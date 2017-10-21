President Trump Will Release JFK Files Subject To ‘Further Information’…

Posted on October 21, 2017 by

Yesterday Politico reported that President Trump would block the release of the JFK files. Today, President Trump tweets:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that, subject to receipt of further information, he planned to allow the opening of long-secret files on the November 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy due for release next week.

[…]  Over the years, the National Archives has released most documents related to the case, but a final batch, amounting to tens of thousands of pages, remains and only Trump has the authority to decide whether some should continue to be withheld or released in redacted form.

The Washington Post and other media have quoted officials as saying that government agencies have lobbied Trump to withhold some of the documents, arguing that they could expose relatively recent intelligence and law enforcement operations. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Dept Of Justice, DHS, FBI, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

390 Responses to President Trump Will Release JFK Files Subject To ‘Further Information’…

Older Comments
  1. PatriotKate says:
    October 21, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    The great thing is our President probably already knows most of the truth. Don’t forget he’s been friends with Roger Stone for more than 40 years and Stone wrote one of the most definitive books on the subject.

    I think what’s interesting is I recall a lot of doubt about the official story when I was a child. I was 10 when he was murdered and recall my parents saying that no one would know the truth until all of the immediate family members were gone.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • shannynae says:
      October 21, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      We are the same age! I remember sitting in class in fifth grade and the teacher was called out of the room and when she came back in she was visibly shaken and she announced that JFK had been shot.

      Later that night, we discussed it at dinner (we are and have been a conservative family, my dad stumped for Goldwater) and my dad said pretty much the same thing. He thought that Johnson took him out.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • treepertrappedinoregon says:
        October 21, 2017 at 4:22 pm

        It is my belief that Johnson conspired to have JFK assassinated as well.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
        • Yippeekiyay says:
          October 21, 2017 at 7:23 pm

          I’m hoping that our Vietnam vets will finally get to see LBJ exposed for what he is and for what he did to them. He keep them in a war they were not allowed to win because the war was good for the economy. He wanted to win the presidency after serving out the rest of JFK’s term. Pure evil. It was all part of his plan.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • Louisiana Steve says:
            October 21, 2017 at 8:24 pm

            I believe it was a mob hit. JFK used organized crime to take Illinois and other badly needed areas under their control. Then, after the win, he appointed Bobby as AG and they went after…you guessed it….organized crime.

            Like

            Reply
      • carole says:
        October 21, 2017 at 4:42 pm

        The husband of a friend of mine was working in the federal gvt at the time of JFK’s assassination. She said when she first heard of it, her immediate response was “They’ve done it!” “they” = Johnson & Co.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • dayallaxeded says:
        October 21, 2017 at 4:44 pm

        What I remember about JFK’s assassination is that we thought he was an incompetent “pretty boy” anyway and hoped that it would lead to defeat for LBJ and a Goldwater presidency. Unfortunately, the old Demonrat corruption was fully in play, plus a kind of extension of JFK’s support to LBJ, and the “war presidency” effect (of course, the last, due to LBJ’s own war mongering). The other thing I remember was how mad I was that I was required to watch the funeral rather than go out and play.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Ronbo Jin says:
        October 21, 2017 at 5:03 pm

        If you look at the pictures on Air Force 1 after the assassination, while they were waiting for Jackie and JFK’s body to board, the shit-eating grin on Lady Bird’s face is haunting, There were a lot of people there and everyone was having a very good time.
        I also remember that Geraldo had (supposed) mistress of LBJ on his talk show and she said that LBJ was emphatic that the trip to Dallas was going to be verrrrrry good for him.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • betseyross says:
        October 21, 2017 at 5:08 pm

        I was in college at the time, ready to graduate. When I went home for Christmas my Dad thought LBJ had something to do with it. In fact for the next few years my Dad kept feeding me information and a book or two about LBJ. I remember feeling at the time that it was probably true, the more I read about the man. The Warren Commission was a joke. From that point on, I never trusted the government much. It may have been a turning point in American history where fewer and fewer trusted the government. Now we are at critical mass where almost none of us trust the government.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • Midwest Mom says:
        October 21, 2017 at 5:49 pm

        I was in first grade, raised by a family who stumped fur Goldwater. My dad always suspected it was Johnson

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • PatriotKate says:
        October 21, 2017 at 6:32 pm

        We learned about it as we left school that day and I still vividly remember walking down the sidewalk of the school when we heard the news. My mom campaigned for Goldwater.

