Sarah Huckabee Sanders – White House Press Briefing October 20th, 2017…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Friday October 20th.
VIDEO ADDED:
Not good today….. Kelly getting beat up…
Yeah well. They had a wholec24bhours to scheme. Means nothing except to the MSM.
So the YSM continue to disgrace themselves even further by attacking one of America’s finest, a man, a father, a soldier.
Men like General Kelly are infinitely move valuable to this nation than the scum of the left who attack and disparage him
Just a point of correction, tazz, a soldier serves in the US Army, General Kelly is a Marine. Sorry. just some Marine Corps pride. USMC, 1970-1972.
You are correct and my misstep.
Thank you for the correction as I did not mean any disrespect towards General Kelly or any Marine who is currently serving or any Marine who answered the call to serve our great country.
Note: I know the Green Berets are Army. I love the song
Excellent song, tazz. My father served in the Army for over 20 years and participated in the Korean War.
God Bless your father Janie M and if possible let him know real Americans thank him for his service
OoooRah!!!
Semper Fidelis Janie M
To be expected, Donald, and who cares? I’d put up his Bona Fides against any of theirs. How many of them have served, and in the Marine Corps, no less. Vultures.
Kelly beat up? Not my read. As usual Sarah cut the BS with a saber only mothers can wield. That one reporter who tried to pick an argument with Kelly was shown on camera licking his wounds, go back and look after Sarah finished with him.
I am totally blown away with Sarah and the press cut to one question are unable to perform their propaganda narratives like they did in the past.
Totally agree!
Sarah really does handle those reporters quite well. They are all so spiteful and hateful towards PTrump. Hard to believe there is so much hate…it is just not normal or healthy.
Agreed! Thank God for Sarah. I couldn’t stand to be in the room with these guys for 5 minutes…..
She is a class act and we are lucky to have her.
That could be a good thing. Means you’re doing something right.
The extreme media just continues to reveal how hostile it is to all that is good and decent.
Who was the guy in the front arguing with Sanders? Did he actually have a question or was he under the impression that he himself is a newsmaker and there as a participant in a political debate?
With so much in the news why is Wacky Wilson drama taking up the whole press conference when so many other things are happening?
This is Proof that the WH press corp does not act in the interest of the people as most of us do not care that much about this drama! So many other questions to ask! I am a housewife/homeschool mom in the country and do not keep informed for a full time job and yet I could ask much more pertinent and insightful questions than this.
Purple tie. What else do you need to know. Total douchebag, whoever he is
Too many purple ties in the corporate media when none or few were ever worn. Bret the Fox d-bag had one last night as I mentioned in a post yesterday. But, I noticed President Trump wore a purple tie the other day. He’s trolling the assholes posing as journalists.
I wish she would slam them harder. Pushed back a bit on the Bush “Bigotry” commenter but these people are total sleeve. Couldn’t watch the whole thing, just a waste of time.
Cant push back too hard Captain. These snowflakes would get offended and make that the story. Sara answers with facts that refute the premise of there comments/question. She cuts them off where necessary.
I cannot watch. God bless Sarah for heading into that viper pit 5 days a week, hoping for the best, and always, always, ALWAYS getting nothing in return but hissing and snapping.
There must be a video somewhere of that vile dog, Wilson speaking at the FBI building. Can’t wait till it comes out. Trust Kelly more than a self-serving
circus clown
Looks like I’m wrong. What the hell was Kelly talking about. We trust him and he makes us look like fools
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/fl-reg-wilson-kelly-tape-of-speech-20171020-story.html
Think Kelly’s gotta go
How does one make such a childish, unforced error?
That’s a nice little comment chain you got there vaccinemachine. Troll much?
If you heard the Press Conference where Sarah answered the question there were remarks by Wilson that were not caught on video tape that were heard by many there.
How dare you come here to try to disparage and discredit General Kelly.
I would say you should be ashamed of yourself but I doubt you would know what shame is.
