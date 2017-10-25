Wednesday October 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
This just kinda fits my mood.
I LOVE this song by the Church and it’s been saved in my favorites over at YT for a few years. So glad you like them also. I have a number of 80’s tunes saved over there.
sobering … worth a quick scroll
Photos: Islamic State Leaves Former ‘Capital’ Raqqa in Complete Ruin
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/10/23/photos-islamic-state-leaves-former-capital-raqqa-complete-ruin/
that’s all those SOB’S DO, IS DESTROY EVERYTHING GOOD.
they ALL NEED KILLED OFF AND ASAP.
What kills me Jim were all the ancient antiquities they destroyed. I recall they murdered one of the curators because he had tried to hide some of them.
I had read the story about his murder at another news site but this was the gentleman, an 83 year old archaeologist, Khaled al-Asaad.
The Senseless Death of Mr. Palmyra
[snip]
When the self-proclaimed Islamic State took the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra in May, many waited for the smashing to begin. “ISIS has vowed to destroy these vast temples. Are they capable of doing that?” one television journalist asked a former British Museum curator, expectantly. Another news anchor declared: “We’ve failed to save the humans in this disaster. What likelihood is there that we will be able to save the stones?”
Except there are still people in Palmyra, along with the vast Roman-era ruins. One of those people, who spent his life studying, excavating, and preserving the stones in his hometown, was murdered this week at the hands of the Islamic State. Instead of lining Palmyra’s triumphal arch with dynamite or bulldozing the Temple of Bel, like so many imagined they would, the criminals killed an 83-year-old archaeologist. For 40 years, Khaled al-Asaad was the director of antiquities in Palmyra and ran its museum. “Mr. Palmyra,” as another Syrian archaeologist remembered him, was beheaded in public in the center of town by the jihadis, who then strung up his body with his head at his feet. His glasses were still on.
“They killed him because he would not betray his deep commitment to Palmyra,” Irina Bokova, the director-general of UNESCO, said in a statement. The Islamic State reportedly held Asaad for weeks, trying to get him to reveal where artifacts had been stashed away when the group stormed the ancient caravan city, whose monumental ruins sit in an oasis in the desert halfway between Damascus and the Euphrates.
http://foreignpolicy.com/2015/08/20/the-senseless-murder-of-mr-palmyra-syria-culture-islamic-state-khalid-al-asaad/
Destroyers of Mankind.
ISIS and others of their kind are terrible, full of pure hate. I’m glad President Trump is able to rally the “world’s troops” to fight back.
I am about to go the way of all the earth,” he said. “So be strong, act like a man, and observe what the Lord your God requires: Walk in obedience to him, and keep his decrees and commands, his laws and regulations, as written in the Law of Moses. Do this so that you may prosper in all you do and wherever you go.
1 Kings 2:2-3
More fake hate crime.
Of course the student body had to sit through “diversity teach-ins” after the initial incident.
No motive for the attack has been released, but Chief Heighes called the attacks “totally self-serving” and not “driven by politics or race.”
Ummm … I’d say it was “driven by race”.
Anti-white racism would be the accurate descriptor.
Man up, Chief. Give it a name.
Fake Hate Crime Busted: Police Arrest Black Man for KKK Graffiti at Michigan University
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/24/fake-hate-crime-busted-police-arrest-black-man-kkk-graffiti-michigan-university/
I agree with you, nimrodman – as did a number of commenters over at BB, it was racist – trying to make it appear it was done by whites.
LOL leave it to Branco.
If not Branco then Garrison. Or Ramirez.
These are the three top political cartoonists today from the RIGHT perspective, in my humble.
It’s Saturday at the guitar shop and the local flamencos show up to sample the new instruments. You can find scenes like this in all the major cities of Spain on most Saturdays.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Garrison, their style reminds me a bit of the Gipsy Kings, whom I adore.
thanks, Garrison…I love the singing.
When lived in SF, we would sometimes at night go down this little alley, and find a door which didn’t look any different than any other.
But when it opened, there were a huge bunch of people crammed into this little space, and a tiny stage in the front. One man and one woman appeared to thunderous applause. they took donations only.
The woman, whose name was Isa Mura, danced, and the man whose name I forget, played and sang.
I have been hooked since the first time I saw them.
Nice little impromptu offering.
Out of the broom closet just in time for Halloween…
https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/Out-of-the-broom-closet-Wiccans-and-witches-in-their-own-words-451613133.html
That’s a no thinker.
~~~
Kid Rock said he was only joking when he said he wanted to run for Senate. The musician told Howard Stern in an expletive-filled interview on SiriusXM that he is definitely not running for office.
When Stern asked about his plans, the Detroit-based rocker responded, “F**k no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?” Kid Rock then made it clear that he had talked about running for office and set up a campaign website just to drum up publicity.
“Who couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album,” he continued. “I’m going on tour too. Are you f***ing s***ting me?”
Rock’s new album “Sweet Southern Sugar” is set for release on Nov. 3, and he admitted that his so-called Senate campaign has been a fun ride for him.
[…]
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kid-rock-says-he-was-joking-about-running-for-senate/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab8a&linkId=43897208
Yeah? Well f*** him. I’m not buying the album.
Thanks for nothing Kid.
That woman (Kamala harass us) and that other woman (Diane need to retire stein) are longer my senators. I’ve left Cali hopefully for good today. currently moving myself and my son back east where i have family throughout Miss and Tenn. just in time for the mid terms muahaha. now if i can just red pill my mom (who is a huge dem that still is being gaslit and loving it) that would be a small miracle. maybe i can spread enough influence and inform enough people to start to erode the corrupt in the Memphis area.
