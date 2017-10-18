Stock Market Closes Over 23,000 – Flashback: Mark Cuban Pre-Election Prediction: “If Trump Wins, The Market Tanks”…

Posted on October 18, 2017 by

The stock market (Dow Jones Industrial Average) closed today at 23,157.  The highest ever in the history of the Stock Market.

On September 6th 2016 the Stock Market was at 18,510 when anti-Trump billionaire Mark Cuban appeared on television to announce that if Donald Trump won the election, the stock market would tank. WATCH (prompted, just hit play)

2016 – [05:40] MARK CUBAN: “I have my Trump-hedge on. In the event Donald wins I have no doubt in my mind the market tanks. And so I literally have put on a more than 100% hedge that I’ll put on stronger if it looks like there’s a better chance in the polling”

CAVUTO: “What does that mean? If Donald Trump wins in November, what is Mark Cuban doing?”

CUBAN: “If the polls look like there’s a decent chance Donald could win I’ll put a huge hedge on that’s over 100% of my equity position, and my bond position as well, that protects me just in case he wins.”

 

110 Responses to Stock Market Closes Over 23,000 – Flashback: Mark Cuban Pre-Election Prediction: “If Trump Wins, The Market Tanks”…

  1. daughnworks247 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Don’t ever bet against America!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Don’t you just love those arrogant, supercilious blowhards and their ridiculous “predictions”. It’s such a joy to laugh at the fools.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Coast says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Lets hope Cuban took a bath….and long deep bath.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. treehouseron says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I share Donald Trump’s ridicule of Mark Cuban.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  5. Bouchart says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    The stock market is not a good barometer of overall economic activity.

    Here’s Venezuela’s stock market YTD:

    https://d3fy651gv2fhd3.cloudfront.net/embed/?s=IBVC&v=20171018180100&d1=20170101&d2=20171231&h=300&w=600source: tradingeconomics.com

    Like

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      October 18, 2017 at 5:03 pm

      Troll.
      Deflating currency multiplies currency units per dollar.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Ogre says:
      October 18, 2017 at 5:51 pm

      The stock market is a very accurate indicator of the economy, IF viewed in context of the economy.

      A high stock index can indicate profit that has multiplied across an expanding economy, or it can indicate that each share of stock represents a smaller amount of a deflating, shrinking economy.

      It is all in the context of the numbers….

      Like

      Reply
    • MVW says:
      October 18, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      No, it is said in the short run it is a voting machine and a weighing machine in the long run.

      Regulations are a huge part of the run up and that will only improve as delayed deregulations are implemented. The EO on healthcare and future passage is another huge plus. Businesses building factories and the infrastructure plan double plusses.

      Tax plan passage is what I am waiting to see as that is the rocket fuel waiting to hit. And I trust congress as far as I can throw McCain.

      Of course, TPP, Nafta, Paris Treaty kill, etc. are utterly huge wins.

      23000 is not hot air. There will be a hit if tax is crapped on by McCain. I trust Trump will win either way. Remember 2018 midterms.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • allhail2 says:
        October 18, 2017 at 7:17 pm

        LOL!
        Problem with the “throw McCain” statement is that due to his small and diminutive stature, and me being a pretty good sized ol’ boy combined with my general pissed offness towards him, I’m willing to bet I could pumpkin chuck his ass a fair country mile. 😎

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      October 18, 2017 at 6:18 pm

      You cannot possibly be comparing Venezuela’s economy to that of the United States, can you????

      Like

      Reply
    • Right Mover says:
      October 18, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      It’s pretty damn good for people who are saving to send their kids to college–whose costs are unfairly astronomical.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    I ain’t no billionaire, but I knew if Trump won, the market would have more certainty than it ever did in the previous eight years.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. Tom22ndState says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Did Cuban hedge his portfolio? I wonder if he was just spouting his mouth or if, in fact, he bet against the market. If so then he lost a lot of money, no?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Wend says:
    October 18, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    One hopes so. A little less dough for Botox and too-tight T-shirts.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. fleporeblog says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Wow! Mark Cuban must feel like a real MORON given what occurred today. All the doom and gloom predictions was ALL a scare tactic to get people to vote for the HAG. Those same scare tactics are now blowing up in their faces because Americans are seeing the results with their 401K, 529 plans etc.

    When you cry wolf over and over, eventually you will be eaten by it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. starfcker says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    There are lots of people out there, and Cuban could certainly be one of them, that got one thing in their life really right, happened to be in the right place at the right time, and made out like bandits. Don’t get me wrong, Cuban is no dummy. But you certainly don’t pick up as much knowledge on a path such as his, as you do on a hard 30 or 40 year fight. Success at one thing certainly doesn’t mean he has great analytical skills. He get’s bored, and his competitive nature won’t let him be quiet. Cuban is one of those guys that, in 20 years, may be ready. He’s patriotic, loyal to his people, seems like a good guy. He’s just a little green compared to Trump.

