wave
Alpha-Stim
Check ’em out.
LikeLike
Georgia,
The VA gave me an H-Wave machine a couple few months ago as my pain meds were slashed in half. It has been surprisingly effective.
Similar to TENS as to general appearance, it works much differently. TENS blocks pain during use, H-Wave actually drains nerve tissues of certain nutrients needed to send pain signals, offering hours of relief after use. The effects can even be cumulative.
Good for the back, muscles, joints, and such. It cannot address internal organs, can’t be used on the neck due to severe spasms that worsen
LikeLike
So once again your answer is to leave out true chronic pain patients …
People who don’t have real pain perhaps one day will know what real chronic pain is
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dorothy
I have multiple patients that use medicinal marijuana for chronic pain and it really does bring their pain level down to a level they can tolerate. No pain med will totally relieve pain . The goal is instructing pain management, we use a scale 1 – 10 when teaching pain management. Mobility, nutrition and also using heat and ice especially for bone pain.. Depression also plays a big part in pain. Patient with chronic pain , have depression due to quality of life. Chronic pain effects every aspect of their life, so sad. Some days it is hard seeing patients suffering from chronic pain.
LikeLike
Here is a perfect arena that our LORD knew that our president and our FLOTUS could make a real difference in the lives of millions of American adults, adolescents and regrettably children born to an addicted mother. You will not find two people in this world more dedicated to this epidemic than our Lion and our FLOTUS. Unlike Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” campaign, our President is going to go after every venue where these drugs are created, brought into our country and abused by doctors that over prescribe down to the addicts themselves.
God has blessed our country and I sleep well at night that we are in the greatest hands possible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not buying into the doctors over-prescribing story. It’s not happening. Doctors live in fear of being acused of over prescribing.
Years ago I reviewed a site by a doctor helping people wean off opiates. The process was not days or even months. They had learned from their work that it was a multi-year process that involved moving patients from one drug to another until they were fully free from the physiological damage caused by their use.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Black tar heroin has been around a long time. Fentynal is the game changer and being made in huge batches in mexico in factories the size of wal mart. Sinaloa cartels specialty………Pre cursors come into prts from China and yep meth is produced by the ton as well. mexico is the key and the destruction of the catrels and the product is what they must focus on not little rehab places and politicians wring their hands. It’s Mexico and Afghanistan… Take down the problem or have it ongoing forever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mexico and the WALL
punishing true pain patients seems to be the “answer” they want
shameful
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at where Prescott Bush got his money (it wasn’t just oil). Look at how “interested” the CIA is in Afghanistan. Those poppies have to go, even if it means no more poppyseed buns and “Mohnbrotchen” anymore…
LikeLike
I watched this live on MSNBC (someone has to do opposition research). EVERY talking head on there was floored, and absolutely effusive over FLOTUS and POTUS speeches. I mean…it was jaw dropping. They’re changing their methods of attack. Something in the air today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’ve been completely embarrassed by yesterday’s revelations that the DNC / crooked Hillary colluded with Russian govt officials to manufacture the discredited dossier. This is the enemedia trying to regain some credibility.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Narcissists cannot be embarrassed!
LikeLike
Wow. Thanks for the report, JD. Wish I’d seen that.
LikeLike
I wrote an email just yesterday to the Congressman in my district in response to his email on this very subject.
There is a bigger “epidemic” caused IMO by “psyche drugs” being Rx’d like candy given & for little to no reason to far too many people. And that has been going on for far too long. I told him we need to crack down of the laws already on the books about all “controlled” Rx drugs which are now prescribed too much.
Some psyche drugs are extremely addictive, like Xanax and similar, that sometimes are given freely long enough to get the patient hooked, then the Rx is cut off: this leaves the addicted patient to seek relief from street dealers, who waste no time in getting the person hooked on something else, often opiods.
The patient, whose conscience, reasoning ability, and willpower has been weakened by those very psyche drugs that were prescribed by a physician, and who is now addicted to the “medicine” he can no longer get from his doc, is in a very vulnerable state and can easily be swayed by a street dealer to accept whatever he deals that might bring any relief for the Rx-caused addiction.
