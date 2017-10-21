President Trump Will Release JFK Files Subject To ‘Further Information’…

Yesterday Politico reported that President Trump would block the release of the JFK files. Today, President Trump tweets:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that, subject to receipt of further information, he planned to allow the opening of long-secret files on the November 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy due for release next week.
[…] Over the years, the National Archives has released most documents related to the case, but a final batch, amounting to tens of thousands of pages, remains and only Trump has the authority to decide whether some should continue to be withheld or released in redacted form.
The Washington Post and other media have quoted officials as saying that government agencies have lobbied Trump to withhold some of the documents, arguing that they could expose relatively recent intelligence and law enforcement operations. (read more)
The great thing is our President probably already knows most of the truth. Don’t forget he’s been friends with Roger Stone for more than 40 years and Stone wrote one of the most definitive books on the subject.
I think what’s interesting is I recall a lot of doubt about the official story when I was a child. I was 10 when he was murdered and recall my parents saying that no one would know the truth until all of the immediate family members were gone.
LikeLiked by 15 people
We are the same age! I remember sitting in class in fifth grade and the teacher was called out of the room and when she came back in she was visibly shaken and she announced that JFK had been shot.
Later that night, we discussed it at dinner (we are and have been a conservative family, my dad stumped for Goldwater) and my dad said pretty much the same thing. He thought that Johnson took him out.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It is my belief that Johnson conspired to have JFK assassinated as well.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m hoping that our Vietnam vets will finally get to see LBJ exposed for what he is and for what he did to them. He keep them in a war they were not allowed to win because the war was good for the economy. He wanted to win the presidency after serving out the rest of JFK’s term. Pure evil. It was all part of his plan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe it was a mob hit. JFK used organized crime to take Illinois and other badly needed areas under their control. Then, after the win, he appointed Bobby as AG and they went after…you guessed it….organized crime.
LikeLike
When I was in college, I worked for a retired FBI agent who was appointed by the Warren Commission to investigate the New Orleans ties. He said they found nothing, but I still wonder today.
LikeLike
The husband of a friend of mine was working in the federal gvt at the time of JFK’s assassination. She said when she first heard of it, her immediate response was “They’ve done it!” “they” = Johnson & Co.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“They” = the commies . . . was the prevailing whisper at the time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They conspired; LBJ;Texas oil, the mob, Cuban Commies.
LikeLike
What I remember about JFK’s assassination is that we thought he was an incompetent “pretty boy” anyway and hoped that it would lead to defeat for LBJ and a Goldwater presidency. Unfortunately, the old Demonrat corruption was fully in play, plus a kind of extension of JFK’s support to LBJ, and the “war presidency” effect (of course, the last, due to LBJ’s own war mongering). The other thing I remember was how mad I was that I was required to watch the funeral rather than go out and play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you look at the pictures on Air Force 1 after the assassination, while they were waiting for Jackie and JFK’s body to board, the shit-eating grin on Lady Bird’s face is haunting, There were a lot of people there and everyone was having a very good time.
I also remember that Geraldo had (supposed) mistress of LBJ on his talk show and she said that LBJ was emphatic that the trip to Dallas was going to be verrrrrry good for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was in college at the time, ready to graduate. When I went home for Christmas my Dad thought LBJ had something to do with it. In fact for the next few years my Dad kept feeding me information and a book or two about LBJ. I remember feeling at the time that it was probably true, the more I read about the man. The Warren Commission was a joke. From that point on, I never trusted the government much. It may have been a turning point in American history where fewer and fewer trusted the government. Now we are at critical mass where almost none of us trust the government.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
Poor Jackie, so very sad.
LikeLike
Looks like Johnson is smiling to guy behind LBJ.
LikeLike
By the time I had reached HS I too was always suspicious of the Gov’t. Agree with your post.
LikeLike
I was in first grade, raised by a family who stumped fur Goldwater. My dad always suspected it was Johnson
LikeLiked by 1 person
We learned about it as we left school that day and I still vividly remember walking down the sidewalk of the school when we heard the news. My mom campaigned for Goldwater.
As I grew older, it wasn’t hard for me not to be curious about what really happened because I remembered what my parents had said.
