October 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #272

Yup because fake news talks about how trumps net worth has dropped… *rolls eyes*
https://mobile.twitter.com/American1765/status/920057919760089088/video/1
Good one, colmdebhailis!!! Really funny!
How can S Power get away with just saying “It wasn’t me”? Either she needs to be held accountable or whoever complied with the fraudulent requests needs to be held accountable. If there really is a fraud requesting unmasking as though they were S Power, they need to be prosecuted.
Either way, it is clear there was rampant fraud in the Obama administration, especially if you take the testimony of S Power at face value. If she’s telling the truth, there was fraud. If she’s lying, there was fraud.
What a bizarre country we live in. So, the material witness to the worst massacre on US soil, has no SSN, may not be here legally, was thought to be missing, has since been located, is released from his clinic and now will make an appearance on an afternoon liberal entertainment show. Do I have that right?
What a slap in the face by law enforcement to the families of the people who were killed.
Gee I wonder if they’ll dance
Dancing the ratings right into the gutter????
The person who they claimed ‘finding dory’ was about walls keeping people apart…
Nork Dork Update:
The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China started a couple hours ago)
North Korea says it plans to launch many more satellites
“North Korea’s deputy U.N. ambassador said Tuesday” … “As a party to several space treaties, North Korea’s space development activities are “all ground on legal basis in all aspects,”
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/article179430396.html#navlink=SecList
Preparing for War in Korea (UK Royal United Services Institute, 30pg)
I. Could Deterrence Work?
II. What Would War Look Like?
III. The Shadow of Escalation (China’s Response +)
IV. Preparing a UK Response
tldr; deterrence won’t work, NK provokes US comprehensive attack on NK military infrastructure, a few weeks, RIP Un family.
. https://rusi.org/sites/default/files/201709_rusi_preparing_for_war_in_korea_chalmers_web.pdf
I wonder if there is a way to cover the DMZ with fuel, and light it. Those tunnels have to have air intakes.
Oh, never mind. I think that is the point of “thermobaric MOABs.”
Excerpts from articles tracable to: Ri Jong Ho, former senior North Korean economic official who defected in 2014, spoke at the Asia Society in New York on Monday evening.
“I don’t know if North Korea will survive a year in sanctions. Many people will die.”
“The steel and metal factories have stopped, they are not in operation. All of the products that require steel have also stopped,”
“There is currently also hardly any power generation in North Korea, leaving the factories without electricity and common North Korean households struggling to survive.”
“Relations with China at their very worst” … “China saw that [NK is] not reforming their economy but they are begging us for food, for money,'”
“Dissent Is Growing within the highest ranks of North Korea’s leadership.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/North-Korea-crisis/Many-people-will-die-as-North-Korean-sanctions-bite-defector-says
https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-north-korean-official-dissent-is-growing_2335443.html
http://www.newsweek.com/kim-jong-uns-economy-could-totally-collapse-within-year-high-level-north-687104?piano_t=1
MGM Resorts International selling off assets in Casino LV and buying up discount NBA teams? The Democrats deal in human trafficking, always have, always will. Plantation owners of old are the Zuckerbergs and Clintonistas of today who deal in cheap labor overseas and bring it to America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was a little premature with my early post.
Media is putting out feelers for possible explanations!
Classic communism. Fake Jesus Campos who shares #$$ is being protected from real news reporting.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Can someone ask LVPD why THEY are hiding ?
Absurd isn’t it?
YES!!! How many are they doing? I think I read 4 or 6?
6
Wonder if this is why they’re letting I’m go on Ellen for his first interview?
Does Ellen ever do serious interviews? I mean, she’s just a Comedian/Dem Poltical Ativist, right?
gawd I hate spellcheck.
This appearance by Smuck and the fake Jesus is all about tainting a jury pool. This is the MB PR firm at work. Going to put them on every left tv show, The View will be next, so every one will feel sorry for the hero/victim illegal immigrant. This is about mitigating damages and not blaming the hero/victim, who aided and abetted if wasn’t down right complicit with the shooter. Throwing it in PT’s face too.
The illegal immigrant Fake Jesus should be in shackles when on the witness stand.
Probably nothing nearly that sinister. He was set to give interviews, and somebody got a hold of him and said, you know that story is worth money, don’t you? (and since you’re illegal ass is going to be headed back to Mexico, might as well take the money while you can get it!)
