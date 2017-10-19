October 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #273

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

90 Responses to October 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #273

  Just Scott says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Remember the movie “Gravity” Sandra Bullock’s really bad day at the office?
    This article is 100% on target.

    http://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/15270/just-remember-north-korea-can-destroy-low-earth-orbit-for-everyone-on-a-whim

    Meanwhile, at the UN:

    “[North Korea’s deputy U.N. ambassador] called any effort to block the ballistic missiles it uses to launch its satellites an attack on North Korea’s economy and accused the United States of “going frantic to illegalize our development of outer space.”

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/north-korea-defends-satellite-missile-launches-warns-of-nuclear-retaliation_2336400.html

  sunnydaze says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Another great interview with Candace Owens. Love her explanation of Libs and Facts @ 5:00:

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:24 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:24 am

    asawasa says:
      October 19, 2017 at 1:24 am

      honestly i’d start looking at the Superbowl advertisers as the next target in the response to the anthem protests. get the message out there to go beyond boycotting any business showing ads during that game. start talking about blacklisting those businesses completely. for example, going online to give them the worst reviews will additionally drag down their business.

  sunnydaze says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Good article on the pathetic Press Conference with Goodell today.

    Maybe the NFL can get some ***Hollywood Stars *** to pitch their case for them. hehe:

    http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/10/18/roger-goodell-just-surrendered-nfl-anthem-protesters/

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:24 am

    JimmyJack says:
      October 19, 2017 at 1:33 am

      Rep. Frederika Wilison of the 24th (I think) FL congressional district gave Imwan Awan $120,000. She is also in charge of something called the Ports Caucus. Why is she helping to fund a spy ring in Congress? What is going on in her ports????

      Please, ask her. I am asking her this with every tweet of hers I see. She is tweeting frequently since she is out race pimping hatred against Trump to run interference for the uranium scandal on the news and the ongoing Awan trial.

    Invisible Mikey says:
      October 19, 2017 at 2:22 am

      There’s no upside to arguing with people in grief. You can’t expect them to remember things accurately, and if you suggest the details aren’t right, it only makes you look like an insensitive dick. Sometimes they will blame you unjustly for the death. You have to stay quiet and take it.

      PDJT failed to learn this lesson from what happened before with the Khans. Just honor the service and the sacrifice, and stop there. President Reagan’s approach (according to many written sources) was to ask families to share their stories with him about what the fallen loved one was like in life. Then he would stay quiet and listen, sometimes for over an hour. Arguing over what had or had not been said in the phone call inevitably made Trump look petty. Rookie mistake. He has inadequate experience in dealing with trauma.

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:25 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:27 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:28 am

  Howie says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Warning. Watch the airports for fleeing felons.

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:29 am

  treehouseron says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Mike Pence’s older brother is running for his old Senate Seat! GO PENCE!

    Judith says:
      October 19, 2017 at 12:54 am

      IMO we could do without these dynasties. The Clintons and the Bushes broke that mold. The less entrenched they are, the better.

      JimmyJack says:
        October 19, 2017 at 1:36 am

        I’d hardly call having a brother in office as well a dynasty.

        Personally, I hope we get as many honest people into office as possible. If they are from he same family so be it.

        The Bushes and Clintons have jaded us.

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:40 am

  Regina says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:43 am

    What the heck is Hillary doing at the World Knowledge Forum in Seoul?
    (Another remarkable recovery! I can’t tell if she’s still in the boot)
    It’s interesting that the article refers to Wednesday, but is dated yesterday – long, gushing article

    bashing Her President, no less – trying to stir up fear and distrust in SK
    go for it, girlie – but remember, He Fights Back

    Hillary Clinton says U.S. threats of war with North Korea ‘dangerous, short-sighted’

    …Clinton also called on China to take a “more outfront role” in enforcing sanctions against North Korea aimed at curbing its missile and nuclear development.

    “There is no need for us to be bellicose and aggressive (over North Korea),” Clinton told the World Knowledge Forum in the South Korean capital of Seoul, stressing the need for more pressure on North Korea and diplomacy to bring Pyongyang to talks.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missiles-clinton/hillary-clinton-says-u-s-threats-of-war-with-north-korea-dangerous-short-sighted-idUSKBN1CN03S

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:48 am

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:53 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 12:53 am

  Thurstan says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Comrade Hillary has spent her life trying to become the next Stalin. It is no surprise that she advocates for NK and every other communist dictator.

    Thurstan says:
      October 19, 2017 at 1:21 am

      Mao sucked up to Stalin hoping to get nukes. He even starved his own people to provide food to other communist countries as a means of currying Stalin’s favor. Hillary is no different as she gives aid and comfort to her communist idols. She will hand over whatever they ask if she can only join the totalitarian club.

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:07 am

    The host talks about how both Shuck and Jive Campos look down when asked a perfectly normal question they are reluctant to answer. He notes that MGM was rescued by Saudi investor with money which suggest Jim Murren is a money laundering huckster like the Clintons and not a Wynn type CEO. Murren is in the business of selling Americans out to foreigners.

    This is treason of high order because trying to “save the Mexican or middle east refugees” with domestic terrorism is not an altruism or philanthropy of any kind.

    Las Vegas was domestic terrorism by Murren and all those who aided and abetted the violence including Ellen Degenerot.

  BlackKnightRides says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:11 am

    NFL protests to eliminate MANDATORY SENTENCING …
    To solve this from NBC:

    Authorities in Delaware on Wednesday apprehended a man suspected of killing three co-workers and critically wounding three other people in a two-state shooting spree earlier in the day, authorities said. The Harford County, Maryland, sheriff’s office said on Twitter at around 7:24 p.m. ET that Radee Labee Prince, 37, had been apprehended in Delaware by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other law enforcement agencies. (Snip)

    • “He´s got 42 arrests in Delaware,” mostly for parole violations, Tracy said.

    • He also has 15 felony convictions on his rap sheet, according to Tracy.

    Sort of puts the icing on the BLM cake, doesn’t it.

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Deep state failed miserably because nearly 98% comments on the Daily make fun of this latest Ellen show joke, the props she pulls out with diagrams, large cheque cut out, extendible pointer, prizes.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4994574/Mandalay-Bay-guard-describes-run-Vegas-shooter.html#comments

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Hello Justice Dept, hello, hello, Is anybody there? Sessions? Hello?
    He’s a 91 yr old financier of terrorism worlwide. And we let him live here…shameful

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:36 am

  Nchadwick says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Pretty good — short clip
    Greg Gutfeld: Trump, the media and ISIS

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:39 am

    #LOL

    #MAGA

  Thurstan says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Just a guess, but is Soros shifting money to foundation in an attempt to keep it free from upcoming assaults, because he fears some legal action. Is his money once in the foundation free from national freezing of assets? Is he behind LV attack and potentially liable for actions? Or what else? He did make big bet that MB shares would drop. Are folks lining up the dots?

    keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 19, 2017 at 2:25 am

    joeknuckles says:
      October 19, 2017 at 2:29 am

      This is supposed to be a joke, but it may actually be true. It wouldn’t bother me one bit if Trump brought in the military to take control of all the alphabet agencies. Lock them all up, then sort out the guilty form the innocent and start all over.

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:56 am

  citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2017 at 2:28 am

    President Trump is one step closer to fulfilling one of his core campaign promises; building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Eight border wall prototypes are currently under construction in San Diego, California. For the first time, the press has been granted access to cover the construction.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/revealed-first-look-potus-trumps-border-wall-prototypes-video/