However, I still doubt the full truth will be known as they have had more than 50 years to deal with the files.
LikeLike
Second grade. They didn’t announce it at school. Went home, my mom was
crying. Said that they’d interrupted “As the World Turns” to say Kennedy had
been shot. Until they explained it to me, I thought that mom was crying because
they’d interrupted her “stories”.
LikeLike
You can all bet your sweet behind on one thing, LBJ was a shark, he was always underestimated as a country bumpkin. That was the Kennedy’s fatal mistake. They only wanted him on the ticket to secure Texas in the election, treated him like crap. If there is any conspiracy at all behind Kennedy being killed, LBJ was not only in on it, he led it. He ran the political machine in Texas at that time, nothing would be done without him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lyndon was previously THE strong arm of the Democrat controlled Senate in DC. The general public may have thought of him as a dog-kicking hick but those in Washington and folks back in Texas knew he had a way of getting things done. That is not meant to implicate him in the assassination but just a example of his power to pull in the Southern vote. The Kennedy/Johnson ticket was a cinch for re-election and LBJ seemed quite comfortable pulling strings behind the scenes. He didn’t really care what the East Coast liberals thought of him. He was the quintessential Party Man who was coasting to a second term with JFK. In November of 1963 he was proud of the great public turnout Kennedy was receiving during his Texas Tour . . . up until Dallas.
LikeLike
Know what I think? LBJ was a quintessential George Wallace bullying politician. Deep down he was the worst kind of racist and would use black Americans as sheep to assure his precious democrat party would never lose power. In his mind, he fought, sweated, and pushed everyone and anyone aside who got in his way to ascend to the Presidency. He earned it, the Presidency was his, and no one was going to deprive him of it. To him, JFK was a snot nosed rich college boy who had everything given to him by Daddy Joe Kennedy. When democrats became concerned that JFK might lose, they promised LBJ the VP slot to get his voting block. After the election, LBJ saw his opportunity and seized it, and he never looked back. That’s what I think.
LikeLike
My husband was 9 – I was 1 (so I don’t remember myself). Both our families miles/states apart, believe LBJ did it..with help from some entity…mob, CIA or Castro
LikeLike
This is but another example of PDJT’s swamp drainage technique.
It will expose the Deep State, and how old it is already, and further discredit the Democrats and RINOS who have systematically dismantled America since its inception.
LikeLiked by 1 person
some of the swamp has been in office many decades
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This is but another example of PDJT’s swamp drainage technique.”
It’s a beautiful thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bigly.
LikeLike
I was 10 too..And it was USSR…And my late communist-father was telling that American government killed Kennedy.
LikeLike
Neither of my parents believed the official story, and neither did their parents.
I’d hazard a guess that in the early 1960s even fewer believed that nonsense than now.
I still remember a LIFE magazine article about the Dallas bystanders who mysteriously died within five years of JFK.
LikeLike
I was in high school; one of the saddest days of my life. We were Roman Catholic and idolized JFK. They let us out of school early and my girlfriends and I walked home in silence; one was crying. When I walked into my house my parents were sitting in the living room and my mom was crying. They had been grocery shopping and the cashier had told them the President had been shot. We spent the next several days in front of the television..l will never forget the day Camelot came crashing down….a traumatic experience….so sad…and changed the course of our country.
LikeLike
Roger Stone has the best book ever that exposes the Bushies involvement in the JFK assassination.
LikeLike
“subject to the receipt of further information”
What does that mean? What “further information” did the President base his decision on? Where did it come from? And how did such information influence his decision?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s in the statute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless Potus is presented with info about why he shouldn’t release the docs, he will release the docs. You may have misread his tweet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks to both of you.
LikeLike
Being a native Texan, I’m so grateful that the Bushes and Ted Cruz are not “real” Texans. IMHO you have to be BORN in a state to be considered a “native” or “from” that state. MOVING to Texas doesn’t make you a “cowboy”.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Does moving to Texas by an Arizona cowboy count.
