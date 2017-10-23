President Trump and Prime Minister Loong Lee Joint Press Conference – 1:45pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump holds a joint Rose Garden press conference with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Live Stream
Advertisements
President Donald Trump holds a joint Rose Garden press conference with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Live Stream
Yikes… what a LIMP handshake… that’s how a woman “shakes” a hand.
Anyhow, it looks like Donald Trump meets in a month more foreign heads of state than Obama met in eight years…. My head is truly spinning. But happy… it seems this man is really earning his keep as POTUS.
LikeLiked by 13 people
That’s nothing on Obama’s “handshake” with Raul Castro. It was more like Castro grabbing Obama’s wrist and Barry just letting his hand dangle like a wet noodle.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Barry was from Singapore too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought it was Indonesia–very different!
LikeLike
I send that picture out to my “liberal” friends who have communist leanings…I get back sputtering nonsense…LOL…
LikeLike
Yeah…. and he is donating that “keep” to charity. We are getting a real “Prize” from the private sector and a genuine “Made in America” Original. MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barry was from Singapore too
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barry lived in Indonesia not Singapore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama was supposedly born in Kenya and they no longer want him back there. Apparently, adopted by an Indonesian and hence is not an American citizen at all but a foreign student who came here and nothing more.
LikeLike
http://theamericanreport.org/2015/08/19/clues-unlock-obama-id/
LikeLike
http://theamericanreport.org/the-betrayal-papers/
LikeLike
https://www.google.com/search?q=obama%27s+father+subud&rlz=1C1KYPA_enUS642US643&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjSyYeMw4fXAhVHYiYKHXZyDIkQ_AUICygC&biw=1024&bih=473#imgrc=ys03mVboNFye4M:
LikeLike
[URL=http://s1331.photobucket.com/user/saskamare/media/SoebarkasDaddy_zps0961ff2c.jpg.html][IMG]http://i1331.photobucket.com/albums/w600/saskamare/SoebarkasDaddy_zps0961ff2c.jpg[/IMG][/URL]
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://imgur.com/Nv8jRAf
LikeLike
//s.imgur.com/min/embed.js
LikeLike
Handshake criticism and sarcasm? How deep. Give us all a break. Singapore is one of the finest run countries in the world and if only the rest of the world’s countries were as faithful an ally and trading partner we would be blessed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It could be a cultural thing. Look at how the PM of Japan shakes hands with Trump. His handshake and this PM’s are very similar. I know in Japan everyone bows to each other rather than shaking hands (or so my cousin says who was stationed there for several years).
You know, not everyone on the planet thinks like we do (believe it or not). For example, my husband says that the Mexicans that he used to meet in S. Texas typically shook hands very softly. He often had to hold back in how hard he squeezed their hands, but that didn’t mean they were pansies!
LikeLike
Exactly right, a cultural nuance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PM Loong served his country in uniform many years before becoming PM, and spent time at Fort Sill, OK, on exchange with the US Army. Your observation is ignorant – there are cultural norms at play in this level of interaction.
LikeLike
No he wasn’t…that was Indonesia…completely different.
LikeLike
PM may have little experience shaking hands.
Did you see Abe’s installation?
Much bowing, very formal…but nary a handshake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And probably less cold virus transmission etc. Handshaking has its downsides, especially during flu season
LikeLike
In Asia, unlike here the hand shake is not to give the appearance of strength, it’s a gustier of Friendship.
The Prime minsters Name should be expressed as such: Lee Hsien Loong,
LikeLike
Funny how the racist xenophobe seems to have a better rapport with foreign heads of state than the Obamassiah.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I love it when PTrump did not take any question. These stupid reporters can not tell in world map where is Singapore is.
LikeLiked by 8 people
None of the MSM questions would have been in context of a meeting with the Prime Minister. MSM ALWAYS goes back to their talking point du jour to try to lambast POTUS. They cannot even be honest enough to ask relevant (to the event) questions. I have never seen it yet in all of these months.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I truly hope and pray this omission of Qs when holding these pressers with Foreign Dignitaries is a policy decision.
