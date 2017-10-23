October 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #277

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
The first time in 37 years that I have agreed with anything Jimmy Carter has said.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Makes you feel like you are walking through OZ, doesn’t it? He’s still stupid, though; should have voted for Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did he vote Hillary in the general? The excerpt I read said he voted Sanders in the primary. Ommitted his final vote. I assume he went party over country but despite being a subpar President he’s always struck me as a decent man. Naive but decent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/356630-fbi-watched-then-acted-as-russian-spy-moved-closer-to-hillary?amp
Where is independent investigation and consul?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI determined that no illegal acts had occurred.
And there was no intent to commit crimes.
And besides, no prosecutor would bring charges.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/10/22/house-also-probing-obama-era-uranium-one-deal-desantis-says.html
The House Oversight committee has started looking into an Obama-era deal in which a Russian-backed company bought a uranium firm with mines in the U.S., Rep. Ron DeSantis told Fox News on Sunday, adding that he’s spoken with the federal government’s “confidential informant” on the matter.
The uranium agreement was reached while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, and some investors in the Russian-backed company, Uranium One, had relationships with former President Bill Clinton and donated to the Clinton Foundation.
“I’ve spoken with the confidential informant that helped the FBI uncover this bribery scheme,” DeSantis, R-Fla., a member of the oversight committee, told “America’s News Headquarters.” “Clearly, it’s in the public’s interest that this individual be able to tell his story to Congress.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad to say, but I’m the opinion this rocket won’t even clear the pad ! The depth, breadth, and pervasiveness of the collusive actions enabling the “Russian/Clinton event” span government at every level and the media to so broad an extent there’s no avenue for truth to escape the clutches of mendacity ! When everyone lies the minority speaking the truth become ” de facto ” , liars ! This, in a nutshell the issue Americas is facing with a populist President conflicting with an entrenched legislature and bureaucracy determined to subjugate the economic and social will of the American populace to their own benefit !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
#BoycottSuperBowl
https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoycottSuperbowl?src=hash
LikeLiked by 5 people
First link was this
LikeLiked by 7 people
It would be a shame to panic those poor advertisers.
I just want to bankrupt the NFL.
NFL delenda est.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NFL and their “Super Bowl” have been dead to me for many years !
LikeLike
Go figure.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/massachusetts-shows-rationing-is-inevitable-when-government-is-in-charge-of-healthcare/article/2638176
Although enrollment in Massachusetts Medicaid, also known as MassHealth, was high before the expansion, approximately 400,000 more beneficiaries have been added since 2014, bringing total enrollment to 1.85 million people. MassHealth now covers more than one in four commonwealth residents and has expanded well beyond being a safety net to being a major insurer in the state.
Spending on the program has ballooned as a result, increasing by more than $1 billion in the initial year of the expansion. Massachusetts now spends 40 cents of every state tax dollar on the Medicaid program and budget pressures are driving a proposal to amend the agreement, technically a waiver, between the federal and state government about how the program operates.
This should serve as a cautionary tale about the Medicaid expansion in particular and about government-run healthcare in general. We all want to help low- and middle-income Americans who now face skyrocketing private insurance premiums. But the best way to do that is to reform the private market and foster greater competition so that more affordable plans are available.
The answer is not to throw millions into a program that should be only for the most vulnerable people, and then serving everyone poorly. To strengthen the safety net, make it smaller.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says anthem protests are damaging the NFL
Dallas owner says he has heard from concerned sponsors
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/oct/22/jerry-jones-dallas-cowboys-nfl-protests
TOO LATE! It’s an EX you never want to see again. Some people will try but it’s OVER! Time to MOVE ON for those still watching! If UR still watching, you ARE A TRAITOR!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The last I watched feetball was when Sony Jurgenson was the Skins quarterback. Me and the boys switched to WWF.
My eldest and I (he was 10 or 11) went to a match and the big one was between Rowdy Roddy Piper and the Iron Sheik. The most fun we ever had. Piper came out and spit in his face. Sheik commenced to stabbing him with a knife, there was blood everywhere. Rowdy Rowdy Piper commenced to whipping the Sheik’s azz. End of the match and it was all over, the guy in the kilt won.
We were setting up front in the high school gym, I noticed a knife on the floor. It was the Sheiks knife. Picked it up and away we went. It was a butter knife with the handle wrapped in adhesive tape. I still have the wicked weapon.
Never watched phony football again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read this quote from Jerry Jones.
” “At all times, if I am anything, I am first and foremost a proponent of making the NFL strong. Making us have as many people watching the game as we can and watching in light of what we are doing and that’s playing football. If all this makes you stronger to represent messages, let’s don’t do it in a way that tears down the strength of the NFL.”
BWAH HAH HAH HAH
Wasn’t that his old, geriatric butt I saw kneeling with the players 3 weeks ago on twitter (because I SURE AS HELL didn’t watch the game) ?
He HIMSELF protested the American Flag, but yet he’s talking about others doing things that hurt the league. “He kneeled before they played it” yeah, who cares? It’s obviously the same message, do they think we’re stupid? He has a problem with the American Flag, the military, law enforcement, and everything it represents I suppose. That’s the message he sent me.