        As I grew older, it wasn’t hard for me not to be curious about what really happened because I remembered what my parents had said.

        However, I still doubt the full truth will be known as they have had more than 50 years to deal with the files.

        Like

        Reply
      • Your Tour Guide says:
        October 21, 2017 at 8:48 pm

        Second grade. They didn’t announce it at school. Went home, my mom was
        crying. Said that they’d interrupted “As the World Turns” to say Kennedy had
        been shot. Until they explained it to me, I thought that mom was crying because
        they’d interrupted her “stories”.

        Like

        Reply
    • Tejas Rob says:
      October 21, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      You can all bet your sweet behind on one thing, LBJ was a shark, he was always underestimated as a country bumpkin. That was the Kennedy’s fatal mistake. They only wanted him on the ticket to secure Texas in the election, treated him like crap. If there is any conspiracy at all behind Kennedy being killed, LBJ was not only in on it, he led it. He ran the political machine in Texas at that time, nothing would be done without him.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        October 21, 2017 at 6:47 pm

        Lyndon was previously THE strong arm of the Democrat controlled Senate in DC. The general public may have thought of him as a dog-kicking hick but those in Washington and folks back in Texas knew he had a way of getting things done. That is not meant to implicate him in the assassination but just a example of his power to pull in the Southern vote. The Kennedy/Johnson ticket was a cinch for re-election and LBJ seemed quite comfortable pulling strings behind the scenes. He didn’t really care what the East Coast liberals thought of him. He was the quintessential Party Man who was coasting to a second term with JFK. In November of 1963 he was proud of the great public turnout Kennedy was receiving during his Texas Tour . . . up until Dallas.

        Like

        Reply
        • Jim says:
          October 21, 2017 at 8:23 pm

          Know what I think? LBJ was a quintessential George Wallace bullying politician. Deep down he was the worst kind of racist and would use black Americans as sheep to assure his precious democrat party would never lose power. In his mind, he fought, sweated, and pushed everyone and anyone aside who got in his way to ascend to the Presidency. He earned it, the Presidency was his, and no one was going to deprive him of it. To him, JFK was a snot nosed rich college boy who had everything given to him by Daddy Joe Kennedy. When democrats became concerned that JFK might lose, they promised LBJ the VP slot to get his voting block. After the election, LBJ saw his opportunity and seized it, and he never looked back. That’s what I think.

          Like

          Reply
    • WrightorWrongAl says:
      October 21, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      My husband was 9 – I was 1 (so I don’t remember myself). Both our families miles/states apart, believe LBJ did it..with help from some entity…mob, CIA or Castro

      Like

      Reply
    • chiefillinicake says:
      October 21, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      This is but another example of PDJT’s swamp drainage technique.

      It will expose the Deep State, and how old it is already, and further discredit the Democrats and RINOS who have systematically dismantled America since its inception.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • elena19501deplorable says:
      October 21, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      I was 10 too..And it was USSR…And my late communist-father was telling that American government killed Kennedy.

      Like

      Reply
    • mariner says:
      October 21, 2017 at 6:30 pm

      Neither of my parents believed the official story, and neither did their parents.

      I’d hazard a guess that in the early 1960s even fewer believed that nonsense than now.

      I still remember a LIFE magazine article about the Dallas bystanders who mysteriously died within five years of JFK.

      Like

      Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      October 21, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      I was in high school; one of the saddest days of my life. We were Roman Catholic and idolized JFK. They let us out of school early and my girlfriends and I walked home in silence; one was crying. When I walked into my house my parents were sitting in the living room and my mom was crying. They had been grocery shopping and the cashier had told them the President had been shot. We spent the next several days in front of the television..l will never forget the day Camelot came crashing down….a traumatic experience….so sad…and changed the course of our country.

      Like

      Reply
    • Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
      October 21, 2017 at 8:57 pm

      Roger Stone has the best book ever that exposes the Bushies involvement in the JFK assassination.

