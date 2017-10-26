October 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #280

Posted on October 26, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

66 Responses to October 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #280

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:23 am

  7. Brant says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:23 am

    POTUS is awesome. Looking back at that presser before getting on chopper. Dang, he is a hoot. He probably, no is, the first president since Reagan I enjoy listening to.

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:23 am

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 26, 2017 at 12:39 am

      Thanks you, President Trump! Thank you!

      One of the reasons I knew releasing the Kennedy files was the right thing to do, is that I imagined Katica would think it was the right thing to do.

      She was the one who proved that Comey lied to protect Hillary, and that started the whole Hillary email scandal crumbling. She’s the one who is always waiting for the FBI to release files, and discovered that they were doing it without announcement. So I asked myself, what would Katica do, not what would Comey do. We know what Comey would do – hide the truth. And we know what Katica would do – release it. EASY DECISION!

  9. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

  10. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Gag order lifted: DOJ says informant can speak to Congress on Uranium One, Russia bribery case with Clinton links

    In a statement, the department said it had authorized the informant to speak to the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, House Oversight Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, in addition to select staffers.

    The department said the informant could provide “any information or documents he has concerning alleged corruption or bribery involving transactions in the uranium market,” including Russian company Rosatom, subsidiary Tenex, Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/10/25/justice-department-provides-fbi-uranium-one-informant-to-congress

    • Guyver1 says:
      October 26, 2017 at 12:40 am

      The Big Ugly has now officially begun!!!
      I have been to a bunch of other websites this evening in order to check on the ‘progressive’ drones reaction to this.
      They have flooded the websites, in a panic and in full meltdown mode!
      They know the noose is tightening, and they cannot do anything to stop it!
      I am a strong believer in what I call the Eleventh Commandment:
      “Thou shall not get away with it.”
      The payback will be epic!
      Gitmo will be getting a bunch of new ‘residents’!!!

      • Minnie says:
        October 26, 2017 at 12:48 am

        Thank you for taking one for the team, Guyver, your sacrifice is deeply appreciated 👍

        Pray, pray and pray again 🙏

        🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

      • rsanchez1990 says:
        October 26, 2017 at 12:53 am

        Ah man, this is getting good! Remember when President Trump kept saying “you’ll see” when the media kept asking about the calm before the storm (and all the media insisted he was talking about North Korea)? And President Trump is STILL teasing more. And you could see how much he just LOVES doing this in the improptu presser earlier today. He couldn’t hold it in after all the teasing and laughed a little at the end, and the media was still running around in the dark yelling “WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?!”

        This is so much fun, I don’t know how anyone could ever feel down with President Trump in charge.

      • Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
        October 26, 2017 at 12:57 am

        Mind if I ask specifically the sites you visited? You don’t necessarily have to include links. I have a few that I like to look at, just wondering if they are the same ones.

        Like

    • nwtex says:
      October 26, 2017 at 1:17 am

      I, for one, will not bank on anything of importance coming from this. Nah, not one iota.

      Like

  13. SR says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Politicans can smell and feel danger faster than animals. Very soon democrats leaders and their spokesperson will start leaving Clinton’s plantation and keeping distance from Obama. Brian Fallon already started jumping away from Clintons. VA election will stamp Obama magic touch is stamp for another election lose.
    Can’t wait for independent investigation on U1 and fake dossier.

  14. jwingermany says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Hannity reported that the gag order is being lifted from the FBI informant so he can talk on Uranium One.

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:29 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 5 people

    October 26, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 6 people

    October 26, 2017 at 12:35 am

    I’m almost giddy over the prospect of Hillary finally having to face her crimes.
    Please tell me its gonna happen!

    https://spectator.org/dirty-hillary-hoist-by-her-own-petard/

    Liked by 2 people

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:35 am

    “there’s no way you’re going to tie me into this,”
    – Rep Barney Frank-

    ————-

    EXCLUSIVE – Barney Frank Confirms: No Congressional Oversight of Clinton Cash Uranium Deal
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/05/19/exclusive-barney-frank-confirms-no-congressional-oversight-of-clinton-cash-uranium-deal/

    Excerpt:

    “Though former Representative [Barney] Frank may believe “there’s no way you’re going to tie me into this,” if current House Financial Services Committee Chairman Hensarling chooses to hold hearings on the role of CFIUS in the 2010 ARMZ-Uranium One transaction, the degree to which Frank exercised Congressional oversight of that transaction may be one of several topics the committee addresses.”

  20. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 5 people

  21. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Finally! After 11 innings, the Astros win 7-6. Go ‘Stros!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  22. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:40 am

  24. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:50 am

    I was blown away by Tucker Carlson’s coverage tonight!

    He straight up ripped the Mandalay shooting official narrative into tiny shreds. Never thought I’d see such a thing on a “main stream” cable news channel!

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      October 26, 2017 at 1:17 am

      He has been on this, questioning the information we are being provided. He keeps saying he is not a conspiracy theorist, but that the investigation owes us answers and information and they are not providing it.

