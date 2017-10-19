Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – October 19th 3:00pm Livestream…

Posted on October 19, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the press briefing for October 19th, 2017.  Anticipated Start Time 3:00pm

UPDATE: Video Added – Unanticipated by media General John Kelly takes center stage at the White House press briefing and delivers a powerful statement on Trump’s call to a fallen soldier’s widow and his experience when his own son died in Afghanistan:

White House Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

146 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – October 19th 3:00pm Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. MVW says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    There are Republicans that are just RepubliRats, there are Democrats that are just DhimmiRats, then there are some that are Americans First. I seems that the Demo’s these days are all Purple and Green DhimmiRats.

    And how many of the media stood up for decency? None in the Vulture stream media these days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Garavaglia says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    This was a warning shot. The military is with the President.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. albrevin says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    the left and the media are classless.

    From the p hats, the Madonna rants, the Adam Schiff theatre, the NFL, Antifa, Weinstein, now this loser congresswoman pig …. they are incompatible with decency and civil society.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. burnett044 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    A man of honor…honoring our fallen….the best our country has…it does not matter it was given in front of such scum…..we who know were blessed by Gen.Kelly today…..God bless him

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Masterful move, and not a moment too soon.

    Last night I watched CNN to see how they were spinning the issue – and even they were being extremely careful to not push it as far as they normally would do in exploiting any and everything. One thing they are extremely afraid of is kindling black resentment toward the armed forces. It is simply too explosive. It would make 1968 seem tame.

    I am so relieved to see the Administration nip this in the bud – and beautifully. No one (in their right mind) can disagree with Kelly’s sentiments no matter how much they might quibble over the original exact wording. Trump and Kelly have put out what could have been a forest fire.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      October 19, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      This is a Globalist plan for secession. With Antifa/BLM in the major cities and Alt Left Governors on the coasts, they are trying to divide us…President Trump is going to win 2020 in a landslide! Noting is sacred to these activists!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      October 19, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      I don’t think they care if it is explosive. Look how they have exploited Treyvon, Brown, BLM, etc.

      I suspect they just know this would be a loser for their cause so they are resisting the urge to capitalize on it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Paco Loco says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Not one of those presstitutes has ever served in the US armed forces. Their mission in life is to use their profession to destroy the USA. They don’t care about accuracy in reporting. They only care about maintaining the meme that the US is evil, that their is continous oppression of non whites and that President Trump is an idiot. A pox on all of them and the organizations that they represent.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Christine Jost says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    CNN has posted this on FB and all the uglies are out calling President Trump “orange” and the stuff out of thin air really is hard to read. I had to get off of it because it was getting to me.

    But one of the BEST speeches I have ever witnessed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    the lying congress “woman” and some scumbag from the Clinton campaign are now attacking Kelly

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    So moving. Thank God for General Kelly. MAGA and thank God for President Trump.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. David says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    That was very touching. I am so glad President Trump has General Kelly by his side. A very powerful man.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Regina says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. tazz2293 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Semper Fi General Kelly Sir!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. colmdebhailis says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Those mediacrats claiming to “know” Gold Star families all mean Khizr Muazzam Khan and Ghazala Khan.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. albrevin says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    He also talked about what how our service members may not even be fighting for anything akin to sacredness…. a veiled shot at the NFL IMHO.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. jojo says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    My grandson joined the Army right out of HS. He graduated from Basic and is now being trained for his skill. General Kelly’s statements hit home. My grandson loves this country and wanted to serve. If Hillary had won I would have vetoed any thought of military service and sent him to college. Thank you General for your thoughtful remarks, I cried all the way through.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. SEABEE4TRUMP says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    President Trump could not have picked a better COS to share the foxhole with. Gen Kelly has his back against the frenzied wave of liberal derangement that is sweeping the country.

    Like

    Reply
  17. woodstuff says:
    October 19, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    At the very end, there is an explosion of pressitudes screaming questions as the General walks away. Me, I had no questions pertaining to the subject. I wonder what they could ask.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s