President Trump and Prime Minister Loong Joint Press Conference – 1:45pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump holds a joint Rose Garden press conference with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Live Stream
Yikes… what a LIMP handshake… that’s how a woman “shakes” a hand.
Anyhow, it looks like Donald Trump meets in a month more foreign heads of state than Obama met in eight years…. My head is truly spinning. But happy… it seems this man is really earning his keep as POTUS.
That’s nothing on Obama’s “handshake” with Raul Castro. It was more like Castro grabbing Obama’s wrist and Barry just letting his hand dangle like a wet noodle.
Barry was from Singapore too.
Yeah…. and he is donating that “keep” to charity. We are getting a real “Prize” from the private sector and a genuine “Made in America” Original. MAGA
Barry lived in Indonesia not Singapore.
Obama was supposedly born in Kenya and they no longer want him back there. Apparently, adopted by an Indonesian and hence is not an American citizen at all but a foreign student who came here and nothing more.
Handshake criticism and sarcasm? How deep. Give us all a break. Singapore is one of the finest run countries in the world and if only the rest of the world’s countries were as faithful an ally and trading partner we would be blessed.
Funny how the racist xenophobe seems to have a better rapport with foreign heads of state than the Obamassiah.
I love it when PTrump did not take any question. These stupid reporters can not tell in world map where is Singapore is.
None of the MSM questions would have been in context of a meeting with the Prime Minister. MSM ALWAYS goes back to their talking point du jour to try to lambast POTUS. They cannot even be honest enough to ask relevant (to the event) questions. I have never seen it yet in all of these months.
I truly hope and pray this omission of Qs when holding these pressers with Foreign Dignitaries is a policy decision.
Our press persists in embarrassing us in front of world leader with their kindergarten total disregard for the context or occasion.
They do the same thing with Sarah: she gives a detailed re-out of the days activity, and they ask her about the latest with A$$hat !
Foreign journalists when given the chance tend to stay on topic of the event. Shame we have to depend on them to get relevant questions.
Prime Minister of Singapore Loong needs to read children’s books on audio – What a VOICE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
daughn, I agree – lovely sound and lovely cadence. I look forward to visiting Singapore once more – modern, clean (except in muslim area and yuck!), and best of all has a laundromat! Great subway and great food especially down at the quay. English is their languish as well, so what’s not to like. Also islands and elephants to enjoy as well.
That joint press conference wasn’t very loong at all.
Yes — I actually thought Sundance was letting us know it was really long — didn’t catch his name.
I thought the same exact thing! Too funny!
Prime Minister very polite and respectful. Obviously an educated man.
Fake News could learn some manners from him.
Good that they didn’t take questions. Media needs to be ignored and ridiculed
Singapore KNOWS how to drive business to their country.
Finally we have a President who understands why!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Im sure they talked about ISIS quite a bit….Singapore has a large Sunni muslim population, and southeast Asia seems to be a hotspot now, especially since they have been dislodged from Iraq and Syria
Excellent and the contract for the planes is even better. As mentioned above, I honestly hope he stops with the questions and ends the Press Conferences with Huckabee..It’s rime to let the media dry out and he could learn a lesson from Obama on this..Obama went a year without a press conference and they were on his side..We can get all the news we need from other sources without Fake News…
Singapore is a no nonsense nation. I would like to exchange some of our Fake Newspeople to Singapore where they could experience a good caning.
