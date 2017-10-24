Tuesday October 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

21 Responses to Tuesday October 24th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:17 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:19 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:29 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:32 am

  6. Harry Lime says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:43 am

    For those who have seen Ken Burn’s The Vietnam war in its entirety please let me know what you thought of it. Was it portrayed fairly? Did anything about it bother you? I have a strong interest in watching it but not if it was filled with excessive propaganda from either point of view. Thanks!

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 24, 2017 at 1:22 am

      Harry, we didn’t watch it for the exact same reason as you., hoping some of the vets would give their take on it. You may have to repost it in Presidential Thread and ask if they’d reply here in open thread.

      Ken Burns does a good job with his docus but we know he is a liberal, so we are careful not to get taken in by the liberal’s views.

    • smiley says:
      October 24, 2017 at 2:01 am

      Hi Harry Lime..I did watch it…yes, it was slanted, particularly in its coverage of the anti war Vets after they returned (Kerry !), and especially slanted in its coverage of the “draft dodgers” who fled to Canada, trying to make them out as “heroes”.

      it did not mention the atrocities by the communist north while focusing, instead, on the atrocities of the US, too much , imo.

      more sympathetic toward Johnson, not all toward Nixon.

      but…it was very interesting in other respects…and it was well-put together, visually, all things considered.

      it’s worth watching, imo.

      you will probably be annoyed by some of the interviews of some of the “activists”…the intimate one-on-one interviews of various vets & activists is a large part of this, along with the actual live footage of the war.

      the tragedy of Saigon is covered.

      but if you were an American soldier who fought over there during that war, you might be incensed by this documentary.

  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder:
    the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet.
    Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him:
    I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.
    He shall call upon me, and I will answer him:
    I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him.
    With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.
    Ps 91: 13-16

    That ends the chapter 91 of Psalms, also known as “The Warrior’s Prayer” for our military.

    May the Lord bless and keep you all safe in the coming days and weeks.

  8. nimrodman says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:52 am

    With Nov 4 coming up fast, it’s important that contemporary riot grrrrls be fashionably attired …

    The Femme’s Guide to Riot Fashion
    This Season’s Hottest Looks for the Discerning Anarchist Femme

    https://crimethinc.com/2017/10/16/the-femmes-guide-to-riot-fashion-this-seasons-hottest-looks-for-the-discerning-anarchist-femme

  9. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:14 am

  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Mark Wahlberg Says He Prayed to God for Forgiveness for This Movie
    http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/10/1003897-mark-wahlberg-says-prayed-god-forgiveness-movie/

  11. Lucille says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:53 am

    Here’s a Hollywood production we can be proud of…
    New Movie “Gosnell: America’s Biggest Serial Killer” is a Gripping Tale of Absolute Evil
    by Maria Gallagher – October 23, 2017
    http://www.lifenews.com/2017/10/23/new-movie-gosnell-americas-biggest-serial-killer-is-a-gripping-tale-of-absolute-evil/

  12. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Irish Blessing

    May God bless you
    with love and health
    for these are the
    true measures of
    joy and wealth.

