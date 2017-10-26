President Trump Opioid Crisis Announcement – 2:00pm Livestream…

President Trump is schedule to announce a public health emergency over the opioid crisis. This declaration of a public health emergency will allow grant money to be used for the opioid epidemic and ease certain laws and regulations to help deal with it. (This is different from declaring the opioid crisis a national emergency.)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will declare the nation’s opioid crisis a public health emergency on Thursday in a bid to redirect federal resources and loosen regulations to combat widespread abuse, senior administration officials said.

