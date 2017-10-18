Wednesday October 18th – Open Thread

Posted on October 18, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Wednesday October 18th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Like

    Reply
  2. coveyouthband says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Been gone awhile. Noticed some newer trolls saying the same stuff the other trolls were saying. Anything else new ?

    Like

    Reply
  3. Cetera says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Here’s a nice example of SJWs/evil always doubling down:
    https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/colorado-baker-asked-to-make-birthday-cake-for-satan

    That’s also a nice example of what will happen if you don’t fight, and fight hard enough to deter ever having to fight again. It’s “religious freedeom” after all.

    Satanism is a religion, so bake a cake with an upside-down crucifix dominated by Satan, and blaspheme the Lord your God, or you shall never work again!

    Like

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:49 am

    The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
    He maketh me to lie down in green pastures:
    he leadeth me beside the still waters.
    He restoreth my soul:
    he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
    Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
    I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
    Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies:
    thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
    Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life:
    and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Lucille says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:33 am

    At some point you just have to laugh…two articles on the NFL from Daniel Greenfield

    NFL PLAYERS NOW PROTESTING ANTHEM OVER GENDER PAY GAP
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/268149/nfl-players-now-protesting-anthem-over-gender-pay-daniel-greenfield

    NFL TO ROLL OUT “SOCIAL ACTIVISM BOOT CAMP”
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/268150/nfl-roll-out-social-activism-boot-camp-daniel-greenfield

    Like

    Reply
  12. Janie M. says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Only 1 wrong number incident (you won’t see 15 others) but I REALLY loved the guy’s response to the misdirected text.

    Like

    Reply
  13. JIm says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Did Jesus Campos really go on Ellen of all shows? Very strange.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s