Some “psyche” drugs are said to be “non-addictive,” but I have my doubts: any psyche drug that
you must “taper off gradually” to “avoid risk of possible suicide” is IMO addictive! And that includes Prozac and all its relatives and substitutes.
I know these things from being a Clinical Scientist, and from seeing it far too many times.
I know the drug Rx’s are too easily obtained from having been offered Rx’s myself
1) when a pet died
2) when I was sad at an appt because I witnessed a crow eating baby birds just before a visit with a NURSE practioner
3) when my daughter left for college
4) when I teared up during a medical history when talking about the death of my beloved father.
5) when I laughingly quipped “Gosh, my nerves are shot” because someone had pulled out in front of my car and very nearly caused an accident on my way to a check up
None of these instances warranted a prescription. I wasn’t “bawling,” I merely teared up. I was in office for allergies or colds or ordinary checkups. These instances cover many years and different doctors in different states where I have lived. I learned not to “chat” with doctors & never to “joke” b/c in my experience, they generally do not have much sense-of-humor.
Now I just stay out of doctor offices as much as possible: that has become my version of “preventive medicine!” It prevents misdiagnoses, bad Rx drugs, and unneeded “hunting expeditions” for something wrong that they can “treat” and make $.
(Not advice for anyone else, just my own opinion for my own case.)
[If you have a tender heart, and you make a medical person “uncomfortable” by blinking back a tear, they WILL try to give you “medication” for it. I did NOT accept those medications either time. I told them that IMO we need more caring people, and less drug-induced robots in this world, and that I was not “depressed” just “expressive.”]
My sister DID listen to her doctors & thus quite innocently got hooked on Rx’d “sadness-drugs” then on “bad nerves-drugs.” That led to Rx’d “pain drugs” for headaches and backaches (symptoms which appeared, real or not, only AFTER her rounds of sadness-drugs and bad-nerves -drugs were stopped.) Lost her career, her health. Attempted suicide. She is gone now, dead by 59: fell (likely from drugs) and severely bruised herself which resulted in a fatal blood clot. I miss her. She had a tenderheart too.
Helping the current addicts is not enough. Teaching young people that sadness, times of mourning… and certainly tenderheartedness…are NOT sicknesses..This.is.important!
Ordinary situational sadness is NORMAL and although it sometimes hurts, it will pass. Do not allow docs to medicate normal emotions. Psyche meds kill.
(I also do not take pain meds in general. I did take a shot once for a kidney stone, but no “follow up Rx.” So far I am lucky, I guess: What pains I do have I can manage without Rx…at least so far. Keeping fingers crossed that that does not change. I hope to live out my life accepting the good days, the sad days and the bad days of it, with a clear mind.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
KBR, the over the counter drugs are even worse and are considered our #1 killer as people choose products that contain similar “drugs” and wind up sicker or dead. This blew my mind in having to study pharmacology that over the counter are truly dangerous and then prescriptions drugs dealt out like candy. You will be hearing more about Oriental Medicine being given the opportunity to be more effective, less costly, and doesn’t kill. Many of us also talk about nutrition, I like to teach some Qi Gong exercises, meditation, etc., all of which are great to health.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just remember… Alcohol is still king…. and its legal….Prohibition didn’t work… made it worse!
Alcoholism is three fold…a physical reaction (allergy) induces physical craving; a mental obsession (insanity before the next drink) and the spiritual malady (underlying condition of the soul)…. only a spiritual solution can overcome this addiction…. and yes folks alcohol is a “drug” (a depressant)
http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/alcoholism-epidemic-more-1-8-americans-are-now-alcoholics-1634315
Alcoholism epidemic in the USA: More than 1 in 8 Americans are now alcoholics
Alcoholism has risen 49% in the US in just 11 years, national surveys find.
Excerpt
“Unseen epidemic
The largest change was in the most severe alcohol use category. The number of people who had received a diagnosis of alcoholism over the period of the two studies shot up by 49%, affecting 12.7% of the total population. This means 1 in 8 Americans received a diagnosis of alcoholism in the year before the latest survey.
“The increases were unprecedented relative to the past two decades,” study author Bridget Grant of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, Rockville, told IBTimes UK.
Despite its prevalence, Americans are not sufficiently aware of the alcoholism crisis.