      Like

      Reply
  2. keeler says:
    October 21, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    “subject to the receipt of further information”

    What does that mean? What “further information” did the President base his decision on? Where did it come from? And how did such information influence his decision?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. SouthernbytheGraceofGod says:
    October 21, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Being a native Texan, I’m so grateful that the Bushes and Ted Cruz are not “real” Texans. IMHO you have to be BORN in a state to be considered a “native” or “from” that state. MOVING to Texas doesn’t make you a “cowboy”.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. gildie says:
    October 21, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I’m a little confused. If the Deep State exists, and I believe it does. That is, a sizable
    number of people working in our government without oversight or allegiance to anyone but themselves, powerful people yet detached from the electorate, how is it that these files still
    exist? How hard would it be for jackass 1, 2 or 3 (Clinton, Bush & Obama) to appoint someone
    to headup the National Archives, than simply make uncomfortable documents disappear?
    I seem to remember an article stating that years ago Obama’s John Brennan walked into the
    State Department & altered certain documents relating to Jackass3’s passport.
    It’s nice to think there are still federal departments that maintain their professional standards & integrity regardless of what party holds sway at the moment. But after
    what we’ve witnessed over the last decade, I’ve lost any confidence in that statement.
    Is it that the papers existence are too well known for even the powerful CIA to touch?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      October 21, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      The National Archives of our country is something of historic value and there are people who are committed to honoring our heritage. The good, the bad and the ugly. Many labor is obscurity but they labor to preserve our memory.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • sedge2z says:
        October 21, 2017 at 6:17 pm

        Thinking about the National Archives, I read that Obama’s future Library will not archive his original records, but will “digitalize” them.
        (Cue Suspicious Cat)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Maquis says:
          October 21, 2017 at 6:32 pm

          He also stole huge amounts of WH records that were not his to take, pretending they belonged to his personal “library,” blocking all the investigations sure to come once they realuzed Hillary would not be completing their Coup.

          Trump scares the Hell out of these peeps.

          I like that.

          Like

          Reply
        • Joshua2415 says:
          October 21, 2017 at 6:37 pm

          You can bet money his college financial aid applications won’t be their either.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • formerdem says:
        October 21, 2017 at 8:10 pm

        Yes. Most people are doing their jobs as written. And very many Washington bureaucrats love America. Not all, but…. most …. just doing what the country told them to and obeying the bosses the country sent along.

        Like

        Reply
    • Daniel says:
      October 21, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      “The deep state” is not entirely the dark “hidden government” you imagine it to be. While there are likely some organized groups within the deep state, it is the entrenched career bureaucrats and other government employees which comprise the deep state. They are not a-political. They are, in fact, quite political. They are in the state department, the FBI and justice department and all over. They keep their jobs because they are nearly impossible to fire and they act largely in their self interest and/or based on their ideology rather than in the interests of serving the nation.

      That’s fact. It’s not conspiracy theory (aka crazy idea).

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • chick20112011 says:
      October 21, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      Sandy “Ber-gler” stole docs.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Harry Lime says:
    October 21, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Can you imagine how many new books this is going to generate? The publishing houses must be licking their chops.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Publius2016 says:
    October 21, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    It was supposed to be a Bush or Clinton so no one cared! Well, Tick Tock…President Trump having won the election of 2016 has the honor of releasing all of the JFK documents including revealing previously undisclosed information like the redacted documents filled with black lines!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. mtkennedy21 says:
    October 21, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    The Warren Commission was there to cover the story of the assassination with a blanket, until it stopped moving. Apologies to David Berge. The Oswald information, if it has not been weeded by Sandy Berger types, should be interesting. Anybody read Epstein’s books about it ?

    Oswald might have been a KGB agent in the Marine Corps.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. mimbler says:
    October 21, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    I’m eager to see what is released, but I don’t think the deep state will allow anything that damages it to come to light.

    They could easily remove anything damaging, hand the “package” to PDJT and say they didn’t redact anything.

    When you have a batch of secret information that is essentially only listed with file titles, you can do anything you want with the file contents.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      October 21, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      Agree mimbler. This is much ado about nothing. We will never know the truth about this or anything else. We will know only what they want us to know.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • mimbler says:
        October 21, 2017 at 4:59 pm

        Sad, but true. The lack of whistleblowers during the lawless Obama years told me that government corruption is very close to being universal in the people with any power.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  10. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 21, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    We’re gonna need a whole slew of new “fictionalized history” books to fuzz up the original facts of which there never was a dispute. Little inconveniences, like how Oswald afforded all his extensive globetrotting. Or his mastering Russian at the top secret intelligence language institute in Japan. Just another everyday clerk.

