President Trump and Prime Minister Loong Joint Press Conference – 1:45pm Livestream…

Posted on October 23, 2017 by

President Donald Trump holds a joint Rose Garden press conference with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkAlternate Live Stream

24 Responses to President Trump and Prime Minister Loong Joint Press Conference – 1:45pm Livestream…

  1. tonyE says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Yikes… what a LIMP handshake… that’s how a woman “shakes” a hand.

    Anyhow, it looks like Donald Trump meets in a month more foreign heads of state than Obama met in eight years…. My head is truly spinning. But happy… it seems this man is really earning his keep as POTUS.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Bendix says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Funny how the racist xenophobe seems to have a better rapport with foreign heads of state than the Obamassiah.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. SR says:
    October 23, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    I love it when PTrump did not take any question. These stupid reporters can not tell in world map where is Singapore is.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • lorenetn says:
      October 23, 2017 at 2:11 pm

      None of the MSM questions would have been in context of a meeting with the Prime Minister. MSM ALWAYS goes back to their talking point du jour to try to lambast POTUS. They cannot even be honest enough to ask relevant (to the event) questions. I have never seen it yet in all of these months.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • piper567 says:
        October 23, 2017 at 2:44 pm

        I truly hope and pray this omission of Qs when holding these pressers with Foreign Dignitaries is a policy decision.
        Our press persists in embarrassing us in front of world leader with their kindergarten total disregard for the context or occasion.
        They do the same thing with Sarah: she gives a detailed re-out of the days activity, and they ask her about the latest with A$$hat !

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • andrewalinxs says:
        October 23, 2017 at 3:02 pm

        Foreign journalists when given the chance tend to stay on topic of the event. Shame we have to depend on them to get relevant questions.

        Like

        Reply
  4. daughnworks247 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Prime Minister of Singapore Loong needs to read children’s books on audio – What a VOICE!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      October 23, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      Like

      Reply
    • carrierh says:
      October 23, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      daughn, I agree – lovely sound and lovely cadence. I look forward to visiting Singapore once more – modern, clean (except in muslim area and yuck!), and best of all has a laundromat! Great subway and great food especially down at the quay. English is their languish as well, so what’s not to like. Also islands and elephants to enjoy as well.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Curry Worsham says:
    October 23, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    That joint press conference wasn’t very loong at all.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. fedback says:
    October 23, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Prime Minister very polite and respectful. Obviously an educated man.
    Fake News could learn some manners from him.
    Good that they didn’t take questions. Media needs to be ignored and ridiculed

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. M33 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Singapore KNOWS how to drive business to their country.
    Finally we have a President who understands why!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Thecleaner says:
      October 23, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      Im sure they talked about ISIS quite a bit….Singapore has a large Sunni muslim population, and southeast Asia seems to be a hotspot now, especially since they have been dislodged from Iraq and Syria

      Like

      Reply
  8. ALEX says:
    October 23, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Excellent and the contract for the planes is even better. As mentioned above, I honestly hope he stops with the questions and ends the Press Conferences with Huckabee..It’s rime to let the media dry out and he could learn a lesson from Obama on this..Obama went a year without a press conference and they were on his side..We can get all the news we need from other sources without Fake News…

    Like

    Reply
  9. snootybaronet says:
    October 23, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Singapore is a no nonsense nation. I would like to exchange some of our Fake Newspeople to Singapore where they could experience a good caning.

    Like

    Reply