“The increases in alcohol related outcomes may have been overshadowed by increases in less prevalent drugs like marijuana and opioids, although all increases in alcohol and other substances are important.”
But like those other epidemics, the increasing rates of alcoholism in the US are a symptom of a broader problem with addictive substances in the US, writes psychiatrist Marc Schuckit of the University of California, San Diego, in an editorial in the same issue of the journal.”
Die in the problem or Live in the solution ….One day at a time!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why do ppl always lump cannabis in with synthetic heroin? Geez… Do you know how many Vets have given up what amounts to heroin and psychotropic psych meds for cannabis?
LikeLiked by 1 person
high, may I use your last statement? It is a great thing to share with everyone not only with alcohol but with over-eating crap foods and being obese or morbidly obese, sugar addition, etc. We can all stop, think and help ourselves and others as good families, friends, neighbors. Not all will listen, but we can try and try again.
LikeLike
How can throwing my tax money at drug abuse solve anything?
Most of the patients my daughter cares for as a nurse are there, for free, because of drug abuse. No amount of money will stop them.
There are prostitutes in the hospital due to drug abuse ilnesses TURNING TRICKS IN THEIR HOSPITAL BEDS.
How will my tax money help someone of this mentality?
This is a heart issue, not a money issue.
Now, people who do not abuse opioids will be prevented from getting them. Once again, punish the innocent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And here you have the key–it’s a money issue in that as long as our tax $ go to support people who make bad and illegal life choices, those people will continue to live and be the burdens they are. There also needs to be fear and the strong disincentive to do bad illegal stuff that comes from seeing other people destroying themselves and knowing the “safety net” isn’t going to catch them will produce.
While correlation does not equal causation, it can’t be completely ignored that the problem of drug addiction has skyrocketed right along with gummint welfare, starting with LBJ’s ironically named Great Society, with a too brief hiatus when work requirements were instituted for welfare benefits (forced down Klintoon’s throat by the last GOP congress–distinguished from GOPe, then allowed to expire under either Shrub or 0bunghole).
Fundamentally, if we have the right to our own thoughts, we have the right to alter our state of mind. We don’t have the right to endanger or take support from anyone else while we do that or any other endeavor, but it is not the gummint’s bidnez to regulate our mental states. Yet that is exactly what 99% of current drug enforcement policy attempts and utterly fails to do. Target the cartels and criminal elements dealing and engaging in other criminality related to illegal drug trade and at the same time, let illegal drug users kill themselves, since that’s their choice. The problem will diminish to infinitesimal size in a generation.
LikeLike
We were upper middle class and I had a sister who tried heroin with boyfriend……..My life changed and my job was to hide all this from my mom who could never understand what happened so quickly…….I went on holidays to bring her home a few hours and my mom always cried. Where I had to go would curl your hair. The stolen grandmothers wedding ring and all the stuff she stole was heartbreaking as my mom suffered greatly. The child I had to take at gunpoint back to give to my mom to raise as sister was out of control. The life in and out of prison and the boyfriends and low lifes who gave her the OD’s and the hospital…The needle marks …….Oh man what a ride you’ll never know… i pray you never do…………..God bless Melania………..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am not a fan of big government solutions. I am a fan of personal accountability. However I believe what we are seeing is a combination of problems with no easy answers,no easy solutions. Yes, it is a problem for people that have to have these painkillers to survive. Chronic debilitating pain is a killer. (Suicide is an issue with chronic pain) But one aspect of this issue that I have not seen mentioned here is what has been created by the FDA in apparent collusion with Big Pharma. The granddaddy of this opioid nightmare is oxycontin. (sic)) That drug, highly addictive, was approved under suspicious circumstances. (On the phone and can’t link but you should be able to find it in a search engine) My own mother who suffered severe chronic back pain for many years before she passed, became addicted. And her politics were often to the right of Atilla the Hun (we used to joke). She also completely denied she ws addicted. Of couse. She followed her prescription and it hooked her. There are no easy answers, but a first good clue is to follow the money, whether it’s the FDA or the cartels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a tough one cause I want the people who need and especially want help to get it. I don’t want people who suffer with chronic pain denied meds or have their pain inadequately treated. My mother in law had to fight for her pain meds. The battle wore her out. She tried everything the doc suggested: TENS unit, some kind of ear thing(can’t remember the name), massage. She used to get Celebrex (which did help) along with narcs but then medicare wouldn’t pay for it so she took something else that wasn’t as effective. I could type for hours about her chronic pain and the chronic pain of getting her meds.