    Hey, luckily Hollywood isn’t too busy right now!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 21, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      Harveywood? Oliver Stone & Associates will not be happy. The full facts could further demonize the socialist Left. The America-hating loser, Lee Harvey, was hoping for the Trial of the Century orchestrated by his pals at the ACLU. At the very beginning the Democrats tried to blame the assassination on Texas rightwing rednecks. They kept muddying the waters over the years with wild conspiracies to keep people away from . . . the ugly truth.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Howie says:
    October 21, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Spidey Sense….the left is afraid of this, very afraid. Why? Ahhh Dunno.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Howie says:
    October 21, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    RE Sundance article. Why was all this ‘secret’? A very simple question. Why is all this stuff going on today ‘secret’? Is it in the public interest? Or not?

    Screaming for Sunshine

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Daniel says:
    October 21, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    As presidents most likely to be ‘taken out’ for any number of reasons (trillions of dollars is reason enough) it would be a huge move to release this information in its entirety. If he did release it and anyone makes an attempt? “Conspiracy theory” no longer becomes a term meaning “crazy.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    October 21, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Saxon, a British Metal band from the 1980s did a tribute to the tragedy of the JFK assassination.

    It is surprisingly well done and presents the subject in a serious and sympathetic manner.

    In my opinion it is worth a listen even if you don’t like this style of music.

    As you can see from the album art this is from their “Strong Arm of the Law” album.

    Like

    Reply
    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      October 21, 2017 at 4:48 pm

      These are the lyrics to Saxon’s Dallas 1 PM:

      A crowded Main street, the scene was set.
      They check out the view, turn the radio on.
      Open the case, assemble the gun.
      Wait at the ready, for the president’s run.
      The world was shocked that fateful day.
      A young man’s life was blown away, away.

      Dallas, 1 p.m., 1 p.m.

      White hot lead, in the back of the head
      Screaming confusion, shots rip the air
      Cadillac racing, cops on the run
      They couldn’t believe the president’s hit

      The shootings done assassins run,
      Is he dead, no one will say.
      Around the world the news was flashed,
      we sat and watched your tragic history.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Guffman says:
    October 21, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    If you haven’t seen the James Files interview before or the “I Shot JFK” documentary, watch them on YouTube. As far as I’m concerned, this is the most credible description of those events in 1963 I’ve ever encountered, and this man – who to this day is the only person ever to admit to shooting JFK – has so many arcane details that go with his story, that they would be near impossible to make up on the fly in an interview of this nature.

    The documentary, and this interview, have very much flown under the radar and I have no idea why. Many very senior ex-FBI agents were consulted for the actually documentary and they stand by James’ story. Here’s a link to the interview;

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Howie says:
    October 21, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    The Rosenbergs on steroids. The globalist crowd has made sure USA could not excel on its own and leveling the playing field in favor of ‘PARITY”. Just like the damn NFL. Screw PARITY.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. James F says:
    October 21, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    If daddy-Bush and the deepstate are against it, I’m definitely for it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. B Woodward says:
    October 21, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Ten bullets. Will the information that has been withheld since 1963 finally reveal the truth? Probably not. Documents that would make the government look culpable likely have been altered or destroyed.

    Bullets shot (not necessarily in the correct sequence)
    1) striking the street and generating sparks behind the limo;
    2) Main Street curb near the overpass next to James Tague;
    3) manhole cover as reported by Officer Foster;
    4) a freeway sign on Elm;
    5) a 4″ long bullet mark in the sidewalk on Elm Street;
    6) Governor Connelly;
    7) JFK’s back;
    8) entry wound at JFK’s throat;
    9) the right front of JFK’s head; and
    10) a distinct bullet hole in the limo windshield, reported by Officers Ellis and Freeman, journalist Richard Dudman, and George Whittaker, manager at a Ford plant, who said that a bullet was shot through the front of the windshield and that he replaced the limo’s windshield.

    Could the Warren Commission explain how the magic bullet did all that? So much for the government’s lone gunman con job.

    http://www.strike-the-root.com/51/herman/herman16.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. POP says:
    October 21, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Nothing new, the House Committee on the assassination back in the 70s already found likelihood of a conspiracy. Didn’t matter. Didn’t force transparency on the subject.

    If these releases further discredit the FBI and CIA they bought it on themselves, many still act as if Obama is still running the place.
    That the CIA until recently was run by an Islamist is beyond belief.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • thluckyone says:
      October 21, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      Pop, what I want to know is was the “babushka lady” actually wearing a ‘hijab’?

