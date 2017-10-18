Wednesday October 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Been gone awhile. Noticed some newer trolls saying the same stuff the other trolls were saying. Anything else new ?
Welcome home 😁
Here’s a nice example of SJWs/evil always doubling down:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/colorado-baker-asked-to-make-birthday-cake-for-satan
That’s also a nice example of what will happen if you don’t fight, and fight hard enough to deter ever having to fight again. It’s “religious freedeom” after all.
Satanism is a religion, so bake a cake with an upside-down crucifix dominated by Satan, and blaspheme the Lord your God, or you shall never work again!
Well, I hope they use a dynamite for a candle.
Be sure it’s Devil’s Food cake. 👿
Beautiful! I love Cats. Everyday is Caturday for me.
Love it!
He speaks truth, thank you for posting.
He is so neat. Love him.
🍂 🍃🍁 ❤️😁
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures:
he leadeth me beside the still waters.
He restoreth my soul:
he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies:
thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life:
and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.
In the name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen 🙏
Amen.
At some point you just have to laugh…two articles on the NFL from Daniel Greenfield
NFL PLAYERS NOW PROTESTING ANTHEM OVER GENDER PAY GAP
http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/268149/nfl-players-now-protesting-anthem-over-gender-pay-daniel-greenfield
NFL TO ROLL OUT “SOCIAL ACTIVISM BOOT CAMP”
http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/268150/nfl-roll-out-social-activism-boot-camp-daniel-greenfield
Only 1 wrong number incident (you won’t see 15 others) but I REALLY loved the guy’s response to the misdirected text.
Did Jesus Campos really go on Ellen of all shows? Very strange.