Bottom line: if someone legitimately requires narcotics to control pain they should have them. If it’s legit they will have documentation, physical exams, X-rays, MRI, physical therapy eval, etc. They will have what they need to justify the use of opioids. Nobody will be pain free nor should they expect to be free from any/all pain. The pain should be managed so that the person can have a decent quality of life and not be depressed about being in pain or stressed about getting meds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^^THIS EXACTLY!!!!^^^ Thanks very much for understanding and prayers for you and your mother!
LikeLike
Anyone ever watch the movie “Amazing Grace”?
http://www.amazinggracemovie.com/
Excellent portrayal of opiate use as Wilberforce suffered
horribly from Crohn’s disease and that is what medicine offered for it at that time.
His will to persevere until slavery was abolished is inspiring.
That he did it while suffering such torment inspires even more.
(So grateful that today the work continues to fight human trafficking in all it’s horrible forms.)
LikeLike
Another campaign promise kept or attempted to keep — he told New Hampshire voters who have a bad opiod crisis going on there that he would try to do something. If the Deep State/Bureaucrats/Permanent Democrat Majority don’t stop him, he will.
LikeLike
Clean, Safe Places For Heroin Addicts To Shoot Up: Coming To A City Near You?
Mar 30, 2016
Addicts inject themselves at the InSite supervised injection facility in Vancouver, Canada. AFP PHOTO/Laurent Vu The (Photo credit should read Laurent Vu The/AFP/Getty Images)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ritarubin/2016/03/30/clean-safe-places-for-heroin-addicts-to-shoot-up-coming-to-a-city-near-you/#75af34e3ce95
~~~~
Awash in overdoses, Seattle creates safe sites for addicts to inject illegal drugs
January 2
Officials in Seattle on Friday approved the nation’s first “safe-injection” sites for users of heroin and other illegal drugs…
The sites — which offer addicts clean needles, medical supervision and quick access to drugs that reverse the effects of an overdose — have long been popular in Europe. Now, with the U.S. death toll rising, the idea is gaining traction in a number of American cities, including Boston, New York City and Ithaca, N.Y.
[…]
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/awash-in-overdoses-seattle-creates-safe-sites-for-addicts-to-inject-illegal-drugs/2017/01/27/ddc58842-e415-11e6-ba11-63c4b4fb5a63_story.html
LikeLike
It’s almost like a Venn diagram of 2 separate problems with addicts making up one universe and pain patients making up another. Most people (including the medical community) don’t understand the hell faced by people living with intense physical pain and the pharmaceutical help they need to be functional. I’m glad to see the push for drug companies to research non-addictive pain medications, but just because people need strong drugs for pain relief doesn’t mean they will automatically become addicts, nor should they be treated as such.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless a big breakthru occurs rehab is a never ending revolving door. It solves nothing only gives a family a little time not to worry about that call or some crime committed and now in prison….Remember a junkie needs $100 a day to not get sick and come out to steal. A tweeker needs a little less but close. A heroin addict will do ANYTHING to get more dope…….Home invasion robbery..no problem… The public needs help too in all this.
LikeLike
Pharma Exec Bribed Doctors to Prescribe Potent Opioids to Patients Who Didn’t Need Them, Feds Say
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that they charged 74-year-old John Kapoor, the founder and majority owner of Insys Therapeutics Inc.,
Excerpt:
“In the midst of a nationwide opioid epidemic that has reached crisis proportions, Mr. Kapoor and his company stand accused of bribing doctors to overprescribe a potent opioid and committing fraud on insurance companies solely for profit,” said Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb in a statement. “Today’s arrest and charges reflect our ongoing efforts to attack the opioid crisis from all angles. We must hold the industry and its leadership accountable – just as we would the cartels or a street-level drug dealer.”
https://lawnewz.com/crazy/pharma-exec-bribed-doctors-to-prescribe-potent-opioid-to-patients-who-didnt-need-it-feds-say/
LikeLike
LikeLike