      JFK reprimanded the Saudis for participating in human trafficking (sorry, no sources)
      JFK > un-named “al-hashashsin” (CIA/Muslims)? (entirely conjecture)
      Bobby Kennedy > Sirhan Sirhan? (Possible Islamic connection?)

      I think the bloody hand of Islam has been negatively impacting American history since long before (and after) the “oil-embargo”. Wish I had more to offer.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Dad's son says:
    October 21, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Dad was a ranking military officer and he always said he suspected Johnson.
    I suspect that nothing exists in those files to incriminate him, because if Johnson were involved then there would likely have been co-conspirators, Therefore, given that multiple parties would have had a vital interest in a cover-up, all such evidence pointing toward the 36th president would almost certainly have been destroyed at some point between 1963 and Jan. 20, 1969 before Johnson left office.

    Any involvement, tangential or otherwise, by Bush 41 would possibly have been round-filed as well, either from 1989-’93, or by Bush 43 from 2001-’09. It is an intriguing coincidence of timing that GHWB was CIA director when the House Select Committee on Assassinations was formed in 1976, which involved reopening a lot of those old paper files. GHWB would certainly have represented the CIA as a major oolitical influence on the treatment of those files.

    That said, though, being that Kennedy was a Democrat hero, I’d have a harder time believing that the Republican Bushes as president would have taken the risk of disturbing the files. No, most likely – especially with his well-known underhanded, corrupt behavior throughout his lifetime in government – Johnson scrubbed everything long ago if he were involved.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      October 21, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      Agree, Ds. Not much, if anything new is going to come out. Johnson was, despite his evil, powerful, overbearing personality and political savvy, still just another puppet of more powerful, non-governmental actors. He was a public school teacher in Southeast Texas ferkripesakes! Not a guy with the connections to put any major operation together, let alone a huge, engineered and corruption-fueled political win, followed by an assassination and internal coup. LBJ played his role, made sure his military industrial complex, international organized crime, and international finance controllers got their pieces of all the action and took his quietly, too.

      Like

      Reply
  21. WrightorWrongAl says:
    October 21, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Is this real?

    Like

    Reply
  22. In Az says:
    October 21, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    How could something that happened in 1963 expose recent intelligent and law enforcement operations?
    Sounds like a convenient excuse to keep hiding the corruption, murders, illegal drug running, government over throws and installing dictators etc.

    Those that care and pay attention know of the slimy, vile, evil, corrupt underbelly of the CIA, FBI, and all government agencies. Not enough people care, and too many believe that everything is a conspiracy theory and do not believe the Deep State exists.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. M. Mueller says:
    October 21, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    I was really creeped out by the story of the switchboard ladies. Start at 3 min. (though, the whole 2 hours is very interesting)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 21, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      YIKES
      Ppl watch pls!

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 21, 2017 at 6:26 pm

      Another Jim Marrs story? OK.

      Like

      Reply
      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        October 21, 2017 at 7:08 pm

        Actually no, Jim Marrs doesn’t start until 58 mins. He does have interesting info implicating Prescott and GHWB. CIA can never be trusted again.

        It’s fascinating, worth watching or listening to if you’re doing housework, laundry……very sinister, and features a different researcher:

        In the early 1980s, independent researcher Dr. Grover Proctor broke new ground on Oswald’s attempted call. Because of Dr. Proctor’s work, Oswald’s attempt to reach former U.S. Intelligence officer John Hurt has become known as “The Raleigh Call.”

        Like

        Reply
        • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
          October 21, 2017 at 8:27 pm

          Sorry. That “attempted phone call” thing is a complete hoax.
          Proctor and Marrs have no real evidence nor an explanation of why the DPD would allow Lee Oswald to make another phone call, nor why Lee would try to call someone on the East Coast after 11:00 at night, In one fell swoop this fable manages to demean 2 people operating a one-person switchboard, 2 unidentified men in black, and the entire Dallas Police Department.

          Like

          Reply
          • keebler AC ovfefe says:
            October 21, 2017 at 8:40 pm

            You haven’t watched the vid then because the puzzle for his phone call is solved.

            People can listen and make up their own minds.

            Like

            Reply
    • Old Lady says:
      October 21, 2017 at 6:59 pm

      That really is interesting. Thanks for posting.

      Like

      Reply
    • Tejas Rob says:
      October 21, 2017 at 7:57 pm

      Thanks for posting that! I wound up watching the whole two hours.

