Stock Market Closes Over 23,000 – Flashback: Mark Cuban Pre-Election Prediction: “If Trump Wins, The Market Tanks”…

The stock market (Dow Jones Industrial Average) closed today at 23,157. The highest ever in the history of the Stock Market.
On September 6th 2016 the Stock Market was at 18,510 when anti-Trump billionaire Mark Cuban appeared on television to announce that if Donald Trump won the election, the stock market would tank. WATCH (prompted, just hit play)
2016 – [05:40] MARK CUBAN: “I have my Trump-hedge on. In the event Donald wins I have no doubt in my mind the market tanks. And so I literally have put on a more than 100% hedge that I’ll put on stronger if it looks like there’s a better chance in the polling”
CAVUTO: “What does that mean? If Donald Trump wins in November, what is Mark Cuban doing?”
CUBAN: “If the polls look like there’s a decent chance Donald could win I’ll put a huge hedge on that’s over 100% of my equity position, and my bond position as well, that protects me just in case he wins.”
Don’t ever bet against America!
Mark Cuban is an egoistical arrogant idiot. He may have made millions, but he has the bedside manner of a Grizzly Bear with a hangover….sure hope he runs agains President, they would be the landslides of all landslides.
You can still see what Trump built in skylines all over the world. Mark Cuban got rich by selling air right before it went POOF.
Is Cuban a “Cronie Capitalist?”
Don’t you just love those arrogant, supercilious blowhards and their ridiculous “predictions”. It’s such a joy to laugh at the fools.
Lets hope Cuban took a bath….and long deep bath.
I hope he lost his everything including his shirt.
I share Donald Trump’s ridicule of Mark Cuban.
Lol
Looooool.
Trump makes me laugh- every single day. God love him!
Oh boy! This idiot had no clue who he was messing with did he? LOL
…which makes him dumber ‘n dirt, Pam, right?
ROTFL
is that for real?
Absolutely.
Now we know why Cuban hates Trump.
The stock market is not a good barometer of overall economic activity.
Here’s Venezuela’s stock market YTD:
https://d3fy651gv2fhd3.cloudfront.net/embed/?s=IBVC&v=20171018180100&d1=20170101&d2=20171231&h=300&w=600source: tradingeconomics.com
Troll.
Deflating currency multiplies currency units per dollar.
Fact
6 years ago
1 bolivar = 1 dollar
Now
28000 bolivar = 1 dollar
The stock market is a very accurate indicator of the economy, IF viewed in context of the economy.
A high stock index can indicate profit that has multiplied across an expanding economy, or it can indicate that each share of stock represents a smaller amount of a deflating, shrinking economy.
It is all in the context of the numbers….
No, it is said in the short run it is a voting machine and a weighing machine in the long run.
Regulations are a huge part of the run up and that will only improve as delayed deregulations are implemented. The EO on healthcare and future passage is another huge plus. Businesses building factories and the infrastructure plan double plusses.
Tax plan passage is what I am waiting to see as that is the rocket fuel waiting to hit. And I trust congress as far as I can throw McCain.
Of course, TPP, Nafta, Paris Treaty kill, etc. are utterly huge wins.
23000 is not hot air. There will be a hit if tax is crapped on by McCain. I trust Trump will win either way. Remember 2018 midterms.
LOL!
Problem with the “throw McCain” statement is that due to his small and diminutive stature, and me being a pretty good sized ol’ boy combined with my general pissed offness towards him, I’m willing to bet I could pumpkin chuck his ass a fair country mile. 😎
Please sell tickets to that, allhail2. I’d stand in line to see that.
You cannot possibly be comparing Venezuela’s economy to that of the United States, can you????
It’s pretty damn good for people who are saving to send their kids to college–whose costs are unfairly astronomical.
Thank you, Mr. President, my retirement account is doing just fine!!!
MAGA!!!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
I ain’t no billionaire, but I knew if Trump won, the market would have more certainty than it ever did in the previous eight years.
LikeLiked by 9 people
SO glad we shifted all investments to domestic equities last year.
Put our M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A! Money where our vote went.