      And he is right. And without that, what are we to think? There is something really wrong, SMELLY wrong, in this Mandalay Bay shooting.

      Like

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:50 am

    .
    .

    .
    .

    Congressional ‘Climate Change’ Report Relies On Work Funded By The Democrat’s Largest Donor
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/24/congressional-climate-change-report-relies-on-work-funded-by-the-democrats-largest-donor/?utm_source=site-share

  27. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:52 am

    So, this is the way I was explaining the situation to someone on facebook. Interestingly, after I posted this (in a couple of posts, not all at once) FB started deleting my posts, all of my comments on the thread and instantly “disappears” my comments. I guess I must have touched on a nerve of one of their censors! This is exactly what I posted. Its an amateur understanding but is it the gen idea of what has been happening? Not sure if I have understood it all and want to make sure I am saying it right….

    Try to follow the timeline to understand the differences: Fusion GPS was hired by a GOP candidate to do opposition research against then Candidate Trump. That GOP candidate stopped paying/ended its association with Fusion GPS by April, 2016, probably before when Jeb had been thoroughly rejected by the GOP voters but definitely by April. By then, the GOP voters had clearly rejected all of the establishment candidates and had chosen President Trump so the paying candidate & their deep pocket donor/s were no longer interested in further Fusion GPS research.

    AFTER April, 2016 the same company was hired by Hillary, et al and the DNC to do opposition research on then Candidate Trump. Christopher Steele was not hired until June, 2016 and it was at this time, after now working for the DNC, that the Russia conspiracy narrative began to take shape. It is Steele, who previously worked in Russia for British intelligence that complied individual reports re Trump/Kremlin, etc. But, as the Washington Post reports this was in June, 2016.

    Fussion clearly states that the GOP hired research pertained to Trump’s business dealings, not Russia and not the Russia dossier and not info by Steele. Different clients, different projects, different sources, same subject. Both failed but one legal, the other not so much and has been lied about for 12 months as the DNC and Hillary campaign denied having anything to do with it.https://www.washingtonpost.com/…/226fabf0-b8e4-11e7…

    What is the distinction between Jeb/Marco/Big GOP”e” big donor Fusion research and the DNC/Hillary Fusion research? Steele and the Russian resources collaboration. The huge irony is that the June, 2016 DNC/Hillary paid for “Russian Dossier” is actually Russian conspiracy to paint Trump in a Fake Russian conspiracy of falsely colluding with Russia! And, icing on the cake, it is illegal to pay foreign citizens for opposition research.

    It was this fake file of carefully contrived lies that was used as the flimsy basis for Obama’s FBI under Comey to wiretap Trump, a sitting president using the Executive branch to research the opposition candidate! Yikes! Interestingly, the person with the most Russian ties seem to be Paul Manafort who formerly worked with Podesta (who failed to disclose ties properly as did Fusion) for Russia which ties it back to Hillary. Was he a mole for Hillary? Leaked emails did say that she and the DNC thought he would be easier to beat and wanted him to lead in the primaries. Hmmmm Who else is involved?

    McCain for one as he supposedly learned about this dossier from a former British ambassador and went out of the country to get it … but now we know the DNC was paying for it and had commissioned it. So what was his connection and who was he really working for/trying to help?
    Why was he the cover story of how the FBI came to have the dossier?

    https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/03/how-the-explosive-russian-dossier-was-compiled-christopher-steele

  28. Landslide says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Could someone post Don Jr.’s tweet about meeting in Dallas w/T. Boone Pickens and the America First Policies team? Does my heart good to see them making these connections. AFP is the PAC that Brad Parscale & Katrina Pierson are heading up. I think Brad’s group is also doing all of the videos that PDJT puts out. (Thanks in advance to anyone who posts it here)👍🏻

  29. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:55 am

  31. nwtex says:
    October 26, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Five women accuse journalist and ‘Game Change’ co-author Mark Halperin of sexual harassment
    October 25, 2017

    Veteran journalist Mark Halperin sexually harassed women while he was in a powerful position at ABC News, according to five women who shared their previously undisclosed accounts with CNN and others who did not experience the alleged harassment personally, but were aware of it.

    […]

    But women who spoke to CNN say he also had a dark side not made public until now. The stories of harassment shared with CNN range in nature from propositioning employees for sex to kissing and grabbing one’s breasts against her will. Three of the women who spoke to CNN described Halperin as, without consent, pressing an erection against their bodies while he was clothed. Halperin denies grabbing a woman’s breasts and pressing his genitals against the three women.

    […]

    http://money.cnn.com/2017/10/25/media/mark-halperin-sexual-harassment-allegations/index.html

  33. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Talkin’ about fake news! I can’t believe people actually get paid to write this nonsensical article.

  34. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Hillary says she knew nuffin’ about it….

  35. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:15 am

    This is Yuge!

  36. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Hoping Julian has something extra special for Hillary’s birthday!

  37. mazziflol says:
    October 26, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Id say it…but he says it best!