Take a look at this paragraph from the articled linked:
“Wilson said Kelly’s comment was a fabrication, that she wasn’t even elected to Congress when the funding for the building was approved. ”
They’re attempting to make it appear that Kelly was suggesting she was a member of Congress and somehow THAT is the only way to get money for the building. One does NOT have to be a member of Congress to do that. Wilson could be an elected official on ANY state government level and help petition for the funding.
This article is ridiculous and absurd
Don’t care what Sarah said I care what Kelly said and he was referring to the official dedication. Feel free to link a video to Sarah’s rationalization though
OK then. Let’s get statements from the people that heard the Cowboy Clown making the statements and publish them before the next Cowboy Clown’s election.
Not once did I suggest anything about Sarah’s rationalization. Where did you get that from? Looks like your falsifying what I said
Notice the lead in with the “I hope there is a video” suggestion, then followed by a post with a video link.
Yeah, I hoped there was one to confirm Kelly and I found one making him look like a fool
The only person who looks like a fool is you. I don’t know you and have never seen you post here before. if you have posted here before you have never said anything worth remembering that is for sure.
Now you look like a troll and a prog. Understand this one thing. If you are a prog troll when we win this war and take back this country there will be no room left for you here. Know it, prepare for the day, Own it!
No. What you did was post a video link to an article that contains a video that VERY MUCH supports what General Kelly said. Who cares if he refers to her as a “congress woman”.
Even on a state level, we call our representatives “congressmen and congresswomen”. Wilson didn’t HAVE TO BE a member of the U.S. Congress for him to use those words.
You are the worst concern troll I’ve ever seen.
Vaccine machine, you can take your little syringe and find another tree to land in. I believe that General Kelly had recollection that Wilson did a me, me, me speech and took credit for getting something done rather than focusing on the fallen soldiers and that is exactly what she did. I am so glad they dug up this narcissistic treasure. Proof that she cares only about herself.
Vaccine machine should go troll!
Seems like you missed the whole point that there was a before the speech grand standing. Maybe you have to go… get some more listening skills.
Refer to 9:20 if you know how to use either Youtube or a computer
So Comey gave a speech before the speech? No. Three of the men who survived the fight were at the pre-speech? No. It is clear he was talking about the actual dedication. Delusional morons like you give conservatives a bad name
You give humanity a bad name.
I’m going to cry myself to sleep tonigh
Finally, we get to some truth
What we have here is definitely a prog troll.
Vermin like this scum are shunned by decent people and society. Crawl back in your hole prog and cower in fear to wait for the time when your ilk is no longer allowed to spread your vile and disgusting nonsense.
Good use of reason and logic
Know this troll.
No one likes you.
All decent people are disgusted by the fact that someone spawned scum such as you. You are as loathsome and vile as they come
I’ve actually always been quite popular and well-liked. Are you projecting, *********
Turing Test := FAIL.
So much for YOUR “reason” and “logic”.
Better get that virus fixed, bot.
(in re: vacuous machine)
I don’t remember the troll 🐲saying he was a conservative. I would that the troll would slink back to his/her cave. Just sayin’.
Why are you calling everyone names? “dummy” – “moron” – “delusional”. Can’t you have a disagreement with others and back up your assertions without resorting to name calling? This is something most Treepers do not resort to. State your case and leave it at that. If others don’t agree, that is their choice.
Well she spent about 2 minutes of the speech bragging about how shepushed the bill through both houses, reminded me of a BHO speech “I,I, I, I….. There were apparently numerous interviews where she made it all about herself. I believe that is what General Kelly was referring to.
People believe what they want despite reality
Troll clean up on aisle 1. V machine go back under the bridge whence you came from. Trolls don’t belong in tree branches.
Yes, including you, I would imagine……
You obviously didn’t watch the press conference and you didn’t hear Sarah’s response. She said the comments of the congresswoman that Gen Kelly was referencing were made apart from that speech.