      Like

      Reply
    • mariner says:
      October 21, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      Wow!

      Thank you for posting this.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Tejas Rob says:
    October 21, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Gotta leave this here, just because I love Levon Helm.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 21, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Saw JKF in a motorcade in Houston, the night before the Dallas Assassination. Still sends chills through me when I think of that day when I was only 14 years old.
    Remember a few years later realizing/thinking that i would probably be dead before anyone knew the real truth.
    Just maybe I will live to know the real truth. Part of me still believes that LBJ had a hand in it. Do believe that is why I think that Jackie ldisiked them even more after wards the assassination. .

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      October 21, 2017 at 5:53 pm

      Amazing story!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        October 21, 2017 at 7:59 pm

        In 2003 I thought I had closed it up. The school I was working for send us to Dallas for some training. As I sat on that grassy knoll it was like some peace flowed over me, which I really needed. I was one of those people that just had to step on that spot they have marked on the street and I will tell you that there was something there….Even some of my colleagues who decided to have me take them later commented about it, which I just kept silent about.
        If I do ever go again I will just sit on the knoll and remember my youth, but I will not venture into the street.
        Hopefully these papers do answer the many questions that so many have and just maybe clear up things for Oswald’s family..

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Rebcalntx says:
      October 21, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      Kinthenorthwest, I read in a magazine article written about Jackie she reviled that she had papers in safe keeping to be read to the public after her death. I think she said she didn’t want her children to know the truth so they would probably be gone by the time to have it reviled. Her 2 children were still alive at the time of the article. Maybe she gave information to others who knows.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  26. jmclever says:
    October 21, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Find out how many in our gov’t and the deep state have held office for the last 50 years in one form or another and you’ll find out why they want the JFK files to remain secret! I’d be willing to bet that we’d all be surprised to know the longevity and influence of these career gov’t types.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Wonder how, if anything, GWB’s globalist speech had to do with this decision? Originally report files would not be released. Inaccurate or change of mind?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. individualright says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    George W Bush appointed Robert Mueller and Obama extended his term. So, IMO, Mueller owes the Bushes and Obama, but maybe NOT the Clintons. If Mueller would like to see Trump delay the release of these files, and save Bush Sr. devastating embarrassment, he could…. if he were to drop the Russian investigation against Trump and recommend a special prosecutor and charges be brought against the Clintons for collusion with Russia.

    So, who will Mueller pick…. the Bushes or their adopted son Bill Clinton?

    “Robert Swan “Bob” Mueller III (/ˈmʌlər/; born August 7, 1944) is an American lawyer and civil servant who was the sixth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, serving from 2001 to 2013. A Republican, he was appointed by President George W. Bush and his original ten-year term was given a two-year extension by President Barack Obama, making him the longest-serving FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover. He is currently head of the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Mueller

    Like

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      October 21, 2017 at 7:16 pm

      The “negotiation” would never happen as that would be the very definition of “obstruction of justice.” Mueller is radioactive! He personally delivered our Nuclear Arsenal to Moscow and closed the deal.

      Like

      Reply
  29. NC PATRIOT says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I was devastated when JFK was shot. He was the ONLY Democrat I ever voted for President.
    He would not fit in today’s Democrat party.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ediegrey says:
      October 21, 2017 at 6:56 pm

      JFK was killed for a reason, it was no accident that is for sure. And the cover up can only point to the elites who wanted him dead.

      Like

      Reply
  31. Brant says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Question. JFK picked (or was voluntold) to pick Johnson. A probable deep state dream and could step right in. Trump knew what he was going to do and deep state would be furious. Did Trump choose Pence as insurance policy? Deep state would have to go for a twofer?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Brant says:
      October 21, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      And Reagan “chose” Bush senior. And Bush senior almost became POTUS less than 1 year in.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      October 21, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      If you do a little more research, you’ll learn that JFK didn’t “pick” LBJ; LBJ was put in place by the party higher-ups and controllers (financiers, organized crime, etc.) on the premise of securing the south and west. Of course, the true purpose was to ensure an influencer and a “fall back” they could control. Same was true of Reagan’s acceptance of Boosh as VP–dictated by the party elites. I don’t recall any indication that Reagan had any particular affinity on any level for Boosh. I believe, though admittedly without any evidence, that this was the reason for Alexander Haig’s statement following the assassination attempt on RR–it wasn’t Haig being presumptuous or attempting a coup–he was heading off a coup by Boosh. Haig had been around to see what Boosh and his “Deep State” cadres had done to JFK, then Nixon. I shudder to think what would’ve happened if RR had not been protected by God and restored to health–just as I shudder to think what our nation’s situation would be like, if PDJT were not also under God’s direction and protection. Pray without ceasing, friends!