LikeLike
Why yes, yes it does. Living close to Austin see a LOT of Texas-born people who don’t act or think TEXAN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was born there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bravo Tex. 🙂
LikeLike
I live near downtown Austin and can’t wait for my wife to retire so we can get the Hell out of here and go live amongst the like minded. Our only consolation for living here and putting up with the stuck on stupid class will be we get to leave with bags of money it will cost some “Progressive” to buy our place.
LikeLike
As Dwight might say “That’s right, they’re not from Texas”. And neither am I but I still love you guys.
LikeLike
There’s a Texas saying: You can take the girl out of Texas but you will never take the Texas out of the girl. Well, that’s me. I was in Dallas the day JFK was assassinated, the motorcade had just passed me and ten minutes later, it happened. God has since led me to my adopted state of Alabama for my retirement years but my Texas memories are the best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having a direct lineage family surname since the Country of ‘The Republic of Texas’ (we also have our own registered cattle branding) is truly a rare blessing. I know the lineage of my grandpas and greats, and great greats. etc. all the way back to Grandpa who emigrated to The Republic. And he had married a girl in Texas that also emigrated from his own home province back in Germany.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would be funny if that home province was “Freistaat Bayern” (free state of Bavaria), as they are Germany’s own “Lone Star State”…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shitted is a CANADIAN Texan. The most enlightened kind!
LikeLike
Well, I got here as soon as I could. 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a little confused. If the Deep State exists, and I believe it does. That is, a sizable
number of people working in our government without oversight or allegiance to anyone but themselves, powerful people yet detached from the electorate, how is it that these files still
exist? How hard would it be for jackass 1, 2 or 3 (Clinton, Bush & Obama) to appoint someone
to headup the National Archives, than simply make uncomfortable documents disappear?
I seem to remember an article stating that years ago Obama’s John Brennan walked into the
State Department & altered certain documents relating to Jackass3’s passport.
It’s nice to think there are still federal departments that maintain their professional standards & integrity regardless of what party holds sway at the moment. But after
what we’ve witnessed over the last decade, I’ve lost any confidence in that statement.
Is it that the papers existence are too well known for even the powerful CIA to touch?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The National Archives of our country is something of historic value and there are people who are committed to honoring our heritage. The good, the bad and the ugly. Many labor is obscurity but they labor to preserve our memory.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thinking about the National Archives, I read that Obama’s future Library will not archive his original records, but will “digitalize” them.
(Cue Suspicious Cat)
LikeLiked by 1 person
He also stole huge amounts of WH records that were not his to take, pretending they belonged to his personal “library,” blocking all the investigations sure to come once they realuzed Hillary would not be completing their Coup.
Trump scares the Hell out of these peeps.
I like that.
LikeLike
You can bet money his college financial aid applications won’t be their either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Especially since the signature at the bottom is “George Soros”…
LikeLike
Yes. Most people are doing their jobs as written. And very many Washington bureaucrats love America. Not all, but…. most …. just doing what the country told them to and obeying the bosses the country sent along.
LikeLike
“The deep state” is not entirely the dark “hidden government” you imagine it to be. While there are likely some organized groups within the deep state, it is the entrenched career bureaucrats and other government employees which comprise the deep state. They are not a-political. They are, in fact, quite political. They are in the state department, the FBI and justice department and all over. They keep their jobs because they are nearly impossible to fire and they act largely in their self interest and/or based on their ideology rather than in the interests of serving the nation.
That’s fact. It’s not conspiracy theory (aka crazy idea).
LikeLiked by 5 people
The current Archivist of the United States was appointed by the Usurper in 2009.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archivist_of_the_United_States
LikeLike
At the higher levels, I will not defend them, but at the lower levels, I will. I guess people fall in love with power eventually.
LikeLike
Sandy “Ber-gler” stole docs.
LikeLike
Can you imagine how many new books this is going to generate? The publishing houses must be licking their chops.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am waiting for Howie’s version. It will contain a plethora of Goat Ropers and Seals.
Sorry Howie, couldn’t resist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And best of all, Seals roping goats! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was supposed to be a Bush or Clinton so no one cared! Well, Tick Tock…President Trump having won the election of 2016 has the honor of releasing all of the JFK documents including revealing previously undisclosed information like the redacted documents filled with black lines!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Warren Commission was there to cover the story of the assassination with a blanket, until it stopped moving. Apologies to David Berge. The Oswald information, if it has not been weeded by Sandy Berger types, should be interesting. Anybody read Epstein’s books about it ?