Our press persists in embarrassing us in front of world leader with their kindergarten total disregard for the context or occasion.
They do the same thing with Sarah: she gives a detailed re-out of the days activity, and they ask her about the latest with A$$hat !
LikeLiked by 6 people
100% agree…unless WH press can stay on the topic at hand…why should he embarrass foreign leaders to their childish questions and rude behavior. Notice that thus far this 70,000 new jobs news isn’t even being given a nod by the MSM.
LikeLike
Foreign journalists when given the chance tend to stay on topic of the event. Shame we have to depend on them to get relevant questions.
LikeLike
Prime Minister of Singapore Loong needs to read children’s books on audio – What a VOICE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
daughn, I agree – lovely sound and lovely cadence. I look forward to visiting Singapore once more – modern, clean (except in muslim area and yuck!), and best of all has a laundromat! Great subway and great food especially down at the quay. English is their languish as well, so what’s not to like. Also islands and elephants to enjoy as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That joint press conference wasn’t very loong at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes — I actually thought Sundance was letting us know it was really long — didn’t catch his name.
LikeLike
I thought the same exact thing! Too funny!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prime Minister very polite and respectful. Obviously an educated man.
Fake News could learn some manners from him.
Good that they didn’t take questions. Media needs to be ignored and ridiculed
LikeLiked by 6 people
This PM has a certain aura about him that is both distinguished and charming and yet mischievous. He is a joy to listen to (as someone pointed out upthread) and fun to watch because of his interesting facial expressions.
LikeLike
Singapore KNOWS how to drive business to their country.
Finally we have a President who understands why!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Im sure they talked about ISIS quite a bit….Singapore has a large Sunni muslim population, and southeast Asia seems to be a hotspot now, especially since they have been dislodged from Iraq and Syria
LikeLike
And How many gambling places does Singapore have? And well run. Looking forward to seeing that country and all the sites and food one can imagine…
LikeLike
Excellent and the contract for the planes is even better. As mentioned above, I honestly hope he stops with the questions and ends the Press Conferences with Huckabee..It’s rime to let the media dry out and he could learn a lesson from Obama on this..Obama went a year without a press conference and they were on his side..We can get all the news we need from other sources without Fake News…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Singapore is a no nonsense nation. I would like to exchange some of our Fake Newspeople to Singapore where they could experience a good caning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
K.T. McFarland is the US Ambassador to Singapore. Excellent!
$13.8 billion Boeing deal with Singapore Airlines, 70,000 US jobs as a result.
Winning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad that Caroline Kennedy is no longer ambassador to Japan–they deserve better!!!
LikeLike
Hi there, I’m been enjoying CTH for several months now and have learned so much from Sundance as well as from the comments. Thank you all. Just want to say that Singapore Prime Minister’s surname is Lee, not Loong. He is of the Chinese race, and the Chinese put the surname first. While Singapore is an economic wonder, the ruling party has been in power for decades and is very corrupt; legally corrupt. It’s hard to explain to people who have not grown up in Singapore. An example: the PM and other ministers earn hefty salaries; far more than POTUS. I left Singapore for New Zealand years ago and thank God everyday. God bless you all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Name 2 countries in the world that don’t have corrupt and bribed officials……crickets
LikeLike
The PM of Singapore made it a point to say that we have an $18 billion dollar a year trade surplus with their country. In no way was he asking for that to be reduced. He wanted the world to know that our Lion can smile when it comes to our bilateral deal with them. That also doesn’t mean that our President didn’t push the envelope to get it to be $25+ billion a year.
Winning has become so amazing that you can get drunk on it!
LikeLike
Love how they just turned away from the press peons and walked inside.
LikeLike
yep…hoping there are many repeats of that move.
LikeLike