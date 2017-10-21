President Trump Will Release JFK Files Subject To ‘Further Information’…

Yesterday Politico reported that President Trump would block the release of the JFK files. Today, President Trump tweets:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that, subject to receipt of further information, he planned to allow the opening of long-secret files on the November 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy due for release next week.

[…] Over the years, the National Archives has released most documents related to the case, but a final batch, amounting to tens of thousands of pages, remains and only Trump has the authority to decide whether some should continue to be withheld or released in redacted form.