    Like

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      October 18, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      I don’t even know if he’s that liberal…. he’s just wrong a lot which looks like liberal, lol.

      I agree with you, he may get his head out of his backside in the future. He just has Trump Derangement Syndrome right now because Trump is much better than him at everything. EVERYTHING.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Albertus Magnus says:
      October 18, 2017 at 5:22 pm

      Do you EVER criticize a PDJT critic?

      Like

      Reply
      • starfcker says:
        October 18, 2017 at 5:34 pm

        Albertus, I thought I was being quite critical. Remember, Cuban lent Trump his arena in Dallas real early in the campaign. They know one another. They probably like one another. These are big men, with outsize personalities. They’re going to clash, just the way things are. But who might be next after Trump? I’ll bet whoever it is, they aren’t ready right now. I think Cuban has upside. And seven more years of watching Trump should be beneficial to his getting up to speed. Look at that letter above Trump sent to Cuban. World class trolling. Snatch the pebbles from my hand, grasshopper.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • starfcker says:
          October 18, 2017 at 5:41 pm

          I think Treehouseron nails it. Ever raise headstrong boys? They test you constantly. That’s a good thing. Look at all the she-men opining that how dare Trump jaw at Rocketman. Scared of their own shadow. Ever see two tomcats.? Lot of bluff, lot of noise, but most of the time, they figure it out peacefully. Same thing.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      October 18, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      IMO Mark Cuban is too arrogant to admit that there are things that he doesn’t know. Like Obama, he is the smartest guy in the room. Pres Trump surrounds himself with very smart people, listens to them and then makes the decision. I doubt Cuban will ever change so he will never be presidential material.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. joeknuckles says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    I don’t believe for a minute that Mark Cuban ever believed what he was saying in this clip. He was just spinning to try to scare people away from voting for Trump.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. fleporeblog says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Folks I am really beginning to sense that when the 3rd Quarter GDP is released on October 27th covering the months of July through September, our President will have a 3.0% or higher GDP.

    What will make this GDP so HUGE for our President is the fact that during that 3rd Quarter, the country suffered from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria. The reason for my optimism is the latest Housing Market Index that was released yesterday.

    The Economic Train is truly picking up many more Americans and running over its opponents every step of the way. There is absolutely NOTHING that can be done to slow it down. They have thrown everything other than the kitchen sink at it to no avail.

    Our President has single handily gotten our country to this point! This image is as good as it gets in my mind.

    From the article linked above:

    The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) showed homebuilder confidence rose to the highest level since May. The HMI rose 4 points to 68 in October, indicating homebuilder confidence rebounded quicker-than-expected.

    The median economic forecast called for a reading of 64.

    “It is encouraging to see builder confidence return to the high 60s levels we saw in the spring and summer,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “With a tight inventory of existing homes and promising growth in household formation, we can expect the new home market continue to strengthen at a modest rate in the months ahead.”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. kriseton says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    I can’t stand Mark Cuban. I watch Shark Tank every week. This new season Cuban has been even snobbier and more condescending than normal. He recently called one very nice young lady a money grubber and a gold digger. Nasty nasty man. He comes across as very arrogant.

    And I didn’t used to think he came across this way on the show. He’s changed…for the worse…or his true self is coming out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. TwoLaine says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    I grin about this all the time. The slide the market took Election night was because the market had been primed to believe ILLary was going to win. The minute it was known that it was President TRUMP, BOOM! It took off, and hasn’t stopped since.

    #MAGA

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. MfM says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    So will Cavuto have Cuban on again to say how he’s doing in this wonderful market?

    I doubt it!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Edith Wenzel says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Too bad the celebrities don’t stick to ‘their knitting’. They just aren’t the smartest guys on the block and should not draw attention to it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Lulu says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Cuban has always seemed dimwitted in every interview I’ve seen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Chuck says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Eff you Mr Cuban and the portfolio you rode in on too……..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. True Colors says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Cuban has made several statements which now look completely stupid.

    At one point during the campaign, Cuban said that Trump employees were going to stage a mass walk out on him(did not happen).

    Also, back when candidate Trump refused to say that he would automatically accept the election results no matter what, Cuban went on a major rampage. He said that questioning the validity of our election “threatened our democracy.” However, after Trump won, a ton of media stories have come out saying that the election was illegitimate due to “Russian interference.” Why isn’t Cuban attacking these people for questioning the validity of our election?

    TC

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. TexasDude says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Well, from what I have seen, I do not like his politics much.

    However, he has made it a family of six can go to a game without much financial harm, granted, they are nosebleed seats.

    Jerry Jones, on the other hand, another Democrat supporter it appears, demands about $1 grand to watch in the mosebleeds for a family of six. Sure, you can stand for $30 dollars with glimpses of actual play, but really just watching it on TV or the jumbotron.

