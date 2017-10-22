October 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #276

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Kellyanne Conway
I’m listening to Jeanine right now. She’s not mincing words. She is naming names, and pointing fingers. Lawyers at Fox would have had to sign off on anything this strong. James Woods is right. Hillary and friends are going down. Good.
This was not Kellyannes best interview…
Why did the Russians need to bribe the Clintons to get uranium?
http://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/nuclear-fuel-cycle/mining-of-uranium/world-uranium-mining-production.aspx
And Obama.
Dan Bongino spills some truth. Gawd, I hope this guy runs again down in FL.
There’s more here:
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/former-secret-service-agent-bongino-goes-off-democrat-corruption-epic-tweetstorm/
I replied to that tweet this morning to him, to remind him that the GOPe remained silent
through it all. And that Corruption was owned by the #UniParty
Good for you!
Fake News Anaylysis: Hitler takes credit for historic Obama Recovery.
What do you think, Lou? Is Jeff Sessions a swamp monster, or part of the MAGA team? The rubber is hitting the road here, and the scrum who are part of this are running out of places to hide. That includes you, Jeff Sessions. It’s time to pick a side.
I don’t think he wants evidence all over Congress so it is useless in court.
Looks like Sessions needs to sh*t or get off the pot! Otherwise Trump himself may need to force his hand and take action. I can’t see how this is a tenable situation if Sessions fails to act by lifting the gag order. Yes it has gotten to that point now, and the American people are not fooled, this is heating up to a crescendo in which one that should yield suicides, indictments, and resignations.
I feel bad for Sessions right now, I imagine he is currently caught between a rock and a hard place, but he signed up for this, and he must have known the possibilities that this issue would come home to roost sooner or later. I think this is the moment in history that he needs to decide what his legacy will be. A man who restored the rule of law by bringing to justice the criminals who committed treason or a man who was too timid and not up to the task at hand?
Yes, it’s about time. Why has nobody else come out with this? Thank God he’s not afraid to speak up for himself.
Uni-Party Rabbit Hole: was Thomas Jefferson a Democrat or Republican?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Democratic-Republican_Party
https:/s/twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/921888248707846144
We all wondered why about a year ago Obama turned over control of the internet to an international body.
Ted Cruz let the fight of this handover (didn’t get much publicity, there was something else going on at the time, if memory serves)
THIS MAYBE WHY
The Internet Has A Kill Switch: A Globalist Mole Has His Finger On It.
Stephen D. Crocker has been enriching himself and his globalist cronies since the 1960’s
INVESTIGATE FOR TREASON: Crocker turned over Internet naming control to globalist forces under Obama on Oct. 1, 2016
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=87010
When had Obama done anything for the good of the United States?
Hee, hee, hee, I can’t stop laughing at this one!
That’s a great cartoon. Here is a long but devastatingly simple to follow timeline of the uranium one scandal by Andy McCarthy. Uranium One Deal: Obama Administration Complicit, Not Just | National Review
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/452972/uranium-one-deal-obama-administration-complicit-not-just#gallery_1
And some wonder why he tweets. He has to be his own public relations person to get the real news out to people. Geez. He puts more into 140 characters than NYT, WAPO and all others put in a full page article.
There are so many things going – uranium deal, Awan brothers, fake dossier , fisa warrants and unmasking. The fake msm can not cover one news properly and all these are going parallel. Plan or coincidence?
Democrat President Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 for high crimes and misdemeanors, primarily for violating the Tenure of Office Act by removing Edwin McMasters Stanton, the Secretary of War originally appointed by President Lincoln six years earlier. All three counts were one vote short of the required two-thirds needed for conviction. The Senate voted overwhelmingly to reinstate Stanton as Secretary of War.
This is how the Lame Stream Media reported it:
Stanton was mentally ill. For example, his daughter died and was buried. He started being afraid that she was buried alive so he had her coffin dug up and put in his house
There are many examples of his mental illness that have been documented. His irrational behavior as well as his abuse of power as Secretary of War, reminds me of HilLIARy.
Collage of interesting points in Ellen’s Campos clip presented. I haven’t decided if it’s the same “dude” or not but a body language expert brings up how Campos is not searching memory bank when he answers Ellen.
That’s too useful for something named after Zero
Should put that on display in front of his new presidential library… supposedly all digital leaving no paper trail
Coroner’s photo will show up on a milk carton, or something
Reading rumors T-Rex isn’t strongly engaged in the day-to-day business of the USDOS and the “leftovers” from the OA are busily walling off or “boxing out” those supportive of the Trump Administration and its policies. Fake News ? Or yet another attempt to sow dissension in the Trump Administration ? Another item with far more credence is the seeming lack of initiative of USAG Sessions on lifting the Obama gag order on a whistleblower with key information on the more pertinent ” Russian collusion” issue of the uranium deal. Perhaps we, the public, need a USAG with more “fire in his belly” when it comes to dealing with the high-level crimes and misdemeanors that have been part and parcel of life inside the Beltway for so long . I’m rapidly growing more suspicious of Mr. Sessions’ motives and objectives.