Oswald might have been a KGB agent in the Marine Corps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oswald was CIA! End of story!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warren Commission Cover-up then
Mueller Special Counsel Cover-up now
LikeLiked by 4 people
What do they think was covered up ?
LikeLike
I really don’t want to say this, but the message is to Deep State and is this: Try to pull this shit on me and you won’t die peacefully in your beds at a ripe old age with none the wiser.
Also, of course, it is an indictment of the Party of Slavery and its Icons.
Couldn’t come at a better time; you’d think Someone had planned this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crap. I was trying to put this at the end of the thread.
Please pardon a possible repost.
LikeLike
You may be right….nothing seems to be off limits for President Trump. Maybe this is the time in history for all to be exposed… I think of that Bible verse often… “That which is done in secret will be shouted from the rooftops”…
LikeLike
Trump amazes me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
u b right!
LikeLike
I’m eager to see what is released, but I don’t think the deep state will allow anything that damages it to come to light.
They could easily remove anything damaging, hand the “package” to PDJT and say they didn’t redact anything.
When you have a batch of secret information that is essentially only listed with file titles, you can do anything you want with the file contents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree mimbler. This is much ado about nothing. We will never know the truth about this or anything else. We will know only what they want us to know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad, but true. The lack of whistleblowers during the lawless Obama years told me that government corruption is very close to being universal in the people with any power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
woohoowee, that was really heartbreaking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Copperhead Road. I bought and played that entire album (on cassette) in my car in 1985-86 after my young (and handsome) 11th grade American History teacher played it in class. He was fascinated with JFK, Vietnam, the 1960s and how television changed the way Americans viewed war and the world in general. He was way over our heads –but he sure made it interesting.
LikeLike
Centerfield. I listened to Steve Earle too.
LikeLike
I wonder how carolyn kennedy feels about this! She has not said anything yet! If I were the daughter I would like to know the truth! But then she is a democrat!
LikeLike
We’re gonna need a whole slew of new “fictionalized history” books to fuzz up the original facts of which there never was a dispute. Little inconveniences, like how Oswald afforded all his extensive globetrotting. Or his mastering Russian at the top secret intelligence language institute in Japan. Just another everyday clerk.
Hey, luckily Hollywood isn’t too busy right now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Harveywood? Oliver Stone & Associates will not be happy. The full facts could further demonize the socialist Left. The America-hating loser, Lee Harvey, was hoping for the Trial of the Century orchestrated by his pals at the ACLU. At the very beginning the Democrats tried to blame the assassination on Texas rightwing rednecks. They kept muddying the waters over the years with wild conspiracies to keep people away from . . . the ugly truth.
LikeLike
Spidey Sense….the left is afraid of this, very afraid. Why? Ahhh Dunno.
LikeLiked by 2 people
RE Sundance article. Why was all this ‘secret’? A very simple question. Why is all this stuff going on today ‘secret’? Is it in the public interest? Or not?
Screaming for Sunshine
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most likely it will implicate at least the CIA. Or “the Mob”? Or Both?
LikeLike
Seeing Lyin’ Ted in the picture makes me want to scream, “Get him out of everything!”
Lyin’ Ted still has all his “secrets,” but his blind followers have not heard about them or do not care to find out. And I know Lyin’ Ted and his followers are planning their next attack on us and our President, but of course everything around those attacks are made to look like they are anything but attacks.
Solomon was right, there is nothing new under the sun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump talked to Fox & Friends back in May 2016 about Ted Cruz’s father being with Lee Harvey Oswald before Kennedy’s assassination:
http://www.politico.com/blogs/2016-gop-primary-live-updates-and-results/2016/05/trump-ted-cruz-father-222730
LikeLike
As presidents most likely to be ‘taken out’ for any number of reasons (trillions of dollars is reason enough) it would be a huge move to release this information in its entirety. If he did release it and anyone makes an attempt? “Conspiracy theory” no longer becomes a term meaning “crazy.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Saxon, a British Metal band from the 1980s did a tribute to the tragedy of the JFK assassination.
