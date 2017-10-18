Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Posted on October 18, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday October 18th. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST:

White House Livestream Link RSBN Livestream Link Alternate Livestream Link

4 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

  1. dalethorn says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    I really liked it when Sundance called these the press beatings. Much fun!

  2. dalethorn says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Another thing – watching the NFL chief speaking on the video here, his quivering voice reminds me of the sheriff in Las Vegas – not quite as shaky maybe, but still suggestive of someone with a figurative gun to his head. Given the hundreds of millions if not billions of NFL dollars being held hostage by the socialist ideology of the players in question, I can see where he’d be fearful of slipping up and losing a lot of those dollars for his sponsors.

  3. coveyouthband says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    They got him this time…………../s
    Yawn

  4. Trumppin says:
    October 18, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I so can’t wait for Sara to swat US Pravda flat as they hyperventilate over Uranium one scandal

