Sunday Talks: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Interview With Dana Perino…

Posted on October 22, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was interviewed on Fox News Sunday by former WH Press Secretary Dana Perino.

In addition to discussing current events, Sarah Sanders discusses her job, family and the challenges therein.

  1. Falcon Koch says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Perino is a big RINO.

  2. Pam says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    I totally understand that this position was probably something unexpected that she didn’t see coming but she is doing a splendid job.. As far as the unexpected turns in life, as the old saying goes, we make plans and God laughs. How true that is!

  3. The Boss says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    No way Perino could handle the tough questions hurled at Sanders. She is interviewing the master.

  4. Richard says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Great lady doing a hard job, loved your father first tho

  5. NJF says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Sarah is a true rockstar. I like Sean but he was out of his league.

    • MVW says:
      October 22, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      Well said, NJF, certainly with Sarah following him, Sean just looks ‘less than’. And I still think Sean was really good, just he was in front of too many coordinated professional Jackals-n-Jerks.

      Takes a Mom to deal with so many unruly and naughty kids fresh from ‘Pet Cemetery’.

  6. mimbler says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    From the lack of commenters on this thread, I’m guessing most treepers are like me and can’t stomach watching Perino interview anyone!

    • dekester says:
      October 22, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      Yep Mimbler I am only posting in reply to you.

      Wallace/ Perino the are detestable we will not have them on in our home. Perino is past her sell buy date. her show must really be a sleeper.

      my guess is she is jealous as heck of fox n friends, Maria, Hannity.

      i didn’t watch the video, Sarah is fantastic and good for her to do this

    • MVW says:
      October 22, 2017 at 9:37 pm

      Perino was in awe of Sarah. However, Sarah’s case is one where the person makes the title big.

      Perino seemed to hope that by the accident of sharing the same title in the past, her own stature would be enhanced. Understandable, Unsuccessful, Unfair (Sarah is just that good).

      Trump has assembled a team of super Winners. Should be Marvel Graphic novel based on this team.

  7. RushBaby says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    What a shit still shot of Sanders. What is this, HuffPo?

    • Bakokitty says:
      October 22, 2017 at 11:11 pm

      Yes but the tweet picture of Perino as a redhead is hysterical. Are we sure she didn’t give birth to Jasper? She has fawned over and waxed poetic over that dog more than her family. I just could not bring myself to watch the video. I can’t stand Perino.

  8. progpoker says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    How many plugs can Dana drop into one interview? Good Lord, her book, her show…nobody really cares about you Dana!

  9. AZ18 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    I pushed through the interview…Dana made it all about her of course. Sarah was pure class

  10. fleporeblog says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Sarah is fantastic! I used to get nervous before Sean’s press conferences. I don’t ever feel nervous before Sarah’s press conferences. She is so in control and she doesn’t give them an inch. She doesn’t give us her perception but rather states our President’s agenda. She calls the Whores out and puts them in their place when necessary.

  11. stats guy says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Now here’s how a real press secretary responds to a left wing wack job like Sherrod Brown

    “Instead of performing theatre for the extreme left fringe, his time would be better spent fighting for everyday people by supporting the Trump Agenda of pro-worker trade and immigration policies that will raise wages and living standards for all Americans.”

    Go Sarah.

  12. snootybaronet says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I’d rather watch Perino’s mutt interview SHS.

  13. Ddanna says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Sarah did a great interview. She is a pro!

  14. trumpfan1 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    I know many hate dana for being a never trumpers. But at least she is reasonable some time. I like kimberly as she is way smarter than dana.

    • Dekester says:
      October 22, 2017 at 10:23 pm

      Maybe so Trumpfan1, But her facial expression when anything positive is said about PDJT are sour.
      She has had to change as PDJT totally ignores her. Watters Guilfoyle Hannity, Fox n Friends, even Hurl aldo have have had audiences with your President.

      Perino, has Jasper. and of course memories of the the great days of the Bushies.

  15. justfactsplz says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    President Trump couldn’t have picked a better person than Sarah for press secretary. She handles the media better than many could. I loved it when she said “all hat and no cattle” the other day.

  16. Victor Laszlo says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Dana is hot. I don’t care about her politics. She’s hot.

  17. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 22, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Sarah personifies the magnanimous MAGA spirit. Perino is the cat lady.