It is surprisingly well done and presents the subject in a serious and sympathetic manner.
In my opinion it is worth a listen even if you don’t like this style of music.
As you can see from the album art this is from their “Strong Arm of the Law” album.
LikeLike
These are the lyrics to Saxon’s Dallas 1 PM:
A crowded Main street, the scene was set.
They check out the view, turn the radio on.
Open the case, assemble the gun.
Wait at the ready, for the president’s run.
The world was shocked that fateful day.
A young man’s life was blown away, away.
Dallas, 1 p.m., 1 p.m.
White hot lead, in the back of the head
Screaming confusion, shots rip the air
Cadillac racing, cops on the run
They couldn’t believe the president’s hit
The shootings done assassins run,
Is he dead, no one will say.
Around the world the news was flashed,
we sat and watched your tragic history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you haven’t seen the James Files interview before or the “I Shot JFK” documentary, watch them on YouTube. As far as I’m concerned, this is the most credible description of those events in 1963 I’ve ever encountered, and this man – who to this day is the only person ever to admit to shooting JFK – has so many arcane details that go with his story, that they would be near impossible to make up on the fly in an interview of this nature.
The documentary, and this interview, have very much flown under the radar and I have no idea why. Many very senior ex-FBI agents were consulted for the actually documentary and they stand by James’ story. Here’s a link to the interview;
LikeLiked by 1 person
This link seems to start a few minutes in on the timeline. Go back to the beginning for the intro information on how this interview came about.
LikeLike
There is another interview on the u-tubes that is not quite as long, but is clearly years prior to this one. A spot check indicates the story is consistent with just enough variance in delivery and immaterial details (such as examples of mob structure) to indicate it’s really, no shiite true!
LikeLike
This interview is amazing! I can’t believe that the CIA/Deep State left this gut alive long enough to give this interview and that this interview is still on YouTube!
LikeLike
Maybe because they don’t think anyone will believe the truth. 😀
LikeLike
That’s all I could think as well… number of views is only 500,000+, and after this has been posted for over two years now. This interview is from 2003 but James Files’ original taped interview was 1994, I believe.
LikeLike
Wow, sounds like the real deal! I’ve never heard of this James story. Fascinating. I couldn’t stop listening!
LikeLike
The Rosenbergs on steroids. The globalist crowd has made sure USA could not excel on its own and leveling the playing field in favor of ‘PARITY”. Just like the damn NFL. Screw PARITY.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If daddy-Bush and the deepstate are against it, I’m definitely for it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ten bullets. Will the information that has been withheld since 1963 finally reveal the truth? Probably not. Documents that would make the government look culpable likely have been altered or destroyed.
Bullets shot (not necessarily in the correct sequence)
1) striking the street and generating sparks behind the limo;
2) Main Street curb near the overpass next to James Tague;
3) manhole cover as reported by Officer Foster;
4) a freeway sign on Elm;
5) a 4″ long bullet mark in the sidewalk on Elm Street;
6) Governor Connelly;
7) JFK’s back;
8) entry wound at JFK’s throat;
9) the right front of JFK’s head; and
10) a distinct bullet hole in the limo windshield, reported by Officers Ellis and Freeman, journalist Richard Dudman, and George Whittaker, manager at a Ford plant, who said that a bullet was shot through the front of the windshield and that he replaced the limo’s windshield.
Could the Warren Commission explain how the magic bullet did all that? So much for the government’s lone gunman con job.
http://www.strike-the-root.com/51/herman/herman16.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing new, the House Committee on the assassination back in the 70s already found likelihood of a conspiracy. Didn’t matter. Didn’t force transparency on the subject.
If these releases further discredit the FBI and CIA they bought it on themselves, many still act as if Obama is still running the place.
That the CIA until recently was run by an Islamist is beyond belief.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pop, what I want to know is was the “babushka lady” actually wearing a ‘hijab’?
JFK reprimanded the Saudis for participating in human trafficking (sorry, no sources)
JFK > un-named “al-hashashsin” (CIA/Muslims)? (entirely conjecture)
Bobby Kennedy > Sirhan Sirhan? (Possible Islamic connection?)