Veritas Part 3 American Pravda
What a great time to receive another “poll” from the GOP ! Hannity tonite is breaking some serious allegations about the depth of corruption associate with the “Russian Conspiracy” with a new spin – an eight year old multilevel conspiracy involving multiple levels of Congress and the Obama Justice Department . Did the Clintons sell American safety and security ( and possibly defense secrets ) for a mere $14M ? Stalin mercifully killed the peasants to further his ambitions, but it increasing seems our political masters – of both parties – have made tax slaves of Americans with no end in sight !
INYMI…because Hannity didn’t go deep enough in to the weeds
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pray tell, what does the acronym INYMI mean? I did a Bing search but nothing popped up.
I had to look too….This was google search fwiw
http://www.whatstandsfor.com/meaning/inymi
ICYMI means “in case you missed it” — I assume this means similar based on the context, or is typo
Three things are going on- uranium deal, unmasking and fake dossier. Last 2 are related behind the scene for taking fisa .
Most fake msm can not even cover one. PTrump knows about all three what happened. Let see when and who will go to prison.
It’s all being ignored because Trump said something mean to a Soldiers Widow… Top story… I’m not kidding
Great essay on SJW’s, by a (soon to be former?) SJW. At least this person is starting to see *some* of what’s going on.
“…….But after witnessing countless people be ruthlessly torn apart in community for their mistakes and missteps, I started to fear my own comrades….”
https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/10/16/sjw-talks-hes-afraid-sjws/
This person will See the Light one day. They are a *bit* too self aware to continue in this BS too much longer.:
“…….I spend enormous amounts of energy protecting my activist identity from attack. I self-police what I say when among other activists. If I’m not 100 percent sold on the reasons for a political protest, I keep those opinions to myself — though I might show up anyway…..”
CNN’s new motto” If you can’t say anything bad about President Trump don’t say any thing at all”, even if it means ignoring great economic news.
-Branco
My little voice has been pinging me about something…
‘What is the connection between the Las Vegas Massacre and Harvey Weinstein?’
“Oh that’s just crazy talk, wheatie.”…you might say.
Is it?
The connection is MGM.
The connections between MGM and Harvey Weinstein go way back.
Just check out the search results that turned up for the search-words “Weinstein versus MGM”:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Weinstein+versus+MGM&t=hg&ia=web
And here’s another thing…
All of those other places on the Vegas Strip where there were ‘reports’ of shooting?
Those were owned by MGM too!
…Or rather: Those are owned by MGM too.
GOP doesn’t have a clue — but Bannon does
http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/16/opinions/bannon-culture-war-bauerlein/index.html
OK I have HAD it w/ these kinds of FAKE NEWS/ OBVIOUSLY PUT OUT TO SLANDER PRESIDENT TRUMP
Was on facebook – and saw this on their news ticker ” DONALD TRUMP – To Slain Soilder’s widow, “He knew what he signed up for…” — The NY Times and CNN w/ story — here is the CNN
and this congresswoman better hope she heard what was said (she heard while widow on the phone — ok) verbatim what President Trump said… watch mark my words — I bet this witch wasn’t even with the widow when he called, when the truth comes out!
What a crock!
I hope Potus recorded that call.
He probably said it like…”He knew what he signed up for, and because he was brave and a hero, he went anyway.”
But of course, these leftists are spinning it to be something “insensitive”.
It’s the number 1 story
Who is the person you think of when you read this…
Maybe it’s just me, but I sense a hint of Treeper frustration tonight.
Did anyone pick up on a purely coincidental comment from President Trump today?
“People have to be careful because at some point, I fight back. I’m being nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”
Surely it was targeted SOLELY at Senator McCain… /s
Highly disappointed in Session. Is he being bribed or blackmailed? Or was he always just a corrupt hack?
I’m disappointed too.
But then I think about…Judges.
Is there a Judge in DC or in NY that would convict Hillary Clinton?
The Senate is stalling the confirmation of close to 100 Judges that Pres Trump has nominated.
He even mentioned it recently.
You can have the best prosecution case in the world…but if you’ve got a corrupt liberal Judge on the case, then you’re screwed.
So maybe this is what is holding up Sessions making any of the indictments that we’re wanting to see?
And how would this be any different with someone else that Potus might pick for AG?
Full Show
-Gorka
-Mimi Walters
-Trump at Heritage
VA Gov race is neck and neck.
Poll: Ed Gillespie Leading Over Ralph Northam for Virginia Governor
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/17/poll-ed-gillespie-leading-over-ralph-northam-for-virginia-governor/
That would be great if true…I’m wary of polls now… good or bad
Testing to see if I can post.
