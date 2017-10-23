Monday October 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
citizen817, and people would dress in their Sunday best to fly.
And to go to the market, too.
And I remember when there was a time you wouldn’t go to the supermarket in rollers. BUT… remember those juice can rollers in the 60’s? 😆
Oh, my goodness! I forgot about the juice rollers. I still have my BIGly rollers! We weren’t allow to wear pants to school-only dresses, but I’d slip on my short under my dress, or culottes. Hysterical.
I loved culottes!! Yes, my high school had a dress/skirt dress code also. I think I was a sophomore (’67) when they finally relented and let us wear pants in winter only (NM does get cold) since a number of us had to walk around the perimeter of a huge plowed field (they planted cotton in the spring) to get to school … lived too close to catch the bus. Everyone didn’t have access to a car in the late 60’s.
Our schools didn’t allow pants til 1969 and only on Fridays, calling them Casual Fridays. Demin jeans were not allowed, tho’. Our dress code was very strict. Our school counselor went around campus with a ruler, measuring the hemlines of our dresses/skirts. LOL
Yes!!! NO short hems. They had the kneeling test in my school – your hem had to touch the floor when you kneeled. I also remember they suspended a boy at my school for a few days because he wore an earring (pierced ear). And his older sister was on the pom-pom squad – horrors, shame! 😆
Trying to sleep in brush rollers. Definitely it was a form of torture. How did we ever survive?
Then they invented those sponge ones, they weren’t too comfy but still better than the hard brush ones.
Those sponge rollers made kinks in my hair in the morning-hate that. Couldn’t do the brush roller as my hair was thick and it was impossible to unroll it.
Lost, surprised we didn’t end up with bald patches and crooked necks.
Lol. And we came out OK. Those were the good old days compared to the last few decades.
I miss them, Grandma.
That is so danged cute!
Yikes! Terrible idea if the plane hits and air pocket !
For he shall give his angels charge over thee,
to keep thee in all thy ways.
They shall bear thee up in their hands,
lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.
Ps 91: 11-12
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 23, 2017
He First Loved Us
“We love because He first loved us.” 1 John 4:19
There is no light in the planet but that which proceeds from the sun; and there is no true love for Jesus in the heart but that which comes from the Lord Jesus Himself. From this overflowing fountain of the infinite love of God, all our love to God must spring.
This truth is foundational, that we love Him for no other reason than because He first loved us. Our love for Him is the result of His love for us. When studying the works of God, anyone may respond with cold admiration. But the warmth of love can only be kindled in the heart by the Spirit of God.
What a wonder that any of us, knowing what we are like, should ever have been brought to love Jesus at all! How marvelous that when we had rebelled against Him, He should, by a display of such amazing love, seek to draw us back. We would never have had a grain of love toward God unless it had been sown in us by the sweet seed of His love for us.
Love, then, has for its parent the love of God shed abroad in our hearts. But after it is divinely born, it must be divinely nourished. It is not like a plant, which will flourish naturally in human soil. It must be watered from above. Love for Jesus is a flower of a delicate nature, and if it received no nourishment but that which could be drawn from the rock of our hearts, it would soon wither.
As love comes from Heaven, so it must feed on heavenly bread. It cannot exist in the wilderness unless it be fed by manna from on high. Love must feed on love. The very soul and life of our love for God is His love for us. Believer, whenever you doubt God’s love for you and want to see it–look at the cross:
“…and walk in love, even as the Christ also loved you and gave Himself up for you” (Ephesians 5:2).
I love Thee, Lord, but with no love of mine,
For I have none to give; I love Thee,
Lord; but all the love is Thine,
For by Thy love I live. I am as nothing, and rejoice to be
Emptied, and lost, and swallowed up in Thee.
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834 -1892
Happy Monday, Treepers. Here’s some morning coffee music.
Those pictures are amazing!
Yesterday I made a post about a few official state songs and that got me to thinking about our 50 states and some of their symbols. So I did some research and wrote this essay for your enjoyment.
A few facts about the 50 states:
Ohio, Oklahoma, and Missouri all claim the bullfrog as their official state amphibian. Iowa also claims the bullfrog, but that’s unofficial. Ohio has two state amphibians, the bullfrog and the spotted salamander. Pick one, Ohio. Mark Twain, one of the most famous people from Missouri, once wrote a story about a bullfrog, “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County”. Calaveras county is in California.
