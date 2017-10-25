President Trump Extensive Interview With Lou Dobbs…

Posted on October 25, 2017 by

Earlier tonight Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs aired an exclusive interview with President Trump.  The content of the interview is exceptionally broad and wide ranging on all the pertinent issues currently occupying headlines.  WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, President Trump, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to President Trump Extensive Interview With Lou Dobbs…

  1. Sayit2016 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    That is a cool shot of the WH ; ) Hi Lou- you are one of my favorite people !

    Like

    Reply
  2. lav48erne says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Great interview!!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Sylvia Avery says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Excellent interview. Lou is my man, anyway, so I really liked the questions he asked.

    Even better, I liked the answers PDJT provided. His skill level at handling interviews and answering questions shouted at him by the poopyhead press keeps improving drastically. He is just really good at this, and getting better. I am in awe of him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. FofBW says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    The corruption is mind boggling. After the interview with PT Lou stated that the FBI should be basically rebooted, purged and new leadership.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    what an awesome image of lou! I’ll bet he cherishes this one bigly.
    I caught part of the interview over dinner, looking forward to catching the rest later

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s