He’s either part of the swamp or afraid of the swamp. He doesn’t want to be Robert Kennedy, Jr. Not a schemer, but wanting to keep his job – is open to swamp assist.
The Congressional hearing is the psyop, to convince us something will actually done about the Obama Administration’s malfeasance.
Neither the House nor the Senate has any authority to prosecute any of this, and testimony to either of them contaminates any other investigation that may be ongoing (and I believe there’s at least one though I have no proof).
I do want to know what happening, but not from a bunch of idiot dancing bears in Congress. That would be a waste of time.
I’d like to see this stuff come to light in a court of law with witnesses under oath.
Anything else is waving shiny toys to distract us.
The tweets from the President are historical game changers.
The 140 (or whatever) character limit turns each Prsidential tweet into a cryptic, psychological message, alluding to future actions but not revealing the critical details. Encouraging to supporters and inducing paranoia in enemies.
The entire media complex has been exposed as irrelevant and untrustworthy. And Trump lives rent free in their collective head, strategically orchestrating narratives that the MSM are forced to react to. The relentless Presidential contempt for the fake news industry resonates directly with the public.
As well, by challenging almost every lie, mischaracterization, or avoidance of objectivity he stays on offense. A complete reversal of the Bush years. For eight years the media had no opposition of any consequence from the Bush inner circle. Bashing a Republican without payback made their lives easy. And eight years of Obama cheerleading was rewarded by power, privilege and status.
It’s amazing how the entrenched system has been shaken and challenged. From the smug assumption of an early impeachment they are now grasping at every flimsy bit of innuendo and rumor. The battle is still intense, and the President must continue to surge forward.
If the midterms trend as expected, and more policies are enacted I think the second half of this first term will be much smoother and productive. This first year is the hardest, but it ought to set up seven even better ones.
I mostly agree, but note that the media had no push-back from the Bush administration because–say it with me, “UniParty!”
Maxine waters threads #15
Let me try this (sorry if does not work) as some do not have twitter
https://tttthreads.com/thread/921868683554594816
Saw this on twitter and thought was pretty funny
41 and 43 are about to get wrecked by 35 and 45
Just saw a picture on Sundance’s twitter. Crooked Hillary Clinton, wife of well-known rapist and impeached former president Bill Clinton, is now using some sort of polio braces to walk with. What happened???
The official version is:
She broke her toe while wearing heels running down stairs with coffee in her hand.
I still haven’t figured out how she broke a toe with shoes on & don’t believe the rest of it either.
She has a soft looking cast on her leg & probably can’t walk with crutches but then again if it’s a toe …
Another piece of the puzzle slowly trickling out, dunno it’s significance. Hold on to it.
Ambulance photos not seen in the area of the Mandalay Bay and scene of crime because they were lining up at Hooters.
Keebler, can you figure out a link to the Benjamin Franklin’s original video and blog? It escapes me.
It’s interesting to watch the whole thing in its entirety just to hear what was being said by the media and by witnesses so soon after the shootings.
Thanks Deb. I dont know. I watched 20 min of the video zoomed in, and I only saw a few people brought out of Hooters. At 11:00 or so, and a few times after, Ben talks about how many people they are bringing out of Hooters, but most of the ambulances were just sitting there. Maybe this was a safe staging spot???
LikeLike
Blackjack dealer at Hooter’s claims she could hear gunshots outside as people were running into her casino? Hooters is not that close but it’s hard to tell by the map. Even if Las Vegas blvd was blocked south of Tropicana (where is it on the map? It’s a white building) it’s odd.
http://www.npr.org/2017/10/02/555170283/hooters-casino-dealer-describes-scene-near-las-vegas-shooting
BENNETT: Yeah. You could hear the gunshots outside. So when you’re going through this thing and you’re at work, I mean, literally we’re in Las Vegas
Since before I decided to All In supporting Mr. Trump as candidate for President, and campaign as hard as I was able to he him elected, I have been perplexed as to WHY someone so successful and with such a wonderful life would accept the abuse and burden of such a crappy job.
At this point, I am convinced he didn’t want to at all. He did it because he knew he was the only person with the knowledge, resources and skills that could, and believed it was his duty.
I can’t say it emphatically enough, Thank You Mr. Trump for your sacrifices to save our country!!!!
You will probably be remembered in history as the United States’ Greatest President.
It will be an extreme loss to all of the world when you step down after your second term.
This is the FIRST TIME IN EIGHT YEARS the USA has had a BUDGET!!!
I have wondered this many times before and have come to the same conclusion.
Thank God for President Trump!
“I just probably wouldn’t do it, Oprah. I probably wouldn’t. But I do get tired of seeing what’s happening with this country and if it got so bad I would never want to rule it out totally…”
– Donald J. Trump, 1988
There was an interview in 1989, maybe my all-time favorite before-he-was-POTUS interview. A couple of memorable takeaways:
DJT: “This country needs major surgery”
Interviewer: “Are you the surgeon?”
