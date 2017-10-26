October 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #280

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t be a lobbyist so going to a law firm. Boring!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
This will be an interesting trip. Really looking forward to this one.
LikeLike
POTUS is awesome. Looking back at that presser before getting on chopper. Dang, he is a hoot. He probably, no is, the first president since Reagan I enjoy listening to.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks you, President Trump! Thank you!
One of the reasons I knew releasing the Kennedy files was the right thing to do, is that I imagined Katica would think it was the right thing to do.
She was the one who proved that Comey lied to protect Hillary, and that started the whole Hillary email scandal crumbling. She’s the one who is always waiting for the FBI to release files, and discovered that they were doing it without announcement. So I asked myself, what would Katica do, not what would Comey do. We know what Comey would do – hide the truth. And we know what Katica would do – release it. EASY DECISION!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
What an election. Someone made a THREE HOUR version of this that had 100’s of thousands of views. And the stupid RINOs and Dems thought Hillary would win??!????!!! Too funny.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Gag order lifted: DOJ says informant can speak to Congress on Uranium One, Russia bribery case with Clinton links
In a statement, the department said it had authorized the informant to speak to the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, House Oversight Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, in addition to select staffers.
The department said the informant could provide “any information or documents he has concerning alleged corruption or bribery involving transactions in the uranium market,” including Russian company Rosatom, subsidiary Tenex, Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/10/25/justice-department-provides-fbi-uranium-one-informant-to-congress
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Big Ugly has now officially begun!!!
I have been to a bunch of other websites this evening in order to check on the ‘progressive’ drones reaction to this.
They have flooded the websites, in a panic and in full meltdown mode!
They know the noose is tightening, and they cannot do anything to stop it!
I am a strong believer in what I call the Eleventh Commandment:
“Thou shall not get away with it.”
The payback will be epic!
Gitmo will be getting a bunch of new ‘residents’!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you for taking one for the team, Guyver, your sacrifice is deeply appreciated 👍
Pray, pray and pray again 🙏
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah man, this is getting good! Remember when President Trump kept saying “you’ll see” when the media kept asking about the calm before the storm (and all the media insisted he was talking about North Korea)? And President Trump is STILL teasing more. And you could see how much he just LOVES doing this in the improptu presser earlier today. He couldn’t hold it in after all the teasing and laughed a little at the end, and the media was still running around in the dark yelling “WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?!”
This is so much fun, I don’t know how anyone could ever feel down with President Trump in charge.
LikeLike
Mind if I ask specifically the sites you visited? You don’t necessarily have to include links. I have a few that I like to look at, just wondering if they are the same ones.
LikeLike
IT’S HAPPENING!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I, for one, will not bank on anything of importance coming from this. Nah, not one iota.
LikeLike
Politicans can smell and feel danger faster than animals. Very soon democrats leaders and their spokesperson will start leaving Clinton’s plantation and keeping distance from Obama. Brian Fallon already started jumping away from Clintons. VA election will stamp Obama magic touch is stamp for another election lose.
Can’t wait for independent investigation on U1 and fake dossier.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When’s that VA. Gov. election?
LikeLiked by 1 person
About 2 weeks from now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thx, Guyver.
If I’m around, I’m going to go to a Dem site and watch the blow by blow.
Hopefully, it’ll be more of the usual…..high hopes early on then, later in the evening, dashed completely and tears/screaming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hannity reported that the gag order is being lifted from the FBI informant so he can talk on Uranium One.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m almost giddy over the prospect of Hillary finally having to face her crimes.
Please tell me its gonna happen!
https://spectator.org/dirty-hillary-hoist-by-her-own-petard/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill is probably excited too 🙂
LikeLike
“there’s no way you’re going to tie me into this,”
– Rep Barney Frank-
————-
EXCLUSIVE – Barney Frank Confirms: No Congressional Oversight of Clinton Cash Uranium Deal
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/05/19/exclusive-barney-frank-confirms-no-congressional-oversight-of-clinton-cash-uranium-deal/
Excerpt:
“Though former Representative [Barney] Frank may believe “there’s no way you’re going to tie me into this,” if current House Financial Services Committee Chairman Hensarling chooses to hold hearings on the role of CFIUS in the 2010 ARMZ-Uranium One transaction, the degree to which Frank exercised Congressional oversight of that transaction may be one of several topics the committee addresses.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
How utterly awesome to draw Barney Frank into this mess! Delicious! I shall go buy more popcorn…..!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
After next November, they won’t need to abolish the filibuster rule.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally! After 11 innings, the Astros win 7-6. Go ‘Stros!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was a great game to watch!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yipee!!!! 🎉⚾️🎉⚾️🎉⚾️ Go Astros!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, in general, are people more into Baseball now if they’ve given up on FB? Is that happening?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Whats shocking?
He’s a typical Democrat. If you gave him a free Lamborghini he’d complain that it only had 3/4 of a tank of gas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was blown away by Tucker Carlson’s coverage tonight!
He straight up ripped the Mandalay shooting official narrative into tiny shreds. Never thought I’d see such a thing on a “main stream” cable news channel!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has been on this, questioning the information we are being provided. He keeps saying he is not a conspiracy theorist, but that the investigation owes us answers and information and they are not providing it.