Advisors were so sure international would do well…
We did the same bkr!! I was very sure of my hunch and subsequent bet on America, as billionaire Cuban was betting against America.
Me too. Hardly any of my clients believed me. They do now. MAGA
Did Cuban hedge his portfolio? I wonder if he was just spouting his mouth or if, in fact, he bet against the market. If so then he lost a lot of money, no?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Would it constitute fraud if he announced this on national TV and then did not do it? Aren’t there laws about giving stock advice on TV?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope he got it in the “shorts”.
He’s a lying weasel, I’d be shocked to find out he actually did what he said he was going to do…
He was and is green with envy of Mr Trump.
Cuban may have hedged a bit, but there’s no way he “put on a more than 100%” short position. He’s full of crap, to put it simply.
I understand Soros shorted and lost 6 billion. It was detailed in recent stories of his 18 billion dollar donation to Open Society Foundation (which scares the crap our of me – at 4%, the endowment is 360 million dollars worth of protests every year).
Sorry, 760 million.
Hiding head in shame, 720 million.
That’s $720 million less for his despicable left wing lunatic causes.
Not sure if this is the article but this is a short interesting article:
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/oct/18/george-soros-gives-18-billion-dollars-open-society-foundation
The Attache to Budapest should be removed. He is definitely not one of our best. IMHO.
One hopes so. A little less dough for Botox and too-tight T-shirts.
Wow! Mark Cuban must feel like a real MORON given what occurred today. All the doom and gloom predictions was ALL a scare tactic to get people to vote for the HAG. Those same scare tactics are now blowing up in their faces because Americans are seeing the results with their 401K, 529 plans etc.
When you cry wolf over and over, eventually you will be eaten by it.
That twerp NBA Owner seems to be on STFU mode lately.
Pleeeese kneel with your Thugocracy during game 1.
Maybe wax the boards a little bit extra…
Think of the ads Trump could run against Cuban in 2020 if Cuban does decide to run for President. Delicious fun.
Naaaww….you need to have a brain to realize you’re a moron.
There are lots of people out there, and Cuban could certainly be one of them, that got one thing in their life really right, happened to be in the right place at the right time, and made out like bandits. Don’t get me wrong, Cuban is no dummy. But you certainly don’t pick up as much knowledge on a path such as his, as you do on a hard 30 or 40 year fight. Success at one thing certainly doesn’t mean he has great analytical skills. He get’s bored, and his competitive nature won’t let him be quiet. Cuban is one of those guys that, in 20 years, may be ready. He’s patriotic, loyal to his people, seems like a good guy. He’s just a little green compared to Trump.
I don’t even know if he’s that liberal…. he’s just wrong a lot which looks like liberal, lol.
I agree with you, he may get his head out of his backside in the future. He just has Trump Derangement Syndrome right now because Trump is much better than him at everything. EVERYTHING.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How else could we reconcile his arrogant jealous jerk personality?
REGRESSIVE.
“I don’t even know if he’s that liberal…. he’s just wrong a lot which looks like liberal”
That’s classic material right there. I’ll be stealing that – so many applications.
Do you EVER criticize a PDJT critic?
Albertus, I thought I was being quite critical. Remember, Cuban lent Trump his arena in Dallas real early in the campaign. They know one another. They probably like one another. These are big men, with outsize personalities. They’re going to clash, just the way things are. But who might be next after Trump? I’ll bet whoever it is, they aren’t ready right now. I think Cuban has upside. And seven more years of watching Trump should be beneficial to his getting up to speed. Look at that letter above Trump sent to Cuban. World class trolling. Snatch the pebbles from my hand, grasshopper.
I think Treehouseron nails it. Ever raise headstrong boys? They test you constantly. That’s a good thing. Look at all the she-men opining that how dare Trump jaw at Rocketman. Scared of their own shadow. Ever see two tomcats.? Lot of bluff, lot of noise, but most of the time, they figure it out peacefully. Same thing.
Excellent analogy!