A whole bunch of states list “milk” as their official state beverage. I like milk as much as the next guy but this seems unimaginative. Rhode Island’s state drink is “coffee milk”. You can keep it, Rhode Island. Nebraska’s state beverage is milk but they also have a state soft drink, and you’ll never guess it. It’s Kool-Aid. When I think of soft drinks I tend to think of something carbonated like coca-cola or mountain dew. If I went to a restaurant and asked the waitress what soft drinks they have and she said “Kool-Aid” I might start laughing. I must have drank thousands of gallons of the stuff when I was a kid but I don’t know that I’ve had a glass of Kool-Aid since I was about 11. My favorite flavor was cherry but my mom always made the lemonade Kool-Aid. She said that if (when) I spilled it on the carpet, the lemonade didn’t stain as badly as the cherry. I guess she was right but now I feel like buying a packet of cherry Kool-Aid and mixing it up. Kool-Aid was invented in Nebraska in 1927.
The state tree of Pennsylvania is the eastern hemlock. Nothing against hemlock but this seems like an odd choice for a state so well known for its beautiful, high quality hardwoods. I do a fair amount of woodworking and one of my favorite woods is the wild black cherry tree (Prunus serotina). I guess I have a thing for cherry. Anyway, Pennsylvania is full of cherry trees. If I were king for a day I’d make Prunus serotina the state tree of Pennsylvania. It’s probably America’s most beautiful domestic hardwood species yet it isn’t the state tree of any state. That’s a shame. American black walnut, another of our most lovely woods, also isn’t the official tree of any state. The walnut is the official nut of Missouri, so that’s some vindication. The state tree and state nut of Texas is the pecan. The state nut of Oregon is the hazelnut. Pennsylvania means “Penn’s woods”, named after William Penn.
There are several states that get their nickname from trees. Mississippi is the “Magnolia State”. South Carolina is the “Palmetto State”. Georgia is the “Peach State”. Ohio is the “Buckeye State”. Maine is the “Pine Tree State”. Maine is so enthusiastic about pine trees that they made the white pine cone tassel their official state flower. That’s not even really a flower. Come on, Maine, you’re not even trying.
Indiana is “The Hoosier State”. Nobody knows exactly what a Hoosier is but it’s one of the funnest words to say.
The state song of Florida is “Old Folks at Home”.
Illinois is known as the “Land of Lincoln”. Honest Abe was born in Kentucky. His family moved to Indiana when he was 7 years old. He didn’t live in Illinois until he was an adult. Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederate States of America, was also born in Kentucky.
The state bird of Maryland is the Baltimore Oriole.
Four states are considered “Commonwealths”: The Commonwealth of Virginia, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Commonwealth doesn’t really mean anything but sounds nice.
The name “Idaho” doesn’t mean anything. A man named George Willing made up the name and told congress that it was a Shoshone Indian word that means “gem of the mountains”. Mr. Willing originally proposed the name in 1876 for the territory around Pike’s Peak, but when congress found out it was just a made up word they decided to go with “Colorado” instead. In 1890 we needed another name for another state and by then congress didn’t care anymore so they used Willing’s made up name of “Idaho”.
Arkansas used to be known as “The Bear State” because of all the black bears in the Ozark mountains. Now they call themselves “The Natural State”. I like bear state better. Alabama, Louisiana, New Mexico, and West Virginia all list the black bear as their state mammal. It was in Mississippi, right next to Arkansas, where Theodore Roosevelt refused to shoot a bear cub. That’s how Teddy Bears got started. Montana’s state mammal is the grizzly bear. Arkansas is the only state that has a diamond mine. Delaware has a diamond on its state flag and is sometimes known as “The Diamond State” even though they don’t have any diamonds.
Minnesota is known as the “Land of Ten Thousand Lakes”. It depends on the definition of what is a lake but many sources claim they actually have over 11000. Eleven thousand isn’t as catchy of a number as ten thousand. There are 201 lakes named “Mud Lake”, 154 named “Long Lake”, and 123 named “Rice Lake”. I guess when you have over eleven thousand lakes you run out of names.
Illinois’ official state snackfood is popcorn. Orville Redenbacher is from Illinois’ next-door neighbor, Indiana. I had to look up the possessive form of “Illinois” because I didn’t know whether it was an apostrophe and a letter ‘s’ or just an apostrophe. Apparently either is correct. I found out that the Arkansas state legislature passed a resolution stating that the possessive of their state should be the apostrophe and the ‘s’, as in “Arkansas’s state legislature has too much time on their hands”.
Now you know all there is to know about the 50 states.
Very interesting-love all the animals!
I love South Carolina and think they have the coolest symbol-the palmetto and crescent moon. Soooo Southern! I have some tiny silver earrings I bought there – the outline of the state with the palmetto and moon engraved inside.
That is so interessting-Thank you for posting it. We had grape Koolaid, too.
By the way, California state animal is the “California Grizzly Bear”, an extinct subspecies of the grizzly. The last time the California Grizzly bear was sighted was in 1924.
7-Year-Old girl Guitarist – Konstantina Andritsou performs @ Megaro (Athens)
Wow…what a Heroine. I’ve never hear of her.