False
From 9 minutes to 11 minutes it is clear it was PART of the speech
Kelly himself says it was at the official dedication despite what the Sarah the professional obfuscator says
Ok, troll, I’ll bite. Let’s just say you have your facts straight. So if General Kelly mispoke, in what must have been an emotional situation for him, he’s got to go? Really? Are you really suggesting that General Kelly and his career matched against Federica Wilson and her career is even close to a wash? That parsing the wording in one media briefing is grounds to fire a man of his stature? That’s where you lose the argument
mispoke,i.e. stupidly lied for no reason
Yeah, when you embarrass your president you should be fired. Yesterday I was the biggest Kelly fan ever [it’s part of yesterday’s thread] but he went over the edge and there is no excuse for that
Federica Wilson is the lowest form of humanity and I’ve posted that all over the internet but that is not an excuse
Lying isn’t parsing words – video of the FBI speech says Kelly was lying. I am as sorry to see this as you but I can accept reality, Some cant and turn to rationalization
thevaccinemachine –
Is this your first day on the internet son?
You’d be better served to take your trolling over to the Huffpo or Slate boards to build up your chops before your try that stuff here.
Now… run along!
*Hint*…name-calling leads to banning.
Sounds made up to me thevaccinemachine bad Trolling……
Probably a bot, or a skript kiddie in his momma’s basement…
Remember, Sauro(n)s has 18B to burn (before he returns to his own fires)…
I don’t think so vaccine.
Kelly is a keeper.
Speak for yourself when you speak of fools.
I am now starting to wonder about the Niger incident. The WHORES were adamant to know if our President gave the green light or if he was briefed in advance. I hope it is my own stupidity but I can’t shake this feeling that the CIA or someone else made sure those deaths occurred especially to the black soldier.
These BASTARDS are desperate and they realize they are losing control of the country and there is nothing they can do to get it back.
Looking more like the Yemen ambush, probably another leak of the OP details.
Where were McCain, Obozo, and Hildebeast immediately prior to the incident? Or Huma, the Awans, or other Oblowhole rats?
Seems like something important was leaked to the detriment of our guys…
These days I am starting to see the Trump administration get its footing. Backstabbing will continue, but I pity those fools.
Fle, I thought the same thing from the start. Was the op intelligence leaked by deep state CIA? Too much coordination here. Four dead. Unheard of that Freddie “listens” in to private conversation which gets Niger into the news. Presser calls it PDJT’s Benghazi. Gen. Kelly did a masterful job righting a wrong.
Looks like the deep state no longer has Syria to create havoc under PDJT’s watch so they have to look elsewhere.
Red I hate that I have to think this way! I really do!
The press was allowed to ask to many questions each today. They become snarky and arrogant fast! Good Grief! They ask the same questions repeatedly! Doesn’t come across as very bright but do come across as very childish when they do this.
They are asking about Bush’s speech yesterday. I was thinking about it, too, today. I realized that Obama didn’t erase any of Bush’s legacy. That is telling that Obama did not feel he was the opposite of Bush and that his policies (for the most part) were not opposite of Bush’s policies.
President Trump is not just tearing down the “legacy” and “accomplishments” of Obama but also of Bush Sr & Jr. and Clinton, both president and SOS. The tearing down or erasing of legacy is not the goal per se but the MAGA Agenda is simply the opposite of the last 4 presidents and they all seem so much more similar now that we have a true stark contrast.
Very perceptive! Agree 100%
Agree Katherine.
Katherine nailed it. All 4 she listed were anti American globalists and they are miserable watching Trump dismantle their evilness. Nice to see them whine.
The rodeo clown @RepWilson lied about the whole thing.
Why should a WIDOW have to set the record straight as she grieves? pic.twitter.com/DmQMZCMPBa
The rodeo clown @RepWilson lied about the whole thing.
BOOM ! There it is. What does lying Sen Clown face have to say about that ? She just got ” shook”. ; )
PS. OOPS ! REP Clown Face. I hate her. Yeah I said it.
What a disgusting piece of filth. President Trump vs Rep Clown face– my money is on Trump. She can take that big hat and her votes that disrespect the sacrifice of our Veterans and shove them down her big fat throat. *
* Going to the naughty chair voluntarily. Going to have a martini while I think about my behaviors and words.
No need. I busted the naughty chair a long time ago. I carry the pieces around just to show them off once in a while.
