October 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #272

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics".

  3. joeknuckles says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:31 am

    How can S Power get away with just saying “It wasn’t me”? Either she needs to be held accountable or whoever complied with the fraudulent requests needs to be held accountable. If there really is a fraud requesting unmasking as though they were S Power, they need to be prosecuted.
    Either way, it is clear there was rampant fraud in the Obama administration, especially if you take the testimony of S Power at face value. If she’s telling the truth, there was fraud. If she’s lying, there was fraud.

  4. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Just Scott says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Nork Dork Update:
    The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China started a couple hours ago)

  6. Just Scott says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Excerpts from articles tracable to: Ri Jong Ho, former senior North Korean economic official who defected in 2014, spoke at the Asia Society in New York on Monday evening.

    “I don’t know if North Korea will survive a year in sanctions. Many people will die.”
    “The steel and metal factories have stopped, they are not in operation. All of the products that require steel have also stopped,”
    “There is currently also hardly any power generation in North Korea, leaving the factories without electricity and common North Korean households struggling to survive.”

    “Relations with China at their very worst” … “China saw that [NK is] not reforming their economy but they are begging us for food, for money,'”

    “Dissent Is Growing within the highest ranks of North Korea’s leadership.

    https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/North-Korea-crisis/Many-people-will-die-as-North-Korean-sanctions-bite-defector-says
    https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-north-korean-official-dissent-is-growing_2335443.html
    http://www.newsweek.com/kim-jong-uns-economy-could-totally-collapse-within-year-high-level-north-687104?piano_t=1

  7. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:38 am

    MGM Resorts International selling off assets in Casino LV and buying up discount NBA teams? The Democrats deal in human trafficking, always have, always will. Plantation owners of old are the Zuckerbergs and Clintonistas of today who deal in cheap labor overseas and bring it to America.

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I was a little premature with my early post.

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:41 am

  11. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Classic communism. Fake Jesus Campos who shares #$$ is being protected from real news reporting.

  12. citizen817 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:42 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:42 am

  14. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:44 am

  15. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:47 am

  16. MaineCoon says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:51 am

    This appearance by Smuck and the fake Jesus is all about tainting a jury pool. This is the MB PR firm at work. Going to put them on every left tv show, The View will be next, so every one will feel sorry for the hero/victim illegal immigrant. This is about mitigating damages and not blaming the hero/victim, who aided and abetted if wasn’t down right complicit with the shooter. Throwing it in PT’s face too.

    The illegal immigrant Fake Jesus should be in shackles when on the witness stand.

    • starfcker says:
      October 18, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Probably nothing nearly that sinister. He was set to give interviews, and somebody got a hold of him and said, you know that story is worth money, don’t you? (and since you’re illegal ass is going to be headed back to Mexico, might as well take the money while you can get it!)

  17. citizen817 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Veritas Part 3 American Pravda

  18. millwright says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:53 am

    What a great time to receive another “poll” from the GOP ! Hannity tonite is breaking some serious allegations about the depth of corruption associate with the “Russian Conspiracy” with a new spin – an eight year old multilevel conspiracy involving multiple levels of Congress and the Obama Justice Department . Did the Clintons sell American safety and security ( and possibly defense secrets ) for a mere $14M ? Stalin mercifully killed the peasants to further his ambitions, but it increasing seems our political masters – of both parties – have made tax slaves of Americans with no end in sight !

  19. citizen817 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:55 am

    INYMI…because Hannity didn’t go deep enough in to the weeds

  20. SR says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Three things are going on- uranium deal, unmasking and fake dossier. Last 2 are related behind the scene for taking fisa .
    Most fake msm can not even cover one. PTrump knows about all three what happened. Let see when and who will go to prison.

  21. sunnydaze says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Great essay on SJW’s, by a (soon to be former?) SJW. At least this person is starting to see *some* of what’s going on.

    “…….But after witnessing countless people be ruthlessly torn apart in community for their mistakes and missteps, I started to fear my own comrades….”

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/10/16/sjw-talks-hes-afraid-sjws/

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 18, 2017 at 1:07 am

      This person will See the Light one day. They are a *bit* too self aware to continue in this BS too much longer.:

      “…….I spend enormous amounts of energy protecting my activist identity from attack. I self-police what I say when among other activists. If I’m not 100 percent sold on the reasons for a political protest, I keep those opinions to myself — though I might show up anyway…..”

  22. citizen817 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:02 am

    CNN’s new motto” If you can’t say anything bad about President Trump don’t say any thing at all”, even if it means ignoring great economic news.
    -Branco

  23. wheatietoo says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:04 am

    My little voice has been pinging me about something…

    ‘What is the connection between the Las Vegas Massacre and Harvey Weinstein?’

    “Oh that’s just crazy talk, wheatie.”…you might say.

    Is it?

    The connection is MGM.
    The connections between MGM and Harvey Weinstein go way back.

    Just check out the search results that turned up for the search-words “Weinstein versus MGM”:

    https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Weinstein+versus+MGM&t=hg&ia=web

    And here’s another thing…
    All of those other places on the Vegas Strip where there were ‘reports’ of shooting?
    Those were owned by MGM too!

  25. Nchadwick says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:08 am

    OK I have HAD it w/ these kinds of FAKE NEWS/ OBVIOUSLY PUT OUT TO SLANDER PRESIDENT TRUMP

    Was on facebook – and saw this on their news ticker ” DONALD TRUMP – To Slain Soilder’s widow, “He knew what he signed up for…” — The NY Times and CNN w/ story — here is the CNN

    and this congresswoman better hope she heard what was said (she heard while widow on the phone — ok) verbatim what President Trump said… watch mark my words — I bet this witch wasn’t even with the widow when he called, when the truth comes out!

    • wheatietoo says:
      October 18, 2017 at 1:21 am

      What a crock!

      I hope Potus recorded that call.
      He probably said it like…”He knew what he signed up for, and because he was brave and a hero, he went anyway.”

      But of course, these leftists are spinning it to be something “insensitive”.

    • Nigella says:
      October 18, 2017 at 1:24 am

      It’s the number 1 story

  27. Lucille says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Who is the person you think of when you read this…

  28. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Maybe it’s just me, but I sense a hint of Treeper frustration tonight.

    Did anyone pick up on a purely coincidental comment from President Trump today?

    “People have to be careful because at some point, I fight back. I’m being nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

    Surely it was targeted SOLELY at Senator McCain… /s

  29. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Highly disappointed in Session. Is he being bribed or blackmailed? Or was he always just a corrupt hack?

    • wheatietoo says:
      October 18, 2017 at 1:43 am

      I’m disappointed too.

      But then I think about…Judges.
      Is there a Judge in DC or in NY that would convict Hillary Clinton?

      The Senate is stalling the confirmation of close to 100 Judges that Pres Trump has nominated.
      He even mentioned it recently.

      You can have the best prosecution case in the world…but if you’ve got a corrupt liberal Judge on the case, then you’re screwed.

      So maybe this is what is holding up Sessions making any of the indictments that we’re wanting to see?

      And how would this be any different with someone else that Potus might pick for AG?

  30. citizen817 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Full Show

    -Gorka
    -Mimi Walters
    -Trump at Heritage

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:39 am

    VA Gov race is neck and neck.

    Poll: Ed Gillespie Leading Over Ralph Northam for Virginia Governor
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/17/poll-ed-gillespie-leading-over-ralph-northam-for-virginia-governor/

  32. Keln says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Testing to see if I can post.