I’m secure knowing my sons are Alpha males ❤️👍
IMO Mark Cuban is too arrogant to admit that there are things that he doesn’t know. Like Obama, he is the smartest guy in the room. Pres Trump surrounds himself with very smart people, listens to them and then makes the decision. I doubt Cuban will ever change so he will never be presidential material.
I don’t believe for a minute that Mark Cuban ever believed what he was saying in this clip. He was just spinning to try to scare people away from voting for Trump.
While purposely hurting American investors who might listen and follow.
Same – that is exactly what I think he was doing……
Folks I am really beginning to sense that when the 3rd Quarter GDP is released on October 27th covering the months of July through September, our President will have a 3.0% or higher GDP.
What will make this GDP so HUGE for our President is the fact that during that 3rd Quarter, the country suffered from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria. The reason for my optimism is the latest Housing Market Index that was released yesterday.
The Economic Train is truly picking up many more Americans and running over its opponents every step of the way. There is absolutely NOTHING that can be done to slow it down. They have thrown everything other than the kitchen sink at it to no avail.
Our President has single handily gotten our country to this point! This image is as good as it gets in my mind.
From the article linked above:
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) showed homebuilder confidence rose to the highest level since May. The HMI rose 4 points to 68 in October, indicating homebuilder confidence rebounded quicker-than-expected.
The median economic forecast called for a reading of 64.
“It is encouraging to see builder confidence return to the high 60s levels we saw in the spring and summer,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “With a tight inventory of existing homes and promising growth in household formation, we can expect the new home market continue to strengthen at a modest rate in the months ahead.”
God Bless America 🙏
God bless President Trump 🇺🇸
God bless us, everyone!! ❤️
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
I can’t stand Mark Cuban. I watch Shark Tank every week. This new season Cuban has been even snobbier and more condescending than normal. He recently called one very nice young lady a money grubber and a gold digger. Nasty nasty man. He comes across as very arrogant.
And I didn’t used to think he came across this way on the show. He’s changed…for the worse…or his true self is coming out.
Stop watching it.
Did!
Maybe Cuban took his own advice and lost a lot of money.
LOL! TexasRanchQueen, you’ve got me feeling nosey.
Did Cuban lose … money as well as face?
Maybe he’ll be caught out for ordering pizza and chicken…
I wouldn’t know because I haven’t watched the show in a couple years. Once he pulled his little stunt I turned it off. I used to think he came off pretty good on the show but from time to time seemed incredibly stupid.
My favorite on the show was Damon, he has his head on his shoulders.
I grin about this all the time. The slide the market took Election night was because the market had been primed to believe ILLary was going to win. The minute it was known that it was President TRUMP, BOOM! It took off, and hasn’t stopped since.
#MAGA
Just as it tanked when ozero was elected.
I know every company tightened their belt after that, and said we may have to ride it out and not plan on any new growth for the next 4 years, and that turned into a long eight.
So will Cavuto have Cuban on again to say how he’s doing in this wonderful market?
I doubt it!
Too bad the celebrities don’t stick to ‘their knitting’. They just aren’t the smartest guys on the block and should not draw attention to it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cuban has always seemed dimwitted in every interview I’ve seen.
Eff you Mr Cuban and the portfolio you rode in on too……..
Oh, Chuck! I love this! Thank you!!! My laugh for the day!
Cuban has made several statements which now look completely stupid.
At one point during the campaign, Cuban said that Trump employees were going to stage a mass walk out on him(did not happen).
Also, back when candidate Trump refused to say that he would automatically accept the election results no matter what, Cuban went on a major rampage. He said that questioning the validity of our election “threatened our democracy.” However, after Trump won, a ton of media stories have come out saying that the election was illegitimate due to “Russian interference.” Why isn’t Cuban attacking these people for questioning the validity of our election?
TC
By the way, I found the quote from Mark Cuban where he said that there would be a massive departure of Trump employees. (The tweet by Cuban has since been deleted — surprise, surprise)
https://sportsday.dallasnews.com/dallas-mavericks/mavericks/2016/10/07/mark-cuban-trump-tape-bernie-madoff-now-better-brand
Well, from what I have seen, I do not like his politics much.
