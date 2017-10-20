Sarah Huckabee Sanders – White House Press Briefing October 20th, 2017…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Friday October 20th.

VIDEO ADDED:

114 Responses to Sarah Huckabee Sanders – White House Press Briefing October 20th, 2017…

  1. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    October 20, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Not good today….. Kelly getting beat up…

  2. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 20, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Who was the guy in the front arguing with Sanders? Did he actually have a question or was he under the impression that he himself is a newsmaker and there as a participant in a political debate?

    With so much in the news why is Wacky Wilson drama taking up the whole press conference when so many other things are happening?

    This is Proof that the WH press corp does not act in the interest of the people as most of us do not care that much about this drama! So many other questions to ask! I am a housewife/homeschool mom in the country and do not keep informed for a full time job and yet I could ask much more pertinent and insightful questions than this.

    • starfcker says:
      October 20, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      Purple tie. What else do you need to know. Total douchebag, whoever he is

      • The Boss says:
        October 20, 2017 at 5:04 pm

        Too many purple ties in the corporate media when none or few were ever worn. Bret the Fox d-bag had one last night as I mentioned in a post yesterday. But, I noticed President Trump wore a purple tie the other day. He’s trolling the assholes posing as journalists.

  3. CaptainNonno says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I wish she would slam them harder. Pushed back a bit on the Bush “Bigotry” commenter but these people are total sleeve. Couldn’t watch the whole thing, just a waste of time.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      October 20, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Cant push back too hard Captain. These snowflakes would get offended and make that the story. Sara answers with facts that refute the premise of there comments/question. She cuts them off where necessary.

  4. jahealy says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    I cannot watch. God bless Sarah for heading into that viper pit 5 days a week, hoping for the best, and always, always, ALWAYS getting nothing in return but hissing and snapping.

  5. thevaccinemachine says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    There must be a video somewhere of that vile dog, Wilson speaking at the FBI building. Can’t wait till it comes out. Trust Kelly more than a self-serving
    circus clown

  6. fleporeblog says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    I am now starting to wonder about the Niger incident. The WHORES were adamant to know if our President gave the green light or if he was briefed in advance. I hope it is my own stupidity but I can’t shake this feeling that the CIA or someone else made sure those deaths occurred especially to the black soldier.

    These BASTARDS are desperate and they realize they are losing control of the country and there is nothing they can do to get it back.

  7. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    The press was allowed to ask to many questions each today. They become snarky and arrogant fast! Good Grief! They ask the same questions repeatedly! Doesn’t come across as very bright but do come across as very childish when they do this.

    They are asking about Bush’s speech yesterday. I was thinking about it, too, today. I realized that Obama didn’t erase any of Bush’s legacy. That is telling that Obama did not feel he was the opposite of Bush and that his policies (for the most part) were not opposite of Bush’s policies.

    President Trump is not just tearing down the “legacy” and “accomplishments” of Obama but also of Bush Sr & Jr. and Clinton, both president and SOS. The tearing down or erasing of legacy is not the goal per se but the MAGA Agenda is simply the opposite of the last 4 presidents and they all seem so much more similar now that we have a true stark contrast.

  8. Diane says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Agree Katherine.

  9. fleporeblog says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:24 pm

  10. linda4298 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Buck Sexton stated on his radio show, that it looks like the press breifing was a total set-up to to after the President.

  11. whoseyore says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    It doesn’t matter, we the people know what is going on and more importantly, eyes are being opened that have been blind until recently. Only the very deceitful will continue to fight against our president as the truth seeps out, day by day.

  12. All American Snowflake says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    The press corp is doing a decidedly disservice to the American people by asking only got ya questions. It would we valuable to have questions asking important questions at least one day of the week….

    • whoseyore says:
      October 20, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      The press is gonna press, press, press, press, press. They will never change. They are an enemy of the United States of America.

  13. wyntre says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    I didn’t see today’s presser but judging by the comments it seems the presstitutes conspired on a strategy to make the issue Kelly’s honesty.

    Remember Journ-O-List, the presstitutes who conspired to elect and protect the POS? Same thing is still going on but they’ve done a better job at hiding it.

    “JournoList (sometimes referred to as the J-List) was a private Google Groups forum for discussing politics and the news media with 400 “left-leaning” journalists, academics and others. Ezra Klein created the online forum in February 2007 while blogging at The American Prospect and shut it down on June 25, 2010 amid wider public exposure.”

    It was started by WaPo.

    Original 157 members: http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/bloggers/2573077/posts

    http://dailycaller.com/2010/07/28/brent-bozells-open-letter-to-washington-post-editor-marcus-brauchli/

    https://www.redstate.com/briansikma/2014/08/05/journolist-2-0-discovered/

  14. sapfromthegap says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Why are these yayhoos calling Niger nee-jeer now?

  15. Jim says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Nelson Mandela said, “If they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love.” When these young progressives were children, they were full of love. I know because I worked with many of them. It is tragic what happens as they go through our public education and higher education systems. In my experience, this guy got this wrong. It should be, “If they can learn to love, they can be taught to hate.”

  16. vfm#7634 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    You all might get a kick out of this. There seems to be a wave of retirements by UniParty Republicans like Corker. The Congresscritter swamp is draining:

    https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/10/paul-ryan-republican-departures-congress

  17. Lulu says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I don’t know how Sarah does it I just want to smack every one of them

  18. fedback says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    These briefings are not constructive.
    Would like the WH to end these briefings ot take the camera away again
    The Fake News reporters are a destructive force

  19. georgiafl says:
    October 20, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I listened to a bunch of radio stations while I was on an hour and a half drive today.

    They are spewing out propaganda non-stop on the air waves – except for the Rush/Hannity station and the Christian stations.

    Yech – they are despicable.

  20. littleflower481 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I’m glad I watched that. I was almost not going to do it based on the comments here saying it was all about attacking Kelly. I didn’t think so. Yes, there were several questions on that topic but only one that was beyond the pale. Who is that guy in the front row who basically called Kelly a liar? (I still think they should have to identify themselves). He was really horrible. Other than that one, there were a fairly wide variety of questions, not all on one topic and Sarah did a masterful job handling them.

  21. TAS says:
    October 20, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    The one thing that jumped out at me was the question on the new E.O. today. Also on another note, McCain getting all pi$$y over being left in the dark about what our military is doing now. Seems he was caught off guard on this one. Lots of maneuvering behind the scenes.