I think the bloody hand of Islam has been negatively impacting American history since long before (and after) the “oil-embargo”. Wish I had more to offer.
LikeLike
:-))
Brennan wasn’t running the CIA in 1963.
Maths are an important skill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dad was a ranking military officer and he always said he suspected Johnson.
I suspect that nothing exists in those files to incriminate him, because if Johnson were involved then there would likely have been co-conspirators, Therefore, given that multiple parties would have had a vital interest in a cover-up, all such evidence pointing toward the 36th president would almost certainly have been destroyed at some point between 1963 and Jan. 20, 1969 before Johnson left office.
Any involvement, tangential or otherwise, by Bush 41 would possibly have been round-filed as well, either from 1989-’93, or by Bush 43 from 2001-’09. It is an intriguing coincidence of timing that GHWB was CIA director when the House Select Committee on Assassinations was formed in 1976, which involved reopening a lot of those old paper files. GHWB would certainly have represented the CIA as a major oolitical influence on the treatment of those files.
That said, though, being that Kennedy was a Democrat hero, I’d have a harder time believing that the Republican Bushes as president would have taken the risk of disturbing the files. No, most likely – especially with his well-known underhanded, corrupt behavior throughout his lifetime in government – Johnson scrubbed everything long ago if he were involved.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree, Ds. Not much, if anything new is going to come out. Johnson was, despite his evil, powerful, overbearing personality and political savvy, still just another puppet of more powerful, non-governmental actors. He was a public school teacher in Southeast Texas ferkripesakes! Not a guy with the connections to put any major operation together, let alone a huge, engineered and corruption-fueled political win, followed by an assassination and internal coup. LBJ played his role, made sure his military industrial complex, international organized crime, and international finance controllers got their pieces of all the action and took his quietly, too.
LikeLike
Is this real?
LikeLike
Yes. When I first heard he was going to Dallas, I thought – No, don’t go there.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to fundraise in Dallas on Oct. 25 to benefit his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.
https://www.texastribune.org/2017/10/05/president-trump-fundraise-dallas-late-october/
LikeLiked by 1 person
How could something that happened in 1963 expose recent intelligent and law enforcement operations?
Sounds like a convenient excuse to keep hiding the corruption, murders, illegal drug running, government over throws and installing dictators etc.
Those that care and pay attention know of the slimy, vile, evil, corrupt underbelly of the CIA, FBI, and all government agencies. Not enough people care, and too many believe that everything is a conspiracy theory and do not believe the Deep State exists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was really creeped out by the story of the switchboard ladies. Start at 3 min. (though, the whole 2 hours is very interesting)
LikeLiked by 2 people
YIKES
Ppl watch pls!
LikeLike
Another Jim Marrs story? OK.
LikeLike
Actually no, Jim Marrs doesn’t start until 58 mins. He does have interesting info implicating Prescott and GHWB. CIA can never be trusted again.
It’s fascinating, worth watching or listening to if you’re doing housework, laundry……very sinister, and features a different researcher:
In the early 1980s, independent researcher Dr. Grover Proctor broke new ground on Oswald’s attempted call. Because of Dr. Proctor’s work, Oswald’s attempt to reach former U.S. Intelligence officer John Hurt has become known as “The Raleigh Call.”
LikeLike
Sorry. That “attempted phone call” thing is a complete hoax.
Proctor and Marrs have no real evidence nor an explanation of why the DPD would allow Lee Oswald to make another phone call, nor why Lee would try to call someone on the East Coast after 11:00 at night, In one fell swoop this fable manages to demean 2 people operating a one-person switchboard, 2 unidentified men in black, and the entire Dallas Police Department.
LikeLike
You haven’t watched the vid then because the puzzle for his phone call is solved.
People can listen and make up their own minds.
LikeLike
That really is interesting. Thanks for posting.
LikeLike
Thanks for posting that! I wound up watching the whole two hours.
LikeLike
Wow!
Thank you for posting this.