However, he has made it a family of six can go to a game without much financial harm, granted, they are nosebleed seats.
Jerry Jones, on the other hand, another Democrat supporter it appears, demands about $1 grand to watch in the mosebleeds for a family of six. Sure, you can stand for $30 dollars with glimpses of actual play, but really just watching it on TV or the jumbotron.
TexasDude…. not sure how long(or if) you have lived in Dallas, but…
Basketball was very cheap in Dallas before Mark Cuban ever came along. I doubt that he charged lower prices than the previous owners of the Mavericks did.
TC
Been in Dallas since 1974. Gotta problem with the fact that Cuban is at least trying in this regards? I don’t like his politics, but that does not mean I must hate everything he says or does.
Jeez.
That’s the first clue about cost/value. I’ved lived in Texas most of my life and so my expectations were set there. I am annoyed to no end with the taxes of other states and the cost of living is quite unlivable in so many other places that I would never choose to live in. I just don’t see the value. But then again, I pretty much always fly coach… I don’t see the value in the upper-classes.
Seems pretty obvious to me….he’s a putz
A dumb guy who got very lucky with Broadcast.com; selling a bad idea to a sucker buyer – Yahoo. Who in short order regretted the purchase.
^^^This. If the NBA screws up like the NFL, Trump will make sure that little investment of his tanks too…
So, assuming Cuban wasn’t lying, he was only saved from taking a financial bath by listening to ‘fake news’ polling?
Cuban’s a carbuncle on the anus of the village idiot.
Somebody had to say it.
yes, they did! Thanks, Max!
Let´s all have a moment silence for James Carville´s book, “40 More Years: How the Democrats Will Rule the Next Generation”.
Just kidding, lets all laugh instead. I love that one.
If you find pure wrongness in Trump predictions, just was ANY youtube video put out by Ben Shapiro at least one week old. He laces his commentary with predictions of what will happen because of Trump’s latest mistakes.
VERY consistently wrong and he’s been doing that since Trump announced his candidacy.
The guy is completely unapologetic about it and always very certain that his obviously biased and emotionally based predictions will come true every time. When bored I watch his videos and critique his predictions to his fans in the comment sections. “You see? He was wrong again!”
He’s great at trashing young idiots, but that’s about where it ends.
I can’t stand watching Shapiro. Way too smug.
I hope he lost his azz if he actually did what he said he’d do! He’s an arrogant buffoon too!
Isolated and embedded Mark’s quote. Kiss 2020 goodbye, Markie!
mark cuban…typical mt lebanon jabroni
My concern is we get a big pull back/correction,
The market is pricing in assumed benefits from MAGA policies…e.g. tax reform. If these policies aren’t implemented due to the Uni-Party obstruction…..well will be interesting to see how the markets react.
What Cuban is too clueless to realize is that God put Donald Trump where he is right now and you don’t mess with a person that God puts into office. Period!
Beautiful!!!!
Mark Cuban is not an intelligent man. He has show it over and over again. Better to just ignore him.
Trump Market, but may end up Legislature Crash
Thanks for bringing this up. I’ve been unable to sleep worrying about.what Mark Cuban said. Krugman said the same thing.
talk to the hand mark… whoever you are
On his best day Cuban is a destitute man’s Donald Trump. Hasn’t had a good day in a while.
I hate to go all tinfoil hat since I love this blog so much, but…does anyone else think the market is being deliberately inflated for the sole purpose of pulling the plug on it shortly before midterms? You all know what Dims would try to do if they regained control of Congress.
If you ever watched the ‘Shark Tank’ you know that Mark is a globalist in a big way. He has no loyalty to America when it comes to money. He made his billions working hand in hand with China and other countries in Far East. He certainly doesn’t relate to the middle class.
I have always held that Mark Cuban got rich because of a technical skill, not because of market savvy. The more he talks, the more persuaded I am that I’m right.
Cuban is not technical at all. He road the dot com bubble, sold to Yahoo for stock. His greatest investment is cashing out Yahoo for cash before it crashed. If he had held on to Yahoo, he would not have been able to buy a basketball team and no one would have remembered him.