Asked if he would run for President, our guy responded in his usual way, saying that he really loved what he was doing, loved running his businesses, and really would rather not run for President. Then he said something that really stuck with me:
“I’d rather somebody else do it. I just don’t know if the ‘somebody else’ is there.”
I believe our President understands the meaning of duty and service and sacrifice. I don’t know if he “wanted” to run for President. All evidence points to “no”. That’s part of why I voted for him – the people who want power the most are often the people who really shouldn’t have it. At any rate, whether he wanted to run or not, our President saw that his country and the countrymen who he loves were in bad trouble. And he also saw that God had given him unique talents to turn it around, to fix it, to be “the surgeon”. He understood his duty. He understood that there was no “somebody else”. So he risked his life, his fortune, and his sacred honor to help us, the American people. He is fiercely loyal to us, you and me. That’s why we’re fiercely loyal to him. It’s almost comical these days the way the media think they can get between us and him. Go ahead media, make our day.
We sometimes call PDJT “The Boss”. And he is! But even he has a boss: God. God gave our President a job. And I’m so happy that our President took on the assignment with all his heart and soul.
God: “Hey Don, come here a minute. Hey, nice buildings. Love what you’ve done with the place. So anyways, I got a little job I need you to do…”
DJT: “You name it. You’ve been so good to me I feel like I owe you one.”
God: “I want you to Make America Great Again!”
DJT: “Wow, that’s a big job. I like the sound of that, but are you sure you want me to do it? Isn’t there somebody else you’d rather have for that?”
God: “There is no ‘somebody else’. This is your job. This is why I put you here, in this time, in this place.”
DJT: “Well, alright then. I better get started. I’m gonna have to make a lot of hats.”
ROFLOL! 120% on the spot! “A lot of hats.” LOL! 🙂
God’s hand is on Donald J. Trump. Do you recall Trump saying that he was the only person who could accomplish what needed to be done ? PDJT understands God has called him to duty.
Five ugly phony men which sold out our nation now calling for unity….they should be in jail
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-hurricane-relief-concert-ex-presidents-20171021-story.html
Should have said 5 corrupt criminals who should be in jail
I have to say out of those 5, Jimmy Carter was a terrible President but he’s probably the best man of the 5.
I never thought Carter was corrupt, and I still don’t.
He was a lousy President, though.
Really, really good documentary on Oswald’s fake photos interviewing a photographer who worked for an advertising agency with specialty on manipulating images in the 1960s era. Oswald’s wife must have been threatened by the FBI with deportation since her husband was now dead.
Need sleep, but had to post this.
Killary would have kept the $3.
Nope she would have kept the money and asked for more!
That was a very sweet — thanks for sharing!
Thanks,JM, for delaying sleep for a moment to drop it off.
What a fine young man! Precious ❤ His mother is bringing him up properly and that is so wonderful to see. I noticed a "Jesus Cares" plaque…..so there ya go 🙂
Response and take on Maxine Waters
2. This is a desperate woman, an Obama insider, who has a LOT to lose.
3., Waters is an Obama cult priestess. Also another arrogant fool who assumed Clinton would be POTUS.
4. Arrogance and stupidity do not mix well. People with both have guaranteed poor judgement & lack discretion.
5. Remember that 2013 interview Waters had with a Roland Martin? I do. Very well.
6. Waters was at her worst. Bragging, conceited, arrogant & hectoring. I thought she was drunk at the time.
7. And then, unprompted, she came.up with this (quote in full):
‘The thing I think some people are missing here is the president has put in/
8. /..place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very, very powerful.”
9. ‘That database will have information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before./..
10. /..Obama has been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.’
11. Maxine, drunk on power, never anticipated Trump, #MAGA & the unmasking scandal.
12. ‘Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt’, as the saying goes.
13. 2017 – many liberals somehow see Waters as a resistance leader. I see a woman who is panicking & desperate, shooting her mouth off.
14. Much like Hillary Rodham Clinton is doing, 24/7.
15. It won’t end well for either of them, that is guaranteed.
16. The end.
Interview reference
MAXINE WATERS: ‘OBAMA HAS SECRET DATABASE WITH ‘EVERYTHING ON EVERYONE’
Feb-7-2013
I had forgotten, until i saw this, that was her!
Bozell Blasts Media Blackout of Clinton-Uranium Scandal Senate Probe
The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened an investigation into the scandal which reportedly involves millions in kickbacks to the Clinton Foundation.
a new study by the Media Research Center reveals that the Big Three Networks (ABC, NBC, CBS) have devoted zero seconds of coverage to the initial story and developments thereafter. The findings are further proof that liberal media are only interested in covering Russian scandals when they can be used to attack Pres. Trump, Bozell said, responding to the MRC report:
“The media’s censorship of this scandal is irresponsible and unacceptable. How is it that this demands the attention of the Senate Judiciary Committee but not the press? The media’s silence speaks volumes.
“Clearly they are only interested in stories about potential wrongdoing with the Kremlin if it can be used against President Trump. The President was right to call them out today. Their bias is on full display.”
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/mrc-blasts-media-blackout-clinton-uranium-scandal-senate-probe