LikeLike
Gotta leave this here, just because I love Levon Helm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That movie was/is prophetic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Still have the shovel”
LikeLike
Speaking of which, there is a book bring Steven Hunter entitled The Third Bullet….A fiction, but a great read that makes a very convincing case for a second shooter. ….like all Winter’s offering.
LikeLike
Saw JKF in a motorcade in Houston, the night before the Dallas Assassination. Still sends chills through me when I think of that day when I was only 14 years old.
Remember a few years later realizing/thinking that i would probably be dead before anyone knew the real truth.
Just maybe I will live to know the real truth. Part of me still believes that LBJ had a hand in it. Do believe that is why I think that Jackie ldisiked them even more after wards the assassination. .
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amazing story!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In 2003 I thought I had closed it up. The school I was working for send us to Dallas for some training. As I sat on that grassy knoll it was like some peace flowed over me, which I really needed. I was one of those people that just had to step on that spot they have marked on the street and I will tell you that there was something there….Even some of my colleagues who decided to have me take them later commented about it, which I just kept silent about.
If I do ever go again I will just sit on the knoll and remember my youth, but I will not venture into the street.
Hopefully these papers do answer the many questions that so many have and just maybe clear up things for Oswald’s family..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kinthenorthwest, I read in a magazine article written about Jackie she reviled that she had papers in safe keeping to be read to the public after her death. I think she said she didn’t want her children to know the truth so they would probably be gone by the time to have it reviled. Her 2 children were still alive at the time of the article. Maybe she gave information to others who knows.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry for the misspelling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just noticed my misspellings/typos LOL
LikeLike
Find out how many in our gov’t and the deep state have held office for the last 50 years in one form or another and you’ll find out why they want the JFK files to remain secret! I’d be willing to bet that we’d all be surprised to know the longevity and influence of these career gov’t types.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder how, if anything, GWB’s globalist speech had to do with this decision? Originally report files would not be released. Inaccurate or change of mind?
LikeLiked by 2 people
George W Bush appointed Robert Mueller and Obama extended his term. So, IMO, Mueller owes the Bushes and Obama, but maybe NOT the Clintons. If Mueller would like to see Trump delay the release of these files, and save Bush Sr. devastating embarrassment, he could…. if he were to drop the Russian investigation against Trump and recommend a special prosecutor and charges be brought against the Clintons for collusion with Russia.
So, who will Mueller pick…. the Bushes or their adopted son Bill Clinton?
“Robert Swan “Bob” Mueller III (/ˈmʌlər/; born August 7, 1944) is an American lawyer and civil servant who was the sixth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, serving from 2001 to 2013. A Republican, he was appointed by President George W. Bush and his original ten-year term was given a two-year extension by President Barack Obama, making him the longest-serving FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover. He is currently head of the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Mueller
LikeLike
The “negotiation” would never happen as that would be the very definition of “obstruction of justice.” Mueller is radioactive! He personally delivered our Nuclear Arsenal to Moscow and closed the deal.
LikeLike
I was devastated when JFK was shot. He was the ONLY Democrat I ever voted for President.
He would not fit in today’s Democrat party.
LikeLiked by 3 people
JFK was killed for a reason, it was no accident that is for sure. And the cover up can only point to the elites who wanted him dead.
LikeLike
Boooosh
https://www.cia.gov/news-information/featured-story-archive/2016-featured-story-archive/bush-as-director-of-central-intelligence.html
LikeLike
Booosh and Brennan
LikeLike
The Devil and the Sorcerer’s Apprentice…
LikeLike
And you wonder why, why the CIA is trying to take down Trump. It’s Bushbama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strange that GW took all the verbal abuse from Obama, but now is giving Trump a ton of crap
LikeLike
Right on! He’s always around. Can a former President be hanged for aiding and abetting the murder of a former President?
