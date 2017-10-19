Thursday October 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

30 Responses to Thursday October 19th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Melania Trump’s inaugural ballgown is heading to the Smithsonian, joining a famed collection of dresses worn by first ladies.

    The Herv Pierre-designed creation will be placed in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History as part of its First Ladies Collection

    Trump, her communications director Stephanie Grisham said, had a “very precise idea of what she wanted to wear” for the inauguration’s evening soirees.

    The first lady had a role in designing the off-the-shoulder number, which featured a thin, red ribbon at the waist, Grisham said, noting the 47-year-old former fashion model “wanted a modern, light, unique and unexpected look.”

    Trump’s dress will become the 27th in the Smithsonian’s collection when it is donated this week.

    Memories… 1st Dance!

  2. DanDeplorable says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:21 am

    “This Was Your Life!”
    https://imgur.com/a/uHMJh

  3. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:26 am

    not only do we FINALLY HAVE A REAL PRESIDENT, BUT OUT FIRST LAD IS PURE CLASS.

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High
    will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
    I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,
    my God, in whom I trust.” Ps 91: 1-2

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:58 am

    What could possibly go wrong?

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:59 am

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:01 am

  10. asawasa says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:42 am

    for your viewing pleasure

  11. asawasa says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:47 am

    preach it brother donny

  12. nwtex says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:54 am

  13. nwtex says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:55 am

    Throw back Thursday………………….

  14. nwtex says:
    October 19, 2017 at 2:01 am

    October 6, 2017

    As shown in the video, the Airbus A380 (the largest passenger plane in the world) seems to be descending smoothly until the plane touches down on the tarmac, at which point the forceful winds take over. Let’s just say the passengers in the back of the two-story plane definitely bore the brunt of the bumpiness. Take a look:

    This terrifying—but ultimately triumphant—footage was captured by plane enthusiast Martin Bogdan, who published the video on his YouTube channel

    https://www.cntraveler.com/story/plane-makes-terrifying-but-triumphant-landing-at-german-airport

  15. asawasa says:
    October 19, 2017 at 2:04 am

  16. smiley says:
    October 19, 2017 at 2:09 am

    cursday & kiddos…

    ❤ 🙂

  17. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 2:11 am

    2014

    An Open Secret: Documentary Exposes Hollywood Sex Abuse of Children

    Full Movie

    The subject was forced out of the shadows earlier this year whenMichael Egan III filed lawsuits against X-Men director Bryan Singer, veteran TV executive Garth Ancier, former Disney exec David Neuman and producer Gary Goddard;

    The documentary, which paints a broad picture of sexual exploitation in the entertainment industry

    Gregg Kilday points out, that An Open Secret also deals with verifiable evidence of sexual abuse of children by those in the industry. Among some of the names mentioned were Marty Weiss and Bob Villard.

    http://sonsoflibertymedia.com/open-secret-new-documentary-exposes-hollywood-sex-abuse/

  18. nwtex says:
    October 19, 2017 at 2:11 am

    So beautiful. Taking a moment to smell the roses….just one of God’s gift of love. Be grateful of the good things in the life He has given to us all.

    ❤️The way to a Dutch Girls heart……

    A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on

  19. Lucille says:
    October 19, 2017 at 2:25 am

    What the Democrats won’t tell you about the bump stock ban bill!
    Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN

  20. nwtex says:
    October 19, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Not happy…..