And he is right. And without that, what are we to think? There is something really wrong, SMELLY wrong, in this Mandalay Bay shooting.
LikeLike
.
.
.
.
Congressional ‘Climate Change’ Report Relies On Work Funded By The Democrat’s Largest Donor
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/24/congressional-climate-change-report-relies-on-work-funded-by-the-democrats-largest-donor/?utm_source=site-share
LikeLike
LikeLike
So, this is the way I was explaining the situation to someone on facebook. Interestingly, after I posted this (in a couple of posts, not all at once) FB started deleting my posts, all of my comments on the thread and instantly “disappears” my comments. I guess I must have touched on a nerve of one of their censors! This is exactly what I posted. Its an amateur understanding but is it the gen idea of what has been happening? Not sure if I have understood it all and want to make sure I am saying it right….
Try to follow the timeline to understand the differences: Fusion GPS was hired by a GOP candidate to do opposition research against then Candidate Trump. That GOP candidate stopped paying/ended its association with Fusion GPS by April, 2016, probably before when Jeb had been thoroughly rejected by the GOP voters but definitely by April. By then, the GOP voters had clearly rejected all of the establishment candidates and had chosen President Trump so the paying candidate & their deep pocket donor/s were no longer interested in further Fusion GPS research.
AFTER April, 2016 the same company was hired by Hillary, et al and the DNC to do opposition research on then Candidate Trump. Christopher Steele was not hired until June, 2016 and it was at this time, after now working for the DNC, that the Russia conspiracy narrative began to take shape. It is Steele, who previously worked in Russia for British intelligence that complied individual reports re Trump/Kremlin, etc. But, as the Washington Post reports this was in June, 2016.
Fussion clearly states that the GOP hired research pertained to Trump’s business dealings, not Russia and not the Russia dossier and not info by Steele. Different clients, different projects, different sources, same subject. Both failed but one legal, the other not so much and has been lied about for 12 months as the DNC and Hillary campaign denied having anything to do with it.https://www.washingtonpost.com/…/226fabf0-b8e4-11e7…
What is the distinction between Jeb/Marco/Big GOP”e” big donor Fusion research and the DNC/Hillary Fusion research? Steele and the Russian resources collaboration. The huge irony is that the June, 2016 DNC/Hillary paid for “Russian Dossier” is actually Russian conspiracy to paint Trump in a Fake Russian conspiracy of falsely colluding with Russia! And, icing on the cake, it is illegal to pay foreign citizens for opposition research.
It was this fake file of carefully contrived lies that was used as the flimsy basis for Obama’s FBI under Comey to wiretap Trump, a sitting president using the Executive branch to research the opposition candidate! Yikes! Interestingly, the person with the most Russian ties seem to be Paul Manafort who formerly worked with Podesta (who failed to disclose ties properly as did Fusion) for Russia which ties it back to Hillary. Was he a mole for Hillary? Leaked emails did say that she and the DNC thought he would be easier to beat and wanted him to lead in the primaries. Hmmmm Who else is involved?
McCain for one as he supposedly learned about this dossier from a former British ambassador and went out of the country to get it … but now we know the DNC was paying for it and had commissioned it. So what was his connection and who was he really working for/trying to help?
Why was he the cover story of how the FBI came to have the dossier?
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/03/how-the-explosive-russian-dossier-was-compiled-christopher-steele
LikeLike
Could someone post Don Jr.’s tweet about meeting in Dallas w/T. Boone Pickens and the America First Policies team? Does my heart good to see them making these connections. AFP is the PAC that Brad Parscale & Katrina Pierson are heading up. I think Brad’s group is also doing all of the videos that PDJT puts out. (Thanks in advance to anyone who posts it here)👍🏻
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Hillary locked up yet?
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙂 🙂
Happy Birthday!!
🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Five women accuse journalist and ‘Game Change’ co-author Mark Halperin of sexual harassment
October 25, 2017
Veteran journalist Mark Halperin sexually harassed women while he was in a powerful position at ABC News, according to five women who shared their previously undisclosed accounts with CNN and others who did not experience the alleged harassment personally, but were aware of it.
[…]
But women who spoke to CNN say he also had a dark side not made public until now. The stories of harassment shared with CNN range in nature from propositioning employees for sex to kissing and grabbing one’s breasts against her will. Three of the women who spoke to CNN described Halperin as, without consent, pressing an erection against their bodies while he was clothed. Halperin denies grabbing a woman’s breasts and pressing his genitals against the three women.
[…]
http://money.cnn.com/2017/10/25/media/mark-halperin-sexual-harassment-allegations/index.html
LikeLike
gross!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of my favorite debate moments! I never get tired of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most Epic mic drop of my lifetime.
LikeLike
Talkin’ about fake news! I can’t believe people actually get paid to write this nonsensical article.
LikeLike
They are spinning themselves further into insanity and irrelevance. It’s actually kinda funny to watch.
LikeLike
Hillary says she knew nuffin’ about it….
LikeLike
This is Yuge!
LikeLike
Hoping Julian has something extra special for Hillary’s birthday!
LikeLike
Id say it…but he says it best!
LikeLike