LikeLike
The Express in the UK is reporting that China is suddenly fed up with North Korea, and will invade if there are further missile tests:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/869329/North-Korea-latest-Chinese-military-expert-Beijing-offensive-Kim-Jong-Un
China is building/has built a huge new six-lane highway from the northeast interior to the North Korean border, suitable for tanks and mechanized armies.
http://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/652188/north-korea-news-trump-china-us-war-invasion-highway-border-jian-Shuangliao-Expressway
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This ongoing story on The Gateway Pundit discussing the cryptic tweets from Comey is bizarre and a little unsettling. Can anyone shed light on this? Very strange behavior from Comey.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/comey-sends-another-cryptic-tweet-hinting-trump-will-serve-one-term-president/
LikeLike
I agree it is weird
LikeLike
I read the original post and Hoft’s follow up posts on this topic several times; I am ignoring the post. I think it’s pure speculation and conspiracy theory stuff. My guess is though Comey is a person of interest and is being watched by the fbi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ignore Hoft. He’s seeing things that aren’t there.
Here’s the Serenity Prayer, btw:
God, give us grace to accept with serenity
the things that cannot be changed,
Courage to change the things
which should be changed,
and the Wisdom to distinguish
the one from the other.
Living one day at a time,
Enjoying one moment at a time,
Accepting hardship as a pathway to peace,
Taking, as Jesus did,
This sinful world as it is,
Not as I would have it,
Trusting that You will make all things right,
If I surrender to Your will,
So that I may be reasonably happy in this life,
And supremely happy with You forever in the next.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Libtard eats libtard….. sounds like just desserts to me.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uh, Sarah, would you care to explain where this 4000 dollars is coming from? I notice your boss got a little cute with words the other day speaking before he met with the senators. Not usually his style. If you want public pressure to help get this through congress, that would be easy, if you were to lay this out, with no B’S. Don’t get this wrong, big problems if you do.
LikeLike
??
LikeLike
It’s called Take Home Pay. Been around for awhile.
LikeLike
😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
help i’m in moderation! LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks i’m saved!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I didn’t know that ESPN blocked Kaya Jones’ rendition of GBA
Hundreds of people seated in the stadium held up lighters and cell phones that twinkled behind Jones as she sang “God Bless America,” and when she finished the song, first responders released 58 balloons into the sky to honor those who died in the shooting.
It’s understandable that Jones would be upset that ESPN chose not to show the tribute. She happened to be at the country music festival when the shooting began.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not surprised… She’s an outspoken fan of President Trump…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thousands in Berlin Protest ‘Hate and Racism’ as AfD Enter Parliament
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/10/22/pics-thousands-berlin-protest-hate-racism-afd-enter-parliament/
Excerpt:
BERLIN (AP) — Several thousand people have marched past Berlin’s Reichstag building to protest “hate and racism in parliament” as newly elected lawmakers from the nationalist, anti-migration Alternative for Germany party prepare to take their seats.
The new parliament holds its first session Tuesday. Its 709 lawmakers include 92 from Alternative for Germany, or AfD, which won 12.6 percent of the vote in last month’s election. The party is entering the national parliament for the first time.
LikeLike
They won’t protest their children being beaten and raped by Third World grifters, but they’ll march in their thousands to protest the people trying to stop it. There seems to be a basic lack of common sense among a significant percentage of the German population.
LikeLike
Still too many unanswered questions to go with this… nice little packaging job by the Slimes… all that’s missing like with all their propaganda is the truth!
LikeLike
I suspect the NYT is late to the party yet again !
LikeLike
LikeLike
Report: Most Signatories Are ‘Ignoring’ or ‘Abandoning’ Paris Climate Commitments
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/22/report-most-signatories-are-ignoring-or-abandoning-paris-climate-commitments/
Excerpt:
Following President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, a number of other nations have quietly begun ignoring the Paris energy goals, according to a new report out of Canada.
According to Lawrence Solomon of Energy Probe, a Toronto-based environmental organization, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is one of the only signers of the Paris agreement who is actually abiding by the exacting demands of the accord.
Meanwhile, Solomon notes in an essay in Friday’s Financial Post, “most signatories are ignoring, if not altogether abandoning Paris commitments, undoubtedly because voters in large part put no stock in scary global warming scenarios.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticizes Gov. Brown, lauds Trump at California GOP convention
http://www.latimes.com/politics/essential/la-pol-ca-essential-politics-updates-mccarthy-criticizes-brown-some-1508623785-htmlstory.html
LikeLike
❤
Va. sheriff puts up billboard in response to kneeling debate
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) – The NFL kneeling debate has arrived in Bedford County.
-snipped-
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) – The NFL kneeling debate has arrived in Bedford County.
Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown has paid for a sign he doesn't want people to miss.
The billboard sits on Route 460 near the Bedford County entrance from Lynchburg and you can read what it says: "Law enforcement stands and places hand over heart for National Anthem! We kneel when we pray!"
Sheriff Brown said he's always been a Washington Redskins fan, until recently, after video showed the team, plus many other teams, kneeling during the national anthem.
Sheriff Brown said he felt personally compelled to do something about it.
"It's the greatest country in the world, it's been that way because of our military, and our law enforcement," he said.
Neighbors in the area said they're proud of the sign.
"It definitely shows the law enforcement is behind the community," said Sherri Stayton, a Bedford County resident. "I'm proud of it absolutely."
Jeff Scott, another Bedford County resident, said he will feel a sense of pride when he drives by it.
[…]
Sheriff Brown said he also plans to put this slogan as a bumper sticker on all the department's vehicles and said as a result of requests said he will provide any chief, sheriff, or others with the bumper sticker, until supplies last.
"I am respectfully requesting other persons that may have an interest in our Grand Old Flag, our country, our military, and our law enforcement profession organize some type of ‘like’ activity in their community," he wrote on Facebook.
Sheriff Brown is a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Military Police Corps.
http://wset.com/news/local/bedford-co-sheriff-puts-up-billboard-in-response-to-kneeling-debate
LikeLike