      Like

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      October 21, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      Pence as insurance? Makes no sense. Pence would rubber stamp anything the Deep State wants. All he cares about are the social issues that have already been decided by the Supreme Court.

      Like

      Reply
    • Maquis says:
      October 21, 2017 at 8:14 pm

      I believe so.

      I pray it is never needed.

      Like

      Reply
  32. PDQ says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    This talks about JFK, the media etc.

    Unacknowledged
    http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6400614/

    Like

    Reply
  33. sunshine and baby kittens says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Nothing can be done for JFK.
    However……………………
    Now begins the open discussion of the criminal organization……THE FEDERAL RESERVE.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. sunshine and baby kittens says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    NOW COMES THE POSSE FOR THE FEDERAL RESERVE.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Lee Oswald’s estranged wife Marina, whom he had net in Russia, absolutely adored President Kennedy and had a large newspaper photo of him framed in her living room.

    Some more fast facts ignored by the conspiracy theorists.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Binkser1 says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    “government agencies have lobbied Trump to withhold some of the documents, arguing that they could expose relatively recent intelligence and law enforcement operations.” In other words, they don’t want the corruption of our government exposed to the people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Praise God! I will pray for healing and mercy! Truth itself is all the justice this nation needs. We have waited long enough – this is a chance for an old wound to finally be healed.

    This is wonderful news. We need closure and healing, and this is only possible if we face the truth.

    This is a special day for many reasons, not the least of which is this announcement – a true gift to all who ever valued truth and justice!

    Like

    Reply
  38. Maquis says:
    October 21, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    I don’t like saying this aloud, but this is a message to Deep State: “Try to pull this shit on me and you won’t peacefully die old in your own bed with none the wiser.”

    Also, of course, it guts the Left and indicts their destructive Icons at a most opportune time.

    As if Someone planned it.

    Like

    Reply
  39. MrE says:
    October 21, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    I wouldn’t be surprised if Bush Sr. were to “suddenly pass away” in the next month or two.

    Like

    Reply
  40. crustyoldpilotblog says:
    October 21, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    The leader of the band, Bill Jenkins and the Virginia Mountain Boys, wrote a song about the Kennedy assignation several years ago and sung it at the National Press Club in 2014. Very poignant.

    blob:https://www.youtube.com/18bb0c95-2c3d-4935-843f-0de72c6266e4

    Like

    Reply
  41. crustyoldpilotblog says:
    October 21, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    That link to the song about Kennedy’s assignation did not work. Please try this one instead.

    Like

    Reply
  42. crustyoldpilotblog says:
    October 21, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Moderator. Please delete my last two entries. Sorry

    Like

    Reply
  43. sDee says:
    October 21, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    I pray I see the globalists exposed for the deaths of JFK and MLK. Uniters they were to be.

    Evil. Eternal
    ——————————
    Please allow me to introduce myself
    I’m a man of wealth and taste
    I’ve been around for a long, long year
    Stole many a man’s soul and fate
    I was around when Jesus Christ
    Had his moment of doubt and pain
    Made damn sure that Pilate
    Washed his hands and sealed his fate
    Pleased to meet you
    Hope you guess my name
    But what’s puzzling you
    Is the nature of my game
    …..
    Stuck around St. Petersburg
    When I saw it was time for a change
    Killed the Czar and his ministers
    Anastasia screamed in vain
    I rode a tank
    In a general’s rank
    When the Blitzkrieg raged
    And the finest stank
    ………
    I watched with glee
    While your kings and queens
    Fought for ten decades
    For the Gods they made
    ……
    I shouted out
    “Who killed the Kennedy’s?”
    When after all
    It was you and me
    …………………..
    And I laid tracks for troubadours
    Who get killed before they reached Bombay
    …………………..
    Just call me Lucifer
    ‘Cause I’m in need of some restraint

    Like

    Reply
  44. julegate says:
    October 21, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    How appropriate for today with all of the exposure happening before our eyes. 5 Minutes of President Kennedy’s speech.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s