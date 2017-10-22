Sunday Talks: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Interview With Dana Perino…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was interviewed on Fox News Sunday by former WH Press Secretary Dana Perino.
In addition to discussing current events, Sarah Sanders discusses her job, family and the challenges therein.
Advertisements
Perino is a big RINO.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Falcon: You are very kind. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, and that is why Mitch the Turtle came out of his shell and did an interview with her today. He knew that she would through softballs at him, which she did. He game some snarky answers, in particular, about Bannon, the Tea Party, and We the People.
Huckabee Sanders is a class act one in which Perino only dreams of.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“He gave some snarky answers, …”
LikeLike
I have come to LOATHE Dana Perino. Her smug face and her stumbling way of speaking bugs me. I’d forgive her if she were pro MAGA but she is not.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t get me started on “Jasper”….
LikeLiked by 1 person
A stunning resemblance, don’t you agree? Looks just like her. Lol
Thanks for the laugh, I am just glad I had put the cup of tea I was drinking down before I saw this tweet.
LikeLike
A stunning resemblance don’t you think? Looks just like her, lol.
Glad I put my tea down before I reas yourpist, hahaha.
LikeLike
AdRem…please do me a favor and remove this post, my first try didn’t show up so I tried again and then hit the reply before I saw the spelling errors. I am having hard time seeing on my ipad ..so pardon my spelling errors. Thank you
LikeLike
Perino talks about herself and Sarah Sanders just nods. Same interview outcome.
LikeLike
I totally understand that this position was probably something unexpected that she didn’t see coming but she is doing a splendid job.. As far as the unexpected turns in life, as the old saying goes, we make plans and God laughs. How true that is!
LikeLiked by 13 people
No way Perino could handle the tough questions hurled at Sanders. She is interviewing the master.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great lady doing a hard job, loved your father first tho
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sarah is a true rockstar. I like Sean but he was out of his league.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said, NJF, certainly with Sarah following him, Sean just looks ‘less than’. And I still think Sean was really good, just he was in front of too many coordinated professional Jackals-n-Jerks.
Takes a Mom to deal with so many unruly and naughty kids fresh from ‘Pet Cemetery’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the lack of commenters on this thread, I’m guessing most treepers are like me and can’t stomach watching Perino interview anyone!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yep Mimbler I am only posting in reply to you.
Wallace/ Perino the are detestable we will not have them on in our home. Perino is past her sell buy date. her show must really be a sleeper.
my guess is she is jealous as heck of fox n friends, Maria, Hannity.
i didn’t watch the video, Sarah is fantastic and good for her to do this
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s like you read my mind Dekester!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well. I am clairvoyant.😉
LikeLike
Right there with you, dekester.
LikeLike
Perino was in awe of Sarah. However, Sarah’s case is one where the person makes the title big.
Perino seemed to hope that by the accident of sharing the same title in the past, her own stature would be enhanced. Understandable, Unsuccessful, Unfair (Sarah is just that good).
Trump has assembled a team of super Winners. Should be Marvel Graphic novel based on this team.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a shit still shot of Sanders. What is this, HuffPo?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes but the tweet picture of Perino as a redhead is hysterical. Are we sure she didn’t give birth to Jasper? She has fawned over and waxed poetic over that dog more than her family. I just could not bring myself to watch the video. I can’t stand Perino.
LikeLike
How many plugs can Dana drop into one interview? Good Lord, her book, her show…nobody really cares about you Dana!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I pushed through the interview…Dana made it all about her of course. Sarah was pure class
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah is fantastic! I used to get nervous before Sean’s press conferences. I don’t ever feel nervous before Sarah’s press conferences. She is so in control and she doesn’t give them an inch. She doesn’t give us her perception but rather states our President’s agenda. She calls the Whores out and puts them in their place when necessary.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now here’s how a real press secretary responds to a left wing wack job like Sherrod Brown
“Instead of performing theatre for the extreme left fringe, his time would be better spent fighting for everyday people by supporting the Trump Agenda of pro-worker trade and immigration policies that will raise wages and living standards for all Americans.”
Go Sarah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My standard of living has improved already since DJT has been in office. Life is good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d rather watch Perino’s mutt interview SHS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah did a great interview. She is a pro!
LikeLike
I know many hate dana for being a never trumpers. But at least she is reasonable some time. I like kimberly as she is way smarter than dana.
LikeLike
Maybe so Trumpfan1, But her facial expression when anything positive is said about PDJT are sour.
She has had to change as PDJT totally ignores her. Watters Guilfoyle Hannity, Fox n Friends, even Hurl aldo have have had audiences with your President.
Perino, has Jasper. and of course memories of the the great days of the Bushies.
LikeLike
President Trump couldn’t have picked a better person than Sarah for press secretary. She handles the media better than many could. I loved it when she said “all hat and no cattle” the other day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dana is hot. I don’t care about her politics. She’s hot.
LikeLike
Plenty of hot women out there that actually support PDJT.
Just sayin,
Mike
LikeLike
Sarah personifies the magnanimous MAGA spirit. Perino is the cat lady.
LikeLike