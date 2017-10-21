October 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #275

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Remember when Obama kicked out a heap of Russian diplomats towards the end of his presidency which seemed over the top at the time. Now I am wondering if he was getting rid of the people who could incriminate him and Hillary with regard to the Uranium deal but also other things.
I had the same thoughts and mentioned it a couple days ago here at CTH – glad to see i’m not alone in that thinking! It would not surprise me to find we are correct.
http://www.newsweek.com/clinton-russia-uranium-deal-689321?amp=1
Is there any lawyer or FBi officer who not scared from Clinton’s?
There have to be at least a few who were young idealistic Bernie supporters who have a score to settle.
To: Victor Davis Hanson
From An Angry Reader:
You created this Frankenstein.
You have a lot to answer for.
G-d is looking down on you, and He is not smiling.
You all are in your 80s. That’s the good thing in all this. Nobody lives forever and you all are a helluva lot closer to the “final reward” than I am.
It will be wonderful living in a world bereft of you.
“Not a threat, just a thought.”
Daniel Weir
Washington, DC
Victor Davis Hanson’s Reply:
Dear Angry Reader,
Actually if (a) Trump is Frankenstein, then (b) Obama created him by polarizing the country, ignoring the red states in-between the coasts, institutionalizing executive orders, commenting on ongoing criminal cases, allowing his administration to be plagued by scandals (IRS, GSA, VA, etc.), not investigating the Russian collusions of the Clinton Foundation (see the recent articles in The Hill), and bringing popular culture (cf. GloZell) into the presidential orbit.
Actually, I am 16 years from my “80s” and if there is to be a “final reward” as I think there is, then the end is not to be feared or what is left behind to be lamented.
Victor Hanson
Selma, CA
