Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – October 19th 3:00pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the press briefing for October 19th, 2017. Anticipated Start Time 3:00pm
UPDATE: Video Added – Unanticipated by media General John Kelly takes center stage at the White House press briefing and delivers a powerful statement on Trump’s call to a fallen soldier’s widow and his experience when his own son died in Afghanistan:
White House Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Advertisements
There are Republicans that are just RepubliRats, there are Democrats that are just DhimmiRats, then there are some that are Americans First. I seems that the Demo’s these days are all Purple and Green DhimmiRats.
And how many of the media stood up for decency? None in the Vulture stream media these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a warning shot. The military is with the President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Totally agree!
LikeLike
the left and the media are classless.
From the p hats, the Madonna rants, the Adam Schiff theatre, the NFL, Antifa, Weinstein, now this loser congresswoman pig …. they are incompatible with decency and civil society.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Add George W Bush to this list of POS’s
LikeLiked by 11 people
Someone on my FB feed posted a picture of TRUMP in a coffin surrounded by Melania & Ivanka in black veils…it read “…you knew what you signed up for”
Just wow! Death cult of the left.
LikeLike
Forward it to the Secret Service. They tend to “visit” people who pull stunts like that…
Antifa, “resist”, and all of the Soros detritus are as evil as they come…
LikeLiked by 5 people
A man of honor…honoring our fallen….the best our country has…it does not matter it was given in front of such scum…..we who know were blessed by Gen.Kelly today…..God bless him
LikeLiked by 14 people
Masterful move, and not a moment too soon.
Last night I watched CNN to see how they were spinning the issue – and even they were being extremely careful to not push it as far as they normally would do in exploiting any and everything. One thing they are extremely afraid of is kindling black resentment toward the armed forces. It is simply too explosive. It would make 1968 seem tame.
I am so relieved to see the Administration nip this in the bud – and beautifully. No one (in their right mind) can disagree with Kelly’s sentiments no matter how much they might quibble over the original exact wording. Trump and Kelly have put out what could have been a forest fire.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is a Globalist plan for secession. With Antifa/BLM in the major cities and Alt Left Governors on the coasts, they are trying to divide us…President Trump is going to win 2020 in a landslide! Noting is sacred to these activists!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think they care if it is explosive. Look how they have exploited Treyvon, Brown, BLM, etc.
I suspect they just know this would be a loser for their cause so they are resisting the urge to capitalize on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not one of those presstitutes has ever served in the US armed forces. Their mission in life is to use their profession to destroy the USA. They don’t care about accuracy in reporting. They only care about maintaining the meme that the US is evil, that their is continous oppression of non whites and that President Trump is an idiot. A pox on all of them and the organizations that they represent.
LikeLiked by 8 people
CNN has posted this on FB and all the uglies are out calling President Trump “orange” and the stuff out of thin air really is hard to read. I had to get off of it because it was getting to me.
But one of the BEST speeches I have ever witnessed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
the lying congress “woman” and some scumbag from the Clinton campaign are now attacking Kelly
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good. Let them “attack a Gold Star” dad. That will surely be a winner for them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t believe for a second that the reporter that General Kelly called on first “knew” a Gold Star family that suffered a loss. He’s a big-mouthed liar who just wanted to get the first question of the day. The press room is full of deplorables!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey! Don’t insult us deplorables. Now if you had said the press room is full of scum I’d be okay with that. 😉
Oh yeah, Everything else you said I agree with. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
The reporter’s lame expression of “Semper Fi” was beyond the pale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Racist Clown in a Bedazzled cowboy hat is gonna spew her vile hate towards anyone who calls her out. That is what scum like her do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So moving. Thank God for General Kelly. MAGA and thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That was very touching. I am so glad President Trump has General Kelly by his side. A very powerful man.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s see if the demonrats trot out good ole khazir again to attack Gen. Kelly.
LikeLike
Pretty sure it’s CBS that has Khan scheduled for tomorrow morning’s news.
LikeLike
I guess that could be taken two ways. I took it as criticizing the Khan’s for capitalizing on their son’s death. PDJT never denigrated the son, he just fought back at the parents who attacked him first,
LikeLiked by 2 people
yea they will spin it anyway
LikeLiked by 1 person
Semper Fi General Kelly Sir!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those mediacrats claiming to “know” Gold Star families all mean Khizr Muazzam Khan and Ghazala Khan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He also talked about what how our service members may not even be fighting for anything akin to sacredness…. a veiled shot at the NFL IMHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And hollywood.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My grandson joined the Army right out of HS. He graduated from Basic and is now being trained for his skill. General Kelly’s statements hit home. My grandson loves this country and wanted to serve. If Hillary had won I would have vetoed any thought of military service and sent him to college. Thank you General for your thoughtful remarks, I cried all the way through.
LikeLiked by 7 people
God Bless you and your grandson jojo.
I am sure that all American Patriots across this land share in extending our gratitude to your grandson for his decision to serve our Great Nation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump could not have picked a better COS to share the foxhole with. Gen Kelly has his back against the frenzied wave of liberal derangement that is sweeping the country.
LikeLike
At the very end, there is an explosion of pressitudes screaming questions as the General walks away. Me, I had no questions pertaining to the subject. I wonder what they could ask.
LikeLike