Speaking of those big hats, everytime I see her picture with one on that matches her outfit, all I think of is Who’s paying for those hats? I’m sure they have to specially made to coordinate with her outfit and must cost a pretty penny. How much does a congress critter make?
#FollowThe Money
Yeah. Somehow I’d like to pull those down to cover her snarky, depraved countenance.
People like her are justification for full-body Burkas…
And there is a place for rightous anger. And I think Rep(rehensible) Wilson deserves it.
I call her “Congresswoman Asshat”.
Naw. They are just cheap straw hats covered with bird crap. Believe me no self respecting cowgirl would wear that. Take it from a lifelong horseman from Az.
I offer my sincerest apologies to the grieving widow and family who I believed were part of this mess because of comments made by the YSM and the Clown Wilson.
I don’t think this is real?
I wish people would read the comments before they post this crap
(1) Watch how a propagandist tries to swivel-hip her way out of the fact that she was caught lying.
(1) Watch how a propagandist tries to swivel-hip her way out of the fact that she was caught lying.
Thomas Wictor is DOUBLING DOWN!
Buck Sexton stated on his radio show, that it looks like the press breifing was a total set-up to to after the President.
Always is. Sara destroys their plan every time though.
Is Buck first starting to pay attention?
It doesn’t matter, we the people know what is going on and more importantly, eyes are being opened that have been blind until recently. Only the very deceitful will continue to fight against our president as the truth seeps out, day by day.
The press corp is doing a decidedly disservice to the American people by asking only got ya questions. It would we valuable to have questions asking important questions at least one day of the week….
The press is gonna press, press, press, press, press. They will never change. They are an enemy of the United States of America.
I didn’t see today’s presser but judging by the comments it seems the presstitutes conspired on a strategy to make the issue Kelly’s honesty.
Remember Journ-O-List, the presstitutes who conspired to elect and protect the POS? Same thing is still going on but they’ve done a better job at hiding it.
“JournoList (sometimes referred to as the J-List) was a private Google Groups forum for discussing politics and the news media with 400 “left-leaning” journalists, academics and others. Ezra Klein created the online forum in February 2007 while blogging at The American Prospect and shut it down on June 25, 2010 amid wider public exposure.”
It was started by WaPo.
Original 157 members: http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/bloggers/2573077/posts
http://dailycaller.com/2010/07/28/brent-bozells-open-letter-to-washington-post-editor-marcus-brauchli/
https://www.redstate.com/briansikma/2014/08/05/journolist-2-0-discovered/
Why are these yayhoos calling Niger nee-jeer now?
Because they always have knee-jerk reactions against President Trump?
Nelson Mandela said, “If they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love.” When these young progressives were children, they were full of love. I know because I worked with many of them. It is tragic what happens as they go through our public education and higher education systems. In my experience, this guy got this wrong. It should be, “If they can learn to love, they can be taught to hate.”
You all might get a kick out of this. There seems to be a wave of retirements by UniParty Republicans like Corker. The Congresscritter swamp is draining:
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/10/paul-ryan-republican-departures-congress
I don’t know how Sarah does it I just want to smack every one of them
These briefings are not constructive.
Would like the WH to end these briefings ot take the camera away again
The Fake News reporters are a destructive force
Maybe like the NFL is not televising the anthem, we shouldn’t televise the pressers.
I listened to a bunch of radio stations while I was on an hour and a half drive today.
They are spewing out propaganda non-stop on the air waves – except for the Rush/Hannity station and the Christian stations.
Yech – they are despicable.
I’m glad I watched that. I was almost not going to do it based on the comments here saying it was all about attacking Kelly. I didn’t think so. Yes, there were several questions on that topic but only one that was beyond the pale. Who is that guy in the front row who basically called Kelly a liar? (I still think they should have to identify themselves). He was really horrible. Other than that one, there were a fairly wide variety of questions, not all on one topic and Sarah did a masterful job handling them.
The one thing that jumped out at me was the question on the new E.O. today. Also on another note, McCain getting all pi$$y over being left in the dark about what our military is doing now. Seems he was caught off guard on this one. Lots of maneuvering behind the scenes.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