LikeLike
Question. JFK picked (or was voluntold) to pick Johnson. A probable deep state dream and could step right in. Trump knew what he was going to do and deep state would be furious. Did Trump choose Pence as insurance policy? Deep state would have to go for a twofer?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Reagan “chose” Bush senior. And Bush senior almost became POTUS less than 1 year in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you do a little more research, you’ll learn that JFK didn’t “pick” LBJ; LBJ was put in place by the party higher-ups and controllers (financiers, organized crime, etc.) on the premise of securing the south and west. Of course, the true purpose was to ensure an influencer and a “fall back” they could control. Same was true of Reagan’s acceptance of Boosh as VP–dictated by the party elites. I don’t recall any indication that Reagan had any particular affinity on any level for Boosh. I believe, though admittedly without any evidence, that this was the reason for Alexander Haig’s statement following the assassination attempt on RR–it wasn’t Haig being presumptuous or attempting a coup–he was heading off a coup by Boosh. Haig had been around to see what Boosh and his “Deep State” cadres had done to JFK, then Nixon. I shudder to think what would’ve happened if RR had not been protected by God and restored to health–just as I shudder to think what our nation’s situation would be like, if PDJT were not also under God’s direction and protection. Pray without ceasing, friends!
LikeLike
Fetched you out of the spam bin dayallaxeded…. 😦
LikeLike
Pence as insurance? Makes no sense. Pence would rubber stamp anything the Deep State wants. All he cares about are the social issues that have already been decided by the Supreme Court.
LikeLike
I believe so.
I pray it is never needed.
LikeLike
This talks about JFK, the media etc.
Unacknowledged
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6400614/
LikeLike
Nothing can be done for JFK.
However……………………
Now begins the open discussion of the criminal organization……THE FEDERAL RESERVE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOW COMES THE POSSE FOR THE FEDERAL RESERVE.
LikeLike
You got me on this one?
LikeLike
Lee Oswald’s estranged wife Marina, whom he had net in Russia, absolutely adored President Kennedy and had a large newspaper photo of him framed in her living room.
Some more fast facts ignored by the conspiracy theorists.
LikeLike
“government agencies have lobbied Trump to withhold some of the documents, arguing that they could expose relatively recent intelligence and law enforcement operations.” In other words, they don’t want the corruption of our government exposed to the people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praise God! I will pray for healing and mercy! Truth itself is all the justice this nation needs. We have waited long enough – this is a chance for an old wound to finally be healed.
This is wonderful news. We need closure and healing, and this is only possible if we face the truth.
This is a special day for many reasons, not the least of which is this announcement – a true gift to all who ever valued truth and justice!
LikeLike
Oswald, the media, and the ACLU.
LikeLike
I don’t like saying this aloud, but this is a message to Deep State: “Try to pull this shit on me and you won’t peacefully die old in your own bed with none the wiser.”
Also, of course, it guts the Left and indicts their destructive Icons at a most opportune time.
As if Someone planned it.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t be surprised if Bush Sr. were to “suddenly pass away” in the next month or two.
LikeLike
The leader of the band, Bill Jenkins and the Virginia Mountain Boys, wrote a song about the Kennedy assignation several years ago and sung it at the National Press Club in 2014. Very poignant.
blob:https://www.youtube.com/18bb0c95-2c3d-4935-843f-0de72c6266e4
LikeLike
That link to the song about Kennedy’s assignation did not work. Please try this one instead.
LikeLike
Moderator. Please delete my last two entries. Sorry
LikeLike
I pray I see the globalists exposed for the deaths of JFK and MLK. Uniters they were to be.
Evil. Eternal
——————————
Please allow me to introduce myself
I’m a man of wealth and taste
I’ve been around for a long, long year
Stole many a man’s soul and fate
I was around when Jesus Christ
Had his moment of doubt and pain
Made damn sure that Pilate
Washed his hands and sealed his fate
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name
But what’s puzzling you
Is the nature of my game
…..
Stuck around St. Petersburg
When I saw it was time for a change
Killed the Czar and his ministers
Anastasia screamed in vain
I rode a tank
In a general’s rank
When the Blitzkrieg raged
And the finest stank
………
I watched with glee
While your kings and queens
Fought for ten decades
For the Gods they made
……
I shouted out
“Who killed the Kennedy’s?”
When after all
It was you and me
…………………..
And I laid tracks for troubadours
Who get killed before they reached Bombay
…………………..
Just call me Lucifer
‘Cause I’m in need of some restraint
LikeLike
How appropriate for today with all of the exposure happening before our eyes. 5 Minutes of President Kennedy’s speech.
LikeLike