    Like

    Reply
    • True Colors says:
      October 18, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      TexasDude…. not sure how long(or if) you have lived in Dallas, but…

      Basketball was very cheap in Dallas before Mark Cuban ever came along. I doubt that he charged lower prices than the previous owners of the Mavericks did.

      TC

      Like

      Reply
      • TexasDude says:
        October 18, 2017 at 8:54 pm

        Been in Dallas since 1974. Gotta problem with the fact that Cuban is at least trying in this regards? I don’t like his politics, but that does not mean I must hate everything he says or does.

        Jeez.

        Like

        Reply
    • Daniel says:
      October 18, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      That’s the first clue about cost/value. I’ved lived in Texas most of my life and so my expectations were set there. I am annoyed to no end with the taxes of other states and the cost of living is quite unlivable in so many other places that I would never choose to live in. I just don’t see the value. But then again, I pretty much always fly coach… I don’t see the value in the upper-classes.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Ken says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Seems pretty obvious to me….he’s a putz

    Like

    Reply
  23. Bob Thoms says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    A dumb guy who got very lucky with Broadcast.com; selling a bad idea to a sucker buyer – Yahoo. Who in short order regretted the purchase.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. SteveC says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    So, assuming Cuban wasn’t lying, he was only saved from taking a financial bath by listening to ‘fake news’ polling?

    Like

    Reply
  26. maxmbj says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Cuban’s a carbuncle on the anus of the village idiot.

    Somebody had to say it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. Ford Hanson says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Let´s all have a moment silence for James Carville´s book, “40 More Years: How the Democrats Will Rule the Next Generation”.
    Just kidding, lets all laugh instead. I love that one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Daniel says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    If you find pure wrongness in Trump predictions, just was ANY youtube video put out by Ben Shapiro at least one week old. He laces his commentary with predictions of what will happen because of Trump’s latest mistakes.

    VERY consistently wrong and he’s been doing that since Trump announced his candidacy.

    The guy is completely unapologetic about it and always very certain that his obviously biased and emotionally based predictions will come true every time. When bored I watch his videos and critique his predictions to his fans in the comment sections. “You see? He was wrong again!”

    He’s great at trashing young idiots, but that’s about where it ends.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Rip Tide says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    I hope he lost his azz if he actually did what he said he’d do! He’s an arrogant buffoon too!

    Like

    Reply
  30. parteagirl says:
    October 18, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Isolated and embedded Mark’s quote. Kiss 2020 goodbye, Markie!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. coldwarrior says:
    October 18, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    mark cuban…typical mt lebanon jabroni

    Like

    Reply
  32. Deplorable Canuck says:
    October 18, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    My concern is we get a big pull back/correction,

    The market is pricing in assumed benefits from MAGA policies…e.g. tax reform. If these policies aren’t implemented due to the Uni-Party obstruction…..well will be interesting to see how the markets react.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    October 18, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    What Cuban is too clueless to realize is that God put Donald Trump where he is right now and you don’t mess with a person that God puts into office. Period!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. stella says:
    October 18, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Mark Cuban is not an intelligent man. He has show it over and over again. Better to just ignore him.

    Like

    Reply
  35. appadoo9 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Trump Market, but may end up Legislature Crash

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Travis McGee says:
    October 18, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Thanks for bringing this up. I’ve been unable to sleep worrying about.what Mark Cuban said. Krugman said the same thing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. kea25252014 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    talk to the hand mark… whoever you are

    Like

    Reply
  38. Yankee Lawyer says:
    October 18, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    On his best day Cuban is a destitute man’s Donald Trump. Hasn’t had a good day in a while.

    Like

    Reply
  39. GKC says:
    October 18, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    I hate to go all tinfoil hat since I love this blog so much, but…does anyone else think the market is being deliberately inflated for the sole purpose of pulling the plug on it shortly before midterms? You all know what Dims would try to do if they regained control of Congress.

    Like

    Reply
  40. WVDeplorable (@RednekWV) says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    If you ever watched the ‘Shark Tank’ you know that Mark is a globalist in a big way. He has no loyalty to America when it comes to money. He made his billions working hand in hand with China and other countries in Far East. He certainly doesn’t relate to the middle class.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Jack Rail (@SaguaroJack) says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    I have always held that Mark Cuban got rich because of a technical skill, not because of market savvy. The more he talks, the more persuaded I am that I’m right.

    Like

    Reply
    • Yankee Lawyer says:
      October 18, 2017 at 8:42 pm

      Cuban is not technical at all. He road the dot com bubble, sold to Yahoo for stock. His greatest investment is cashing out Yahoo for cash before it crashed. If he had held on to Yahoo, he would not have been able to buy a basketball team and no one would have remembered him.

      Like

      Reply

